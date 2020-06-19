Austin Margarita (aka Mexican Martini)

After living in Austin Texas for 10 years, my husband and I perfected the perfect margarita. The secret to success is fresh fruit juice only and it doesn't use any pre-made mixes! Don't skimp and try buying juice. Squeeze it yourself or you won't get the best taste! If you are a real olive lover, add pimento stuffed olives and call it a 'Mexican martini'...delicious! and you won't confuse yours with anyone else's if you add 3 olives on a stirrer. :)

By Lisawas

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
15 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the ice cubes into a margarita glass. Pour in the tequila, Cointreau, and Grand Marnier. Pour in the lime juice, orange juice, and lemon juice to taste. Garnish with a pimento stuffed olive if desired.

Cook's Note

When serving a group, I will make a mixer of the fruit juices using 10 limes, 5 oranges, and 5 lemons. Just keep the juice chilled in a pitcher, and pour it into the tequila to taste depending on how strong you like it.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 38.2g; fat 0.3g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 9.6mg. Full Nutrition
