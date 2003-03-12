Chicken Won Tons

This was very plain. But WHAT A TERRRIFIC IDEA! I did what other reviewers said-stuffed with other ingredients. The best so far was shredded chicken with a mix of sour cream shredded monterey jack cheese ranch dressing finely chopped yellow peppers onion and chili powder.YUM!
This was a very easy recipe. I used beef and refried beans for the filling. It was very good and makes great snacks to heat in the microwave for later.
Very quick and easy - we put a bit of cream cheese in each wonton too to yum it up a bit.
I made these tonight with refrigerated wonton wrappers. I shredded some leftover chicken, added some cream cheese, a bit of mexican cheese blend, a bit of pepper/salt/garlic and baked them in the oven at 400 degrees for about 12 minutes. Mine came out crispy, crunchy, and great! Thanks for a great base recipe. This is making the rotation for quick, easy, changeable dinner :)
Beautiful idea!! I added pepper, garlic, onion and chili powder to the chicken while I cooked it then like another reviewer added shredded carrot, diced green pepper, cheese and bean spouts. I then threw in a few chopped jalepeno peppers as well. It was soooo good!! Next time I'm going to try putting this filling in spring roll pastry cause when I baked the won tons they were hard around the edges and rubbery in the middle...maybe I need to lower the oven temp? All in all a fabulous idea, I'm hooked!!
My family made these all the time when I was growing up - but we fried them. The only thing we did different was we mixed the chicken with sweet and sour sauce before placing in the won ton. Then we used sweet & sour sauce for dipping. Loved the idea of baking them instead of frying them!
This recipe just doesn't work well unless you use your imagination to add to it. A good basic start though.
We had these for dinner tonight with beef and broccoli stir fry. They are INCREDIBLE! My whole family loved these, even my picky 10 year old. I made a batch of chicken and a batch of cream cheese, fried them and served them with sweet and sour sauce and hot chinese mustard. Thanks for the great recipe. We will be making these over and over again. These are very easy to make with canned cooked chicken.
These were pretty good. I used 1 can of chicken breast and mixed it with a tub of chive and onion cream cheese. Next time I'll use the chive and onion cream cheese and imitation crab.