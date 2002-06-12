Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts I
These make yummy appetizers. Note: You can substitute 1 cup of your favorite barbecue sauce for the ketchup and brown sugar, if you would like.
This is the how I make mine also but I wrap the bacon around the water chestnuts and bake them until the bacon is done. Usually 350 for 10 minutes. Then I put them in my crock-pot and pour the mixture on top. They are easy to serve at a party this way.Read More
I found a better receipe - pre-fry the bacon a little first. make the sauce with a jar of current jelly and chili sauce.Read More
I did what one reviewer suggested and omited the ketchup. I only sprinkled brown sugar on top. They were delicious - my husband couldn't get enough of them! I did have a little problem with getting the bacon browned so I put the broiler on for a few minutes at the end of the cooking time.
I love this recipe!! I make it with out ketchup, though. All I do is wrap the water chestnuts in bacon and sprinkle brown sugar on them. YUMMMY!! They are addictive, so beware!!
Recipe was great. We had these at our wedding and not one was left. Although, i suggest cooking the bacon in the microwave a few minutes before wrapping, it was easier to wrap and it makes the bacon a little crispier. Just WAIT till they cool a little.
I absolutely love this recipe and it is so easy to make. However, I cut the bacon into thirds and didn't need toothpicks to secure them. I cooked for 30 minutes without the sauce and drained as much grease as I could then used a spoon the pour the sauce onto each one then cooked for another 20-30 minutes. I doubled the recipe for a party and we a good bit of sauce left over so I had to make more later that week. Quick, easy and delicious!!!!!
My grandma has been making these tasty little morsels for years. She would do one thing different though. She wrapped the chestnuts in bacon, baked them until brown and then dipped each one in the sauce with a toothpick and arranged them nicely on a plate... So easy, yet so good...
My family really loved this recipe, out of all the appetizers we made for a party this was the best. I made a few changes to the basice recipe though. I precooked the bacon in the microwave, and heated up the ketchup and sugar in a pot ahead of time to make the sauce, poured it over the bacon wrapped water chestnuts on a baking sheet where i baked them in the oven for 5 minutes. Also i used half regular ketchup, half kickers for some extra spice.
One of my friends always makes these when she has a get together. They are delicious. They are always the first thing gone. YUMMY!
I love bacon wrapped water chestnuts. They taste great and you can serve them with so many different sauces. They seem to go with everything, even honey. I also love them in a mustard sauce.
The sauce turned out to be too thick and dipping was difficult. I had to spoonon the sauce. Also it too alot longer than the time mentioned to cook. I liked the out come but I'm going to try another recipe next time.
WOOHOOO! These were awesome... and gone if 15 seconds flat! Huge huge hit at the birthday bash and will definitely be making them again.
Awesome!! I love these, as does everyone who has tasted them! I sometimes add some ground red pepper or some hot pepper flakes/seeds to spice it up a little. It's very very yummy!
These were very good. I cut the bacon in thirds like others suggested. The sauce is really sweet, almost too sweet. Cooked them longer than stated, cause I like crispy bacon. Will make again, with maybe a different sauce mixture.
The texture of the water chestnuts really compliments the bacon and sauce!
I made these for my bowling party and they were all gone,thanks for the recipe.
Everybody loved them! Took a little longer to cook the bacon than the recipe calls for and really important to drain the grease all the way. Prrrrfect 5!
These tasty morsels are always so popular when I bring them to a party. I cut the bacon in thirds, wrap each whole water chestnut with the bacon (securing each with a toothpick), then dollop each one with Masterpiece BBQ sauce. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes and just wait for the compliments! Everyone is so amazed at how easy they are to make when I tell them the recipe.
I have been making these for a few years now. But instead of the ketchup sauce I marinate them in soy sauce for a few hours and then bake. Makes it even easier and plenty tasty!
Yummy.
These are great for get togethers and BBQs. We take them to church fellowships. They are quite addicting.
These were a big hit at my party! I received many compliments and several people asked me for the recipe! I definetly will serve these again!
I wrapped them and put toothpicks in to secure them, then left them in longer than it called for, but they were delicious after not having them since I was 8.
Either way, with bbq sauce, or follow the recipe. These are a big hit evertime I serve these at any event.
I followed the recipe with exception to the ketchup. I used one cup ketchup, 1/2 cup Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce and 1/2 cup Chili sauce for coating the bacon wrapped chestnuts. Baked as directed, but then covered with aluminum foil and refrigerated until ready to take on picnic. I put foiled covered baking tray on grill and reheated appetizers for 10 minutes on medium heat. Everyone raved. Will be making these again for sure. Might substitute one of the sauces with Hoisin sauce for a little more heat.
These were good, but I think I would have liked them better with just brown sugar sprinkled over them and baked. Just personal preference. I am not so sure I prefer to have Ketchup with my bacon.
I had never heard of water chestnuts until my daughter in law made some with bacon. She uses soya sauce over night. They were amazing delicious thank you to my daughter in law for introducing me to this appetizer
I didn't think these were very good. Made as an appetizer and they didn't go over well.
