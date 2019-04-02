Italian Chicken Skillet

Rating: 4.42 stars
593 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 370
  • 4 star values: 140
  • 3 star values: 53
  • 2 star values: 25
  • 1 star values: 5

This is a healthy, delicious, easy dinner! The best part is that it cooks all in one skillet so there is hardly any mess!

By RHARRIS524

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the olive oil in a large skillet with a lid over medium heat, and cook and stir the chicken and garlic until the chicken is no longer pink in the center, 5 to 8 minutes. Pour the wine and diced tomatoes with their juice into the skillet, and bring to a boil over high heat while scraping any browned bits of food off of the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon.

  • Stir in the shell pasta, and return to a boil. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the shells have cooked through, but are still firm to the bite, about 10 minutes. Spread the spinach over the top of the pasta, cover, and simmer until the spinach leaves are cooked, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle the mozzarella cheese evenly over the skillet, and simmer until the cheese has melted and the pasta is bubbling, about 5 minutes.

Cook's Note

If you can't find seasoned tomatoes, you can use plain tomatoes, and add a teaspoon of dried Italian seasoning.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
515 calories; protein 42.5g; carbohydrates 53.7g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 87.2mg; sodium 757.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (662)

Most helpful positive review

adiadv10
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2013
Tip I learned from a chef: Cook your pasta in salted boiling water for 3/4 of the recommended cooking time. Drain, then add to your sauce to finish cooking. It will soak up the flavor without soaking up all the sauce. Read More
Helpful
(217)

Most helpful critical review

pas71
Rating: 2 stars
08/07/2009
I was disappointed in this recipe. It was so bland, even after I added more garlic and cheese! If I make this again, I'll use Italian sweet sausage instead. At least then it will have some flavor. Read More
Helpful
(23)
