Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts I

4.5
35 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 9
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These make yummy appetizers. Note: You can substitute 1 cup of your favorite barbecue sauce for the ketchup and brown sugar, if you would like.

Recipe by MARBALET

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Wrap 1/2 strip of bacon around each water chestnut. Combine ketchup and sugar in a small bowl and mix together; dip each wrapped water chestnut into this mixture.

  • Place water chestnuts in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish and bake covered in the preheated oven for 20 minutes, or until bacon is crisp.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
349 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 36.4g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 30.9mg; sodium 789mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022