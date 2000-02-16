Cheesy Chicken Pepper Pasta

A pasta recipe that incorporates chicken, red peppers, and a creamy garlic cheese sauce. One of my successful kitchen experiments!

Recipe by Heidi Waun

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, warm olive oil and add chicken; saute until it begins to turn golden brown. Add red bell peppers and cook until they become limp; cover and simmer.

  • In a medium saucepan over high heat, combine milk, butter, cheese and garlic; stir constantly for about 10 minutes to avoid burning. Sauce should now have a thickened sauce-like consistency; if not, add cornstarch in 1 teaspoon increments until desired consistency is reached.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Once the sauce is complete, combine it with the chicken and peppers mixture; add garlic powder to taste.

  • Pour sauce over hot pasta; serve.

Per Serving:
654 calories; protein 36.4g; carbohydrates 48.6g; fat 35.2g; cholesterol 122.8mg; sodium 504.2mg. Full Nutrition
