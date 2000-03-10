Old Italian Meat Sauce

I had to make an account for all recipes just so I could rate this sauce!!! My 5 year old butter/cheese/noodles boy actually ate this sauce and wanted more!! I decreased the wine by 1/2 cup and decreased the mushrooms by 8 oz. Like others said, you have to let the wine reduce so that is doesn't taste "winey". I let it simmer so that the wine can cook, especially while everything tenderizes before adding the tomato sauce. I also diced all of the mushrooms in my food processor in fear that people wouldn't eat it seeing sliced mushrooms. The mushrooms came out to the same consistency as the chopped meat, so it all blended in. Like any sauce, this takes time to simmer so that all the flavors can marry, and it is better the next day. The sauce wouldn't taste right if you mixed all the ingredients and ate in 2 hours, so let this recipe simmer and take your time. Perfect!!!!