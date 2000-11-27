Honey Wheat Bread III
A delightfully wholesome wheat bread sweetened with honey. This treasured recipe is tried and true.
A delightfully wholesome wheat bread sweetened with honey. This treasured recipe is tried and true.
You may want to add the honey to the yeast & hot water to help activate the yeast.Read More
I was very dissapointed with this bread. I kept it in the oven more than it was supposed to be in there (1 hour and 30 min) and it was still soggy inside. Would not make it again.Read More
You may want to add the honey to the yeast & hot water to help activate the yeast.
this bread rose incredibly high. i doubled the recipe and got two fat loaves. i added about 1/4 cup each of ground flax and wheat germ and it turned out great. i also made it in my kitchenaid mixer with the dough hook. it didn't need hand kneading with this method
Great bread! The best loaf I ever made. I did add 1 Tablespoon of gluten which gave it a wonderful rise. The texture is light and wonderful. My rising times were less, but that's probably because of the gluten. Also the recipe for only 1 loaf makes it a good recipe to make in the electric mixer with a dough hook.
This bread is delicious. I found the recipe about 6 months ago and have made at least 4 loaves every month since then. I always double the recipe. The texture is light as is, but I've also tried adding a 1/2 cup oats and decreasing the white flour to make a heartier bread. This recipe is a keeper.
fabulous! probably the best bread I've ever made
Used olive oil for the vegetable oil, and sea salt. Baked in a dark metal loaf pan, came out perfectly at 35 minutes. Thank you for a great recipe!
I thought this was very good and rather easy. It was my first attempt at making homemade bread like this and it was a success. My husband and I both had 3 pieces the night I made it. I did not use all-purpose, but instead used 1 1/4 C of White Whole Wheat as substitute. I also used butter instead of the oil. (Trying to stay away from processed foods) Anyway, it all came out perfect.
I was very dissapointed with this bread. I kept it in the oven more than it was supposed to be in there (1 hour and 30 min) and it was still soggy inside. Would not make it again.
My dough was very hard and I could not add all the flour called for by the recipe. The dough however rose well and the flavor of the finished product was wonderful. Will make again!
This was pretty good, and fairly easy. It rose well, and it tasted pretty good.
Delicious, with just the right consistency.
great simple recipe. perfect for someone just starting to bake bread. i messed up and added all the white flour at one time, but it didn't seem to matter.
For those of you having trouble with your bread rising, measure the size of your pan. I kept having trouble with my bread not rising in the pan and found out the one I was using was too big. Now that I have a smaller one, this recipe has been perfect every time. The pan I now use is 7.5x4.5 . Like many other comments I also double the honey for a little more flavor.
Wow! what a great recipe. This is my first time making bread by hand. Bread came out moist and with a nice crust. I didn't have some things so I substituted some ingredients. I used extra virgin olive oil instead of vegetable oil (same amount). I used lactaid milk because I'm lactose intolerant, and I replaced all the flour with 3 cups of whole wheat flour because I try to stay away from white flour. Baking time was perfectly right. Next time I will probably leave it in he oven for another 10 minutes to draw out some moisture and then it will be better for sandwiches. But GREAT recipe!!!
I like the taste, but I think I may need to add hot water to the yeast. I followed the directions as they are written but the loaf didn't rise as much as it should have. It's still good though! I'll make this again with a couple revisions.
This was my first time ever making bread and it came out wonderful. It was simple to make. made two loaves. I added honey to my yeast as others suggested. I don't think I will be buying bread from the store anymore. I used grapeseed oil because this is all I had at the time, coarse salt, and 1% milk. My bread was sweet, but that's because I used 3 T of honey.
My 8 yr old and I made this together, substituted all wheat flour, olive oil for veg oil. Whole family loved it!
This is my favorite recipe! I've made it several times and our family loves it!! Thank you for posting!!
Yummy! My house smells so good! Made as directed, except I doubled the recipe, which made 3 loaves. I also added the honey to the yeast and subbed melted butter for the oil. Two of the loaves I left plain, and the third I rolled out and sprinkled with brown sugar and cinnamon and then rolled into a loaf for cinnamon swirl bread. I didn't have to add a whole lot of white flour in the end, turned out great! I had no problem with it rising- make sure your water isn't too hot, and that it gets creamy. Also, if your milk is too hot, it will kill the yeast. No hotter than 120 degrees is fine. Will be making this recipe a lot!
This is a great recipe for a single loaf of bread. Easy to make with ingredients that I have in the pantry. Great for all-purpose bread!
This bread is easy to make (this was my first time ever making bread!) and it tastes delicious! I made it into two smaller loaves, so the cooking time was about 25-30 minutes. Will definitely be making this again!
Way too dense. Barely rose at all. I think there was way too much flour.
FROM A NOVICE BREAD MAKER IT TASTED GREAT BUT IT DID NOT RISE MUCH ON THE SECOND RISING WHAT DID I DO WRONG, AND IS THERE ANY WAY TO MAKE IT LIGHTER LIKE STORE BOUGHT BREAD INSTEAD OF BEING SO THICK
This was wonderful!
I tried this recipe twice. The first time, the result was very dense. I customized the recipe by using only 1 cup of wheat flour with 3-4 cups of bread flour. I also proofed 2 pkgs of yeast in 1/2 cup of water. I used 1 2/3 cups of warm milk, 2 tbsp of oil, 2 tbsp of honey and 2 tsp of salt. All of that yielded about 2 loaves. They didn't rise as high as the bread in the picture, but they were light and fluffy with a touch of wheat-ness! Great recipe over all. Easy to make.
This bread is worth taking the time to make! It is DELICIOUS! The first time I made the bread, I discovered I was out of whole wheat flour so I substituted it for bread flour. This change made an OUTSTANDING white bread. The next time I followed the recipe to a "t" (other than canola oil instead of vegetable oil). I put the bread in a round non-stick cake pan instead of a loaf pan. It turned out amazing! I would highly recommend using this recipe. YUM!
Very hearty, filling, delicious bread. This is my first time baking with whole wheat. The loaf came out beautifully with a very fine grain. I added the honey to the warm water with the yeast, but otherwise, followed the recipe exactly. I will bake this bread on a regular basis, so much tastier than store bread.
Soooo delicious! I've had trouble in the past making bread but this one is a keeper. I added sesame seeds and it turned out fantastic.
First time I made bread in a long time - very easy recipe! I was only able to incorporate 1 cup of the WW flour but the loaf still turned out great! I added a touch of honey and oats to the top to give a nice sweet crunch! Definitely will make this one again!
This recipe is very close to the one my mother used to make as I was growing up. I keep thinking I'm going to mess it up but after 8-10 times it just keeps coming out better than ever. I've use unbleached white bread flour with unbleached white wheat flour or unbleached whole wheat flour. No matter which I use it always comes out so good I just have to cut a slice while it's still hot and slather it with butter. YUM! I do add about an extra tablespoon of honey....everything else as stated.
I liked this bread, but not as much as I liked Whole Wheat III. This bread is a bit less dense than that one, but not much. I just didn't like the flavor as much I guess. I think it wasn't sweet enough for my taste.
I just made this today and it is great!! I followed the directions exactly, but used buttermilk in place of regular milk and used all wheat flour because I don't like to use white flour. It is very dense but great. Also, due to all of the wheat flour it did not rise a lot but that was ok for us! My boyfriend said it tasted just like his mom used to make and he ate practically half the loaf already!
We really enjoyed this recipe. My husband shared this bread with his coworkers and was a hit! Easy to make,soft and very tasty.
Tried the recipe as written but used my bread machine to mix and kneed then put in pan and baked in oven. No problem with the ingredients or measurements just did not feel the bread's flavor was to my liking.
I love this recipe!! I don't have a bread maker, and never made bread prior to this one. A great thing about this bread is that it's great the way the recipe reads, but it's also easy to play around and not mess it up too much. For instance, after I made the first batch I new that I'd prefer it a bit sweeter. So I doubled the honey, and it was PERFECTION. I have played around and added brown sugar, cinnamon and even buttermilk. I always double the honey, and add it to the yeast and water at the beginning (per suggestion of another reviewer), and have made it using all wheat flour. I have now made about eight loaves, and each one has been better than the last. Except one, which made me realize what may have been the problem with others who made this but found that it didn't rise and was really dense. It was the yeast. It didn't get creamy. But I went ahead and made it anyway. And it was a B.R.I.C.K. And heavy as cement. So guys: PAY ATTENTION TO THE YEAST. MAKE SURE IT GETS CREAMY. If you do that, you should have great bread. Mahalo for this recipe!!!! (I live in Hawaii, and that means 'thank you'.
Rises nicely. Excellent texture. Best wheat bread recipe I've tried
This turned out great! I used all whole wheat flower and it still came out quite well. I think next time I am going to add some herbs to jazz it up and possibly experiment with buttermilk so it is a little more moist. I only had skim milk and heavy cream on hand so I mixed both together, which did work, but I would have liked a tad more moisture.
A very tasty bread, but didn't hold its shape too well for tuna salad sandwiches. I would make it again.
Simple and easy, this recipe makes a wonderful loaf of wheat bread. I shaped this free-form and it held its shape very well. I recommend being cautious when adding the last of the AP flour, because I didn’t need anywhere near the amount requested in the recipe. Although this was very good, I would have liked it to be just a smidgeon sweeter.
This was very good, I did decrease the bread flour to only 2 C, and let it rise in the oven (which had been on for baking banana bread) with the door partially open.
There were no complaints around the table and your bread was gone quick, so we really liked it. Thank you for putting it in here.
Great loaf. Could not add the last 3/4 cup of wheat flour. I added 1 T of gluten to add height to the rise. Good texture, rose beautifully and tastes great.
I've never baked bread before and this was a great recipe--really simple and not very time-consuming. And the bread is tasty! (Plus it got a seal of approval from the roommates!) I'll use this again for sure.
bread is dense, to be expected with whole wheat flour, but its too crumbly to slice nice at all. Did not need all the white flour Flavor OK not spectacular.
I have been baking bread off on on for a long time. This has to be the easiest recipe ever. I used mostly wheat flour; just used 1 c. of all purpose flour. Add 3 T. honey. This recipe is easy to play around with. I used fast rising yeast because it never fails and I don't have to proof it. I took the suggestion of one reviewer who weighed her flour. When measuring flour use spoon to put flour in measuring cup and level and then weight. I measured 4.4 oz. My bread was so light and airy.
Made it just like it states. Just have to let the gluten magic happen when using the KitchenAid. Good taste.
This bread is just ok definitely not the best bread I have ever made. It was all eaten but I will stick to my other recipe.
I read most of the reviews and therefore doubled up the honey and reduced the all purpose flour by 1/2 cup. The dough was so sticky. Ended up adding 1/4 cup while kneading. The result was soooo good. My children liked it and it would be gone by tomorrow morning. Thank you Marbalet for sharing the recipe and for all those useful reviews!
This was my first time making bread & it came out really good! I used all whole wheat flour & added 2 more tablespoons of honey. A nice basic recipe I will stick with.
Great recipe, thank you for sharing.:o)
Not bad. Cut easily and wasn't too crumbly. My only complaint is that I was looking for a bigger honey flavor. I even increased the amount of honey, but still fell flat on the honey flavor for me.
Very good recipe, although I may have let it raise a little too long in the loaf pans. I did run out of white flour so finished with a cup more of wheat, and it still turned out great.
This recipe is a great replacement for grocery store bread. It has a soft texture and a nice thin crust that doesn't get too hard for the little ones. I found the recipe a little bit bland which makes it a perfect vessel for those PB&J's that go in the lunches. Next time though I think I will add another tablespoon of honey and tsp of salt just to give it some umph.... I'll let you know how that turns out. Other than that my kids gobbled it up!!!
Great basic recipe. Super nice loaf
I've attempted this recipe twice, and have not been satisfied with the results. I'm not sure what I'm doing wrong, but I don't put all the white flour in as the dough gets to feeling very heavy while kneading, and it rises well, and yet I still end up with a very dense loaf.
great bread
Just "Okay".... I would've preferred it to be a bit sweeter- and I know I added more than 2 T of honey. Maybe a bit of sugar?
I've made a couple of breads this year, and this may have been the first time I ever used yeast and did the rise/punch/rise steps. I've actually made this bread four times now, I think - not because I love it, but because I now have the recipe on hand. It's an okay bread, but maybe I'm not a good judge of honey wheat breads. I live at about 6200 feet, and used all the flour, but I could probably have used even more - the dough wound up a bit sticky while kneading it. It took almost twice as long to rise, too. The 35-minute time was maybe a minute or two too short for me - the loaf was a teensy bit moist in the center. The results were a bit dense, and crumbled a little when slicing (as another reviewer mentioned), and I couldn't really detect the honey flavor. However, I should say that I made a loaf for The Woman I Love, and she loved it (5 stars, I think).
I measure my flour by weight and used 125 grams for each cup of AP and wheat flour. I used a stand mixer and kneaded with a bread hook for 2 min. The initial rise took about 30 min. The 2nd rise in the pan took only 25 min. I baked in a 9 x 5 cast iron loaf pan in a small convection oven for 30 min. Notes, I buy disposable scalpels to score my bread. They allow better control. I check the water in my mixing bowl to make sure it's at 105 degrees F. before adding yeast and use a small whisk to dissolve it.
I used less white flour by nearly a cup. I threw in an egg and used goat's milk, also substituted pecan oil for vegetable oil.
I thought the bread tasted really floury? Does that make sense?
this bread ws really good, but not exactly what I was looking for. I did not have problems with this bread rising, or with it being dense either like other people did. Fresh yeast is really important. It did not take all the flour, so I'm wondering if some people are adding more flour than is needed. I prefer a slightly sweeter bread when I make it and this was bread-bread, meaning it would be really good for sandwiches and such. I baked it for the 35min and it was baked all the way through.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections