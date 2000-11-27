Honey Wheat Bread III

I love this recipe!! I don't have a bread maker, and never made bread prior to this one. A great thing about this bread is that it's great the way the recipe reads, but it's also easy to play around and not mess it up too much. For instance, after I made the first batch I new that I'd prefer it a bit sweeter. So I doubled the honey, and it was PERFECTION. I have played around and added brown sugar, cinnamon and even buttermilk. I always double the honey, and add it to the yeast and water at the beginning (per suggestion of another reviewer), and have made it using all wheat flour. I have now made about eight loaves, and each one has been better than the last. Except one, which made me realize what may have been the problem with others who made this but found that it didn't rise and was really dense. It was the yeast. It didn't get creamy. But I went ahead and made it anyway. And it was a B.R.I.C.K. And heavy as cement. So guys: PAY ATTENTION TO THE YEAST. MAKE SURE IT GETS CREAMY. If you do that, you should have great bread. Mahalo for this recipe!!!! (I live in Hawaii, and that means 'thank you'.