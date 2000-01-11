Christmas Stollen

This recipe is nice and easy enough but there are several noteable problems that I (and others) seemed to have had with it. First the flour content in this recipe is inadequate and I found that it took at LEAST another cup in the kneading process for it not to be just a pile of goop. Second this dough does not like to leven well. I was very careful to use a measured tablespoon of newly procured 'Flieshman's Rapid Rising Yeast' mixed into scalled and cooled to 115F milk with a teaspoon of honey and waited till it foamed a bit. An hour later the first proof was virtually non-existant and the dough was well oiled and sitting covered with a damp towel over it in a bowl above the preheated oven on a BALMY Florida Xmas eve afternoon. As I needed this for a party that night I just went forward and rolled it out, filled it with the marzipan and then let it try for the second proofing. It barely budged after another hour....I could smell the active yeast so I knew it had to be OK but it had hardly raised by 50%! Into the oven it went where it actually proofed a bit more to a barely satisfactory level. As baking is a measured science it is hard to say if you should add more yeast to this, but if I were to use this recipe again I think I would! Thirdly Stollen classically has spices in the dough and this recipe does not, as I hate bland food I added some ground cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, allspice and ginger to this and it was yummy!