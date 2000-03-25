Baking Powder Biscuits II
Tender biscuits with less fat than most.
This recipe is very similar to the Betty Crocker recipe for baking powder biscuits but by using oil instead of shortening, a lot of fat is cut out. I used olive oil like another reviewer because it is what I had. I also didn't have buttermilk so I used soy milk with about a tablespoon of lime juice. Delicious!Read More
A rather boring biscuit...took much longer to cook than directions said, and was lacking something.Read More
These turned out quite nice - not flaky/greasy like southern US biscuits, but light and soft like Canadian biscuits. I ended up with 24 small biscuits.
Very good, easy recipe. I did these as drop biscuits as the dough did seem too moist to roll out. I also substituted half of the flour for whole wheat, and then added a pinch of sugar and some grated parmiggiano. These would work well as easy herb biscuits too. I baked on a stone pan and they came out perfect - browned on the outside and moist inside. Note: if you like heavy, traditional butter biscuits, this may not be for you - but I prefer the lighter (and healthier!) texture that these produced.
Ok. The first batch of these I followed the directions completely. The end result was a batch of very salty biscuits. Yuck! So I made another batch this morning. I used 2 and 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour, 1 tbsp of baking powder, 1/4 tsp of salt, 1/3 cup of vegetable oil, and 1/2 of skim milk. (I did not have buttermilk. Although I could have made some. You can take one cup of milk add one tablespoon of white vinegar stir and let sit one to two minutes and this is homemade buttermilk. Check it out online. That is how I found the recipe.) I ended up with fifteen biscuits (I use a mason jar to cut them out that had a slightly smaller opening.) They were a LOT better. Light, fluffy, and taste just like I used shortening. My daughter was happier this time. Thanks for the recipe though.
This is the best recipe that I have used to make baking powder biscuits. I have added 1/2 cup shreded chesse to the recipe to make cheese paking powder biscuits I will be using this recipe for all my baking powder biscuits
This recipe was good! At first I thought it wouldn't work well but the results were great. I used olive oil since it is healthier and it gave it more flavor. But all and all it was moist and yummy.
good taste, not so good aftertaste! I like them
omg these are soo good , they remind me of my grandmas biscuits...delicous! i did leave them in the oven for 5 more mins.
heavy,dry,and thick.
Very good
These were a little dry but perfect for what I was making them for, a biscuit to sop up gravy with. They were a breeze to make, at first I thought the dough would be too soft but once I slapped it onto a floured table it came together nicely.
We loved them!
I've made these twice now. The first time I made them as drop biscuits, yielding 9, and cooked them in the toaster oven. The did not brown and were very, very crumbly. The second time I added 1 T. sugar and made cut biscuits, yielding 7 biscuits, brushed the tops with an egg wash, and baked in the conventional oven. They were better but still crumbly. I lost my recipe for biscuits using oil so thought I'd try this recipe. I will continue to search for my recipe.
good, they get hard after a day
Great recipe. I brushed butter over the tops near the end and let them bake a couple extra minutes to get them lightly browned on top. These biscuits are really easy and fast to make!
Very good, easy. The only change I made was I used powdered buttermilk ( 2 tbls + 2 tsp buttermilk powder and 2/3 cup of water).
easy recipe that doesn't call for cream of tartar or buttermilk. the recipe is also very versatile. i added dried shallots, garlic bread seasoning, parmesan, and used olive oil in place of vegetable oil. the biscuits had great flavor.
My family and I really enjoyed these biscuits. They were very easy to make, and tasted great! The only thing I would say it to make a double batch, they go fast!
I was at a woman's group this morning and I brought in the Baking Powder Biscuits made with the oil. The ladies all raved how soft and light and fluffy they were. They were a hit and asked me for the recipe.
rarely do i review a recipe, this is the second time ever...but i just can't see why someone else should waste their time or ingredients on this recipe. I was looking for a quick and simple biscuit to go with our dinner tonight...and I was utterly disappointed!!! 2 thumbs down in my book! :(
I've used this recipe over and over, we love the biscuits. They work great for biscuits and gravy or strawberry shortcake. So easy to make. Thanks for sharing.
I made these biscuits gluten free.....bad idea if I had used regular flour I'm sure it would have tasted alot better....and I used applesauce in place of the vegetable oil that worked out fine.Oh and I used almond milk not buttermilk and it also worked out fine.
to heavy, even after making it several times to make sure it was'nt me, very very dry, not at all like the way one should be, i am a yankee in the south and i can tell ya it would work in the south or north.
Simple and delicious! Made these in a spur of the moment for breakfast and was Delighted with the results!! The only change i made was to roll out the dough into a 9''X 9'' square then roll the dough onto the rolling pin and transfer it to the baking sheet. there i used a pizza cutter to slice the dough into 3'' squares and slightly rounded the four corners of each biscuit. Breakfast Biscuits So Simple & Soooo Good!!
I was so surprised at how well they turned out!! Very good, will definitely make them again!!
My kids love them and I love how simple the recipe is. I felt they needed something else just not sure what yet.
Use vegetable oil instead of shortening very good with butter and jam
Thanks for the tips from the more experienced cooks about kneading to add layers and the suggestion to add less salt and some soda. When I piled up and rolled the scraps to make more biscuits, they rose higher than the kneaded portion of the dough. Next time I will roll and fold a couple of times to get more lift. I added sour cream instead of the buttermilk, because that's what I had on hand. They're delicious warm. Not sure I'll find out what they're like on the next day ;)
Followed recipe exactly.
Wow this was not very good. I did it to the t...And the dough wasnt very firm in fact wouldnt hold. Ill use more flour next time. Thanks
Anything that my kids will eat gets 5 stars. They loved these. Especially with pancake syrup on them. Will make them with grated cheese next time. Definitely a keeper recipe.
I used coconut oil instead of vegetable oil. Very tasty
I normally use butter for biscuits, but we just got home from a trip.....need to go for groceries, not enough butter for baking this morning. Not bad. I didn’t have buttermilk, so I included about two tbls yogurt in the milk. The texture is fine, not as flaky as butter biscuits.
Use about half the salt called for. If you are not cutting back or conscious of your sugar intake, you may prefer these with 1-2 tbsp of white sugar added with the flour. However these are just fine without any extra sweetener, especially if you will be eating them with jam. When you turn them on the board, kneading them 8-10 times will help combine the ingredients and add air/layers. I rolled mine to about 2 cm thick and used a smaller cutter (preference). With these tweaks it's a good non-Southern style biscuit.
Thank you for this Awesome baseline for biscuits -I know it's unfair to rate with my tweaks - I double the ingredients & add about 1/4 cup sugar, 2 cups milk with about a tablespoon of lemon juice, bacon grease replaces the oil/shortening. Mix all by hand. Consistency will be wet so add more flour until the dough does not stick to the mixing bowl form into small buns sometimes can add a small bit of butter on top of each or place a small piece of meat/ cheese or jelly inside each bun. Like I said extremely versatile. A little cinnamon to taste depending on your desired end result. I would send pictures but they don't last long enough. Thank you again.
It was great I subbed sugar for salt it had a sweet taste
I don't usually review recipes but I was impressed with this one. I reduced the salt by half and added a teaspoon of baking soda to go with the buttermilk. I used olive oil as a healthier choice and added an egg to the liquid. The dough was soft and I left it marbled. To roll it out I sprinkled flour on top and it was easy to work with. The biscuits were light, soft and delicious.
Delicious! Like my grandmother's! I used the ingredient list exactly as given, however I altered the direction to make them like my grandmother. Preheat oven to 500 degrees (yes, 500) I sifted dry ingredients together; used my hands to work in the oil until the mixture was like cornmeal; incorporate buttermilk to make a tacky dough, with hands, just until blended. Scoop/squeeze balls of dough into floured hands and roll the dough into non-tacky, soft balls and place on pan. Press down the biscuits with the back of your fingers to prevent the centers from baking uneven. Bake at 500 for 8-10 minutes on the highest rack in the oven. Check and add time if needed to get a light golden brown top. Remember to check the bottom of the biscuits too; too light, move pan lower in oven; too dark, reduce oven temp to 475 next time.
These are awful...will go back to my own recipe.
My go to biscuit recipe from now on. Simple. Quick. Good flavor and texture. No more chemical laden biscuit mix! Will keep some mixed up less the milk for even quicker breakfasts and recipes calling for biscuit mix :-D
I made two batches of these biscuits, one as is and one with cheddar and garlic. The batch made as is was good, I should disclose I spread a thin layer of butter on top before baking, and I would make again if I was short on butter, which is why I made them. They were tasty and held together well, but a bit dry. The batch I made adding 1 cup of shredded cheddar and 1/2 tsp garlic powder came out great! I think the added fat of the cheese really helped the consistency. I will for sure make the garlic cheddar version again!
We have a cooking program in our school and we made this recipe because it only calls for oil, not butter, or shortening. The only really bad thing about this recipe is that the biscuits come out really salty. Next time we will use only half of the original amount.
