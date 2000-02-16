Cheesy Chicken Pepper Pasta
A pasta recipe that incorporates chicken, red peppers, and a creamy garlic cheese sauce. One of my successful kitchen experiments!
THIS RECIPE IS SUPER!! For those of you who had "chunks" in your sauce, the secret is to heat over med heat, use SHREDDED muenster cheese (or shred it yourself) and STIR CONSTANTLY! I did have to thicken with a tsp of cornstarch. To avoid the "lack of taste" complaint, when frying the chicken, I diced half an onion and threw in a minced garlic clove. Along with sauting the red bell peppers, I also threw in some fresh sliced mushrooms and seasoned it all with 1 tsp garlic powder (and used another tsp of garlic powder in the sauce). This recipe really delivers if you can master it. It's really not difficult but you have to pay attention to the sauce. Serve with a tossed salad and breadsticks to soak up the sauce and you have a great meal. I received praise from my entire family! Thank you Heidi for being so inventive and sharing this recipe!Read More
I was disappointed with the outcome of this recipe. Perhaps it was because I could not obtain shredded muenster cheese and had to break slices of it up into the sauce mixture. The sauce turned out lumpy instead of smooth (is that normal?), and the taste was very bland. Even after adding lots of garlic powder, the taste was still mediocre. It also seemed awkward over linguine to me. Perhaps over a wild rice would be more appropriate? The sauce mixture took far longer than 10 minutes to thicken even after adding corn starch. The chicken and pepper combination was tasty, but I felt like the recipe was missing an ingredient...possibly onions or more clove garlic...something to add a little more flavor. I prepared a small portion, and I didn't finish it. It was also difficult to stir the sauce mixture (which could very easily burn or stick to your pan), the chicken and pepper mixture, and monitor the boiling linguine all at once. Overall, not worth the hassle, in my opinion.Read More
This was excellent! Not to mention it made a ton of food...I changed it up a bit, added green pepper, onion, and zuchinni, two cloves of garlic instead of one, (with no garlic powder) and only used half as much cheese as the recipe called for. I also used sharp cheddar instead of muenster. It was still plenty cheesy, though. I also used 1% milk. I think these changes didn't affect the taste one bit and made it a little healthier. I did need to add the cornstarch, and used angel hair instead of linguine. Fabulous, will definitely be making it again!
This was a very easy recipe to make I had to make a few variations to use what I had on hand. I was in a pinch had no idea what to make that was easy I found this recipe and was really impressed. Used Mozarella cheese instead just because I had it on hand
This recipe is really good I read on some comments that it needed more spicing so I went ahead and added my own thing. I seasoned the chicken with powdered oregano, garlic, tumeric and some salt. I cooked it in the skillet with leek, tomato, onions and red peppers. As for the sauce I used mozzarella cheese and instead of minced garlic I sliced up a clove and removed them after the sauce was done, I cooked the sauce on medium heat and only needed little cornstarch. I stirred the entire time and cooked it for pretty much over 10 minutes but I got it to a perfect consistency. It turned out amazing and my fiance has requested it again for tomorrow already!
This recipe was great!!! It reminded me of a chicken alfredo with a little kick. The only thing that I didn't like was that the sauce was a little lumpy, it didn't affect the taste at all it just looked a little weird. But I will definantly make this again, and try to see what I did wrong with the sauce.
This is one of the first pasta recipes I ever tried from this site and I have been making almost once per month for the last 6 months! Its wonderful and I have impressed many a guest who have been over to eat dinner with me! The cheese doesn't melt easily. There will be a few small shreds of cheese that just seem impossible to melt entirely. The trick is (as another stated) to stir constantly and once it is smooth...its done. Trust me, once over a bed of noodles, the small clumps (if any) aren't noticable in taste or appearance. HOWEVER, if you overcook the sauce (which I accidently found out once) the sauce will seperate. Be sure not to overcook!! I love this dish and am soo pleased with it, I just had to add my comments!! Thank you Heidi! If you have more recipes like this, pass them on!!
I liked the flavor of this dish, but the texture of the sauce was not smooth. It turned out very grainy, I used shredded Munster cheese and the sauce thickened without adding cornstarch. I guess it was the cheese that gave the texture that it had, but I'm not a fan. I think if I were to do this again I would make a basic alfredo sauce and add less than half of the Munster cheese just for the flavor. Thank you for the recipe, the flavor was wonderful and different than other pasta dishes I've made.
There is very little flavor and the Muenster cheese does not lend itself to melting and becoming creamy.
This was better than I expected! I used already cooked chicken and shredded triple cheddar shredded cheesej and I did use a tsp of cornstarch. Would make this again!
Used chipolti peppers instead of jalopeno, also added grape tomatoes and both green & red peppers, sauce was awesome.....
This recipe was super tasty! I took the advise of others and added onions and tomatoes to the chicken sautee. I used salt to taste on all of it and because I didn't have the muenster(?) cheese I improvised with what I had ie provolone, colby and jack and parmesean cheese and I tripled the garlic cloves (we love garlic) and I kept whisking without stopping till I got the right consistency. This was a huge hit with the family, everyone had seconds!!
My friend makes this and uses assorted peppers, usually one red, one green and one yellow. Of course I also add a sliced onion when cooking the peppers! I like it, but find it to be a tad bland. Excellent if you are a pepper and cheese lover!
This is a good base recipe that can be customized to taste. I added onion, a large portobella mushroom and 2 cloves v garlic, no garlic power. I also used mexican mix cheese along with a little bit of cheese ends. Mixed with bow tie pasta and this was a really good meal!
This was a lot of work to make, in my opinion. It would take less time if vegetables chopped themselves, but they don't. I was disappointed with the outcome. It tasted ok but I think it needed some more kick. Something spicier. It also gave me terrible indigestion!
Whole family loved it!
I have LOVED this recipe since I first used it a year ago. Its important to remember to stir constantly or the sauce will stick. I did not have garlic powder, so I used extra garlic instead and did not lose out on the flavor.
We were not blown away by this recipe - we found it to be rather bland. My guys said that it would have been much better if it had been spicier - I think maybe I have ruined their taste buds with Rotel! In fact, if I make this again, I will add a can of Rotel. I've never cooked with muenster cheese before - maybe I was expecting too much.
This was a very good recipe. I used what I had so I made a few small changes. I used green pepper, more garlic cloves and powder, and seasoned flour instead of cornstarch. The kids liked it, I just didn't give them any of the pepper. You will need to shred the cheese yourself before you add it. This is a simple and tasty dish. Also, I used egg noodles instead.
Great recipe! My whole family loved it! I did a few things differently just as personal preference. Cooked the chicken with onion, one large clove of garlic (with garlic press), and Italian seasoning. I also used yellow, orange and red peppers. I had to drain the chicken before adding sauce as it was really juicy. And my family loves angel hair past so I used that. YUM! Brought leftovers for lunch today. :)
Followed the recipe exactly except added extra minced garlic and thought it turned out super!
Very flavorful and not too hard to prepare. Keep an eye on your sauce as it tends to get lumpy if not whisked continuously. Well worth the effort!
This recipe sounded very good but never actually made it through the cooking process. The sauce never turned out and I ended up scrapping the whole thing before it even finished. I used the chicken and mushrooms and added some terriyaki sauce to them and served it over pasta. At least that turned out okay.
When trying to imagine how this dish would taste, I thought it would be somewhat like a cheesy-salsa dip with pasta. It was so much more amazing than that (although tomatoes would be a great addition in it, too)! My husband said that it smelled like popcorn to him. It tasted even better. I doubled this dish and took it to my in-laws for their anniversary dinner party. Everyone loved it. The Munster cheese made all the difference in the taste--salty and buttery. I'm normally not a fan of peppers, but they gave the dish just the right flavor. I used tri-colored rotini for the fun of it, since I was also using a tri-colored pepper assortment. I also made it about 6 hours ahead of time since I heard someone say that the leftovers were tasty (and we had to travel with the dish for an hour--better to reheat it). I will totally make this dish again. I didn't have a problem with the sauce, although I was afraid it would be too runny. When poured onto the pasta, it was just fine. I couldn't stop sampling it after I finished preparing it. Yum!
I thought it was kind of bland, although my kids -age 6 + 8 both yelled "yumm... this is great!" before I had a chance to even sit down. So, I will make again for them, but maybe add a little extra something next time to snazz it up for myself and my husband.
The recipe was good, but not as easy as it sounds. My husband loved it.
Used half Muenster and half sharp cheddar. It was delicious and hubby and daughter definitely want it again. Only gave it four stars because the cheese was so expensive so I had to do half and half. Not that it made any difference really, still a great dish.
This recipe was pretty good. Next time I will add some additional vegetables such as yellow squash or zuchinni. Thank you for sharing.
Changed Cheese to 8 oz Muenster I shredded and one wedge of Jalapeño cheddar (found in fancy cheese section) which I shredded. The jalapeño cheddar made all the difference. Wonderfully tangy. Because cheese was shredded sauce was silky smooth. Just added Costco roast chicken and some jarred roasted red peppers. Zero frying.
Since I am not a pepper person I left them out, still GREAT!
It was alright. We had left overs so I took them to work the next day for lunch and it was excellent that next day. I don't know if 24hrs did anything or I was just more hungry. I may make it again.
The first time I made this recipe, it was lumpy. The second time, I stirred constantly and GRATED the cheese. Its delicious and I love the peppers!
Turned out great. My daughter said it tastes like homemade Olive Garden. I did make some changes based on what I had in hand. I used shredded Parmesan, mozzarella and cheddar. I did have to use corn starch to thicken up the sauce a bit. I had to use green bell peppers. I also made sure to flavor my chicken well. I will make it again.
Fairly easy to make. This recipe makes A LOT of food. My Fiancee liked it - that says it all! We'll have it again.
