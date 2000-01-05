Veggie Soup with Basil Sauce

A delicious stock soup with a robust basil tomato sauce. Wonderful any time of year! This is a great soup because you can vary the vegetables according to your taste or whatever is in season. And, of course, the flavors are even better on the second and third day!

By Emily Idlewild

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Directions

  • In a large pot over high heat, combine the potatoes, onion, carrot, beans, tamari OR soy sauce, bay leaf and water. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 20 minutes, or until vegetables are tender. (Note: Add water as necessary to cover vegetables.)

  • When the soup is done, add the beans and corn and simmer for an additional 5 minutes. To make sauce, in a blender or food processor, combine the basil, pureed tomatoes, garlic, oil, Parmesan cheese and salt and pepper to taste. Blend until smooth, stir this sauce into the soup and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 2.9mg; sodium 853.2mg. Full Nutrition
