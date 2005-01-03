Mediterranean Crusted Chicken

116 Ratings
  • 5 62
  • 4 37
  • 3 13
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

A deliciously rich chicken entree that is best served with mild side dishes such as sauteed vegetables and French bread. This chicken has a great fresh basil flavor.

By Suzanne

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, combine the egg and heavy cream and beat together well. In a separate medium bowl, combine the cracker crumbs, cheese, basil, garlic powder and salt and pepper to taste.

  • Rinse chicken and pat dry. Dip each piece into the egg wash and then dredge liberally in the cracker crumb mixture. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Fry the chicken in the oil for 5 minutes per side, or until both sides are golden brown and crusty. Place chicken in a 9x13 baking dish and cover with foil.

  • Bake, covered, at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 15 minutes, then remove foil and bake, uncovered, for 15 to 20 more minutes, or until chicken juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
409 calories; protein 33.8g; carbohydrates 10.1g; fat 25.4g; cholesterol 186.7mg; sodium 326mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022