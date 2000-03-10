Old Italian Meat Sauce

A robust hearty Italian meat and mushroom pasta sauce. Serve with your favorite pasta, if desired.

By Debbie

prep:
30 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
Directions

  • In a large skillet, brown beef and pork over medium heat until no longer pink; set aside.

  • In a large skillet, warm olive oil over medium heat and saute onions and garlic until tender; add about 1/2 cup of wine; mix well.

  • Add mushrooms, rosemary, oregano and thyme to skillet and add another 1/2 cup wine; saute until tender.

  • Add browned meat, tomato sauce and tomato paste to mixture; simmer for 1 hour and add the remaining 2 cups of wine.

  • Simmer sauce on low for 2 to 3 hours, stirring occasionally; serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 15.2g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 50.8mg; sodium 788.1mg. Full Nutrition
