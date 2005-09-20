Seafood Boil

protein: 78g 156 %
carbohydrates: 45.5g 15 %
dietary fiber: 5.3g 21 %
soluble fiber: 0.9g
insoluble fiber: 4.4g
sugars: 5g
monosaccharides: 2.5g
disaccharides: 2.4g
other carbs: 35.2g
fat: 31g 48 %
saturated fat: 9.5g 48 %
mono fat: 11.7g
poly fat: 6g
trans fatty acid: 0.3g
cholesterol: 520mg 173 %
water: 454.5g
ash: 8.6g
vitamin a iu: 690.2IU 14 %
vitamin a re: 177.5RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 14RE
vitamin a retinol: 163.4RE
vitamin a carotene: 39.7mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0.5mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0.4mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 13.5mg
niacin equivalents: 30.9mg 154 %
vitamin b6: 1mg 48 %
vitamin b12: 4.2mcg 70 %
vitamin c: 42.3mg 71 %
vitamin d iu: 460.1IU 115 %
vitamin d mcg: 11.5mcg
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 3.6mg
vitamin e iu: 5.4IU 18 %
vitamin e mg: 3.6mg
folate: 67.5mcg 17 %
vitamin k: 5.1mcg 6 %
pantothenic acid: 2.4mg 24 %
calcium: 192.5mg 19 %
copper: 1.3mg 67 %
iron: 9.6mg 53 %
magnesium: 185.4mg 46 %
manganese: 0.5mg 27 %
phosphorus: 926.4mg 93 %
potassium: 1666.1mg 48 %
selenium: 133.5mcg 191 %
sodium: 7342mg 306 %
zinc: 5.5mg 37 %
40 butyric: 0g
60 caprioc: 0g
80 caprylic: 0g
100 capric: 0.1g
120 lauric: 0g
140 myristic: 0.4g
160 palmitic: 6.3g
180 stearic: 3.4g
161 palmitol: 1.1g
181 oleic: 11.6g
201 eicosen: 0.1g
221 erucic: 0g
182 linoleic: 3g
183 linolenic: 0.4g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0.3g
205 epa: 0.8g
225 dpa: 0.1g
226 dha: 0.7g
omega 3 fatty acid: 1.7g
omega 6 fatty acid: 4g
alanine: 4.6g
arginine: 6.5g
cystine: 1g
glycine: 4.8g
histidine: 1.7g
isoleucine: 3.8g
leucine: 6.1g
lysine: 6.6g
methionine: 2.1g
phenylalanine: 3.3g
proline: 3g
serine: 3.1g
threonine: 3.1g
tryptophan: 1g
tyrosine: 2.7g
valine: 3.8g
alcohol: 0g
caffeine: 0mg
pyramid vegetables: 0
exchange starch: 0
energy: 784.6
aspartic acid: 8.4g
glutamic acid: 12.9g
phytosterols: 7.6mg
thiamin: 0.6mg 38 %
riboflavin: 0.4mg 23 %
pyramid fat: 0
pyramid meat: 0
exchange meat: 0
exchange fat: 0
molybdenum: 3.6mcg 5 %
exchange vegetables: 0
exchange very lean meat: 0
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.