Veggie Soup with Basil Sauce

A delicious stock soup with a robust basil tomato sauce. Wonderful any time of year! This is a great soup because you can vary the vegetables according to your taste or whatever is in season. And, of course, the flavors are even better on the second and third day!
This is a good recipe for late summer when many of the ingredients are fresh and in season. I added a chopped green pepper and a banana pepper. I sauteed the onions and peppers in a small amount of olive oil for a few minutes, before adding the stock and other ingredients.I substituted frozen baby lima beans for green beans. I had fresh basil from the garden available and used about 1/2 cup of chopped basil along with about 4 medium sized roma/plum tomatoes (chopped) and added that to the corn. I did not bother with pesto sauce since I added the ingredients directly into the soup at the end.
I have a large family and few of them tend to like any given dinner. My most finicky eater pronounced this a very good soup and even had seconds! Thanks for a simple and fabulous soup!
HERMIONEROSE
Rating: 4 stars
05/14/2002
This soup was pretty good, and could have been made with or without the tomato basil sauce, especially if bullion was added. It may have been because I was cooking for 50 girls, but the potatoes took quite a while to cook. A great recipe!
Loved this recipe. I didn't have tomato puree on hand so I used tomato sauce and thickened it with a bit of corn starch. VERY EASY! Served with garlic bread and this was a filling meal. Thanks for the great recipe.
I don't particularly love the soy sauce, but once you add the basil-sauce mixture, this soup is good. I'd suggest using your favorite broth instead of soy sauce, if you don't like a lot of soy sauce in foods. I substituted the vegetables to suit my tastes (more potatoes, no corn, used fresh tomatoes in the sauce), and I will make this again using broth, instead of soy sauce. I do really like how the sauce in step 2 adds a nice flavor!
