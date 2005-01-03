Mediterranean Crusted Chicken

This recipe was a huge hit for my family. 5 out of 5 of us not only approved, but cleaned our plates! That is a small miracle around here. We have one VERY picky eater, so I am so happy to have another recipe to add to our rotation that he will eat. We made the recipe as it was written and the only thing I think I will change is either to complete the cooking process in the skillet or to brown it in the skillet and move to the oven for the last 15 minutes of cooking (really didn't need more for us as we used boneless thighs) but I will keep the lid off so as to not lose the crispiness. When we cooked it as the recipe indicated, our breading was a little mushy on the plate. Otherwise super yummy! Thank you so much!