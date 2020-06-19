Austin Margarita (aka Mexican Martini)

protein: 0.9g 2 %
carbohydrates: 38.2g 13 %
dietary fiber: 0.6g 2 %
soluble fiber: 0.1g
insoluble fiber: 0.1g
sugars: 26.9g
monosaccharides: 1.1g
disaccharides: 0.4g
other carbs: 10.7g
fat: 0.3g
saturated fat: 0g
mono fat: 0g
poly fat: 0.1g
trans fatty acid: 0g
cholesterol: 0mg
water: 307.6g
vitamin a iu: 139.4IU 3 %
vitamin a re: 13.1RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 13.1RE
vitamin a retinol: 0RE
vitamin a carotene: 41.8mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0.1mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 0.4mg
niacin equivalents: 0.4mg 2 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin b12: 0mcg
vitamin c: 67.5mg 112 %
vitamin d iu: 0IU
vitamin d mcg: 0mcg
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 0.3mg
vitamin e iu: 0.4IU 1 %
vitamin e mg: 0.3mg
folate: 27.3mcg 7 %
vitamin k: 0.6mcg 1 %
pantothenic acid: 0.2mg 2 %
boron: 7.5mg
calcium: 23.5mg 2 %
copper: 0.1mg 5 %
fluoride: 91.8mg
iron: 0.2mg 1 %
magnesium: 16.2mg 4 %
manganese: 0mg 2 %
phosphorus: 25.4mg 3 %
potassium: 251.5mg 7 %
selenium: 0.2mcg
sodium: 9.6mg
zinc: 0.1mg 1 %
omega 3 fatty acid: 0g
omega 6 fatty acid: 0.1g
alcohol: 27.2g
caffeine: 0mg
pyramid fat: 0
exchange fat: 0
ash: 0.5g
40 butyric: 0g
60 caprioc: 0g
80 caprylic: 0g
100 capric: 0g
120 lauric: 0g
140 myristic: 0g
160 palmitic: 0g
180 stearic: 0g
161 palmitol: 0g
181 oleic: 0g
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
182 linoleic: 0g
183 linolenic: 0g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
pyramid fruit: 0
energy: 53.8
thiamin: 0.1mg 5 %
riboflavin: 0mg 2 %
biotin: 0.3mcg
chromium: 0.4mcg
iodine: 0.9mcg 1 %
alanine: 0g
arginine: 0g
cystine: 0g
glycine: 0g
histidine: 0g
isoleucine: 0g
leucine: 0g
lysine: 0g
methionine: 0g
phenylalanine: 0g
proline: 0g
serine: 0g
threonine: 0g
tryptophan: 0g
tyrosine: 0g
valine: 0g
aspartic acid: 0g
glutamic acid: 0g
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.