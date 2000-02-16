Cheesy Chicken Pepper Pasta

When trying to imagine how this dish would taste, I thought it would be somewhat like a cheesy-salsa dip with pasta. It was so much more amazing than that (although tomatoes would be a great addition in it, too)! My husband said that it smelled like popcorn to him. It tasted even better. I doubled this dish and took it to my in-laws for their anniversary dinner party. Everyone loved it. The Munster cheese made all the difference in the taste--salty and buttery. I'm normally not a fan of peppers, but they gave the dish just the right flavor. I used tri-colored rotini for the fun of it, since I was also using a tri-colored pepper assortment. I also made it about 6 hours ahead of time since I heard someone say that the leftovers were tasty (and we had to travel with the dish for an hour--better to reheat it). I will totally make this dish again. I didn't have a problem with the sauce, although I was afraid it would be too runny. When poured onto the pasta, it was just fine. I couldn't stop sampling it after I finished preparing it. Yum!