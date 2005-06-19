Kosher Salt Encrusted Prime Rib Roast

I have purchased a 15 pound Prime Rib for Christmas dinner, I was a bit leary in spite of all the great reviews, so found a tiny 2 pounder and decided to give it a try. I followed the directions to the tee, and put it in the oven at 12:00, figuring, it would be ready in about 4 hours, WRONG, we went to town, and got back around 2:00 and I checked the temperature of the meat, it was right at 140, the temp for the meat to be rare as we like it, so, I took it out of the oven and let it rest while I prepared the baked potatoe and the salad, and then, I too, the crust of salt off and finished getting the reast off with a little pastry brush, it worked great, I then, sliced into the luscious piece of meat, and Yep, it was rare, probably too rare for some people, but, just right for us. My husband, who does not like much salt on his food, was very happy with it.I definately will go ahead and cook the Christmas roast with this recipe, but, will plan on a longer cooking time. I increased the number of servings to accomadate a 15 pound roast, and the cooking time still showed 4 1/2 hours, I am sure, it will take longer, so I plan to put it into the oven around 6 AM and see how it goes! We may have to adjust our dinner time to go with the roast!