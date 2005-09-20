Seafood Boil

16 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This seafood boil is an old recipe perfect for family get-togethers. It's good and fun, and clean-up is easy. It's best made outside and served on a picnic table covered with 4 to 5 layers of newspaper. Remove everything from the pot, drain, and spread in the center of the table. Gather everyone around and enjoy the feast. When everyone has had their fill, gather up the leftovers (if there are any), put all the scraps in the center of the table, roll up the newspaper around them, and put them in the trash. Wash the one pot, and the cleanup is done. Have fun and enjoy.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
15
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large, 40-quart pot half full with water; bring water to a full boil. Add potatoes, sausage, shellfish boil seasoning, and salt. Cook until potatoes are halfway cooked.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in corn, lemons, and chile pepper; continue boiling until vegetables are tender. Turn off heat.

  • Mix in shrimp and crab. Cover the pot and let sit until shrimp are pink and crabmeat is opaque and flaky, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove vegetables and shellfish from the pot; drain well. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
780 calories; protein 78g; carbohydrates 45.5g; fat 31g; cholesterol 520mg; sodium 7342mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/12/2022