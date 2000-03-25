Baking Powder Biscuits II

Tender biscuits with less fat than most.

By ARVILLALAR

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 biscuits
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

  • In a large bowl, mix together flour, baking powder and salt. Use a fork to blend in the oil. Add buttermilk and stir until the dough comes together.

  • Roll dough out on a lightly floured surface. Cut dough into biscuits.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 16.8g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 0.5mg; sodium 292.4mg. Full Nutrition
