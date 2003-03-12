Chicken Won Tons

Rating: 4 stars
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

This is an easy way to use up small amounts of leftover chicken, and no one fights over white or dark meat! It can serve as a good appetizer for unexpected guests, snack, junk food meal (we all do it) or tempter for a little picky eater. We fell in love with these at a Mexican restaurant; the flavors can vary depending on your family's taste - Italian, oriental, whatever!

By Jan

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place small amount of shredded chicken lengthwise along each won ton wrapper; roll up and seal by dampening edge of wrapper with a finger dipped in water. When you run out of chicken meat, place rolled won tons in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 15 to 20 minutes or until wrapper is crisp.

  • NOTE: These can also be frozen in a single layer, then placed in a storage bag and baked or deep fried as needed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 12.5g; carbohydrates 18.9g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 32.5mg; sodium 212.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

CONNIE K. GERLACH
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2003
This was a very easy recipe. I used beef and refried beans for the filling. It was very good and makes great snacks to heat in the microwave for later. Read More
Helpful
(25)

Most helpful critical review

somethingdifferentagain
Rating: 2 stars
12/03/2003
This was very plain. But WHAT A TERRRIFIC IDEA! I did what other reviewers said-stuffed with other ingredients. The best so far was shredded chicken with a mix of sour cream shredded monterey jack cheese ranch dressing finely chopped yellow peppers onion and chili powder.YUM! Read More
Helpful
(47)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
somethingdifferentagain
Rating: 2 stars
12/03/2003
This was very plain. But WHAT A TERRRIFIC IDEA! I did what other reviewers said-stuffed with other ingredients. The best so far was shredded chicken with a mix of sour cream shredded monterey jack cheese ranch dressing finely chopped yellow peppers onion and chili powder.YUM! Read More
Helpful
(47)
CONNIE K. GERLACH
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2003
This was a very easy recipe. I used beef and refried beans for the filling. It was very good and makes great snacks to heat in the microwave for later. Read More
Helpful
(25)
ELLEBEE
Rating: 4 stars
12/03/2003
Very quick and easy - we put a bit of cream cheese in each wonton too to yum it up a bit. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Tonysgdbg
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2011
I made these tonight with refrigerated wonton wrappers. I shredded some leftover chicken, added some cream cheese, a bit of mexican cheese blend, a bit of pepper/salt/garlic and baked them in the oven at 400 degrees for about 12 minutes. Mine came out crispy, crunchy, and great! Thanks for a great base recipe. This is making the rotation for quick, easy, changeable dinner :) Read More
Helpful
(16)
LDSGIRL
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2006
Beautiful idea!! I added pepper, garlic, onion and chili powder to the chicken while I cooked it then like another reviewer added shredded carrot, diced green pepper, cheese and bean spouts. I then threw in a few chopped jalepeno peppers as well. It was soooo good!! Next time I'm going to try putting this filling in spring roll pastry cause when I baked the won tons they were hard around the edges and rubbery in the middle...maybe I need to lower the oven temp? All in all a fabulous idea, I'm hooked!! Read More
Helpful
(13)
TBIRD128
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2006
My family made these all the time when I was growing up - but we fried them. The only thing we did different was we mixed the chicken with sweet and sour sauce before placing in the won ton. Then we used sweet & sour sauce for dipping. Loved the idea of baking them instead of frying them! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Wilemon
Rating: 2 stars
07/05/2004
This recipe just doesn't work well unless you use your imagination to add to it. A good basic start though. Read More
Helpful
(10)
PAULAK2
Rating: 5 stars
04/29/2007
We had these for dinner tonight with beef and broccoli stir fry. They are INCREDIBLE! My whole family loved these, even my picky 10 year old. I made a batch of chicken and a batch of cream cheese, fried them and served them with sweet and sour sauce and hot chinese mustard. Thanks for the great recipe. We will be making these over and over again. These are very easy to make with canned cooked chicken. Read More
Helpful
(8)
sweetaddiction
Rating: 4 stars
05/31/2006
These were pretty good. I used 1 can of chicken breast and mixed it with a tub of chive and onion cream cheese. Next time I'll use the chive and onion cream cheese and imitation crab. Read More
Helpful
(7)
