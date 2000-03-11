Microwavable Chocolate Fudge
Two batches can feed a class of thirty right before lunch (with leftovers). Very good and chocolaty. Mmm Mmm Mmm!!
Two batches can feed a class of thirty right before lunch (with leftovers). Very good and chocolaty. Mmm Mmm Mmm!!
I was skeptical when I saw this recipe because it doesn't have the "tradition" fudge ingredients. I made my first batch today and I LOVE IT! The taste is amazing and what I've been trying to accomplish with my fudge recipes for years. The icing on the cake is the ease of this recipe. I never knew making fudge could be so fun! I highly recommend you to try this recipe for the upcoming holiday season! You won't be disappointed!Read More
Just tasted like chocolate chips to me.Read More
I was skeptical when I saw this recipe because it doesn't have the "tradition" fudge ingredients. I made my first batch today and I LOVE IT! The taste is amazing and what I've been trying to accomplish with my fudge recipes for years. The icing on the cake is the ease of this recipe. I never knew making fudge could be so fun! I highly recommend you to try this recipe for the upcoming holiday season! You won't be disappointed!
Everybody loved it! Nice, soft texture. Very, very close to "real" fudge and SO much easier. I did have to microwave the fudge for a few more minute-intervals after adding the marshmallows so that they would melt.
Very tasty, the fudge was soft, but just soft enough. This recipe will be easy to doctor up to suit any flavor, I really love to rocky road flavor. Yes the fudge was sweet, but why else would people make fudge? Its supposed to be a sweet treat. This is really fool proof, I don't think I will need to try any other fudge recipe.
Excellent!! A recipe my family enjoys. So quick and easy, but best of all no marshmallow creme.
this fudge is delicious and ridiculously easy. I used coursely crushed stick pretzels instead of nuts and fat free sweetened condensed milk since it was all I had on hand and it turned out great (although the texture might be slightly better with regular sweet. cond. milk) and was a good taste combination. you could easily vary what you put into this fudge...peanuts intead of walnuts for a more rocky road flavor...pecans and dried cranberries with the marshmallows for a more seasonal holiday taste...coarsely chopped toffee bars and marshmallows...mmmmmm I think I need another piece!
Just tasted like chocolate chips to me.
Super easy! This is not gourmet fudge but it's easy enough for kids to make and yummy enough to serve with the other holiday candies and cookies. I used half the nuts and added a 4oz. package of candied cherries, chopped.
Excellent! Our Stars class at church had this for our Cooking merit. It does need time to set, but if you cook it a minute longer it helps.
Very good and easy. I had a craving for something sweet and this had so few ingredients that I already had everything in the cabinet! Perfect! Now if I could just stay out of it...
Best Fudge Ever ! My Mom loves chocolate but never liked fudge ,She LOVES This Fudge TOO!!! No need to use vanilla. Also if you want use white chocolate chips for white chocolate fudge. gets sticky if not in frige. THIS IS A MUST TRY RECIPE
Easy, yummy, fast. Tasted as good as the stovetop recipes and much easier. Thank you Alaina!
I love this recipe - there's so much you can do to change it up! Stir in raisins, any kind of nut, add butterscotch or peanut butter chips - so many variations. I've been making it a few years now, and it never fails me.
so EASY and so Fast to make! Really great fudge! Reminds me of the fudge we get in the mall! AWESOME! I made two batches - one as is and then one with peppermint extract and crushed peppermint in it rather than nuts.
Amazing! I had a recipe quite like this one, but lost it a long time ago. Imagine my surprise and delight to have found this wonderful and versatile fudge. peanut butter chips, butterscotch!! sprinkle some coconut on top. Oh the JOY! :) This is the perfect fudge recipe!!!!! Thank you from the bottom of my chocolate and fudge lovin' heart Alaina!
I was surprised the marshmallows didn't melt. More like a rocky road fudge. Still delicious. I added 1/4 cup peanut butter chips to vary the flavor instead of the nuts. Quick -n- Easy.
This had a nice flavour however mine didn't set properly. Not sure why. Other than that it was nice though. I also added glace cherries which was nice.
I found this to be a very easy fudge recipe (I was looking for one that kept the marshmallows whole), and it tasted great.
Very easy to make and very creamy.
Okay just made this and put it in the fridge, so I'm not sure how well it will set up, BUT... Taste great, although I had to make some substitues, I didn't have any chocolate, right how does that happen, but I had butterscotch chips... So I halfed the recipe and made butterscotch fudge, I sprinkled with some marshmellows and what I had left of mini chocolate chips... It's amazing... Like I said I don't know how the set will turn out but it tastes amazing!!! Thanks
Very Good, Very quick and easy...Thank-you
Very Good! When I read a review stating that the marshmallows didn't melt, my mind automatically went to s'more fudge. Just added some cinnamon graham crackers and it is fabulous! Next I'll try oreos or pretzels and peanut butter. Ooooh, or pretzels and marshmallows... Planning to add this to the christmas cookies tray this year!
DUDE! I went in with low expectations for me and this recipe, because I am no chef and it seemed almost too easy! I am used to slaving for twenty minutes or so over hot boiling sugar and cream to get some kind of lumpy, cocoa-crusted chocolate fudge-like result. But woah! I microwaved, stirred, and VIOLA! FUDGE! I stuck some peanut butter in there, and used el cheapo walmart marshmallow creme. DELISHUSHSHSH! Makes me want to splatter my face/hair with flour and put on a longsuffering sweaty cook expression! Thanks a mill!
Such easy and scrumptious fudge! To cut down on the calories and the sweetness level, I used 4 ounces semisweet chocolate and 4 ounces unsweetened chocolate instead of the two cups (about 12 ounces) of semisweet chocolate chips. It doesn't get better than this! Finally, fudge I can make anytime, for a quick treat.
Super easy and fantastic fudge!
For ease of preparation this gets a 5/5 but the taste is not as complex as the more traditional recipes.
This is a great recipe. Delicious and so easy.
Wondering if adding marshamallows before the vanilla and melting for 30 seconds would work. Also thinking milk chocolate chips might make it better (to my taste).
I excluded the vanilla and used semisweet chocolate instead of chips, absolutly excellent.
It just didn't quite have the texture of fudge. More like rocky road candy.
Used white & milk chocolate swirl morsels and came out awesome! So easy! Thanks for a quick way to get my chocolate fix!!
Not sure what happened to mine, but I made 3 batches and none of them firmed up. The flavor was good, just didnt set.
LOVE IT! Easy, fast, and delicious. I left out the marshmellows, and it took a little longer to set up in my fridge. I thought it might be grainy, but it turned out really smooth and delicious. I gave out for Christmas.
Fudge is usually my nemesis. I can't make fudge for the life of me. However, I had success with this recipe! Very easy, I melted my marshmallows and stired them in with the fudge then topped with butterscotch chips. Delish! Will definately make again.
Too sweet; I honestly didn't think that it tasted anything like real homemade fudge. :(
Very easy and very quick! But don't expect the taste and texture of real cooked Fudge. For the time it took to make it...... it is adequated.
This was the easiest fudge I have ever made, it was AWESOME!!! Wasnt too rich and wasnt too gooey. I added sliced almonds to give a little more of that rocky road feel to it. I couldnt stop eating it and I'm not a big fudge fan. This by far is the way to go for quick easy and to the point yummy goodness.
I skipped the marshmallows and nuts and used a bag of heath bits, oh my gosh it was the best fudge ever!!! I put it in the fridge to set up and kept it in there after I cut it up, perfect. it was so easy that I don't think I'll use another recipe again.
Very nice and super easy!
I microwaved for the full 3 minutes and used half chopped up dark chocolate and half semi-sweet chocolate chips. It was still pretty sweet, but fudge is I guess! Tasted delicious with a creamy consistency. Next time I will add something like nuts or coconut to enhance the flavor even more.
It was good. The only I changed was instead of miniature marshmallows I used marshmallow creme and it gave it a smoother texture.
I made this recipe this evening. It is so simple but yet wonderful. Can't wait to share it with the grandkids.
I used a third of all the ingredients as I didn't have a full cup of chocolate chips. This took maybe 10 minutes and it is so delicious I could cry. Hoping to find a dairy free version of condensed milk for next time so all of my friends can eat it.
I, too, was not to sure how this would turn out but it was delicious! I added a little more marshmallows since I love marshmallow fudge and omitted the nuts. The first time I made it was with dark chocolate and it was unbelievable! Now I will make it with the semisweet chocolate bits with just a dash of cayenne pepper.
I definitely will be making this recipe, it tastes just as good as my Grandma's
We absolutely love this fudge and it's easy!
Pretty good. I will leave out the marshmellows next time. Very easy and fast. Definitely a repeat recipe!
Needs more chocolate! I increased it up to 3 cups of high quality chocolate chips. And skipped the marshmellows. Also, you can line the pan with aluminum foil and then it is very easy to pull out to the pan and cut. Recommend cutting it in small pieces- is very rich
Absolutely the best fudge I’ve ever had! Made exactly as written. Thanks for this wonderful recipe. It’s a keeper!
My daughter loved making it and putting her “name” on it
This fudge is the easiest & most delicious fudge ever!! It literally takes just 3 minutes to make!!!
This was really great,I've used this basic recipe many times. Its just quick easy and so yummy. This was my first time to add marshmallows and I decided to get creative adn threw in a 1/2 cup of white chocolate chips, AWESOME!! It have a rocky road texture without the nuts and complemented the dark chocolate nicely. I gave some to the neighbors and it was declared "sinful" and promptly inhaled. I'm going to experiment with some other add-ins now.
I made the recipe as directed except I had to cook it longer in the microwave to get the chocolate chips to melt. I think that it calls for too much milk, because mine never set. It tastes good, but I'll have to eat it with a spoon.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections