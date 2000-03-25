Baking Powder Biscuits II

Ok. The first batch of these I followed the directions completely. The end result was a batch of very salty biscuits. Yuck! So I made another batch this morning. I used 2 and 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour, 1 tbsp of baking powder, 1/4 tsp of salt, 1/3 cup of vegetable oil, and 1/2 of skim milk. (I did not have buttermilk. Although I could have made some. You can take one cup of milk add one tablespoon of white vinegar stir and let sit one to two minutes and this is homemade buttermilk. Check it out online. That is how I found the recipe.) I ended up with fifteen biscuits (I use a mason jar to cut them out that had a slightly smaller opening.) They were a LOT better. Light, fluffy, and taste just like I used shortening. My daughter was happier this time. Thanks for the recipe though.