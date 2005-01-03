Mediterranean Crusted Chicken
A deliciously rich chicken entree that is best served with mild side dishes such as sauteed vegetables and French bread. This chicken has a great fresh basil flavor.
A deliciously rich chicken entree that is best served with mild side dishes such as sauteed vegetables and French bread. This chicken has a great fresh basil flavor.
As a Weight Watcher, I was concerned about the number of POINTS values this recipe had...it had 10 per serving. If you use only egg white, instead of an egg; nonfat yogurt instead of heavy whipping cream (25 grams of fat down to 0); 1/8 cup of olive oil in a nonstick skillet; and chicken breasts instead of the dark meat, you knock the points down to 6 per serving. It tastes just as great...and it almost knocks the fat out of the recipe.Read More
The flavor is great and the crispiness is something to behold. However, as leftovers all of the moisture turns the crispy to soggy and I found it difficult to like the 2nd day. We are big leftover eaters so I doubt this one will stay in our recipie box.Read More
As a Weight Watcher, I was concerned about the number of POINTS values this recipe had...it had 10 per serving. If you use only egg white, instead of an egg; nonfat yogurt instead of heavy whipping cream (25 grams of fat down to 0); 1/8 cup of olive oil in a nonstick skillet; and chicken breasts instead of the dark meat, you knock the points down to 6 per serving. It tastes just as great...and it almost knocks the fat out of the recipe.
This is the best chicken recipe! It tastes just like something you'd get at an Italian restaurant (Papa Vino's Parmesean Chicken). I add mozzerella after the chicken is cooked and serve with a side of tomato sauce. I could eat this chicken dish every week. The fresh basil makes it fantastic! I use the leftover egg mixture and crumb mixture to coat zucchini and fry them up after - makes yummy zucchini sticks as a side dish! Oh, I use half olive oil and half vegetable oil just to mellow out the flavor. This is SOOO good. If I could give it 6 stars I would. Oh, one more thing, I also flattened the chicken breasts with a mallet between two sheets of saran wrap before I coated them. The texture and thickness is perfect that way. You could also butterfly them. (Just gets more of the yummy crumb mixture on it then, yummy!!!)
Tasty chicken recipe, the breading mixture comes out nice and crispy. I added 1/4 cup more cheese and Lowry's seasoning to the crumb mixture and 1 tbs extra basil.
Was a very nice and tasty chicken dish. Next time I will add a bit more salt to the breading and leave the foil off longer in baking- the "crust" was kind of soggy. Otherwise, very good.
Everyone loved it (even the kids)! I did use boneless skinless chicken breasts instead of the thighs, and also added a bit of butter to the olive oil when frying the chicken. In true Mediterranean style, I finished this with some fresh chopped parsley and served it with lemon slices. Yum!
My and I both loved this. It was easy to prepare, although next time I'll probably do the bread crumbs before I go to work so that all I'll have to do that evening is coat and cook. Also, I think I'll salt the chicken a little before breading. The breading had a great flavor, but the chicken could use a little.
This tastes like something you could get in a restaurant! I used boneless skinless chicken breasts, pounded to a quarter-inch thick, and reduced the oven time accordingly(about 5 minutes covered, and about 5-7 uncovered). I served with a salad, couscous, and a glass of wine. Fantastic flavor, and quick enough for a weeknight. Thanks Suzanne!
Great recipe!! I made this scrumptious dish at the fire house and all the guys loved it. My buddy Pete rates this as "a keeper".
The flavor is great and the crispiness is something to behold. However, as leftovers all of the moisture turns the crispy to soggy and I found it difficult to like the 2nd day. We are big leftover eaters so I doubt this one will stay in our recipie box.
Easy, tasty, and quick! I changed up this recipe quite a bit. I used Boneless/skinless chicken thighs. Dipped them in egg and fat free half & half, then dredged them in seasoned bread crumbs w chopped fresh basil and parmesan. I made a little sauce with the drippings, chicken broth and tuscan spreadable butter. thickened it with wondra... drizzled it on the thighs after baking. I would have followed the recipe more closely if I had all the ingredients in my pantry, I just improvised.
This was awesome! I loved it. I didn't use regular saltine crackers though. I used Keebler Club crackers which were flakier, perhaps boosted the taste more. I served it with a stir fry of red onions, green and red bell peppers and rice. It was so delicious, even my husband loved it and he's really picky. We both had seconds. Just wished that I made more for leftovers! Thanks Suzanne!
This was very easy to prepare, very juicy and tasty. My family loved it. Only thing I did different was, since I did not have any fresh basil, I substituted for 1 tablespoon of dried basil.
I altered the recipe slightly but it was the best chicken ever! We loved it. I added a little bit of italian/ceasar salad dressing to my egg instead of basil. I also put a pinch of onion flakes in the crust and a lot more parmesan than the recipe called for. I used boneless skinless chicken breast cut in half to reduce cooking time. I fried first in vegitable oil but it still tasted great. The only thing I would reccomend doing different is adding more seasoning like I did for more flavor. Great recipe!
Very good recipe. My family really liked it. I used yoghurt instead of the cream and I also added some chicken seasoning with a little spice kick to it.
This was excellent. I used Keebler crackers for the crust and added basil to the egg mixture as well. Served with rice and brocolli. Would be even better served over noodles and a light white sauce. My family loved it......
An easy and delicious recipe that my roommates and I all enjoyed. The chicken came out very tasty and moist. I substituted skim milk for heavy cream. The only problem I had was that the crust stuck to the pan instead of the bottom of the chicken.
Very easy and tasty recipe. I might try this next time with chicken breasts instead of thighs for less grease. Use a spatula instead of tongs to flip these or the crust will stick to the pan.
I thought the chicken itself had no flavor and was dry. Maybe I cooked it too long, although I did follow the recipe.??? I used boneless skinless chicken breasts, so maybe that didn't help either. The crust did have a slight flavor, though I would add a little more "oommph" to it if I was going to make it again.
My husband really enjoyed this. The only thing that I did different was add an additional 5 minutes to the cook time. I also put the foil back on for the remaining 10 or so minutes because it seemed like the crust was on the verge of burning. I'll definitely make this again.
The crusty part was good, but next time I need to use thinner chicken. The actual meat lacked flavor.
Very tasty. I added a few extra seasonings like minced garlic, paprika and cayenne. I didn't have fresh basil so I used dried with the dry ingredients and a squirt from a tube of basil in the wet. I also used chicken tenders instead of the chicken thighs and they cooked so quickly that I didn't even need to put them in the oven. By the time they were browned they were done. Gotta love it!
This is so yummy!! When I was reading the recipe I was second guessing it but when I tasted it it melted in my mouth! Fantastic!!!!
This was just average to me. I didn't think it gave the chicken much flavor. I used chicken breasts instead of thighs (since we don't care for dark meat). It seemed like a lot of work for little flavor.
I made a few changes in order to avoid a trip to the grocery store: panko crumbs instead of crackers, and mayo instead of egg. It turned out great. I'm sure the original recipe is very good, too.
This wasn't as good as I expected. The flavor was ok, but the end result was greasy and the coaty didn't stick very well. I did follow the recipe to a tee but I may try again with the bnls breasts as some others did and see if results are any different.
Oh yummy! I made these tonight using butterflied chicken breasts and they were really good. I didn't use quite the whole 2T of basil though and I wish I had (maybe even a bit more). What else can I say? it was delicious, juicy chicken that we'll make again for sure.
Followed original recipe and it was very nice. A little bland, and it is best the first day. I didn't have Lowry's seasoning and that would help. Not a great leftover, as others have noted.
I found this to be very dry. I like when it chicken is juicy & i followed this recipe to the T
Like those who switched out the heavy cream - buttermilk is always a wonderful substitute in any chicken recipe.
This recipe was not too shabby..... kind of tasted like a shake and bake kind of dealy and could have been more flavorful.... I disagree with the recipe saying this is rich and should be served with bland sides..... because it is not rich. Next time I will add some more ingredients! I rate this a C+ or B-
Very impressive. I jazzed it up by adding minced garlic & basil (from the jar) to the egg/cream mixture and some extra salt & a bit of cayenne pepper to the crumb/cheese mixture. My guests loved it!
This was fine; the garlic powder was a good choice. I used thin breasts and baked them 15 minutes in the oven. That left them overdone, so the next time I will bake only 10 minutes.
I made it just as the recipe says and it was delish! Yes, I will make it again.
It was delicious!!
This was so impressive, but better yet it was sooo good! I doubled the recipe for extra guests and I actually hid a few pieces for lunch the next day, it is now in my recipe box. Thanks suzanne.
Very easy to make, and my family loved it! I followed the advice of another reviewer and fried zucchini in the leftover cracker crumb mixture, which was a great side. I also whipped up a basil-parmesan cream sauce and spooned it over the chicken and zucchini...and that pretty much pushed it over the edge!! (In same pan that you cook the chicken, heat 1/2 cup chicken broth in leftover crumbles, then add a cup of whipping cream and bring to a boil. Boil about a minute or so, stirring constantly, then remove from heat (or turn way down) and add parmesan and basil, salt & pepper. It will thicken a little as it sits.)
I used chicken breasts so I only baked it for 15-20 minutes. I didn’t cover with foil, as I wanted keep the crispy crust. Also, rather than use garlic salt, I used a mix of Mediterranean herbs. My very picky husband really liked it and so did I! I will make it again!
I followed the recipe exactly only thing I did different when It came out the oven I panfried it again because I like a crispy crust.
Sorry, not really a fan. A lot of ingredients and preparation, and didn't deliver enough flavor. I used chicken cutlets, not thighs. Also, the top crust was a little crunchy, but the bottom was soggy. I don't think putting the breasts in the oven was a good idea, it lost most of it's crunchiness. If I make this again, I think I'm just going to fry, drain and serve. The other Allrecipes recipe for Baked Parmesan Chicken was more flavorful and easier in mho.
Great recipe, had the heat a little too high initially for the initial browning step. Should have added a little more salt/pepper.
Meh
Such an easy and delish dish! I didn’t have time to fry and then bake. I skipped the fry and baked instead for 45 ish minutes at 375. Was super crunchy on top and not quite as much on the bottom but it was still awesome.
Easy and delicious !
I originally made this recipe March, 2005 and note it was described as "killer good" by my daughter. I substituted Brenton crackers for th salines.
Made it totally Keto by using finely ground almond (Blonde) flour. Every one loved it, even the kids. Great recipe! (Was gluten free as well)
this was okay, but nothing too special. i think it may work better with chicken breasts.
will make again.
Substituted saltine crackers with Italian bread crumbs and panko.
Excellent change of pace flavor and very easy to make. My wife who is a very picky eater loved it and this will definitely become a go to meal. I served it with garlic Parmesan asparagus.
Made how it stated. Was very tasty!
I made this for my parents and found it was a great recipe to play with. So I added a bit of lemon zest to the cracker crumb mixture and a 1/2 teaspoon to the egg mixture and it tasted wonderful. However, all the breading has fallen off after baking so we will try again another time! Great recipe.
Cooked with some extra garlic, Recommend baked pineapple for dessert
Only change I made was that I didn’t have any basil. This recipe turned out awesome, very flavorful & tender. Will definitely make this again!
We LOVE this recipes! It's absolutely my husband's favorite chicken. It may be a bit time-consuming, but at least it's fairly easy! :)
Hubby said that this "was some of the best fried chicken he had ever had in his life." That's great but I wasn't trying to make fried chicken. I thought this needed a lot more basil and I even had added additional amounts. May make it again just to make DH happy. It also took a lot longer to bake than I was expecting.
This was awesome! Fairly simple, just a bit messy to make. Using whipping cream with the egg really helps the breading stick to the chicken better than just plain egg. Try not to handle to much when doing the initial frying of the chicken, let it cook each side 5 minutes. The more you handle the more breading you loose, and its too yummy to waste!
This is excellent! A dipping sauce would be nice with it if someone wanted it. Maybe a honey and mustard; something like that.
This is very easy but I found it to be flavorless, very disappointed!
I didn’t have thighs so I used 2 lbs of white breast meat that I flattened a bit. Followed the recipe exactly as listed and all I can say is .... This is an Absolutely awesome recipe!! Thank you
This recipe was a huge hit for my family. 5 out of 5 of us not only approved, but cleaned our plates! That is a small miracle around here. We have one VERY picky eater, so I am so happy to have another recipe to add to our rotation that he will eat. We made the recipe as it was written and the only thing I think I will change is either to complete the cooking process in the skillet or to brown it in the skillet and move to the oven for the last 15 minutes of cooking (really didn't need more for us as we used boneless thighs) but I will keep the lid off so as to not lose the crispiness. When we cooked it as the recipe indicated, our breading was a little mushy on the plate. Otherwise super yummy! Thank you so much!
Added a few mushrooms
Had to give my 2 cents worth. Taste was just off. Crackers did not cling to meat. For me, just a waste of good meat.
Need to add more basil. Basil flavor did not come through. Overall it was tasty and simple.
Made this last night. Really good! However - you don’t need to cook it as long as it says. I browned them nicely on both sides - then put in the oven covered for 25 min, took the cover off for 5 min. Really juicy and yummy!
This was awesome...my husband who isn't a big chicken fan said it was the best chicken he'd ever had!
It was nice. I liked how it came out. It went well with other sides that had good flavor.
Easy to prepare. The only thing needed to be chopped was the basil. Easy and delicious!
This was pretty good, but not worth the effort in my opinion. I added more than enough fresh basil and the flavor didn't show it. I was disappointed.
Wonderful! A unanimous 5-Star rating from everyone in our family! Tasted like fine restaurant fare - lots of flavor. We added Ragu sauce on top as an option at the table, but tasted great plain or with sauce. I didn't have fresh basil or parsley, so I used dried - that's the only change I made.
Tasted good, but I need more practice on execution
This was pretty good! Could've used a little more flavor. I served with a side of couscous. Baked for 15 minutes with the foil and 15 without and that was plenty. The cracker mix quickly got all used up with my 6 chicken thighs. If i made again, I would spritz some fresh lemon on the completed dish, and add more spices, such as paprika.
Very Tasty and relatively easy. The whole family enjoyed it.
Excellent change in flavor!
No changes. I made this meal for my family for dinner and they loved it
I've made it twice. Great fast dish. Second time I used Panko crumbs instead of saltines and everyone preferred it to the saltines.
Especially good when made with added italian spices and butter crackers.
I didn't have eggs so I used a mashed banana instead and I didn't have saltines so I used ritz crackers. I absolutely loved the flavor and would make it the same way again.
no changes it was delicious i'm sorry did not take a photo
This was delicious and I will definitely make it again! I did use twice as much Parmesan cheese! I placed the chicken covered in the oven for the 15 mins, took out,uncovered and sprinkled mozzarella cheese on top and placed back in the oven just until the cheese was melted.
Loved it! Its appearance and flavor is excellent. Great for a fancy entrée and a simple meal. I added extra spices to the crumb. Very easy to prepare.
really really good
It turned out wonderful. Everyone loved it and my husband isn’t easy to please. He loved it so much he ate it again the next evening. This recipe is a keeper.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections