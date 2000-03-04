Orzo and Rice

Oh this was soo easy to make. It was fabulous. I had to make a massive batch for 6 growing kids and my husband. And everyone loved it. I didn't change anything when it came to the recipe or ingredients. Only the change of steps. I have a rice cooker and needed space to cook on the stove. So I did the melting of the butter and browning of the orzo in a skillet, then transferred all the ingredients to my rice cooker, stirred really well and let the rice cooker do it's job. I had no problem with it turning out. Matter of fact it stayed moist and fluffy. And the flavor was really great. I would have done chicken broth instead of bouillon but I had some better then bouillon paste, that made it just rich with flavor and it was awesome. Thanks.