Italian Chicken Skillet

Rating: 5 stars Tip I learned from a chef: Cook your pasta in salted boiling water for 3/4 of the recommended cooking time. Drain, then add to your sauce to finish cooking. It will soak up the flavor without soaking up all the sauce. Helpful (217)

Rating: 5 stars My husband made this last night and it was excellent! He doubled the garlic and added some chopped red and green peppers. The smell as it was cooking was mouth-watering and the taste was even better. We will definitely make this again, and best of all, it is a great "starter" recipe that can be used in so many different ways:) Helpful (160)

Rating: 5 stars This was fantastic! Used a Merlot wine, can crushed tomatoes, and penne pasta b/c that's what I had on hand. Doubled the garlic and added a little fresh basil. Will add mushrooms next time. excellent! Helpful (116)

Rating: 5 stars Oh so yummy!! The blend of flavors was excellent, especially with the topping of spinach and melted mozzarella. We made it with sweet italian sausage instead and it was great! This is going on our favorites list! Next time we'll add zucchini and mushrooms to bump up the nutrition even more! Helpful (80)

Rating: 4 stars DELISH BUT NOT HEALTHY AS WRITTEN. I'm surprised at how many recipes give a false sense of health. Frying/ browning food in oil creates carcinogens, so I always cook in a small amount of water or broth and add organic EEVO at the end of cooking for the health benefits. I stirred in the chopped spinach at the last minute and used organic since spinach is high in pesticides and loses nutrients when cooked. Fresh chopped tomatoes added near the end so not mushy (and some dried basil and oregano) instead of canned since acidic foods leach more chemicals from the can lining. Half quinoa and half pasta, plus 1/2 can cannellini beans and it was really good. Organic cheese instead of factory farmed. And we SAVE money by eating healthy:) (and not buying unnecessary chemicals like air and fabric fresheners, etc.) Thanks for the yummy base recipe! Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars This is my all time FAVORITE pasta dish ever. It's so easy to make, I make it slightly drunk early -- now that's easy!! Furthermore, it's an easy base dish to add on to, and it's WONDERFUL without other additions. Love it! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars Yum! My picky husband loved this. I used whole wheat pasta and increased cooking time and added about a cup of chicken broth to prevent drying and scorching. Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars This was fantastic! I substituted tomato strips with basil instead of diced tomatoes and added diced onion, a tablespoon of Italian Herbs and a couple of Tbsp of Brown Sugar. I didn't have any Mozzarella cheese so I used a cup of grated parmesian cheese, absolutely delicious. Next Time I think I'll try it with sausage instead of Chicken. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars I dont normally rate recipes because i often find myself changing a few things in them but this was a real quick and easy dish to make and my boyfriend LOVED it!!!! it could use a bit of a sauce so i just heated up about 5 oz of alfredo sauce in a small sauce pan w/ mozza cheese and drizzled just a bit of it on the bottom of the plates before i served the pasta. It was delish, and i'll be making it again soon. Helpful (24)