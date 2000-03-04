Orzo and Rice
A filling orzo rice side dish that is great with chicken. It is a real family favorite in our house.
Some reviewers have called this bland - I say it's mild, which sometimes is just what is called for to complement what it's served with. If this were a main dish I might agree it would be missing something substantial, but as a side dish it complemented, rather than competed with, the main dish. That said, I still "enhanced" it just a bit - I browned the rice along with the orzo, cooked it in chicken broth as well as the bouillon, and added another couple of tablespoons of butter and a tiny pinch of saffron. Just before serving I stirred in a little chopped fresh parsley for freshness and color. A really enjoyable side dish that's bound to make its way to my table again.Read More
This is like a cheap low salt version of RiceARoni. I've used vegetable and beef bullion and both were good. I browned a small chopped onion in the butter before the pasta, and added extra parmasan cheese. This is the sort of side dish that could be edited to match pretty much any main dish. And it doesn't stick to the bottom of the pan like other rice dishes. I'll be making this again for sure.
This was a nice change from regular rice. I did make some alterations to the recipe after reading the reviews. 1. 2 tsp of butter and olive oil to brown the orzo 2. Used low sodium chicken stock instead of the chicken cubes 3. Added some shredded carrots,1 small diced onion,2 cloves of chopped garlic and about 7 medium chopped mushrooms. All of these were sauteed after I browned the orzo. Then I added the rice and stock. 4. Added just a sprinkle of garlic salt and some dried parsley for color. With these changes this is a definate 5 star recipe. Need I say that I will be making again!
After reading the other reviews, I doubled the bouillon. This was good, but next time I will even add more bouillon.
We really enjoyed this side dish!! I doubled the recipe because I always make extra rice to have for later meals. I also added about .5 tspn of italian seasoning to the browning orzo step. I don't ever buy rice a roni, and I think I've eaten it once in my life,but I LOVED this recipe!! The orzo makes it almost creamy,and makes "rice“ so much better! I also plan on making it often! Thank you for the recipe!
Great side dish. I used chicken broth instead of the boullion and water, and sauted a little onion and minced garlic with the rice. We enjoyed this change from our usual white rice.
This was really good. I cut the butter to 1 T. and increased the rice/orzo to 3/4 c. each, with 3 c. of canned low-salt chicken broth (what I had on hand). The butter adds a lot of flavor - and 1 T. is plenty.
Waaaaay too bland as written! Potentially easy to improve though. Next time I'd take the other reviewer's advice and add sauteed onion, minced garlic, fresh parsley, Parmesan cheese, slivered almonds, salt, and pepper. When I get around to that, I'll post my own recipe. =)
We eat this about once a week at our house. My only tip would be to add more boullion. You can use beef or chicken. Soooo good!
This is a great base recipe. You can add just about anything to it and change the flavor of it a hundred times. I added garlic and some salt and pepper. Nice recipe!
Oh this was soo easy to make. It was fabulous. I had to make a massive batch for 6 growing kids and my husband. And everyone loved it. I didn't change anything when it came to the recipe or ingredients. Only the change of steps. I have a rice cooker and needed space to cook on the stove. So I did the melting of the butter and browning of the orzo in a skillet, then transferred all the ingredients to my rice cooker, stirred really well and let the rice cooker do it's job. I had no problem with it turning out. Matter of fact it stayed moist and fluffy. And the flavor was really great. I would have done chicken broth instead of bouillon but I had some better then bouillon paste, that made it just rich with flavor and it was awesome. Thanks.
A very simple recipe that complemented my main entree. I used a heaping tsp. of Better than Bouillon. I would make this again.
I added 1 tsp. of MRS DASH LEMON PEPPER and served with BAKED DILLED COD and steamed asparagus, awesome!
This is a great starter recipe. My family loved it! I added two extra cubes of boullion, chopped onion (browned it with the rice), fresh minced garlic and tossed parsley in at the end. It was great.
My family loved this side dish with another great recipe from the allrecipe directory, 'Souvlaki'. It is quick and easy to make last minute, as the ingredients are uncomplicated and are things we would normally have on hand at our home. The only change I made was to add a sprinkling of feta cheese over the top of the rice before serving. It gave the dish a little extra zing and helped tie it into the greek theme of the kabobs!
Sorry to be the dud on this recipe but I served this as a side to our pork chop/mashed potato meal and no one really cared for this. I used 2 chicken buillion cubes and sprinkled dry parsley overall for some color but we all wrinkled our faces after tasting this one. HOWEVER...once we started to mix it in with the mashed potatoes on our plates, it wasn't so bad...b/c then we couldn't taste it. Maybe the use of chicken broth instead of water? Additional spices? Not sure but I don't care to try this one again. Sorry!
So simple and delicious - didn't make any changes aside from adding in a pinch of minced garlic, and cooked the lot in my rice cooker. Pasta turned out a little firm, was okay otherwise though. Thanks for the recipe!
Great! the first batch of orzo that I tried to "brown" - burned completely. I didn't know it would brown so fast, so I didn't watch it closely. So it went to garbage. But I didn't give up and tried again. Came out really good! I didn't add any cubes of bouillon because I don't do that to my food. Instead I used water after cooking corn. at the end I added juices from baking chicken. Sparkled some herbs... :)
As is this was good, but like others said a little bland. I added some garlic to it. Then, after it was done, I stirred in some fresh chopped parsley, basil and oregano from my herb garden. I made this to go with Bacon Wrapped Duck Breasts - another recipe from this site and they went great together.
This version of the recipe is just a starting point. I added mushrooms, onions, garlic, and some lemon rind, but I think almost anything can be added. I plan to throw raisins and nuts into this side dish in the future. I also try to use my own stock instead of boullion.
I made this recipe exactly as written and it made a nice change. Next time I will add an extra chicken cube to add more flavor. But my fsmily reslly enjoyed the rice. Thank you for sharing.
Easy and fast. I thought it was plain and bland even though I added some onion and garlic.
I am a child of the late 50s-60s. This is Rice-A-Roni at it's best without the MSG and the poly words we can't pronounce. For those who think it's bland, bland has it's place. I serve this with a very seasoned chicken and it's perfect. If you need more seasoning, then add it. This will be the base for a lot of rice dishes from now on. I'm a little annoyed I didn't figure this out myself. Cudos, great dish!
This was not super exciting - but made a nice change from plain white rice that I sometimes make to accompany meals. I used homemade chicken broth instead of the bullion and water. I will be using this again.
This is a good dish for extremely picky eaters because it is very bland - no flavors to offend anyone here to speak of. Had some orzo and rice in the cabinet so this landed on the menu - thanks for the recipe, my kids really enjoyed it!
My husband hates pasta - absolutely won't eat it. So I decided I'm going to change him (typical woman, I know!) and I started with this dish. He said it was way better than any other rice I'd ever made, and then I told him it's half pasta. He wanted to be mad but it was so good, he couldn't say anything except how good it was. Success!! Only gave it 4 stars though because it reheats terribly. So don't make more than you can eat!
This was very good! (went fast!) I did a HUGE variation on it because I was really going for a risotto dish, but I used this recipe as a base, and what the others suggested. I cooked some diced chicken, put it off to the side, browned onion and garlic and then the rice (3/4c each) in white wine. Poured in Chicken stock and put in my spices. Let that sit for about 30-40 min. Added fresh parmesan cheese. It got nice and thick. added the chicken and even put in some proscuitto (thinly sliced)!! Put more cheese...! It was super yummy. I'm not big on the bouillon, but it's a good recipe regardless. Everyone has their own tastes though, it's easy to put variation on it! Recommended with creativity!
Good, a nice change from just plain rice. Could have used more flavor. Next time I think I'll throw in some extra bouillon.
This was very easy and excellent. This is one to follow. I was forced to use vermecelli instead of orzo because that was what the store had. Goes great with anything. My menu was this, sauteed garlic asparagus and meatloaf. Thanks for the formula.
A hit in my house. No changes needed, but we like it with some carrots, mushrooms, and onions added too. Be sure to brown the orzo well before adding the rice, as this gives it a nice, nutty flavor.
you know, this was great. You can add just about any seasoning you want to it. Like other reviewers have said, its like rice a roni -but without MSG and all othe ther preservatives that seem to be in just about everything. when the pasta was almost toasted I added one clove of thinly sliced garlic (we love garlic) The kids loved it. We had it as a side to our pan seared filet mignon(it was on sale) and roasted veggies. I will definately make it again, probably quite often. Thank you!
I melted the butter and sauted a frozen seasoning blend (celery, onions, green and red peppers and parsley) for a few minutes before following the recipe the rest of the way and added a few shakes of garlic salt five minutes before finishing. Very easy, very tasty and extremely satisfying unlike packaged alternatives.
Growing up, my mother made this rice and now I make it for my chidren. Pretty much every home in Turkey will make this with a side a beef or lamb stew. I have read comments of it being to bland but served with the right meat dish this rice beats no other. It sure is a favourite in my house hold.
My 16 yo sister made this and it came out really good! She is still learning so we had a little complication here and there, ummmm would recommen dissolving bouillion in water before pouring into rice mix, and occaisionally check and stir. Thanks for the recipe, great learning experience!!!
It was just OK the first time I made it. Needed adjustment to be delicious. Used a mix of butter/olive oil to brown orzo. Added garlic and rice for about 30 secs before adding chicken broth. Added dried parley, chives, paprika and just a small dash of cayenne and tumeric to make it look like the store bought version. Very yummy.
I used vegetable broth and sauteed minced garlic and onion as well as fresh italian seasonings. Neutral side dish for a spicy main course. I liked this (served with Slow Cooker Sausage w/sauce recipe) but family didn't.
What a simple side dish recipe to have around. My kid's love the Lipton rice side dishes and this a close match. After reading some of the reviews on it tasting a little bland, I decided to alter the recipe a smidge (which I don't like doing). I went to the spice rack and grabbed some thyme, rosemary, basil and parsely to add a little more flavor and a splash of color. Overall a good recipe, thanks for sharing.
SO simple and SO good!!! My family loves this side dish...a nice combination of pasta and rice. I prefer to add more bouillon for a little more flavor but am more than pleased to have found this recipe! Thanks Carol!
My family loved this. I have now made it about five times in the last 3wks! I did saute chopped onion and garlic with the orzo and butter. Then added Italian seasoning with the rice and bouillon. So simple and so wonderful. My family prefers this to just rice or pasta as a side. It can go with almost any main course. We've even topped it with grated parmesan.
Quick and Easy
Excellent side dish - followed the recipe as written. Thank you C.Crane !
This is very much like my Armenian mother-in-law's pilaf except she uses vermicelli instead of orzo. I liked it. It is a simple dish great with chicken or fish. I also used canned stock instead of the boull. and water. I have also sauted onion and mushrooms in with the butter.
We loved this recipe. Will be making it often. A nice change from the usual rice. Served it with chicken kabobs!
This was the perfect side dish for my salmon! I added 2 T chicken boullion and 1 clove of garlic. GREAT. Next time I will try toasted almonds for some crunch!
Really good!
I give this four stars bc I did have to make a few changes. I sautéed a few onions with the orzo and used 2 cups of Swanson's chicken stock instead of the water and bullion cube. I also put a dash or two of garlic salt. It was just like rice a roni and went well with chicken. I also added some parmesean cheese to the finished product and it was yummy too. I like this recipe bc its so basic and you can pretty much just dress it up with whatever you feel like on that night.
great side dish!
This rice was good, but is it any different from a box of rice a roni? I'm sure their must be less sodium this way. I did add a T. of minced garlic and doubled the bouillon to make sure it had enough flavor. Definately a good base recipe from which you could add to based on personal preference.
Yummey!! Served this unchanged recipe with the Honey Glazed Mahi Mahi and I can't wait to fix this one for company. It's that good.
I was looking for a change from the rice I keep making over and over, and I tried this one. I used low-sodium chicken broth instead of bouillon, and I added parmesan cheese and parsley as the originator suggests (this suggestion showed up when I printed but not on the first page!). I agree that the flavor is mild, but I think it's exactly right as a side dish. The browned orzo adds an interesting texture and appearance to the rice.
Great recipe; nice play of textures between the pasta and rice. I did use homemade broth in lieu of boullion, and both starches absorbed the broth and butter flavors nicely. Delicious!
I diced half onion and 6 baby carrots and sauted them with orzo after they browned. I used vegetable broth instead of water. Very good side dish.
Would give 5 and 1/2 if possible. This is the best side dish for so few ingredients. I serve this almost weekly with Lemon Mushroom Herb Chicken (allrecipes), but I do double it as there is a lot of us and we like leftovers. Very good and a kid pleaser.
This a really easy recipe that goes with anything. I've made it for potlucks and people ask for the recipe.
Very nice, make sure to brown the orzo maybe add 6-8 oz sliced mushrooms and a handful of frozen peas when you come to the "let sit for 15 min" just toss on top once it has come to a boil and you reduce the heat. I liked a bit more kosher salt, maybe the reduced sodium broth is not necessary with such a short cooking time. Brown in butter. Yummy!
This is very good. As others have noted, it doesn't pack a huge flavor punch. Still, we enjoyed the simple chicken flavor, and the subtle flavor makes this pair well with many other dishes. Thanks.
Simple and good. Served it along side of Chicken Marsala.
Quick and simple. The only change I made was to use chicken broth instead of the bouillon. Everyone enjoyed it.
This has been a favorite with my family for years. The only change we make is to use two cups of Low Sodium Chicken Stock in place of the chicken cube and water and then salt and pepper to taste. This is a great side dish. Thanks for sharing.
It was a good filler. My husband thought it was better with lemon juice squeezed on it
Made this last night for dinner. We found it to be a little bland (didn't use bouillon cube - to much sodium for a sodium restricted diet). Substituted 2 cans of chicken broth for water. To alleviate some of the blandness we topped it off with some pecorino romano grated cheese. Was pretty good with cheese on top. Thanks for sharing.
My kids loved this! I also added dried onion flakes, parsley, and garlic powder to the recipe. I will definitely make this a lot!
I made this recipe exactly according to the directions and it turned out wonderfully! I will agree with some of the reviewers who say it's a tad bland, but there's an easy fix to that. You could even add some onion to this, or garlic powder while cooking. Great base recipe, or equally good salted and peppered at the table. We served it with pork chops w/mushroom gravy and poured a little over the Orzo and Rice after tasting (because it wouldn't be a fair review if I reviewed it with the gravy!) and it was quite good too :) Will make again - thank you C. Crane!
Love, love, loved it! So easy and so tasty!!! I did saute mushrooms with the garlic before adding the orzo and it was magnificent!
This is a great side dish. Simple, but it can compliment a variety of dishes.
Yummy. The only reason this is getting four out of five stars is because I used chicken broth rather than bouillon and water. So I didn't follow the exact recipe. Super easy, will definitely make this over and over again.
My kids loved this. I wanted to make a bit more so I increased the liquid to 3 cups and added an extra 1/2 cup orzo (1 cup orzo and 1/2 cup rice) and this made just the right amount for 5 of us with a little left over. It was a perfect side dish and so much better than the packaged mixes. You could really dress it up if you wanted with additonal ingredients but when you want something a little different than plain white rice or potatoes as a side dish this is perfect.
Initially I was't too crazy about this. However, I didn't want to give up on it because it seemed that it was your basic rice pilaf recipe (which I love!). I tried it again...but this time diced up a small shallot and threw it in while the orzo was browning (I didn't let the shallot brown, just let it sweat and get translucent) and used chicken stock instead of water and bouillon. It turned out great! This is a recipe that begs to be played with...you could mix in whatever kind of veggie, spices, cheese that you like.
I have been making this rice for years now and I would suggest one change. I am providing this because I read all of the adjustements for the "blandness". Instead of water, use low-fat chicken broth in the same quantity. In fact, I never cook rice with water anymore!!
A nice, simple recipe! I read the reviews and added an extra boulion cube, a dash of pepper and a pinch of saphron. So good with fish and veggies. (Used the parmesan tilapia recipe).
I use broth instead of water/bouillon and add whatever spices I happen to be cooking with for dinner, and this is an amazing, easy side dish that the whole family loves!
Have been making this on stove top, but use ratio of 1/2 part ORZO (Barilla brand) to 1 part rice and use MARGARINE.. mother-in-law recipe uses the oven to bake using UNCLE BEN'S CONVERTED RICE and ROSAMARINA PASTA from the Italian Deli and does not use any seasoning .. this dish is always welcome potluck side dish
I have cooked my rice in fashion for a long time and it is great way to mix the two things my family love. I saute some onions as well.
This is a really good "base" recipe. I used half white wine/half water. Deglazed my pan with the wine and then added my water. Added onion and garlic to the mixture and added some pancetta, green peas and shaved parmesan at the end. Really good. Add whatever you like to the base!
We loved this one! I've finally found a use for that tri-color orzo sitting in my pantry. I followed other reviewers advice and used 1/2 chix broth & 1/2 bouillon, added sauteed onions & garlic. A nice change from ordinary rice.
Yum! My hubby and I are rice-a-roni lovers and its nice to have a homemade version to do. (cheaper too) As others have said this is definitely a mild recipe, but its an excellent base for variations. I like to mix in peas and parm cheese at the end. The only thing I do differently is use chicken broth instead of water and bouillon (tip - use the low sodium c. broth. Instantly healthier!)
Very simple! Mild flavor and delicious. It was a hit with my husband and 3 year old.
My husband is a cyclist, and I need to come up with carb and protein-heavy meals for the night before he races.. He thinks chicken and rice is the best combo, but I'd been getting bored of plain old rice. Last night I made roasted chicken, sauteed asparagus, and this orzo and rice--topped it with a little grated parmesan and a dash of balsamic vinegar--amazing! I used 2 cups of my own chicken stock rather than the bouillon.
simple and tasty - a hit with the whole family
This was excellent! I added some minced garlic, parsley and black pepper, and it cooked up beautifully!
I love this recipe and have made it many times. I usually toast some slivered almonds in a little butter and add them right at the end of cooking. I also serve with fresh grated Parmesan cheese sprinkled on top.
Simple, delicious and makes a great addition to almost any meal.
Thank you for this recipe. My dd has developed an allergy to MSG, among other things, but loves rice pilaf. I used this recipe in an attempt to replace the boxed kind we used to use, and it was SO much better. We all loved it. The only change I made was to use all vegetable broth (we are vegetarians) instead of water. Thanks again for a great recipe!
This is a family favorite with a few additions. 4 green onions, 2 tsp minced garlic sauted with the butter and orzo, 1/4 cup finely chopped broccoli and carrot. Top with cashew pieces and season lightly with garlic salt to serve as the main course. I will sometimes stir in some shredded cooked chicken. I make it easiy with 1 can chicken broth and 1/4 cup water instead of bouillon.
A great versatile recipe to work with! I like to add in a clove of garlic, onion, peper and parsley. A great side option, thank you!
I made this with a few modifications and it turned out great. I used 1 can Campbell's French Onion soup, 1 Knorr chicken bouillon cube, about 3/4 Cup orzo, 3/4 Cup rice and 1 can of chicken stock instead of water. It was great!
Love this! I have made it a few times. Once as it says, once with parmesan, and once as "Mexican rice". It was great every time! Love the texture and flavor! I will be making this and it's variables often!
Very nice with chicken. Added garlic, onion and a little greek seasoning to flavour. Definitely making again!
This was so so bland when I first made it. But with a sprinkle of garlic powder it was awesome! The 4 stars is for with garlic powder. Without the garlic it was a 1. This makes your orzo go further because of combining it with the rice, which is nice because it keeps the nice orzo texture but orzo is expensive.
Absolutely fantastic. Great substitute for plain rice when making stir fry.
Excellent! Everyone in my house really enjoyed this tonight. Will make again for sure!
Great recipe! I add some fried mushrooms to this dish after it's cooked. A few drops of "Maggi" is also very nice. It's like the original "Rice-a-roni" but better!
I made this as the recipe calls except I used broth in place of the bullion cube. It tastes great to me. I also made it and added two cups of shredded cheese. It made a great cheese rice side dish too.
Simple and delicious!
it is tottaly magottaly awesome
I thought this was pretty bland. If i were to work with this a bit sometime maybe it would be better
I thought this was nice change up. Mild, yes, but still had a good flavor from the toasted orzo & butter. I mainly stuck to the recipe. The one thing I did differently was using a beef bouillon cube instead of chicken because it was what I had on hand. I sped the process up a tad by boiling the water in an electric kettle as I toasted up the rice. It was done in no time! I will make this again as the recipe calls for but perhaps putting adding a bit of salt.
I was looking for a new easy side dish and found this. Really tasty! Thank you!
Made this tonight with some changes as suggested by other reviewers. I added 2 cubes instead of one and also added pepper, dill, onion flakes, and garlic powder. I used brown rice instead of white rice. As one reviewer commented it does taste like a better version of rice-o-roni. My family loved it.
