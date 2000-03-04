Orzo and Rice

4.4
248 Ratings
  • 5 141
  • 4 90
  • 3 13
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

A filling orzo rice side dish that is great with chicken. It is a real family favorite in our house.

Recipe by CCrane

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
5
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large heavy saucepan, melt butter over medium heat; add orzo and brown until golden.

  • Add rice, bouillon, and water; bring to a boil, cover and lower heat to medium-low.

  • Simmer for about 20 to 25 minutes or until all water is absorbed; serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 31.7g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 12.3mg; sodium 265.1mg. Full Nutrition
