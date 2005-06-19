Kosher Salt Encrusted Prime Rib Roast

Be sure and remove the coating before slicing this prime rib roast. You will be amazed at the juiciness and incredible flavor of the meat.

By MARBALET

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
4 hrs 30 mins
total:
4 hrs 40 mins
Servings: 6
6
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 210 degrees F (100 degrees C).

  • Cover the bottom of a roasting pan with a layer of kosher salt. Place the roast, bone side down, on the salt. Season the meat with the ground black pepper and seasoning salt, then cover completely with kosher salt.

  • Roast in preheated oven for 4 to 5 hours, or until the internal temperature of the meat reaches 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

  • Remove from oven and let rest for 30 minutes. This sets the juices and makes the roast easier to carve. (Note: Be sure to remove all the salt from the roast before serving.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
391 calories; protein 36.1g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 25.8g; cholesterol 107.1mg; sodium 30920.6mg. Full Nutrition
