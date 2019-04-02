Greek Shrimp Dish From Santorini

43 Ratings
  • 5 34
  • 4 6
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Shrimp Santorini is a Greek entree that is easy to make and makes you feel like you are on a Greek island. My sister and I originally ate this dish at a restaurant in Santorini, Greece, and went back 3 days in a row to order it again and analyze the ingredients so we could replicate it at home. It is easy to prepare ahead of time and stick in the oven so your cooking is complete before guests arrive! Serve over rice.

By Lisawas

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 45 mins
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in garlic, chopped parsley, tomatoes, and wine. Bring to a simmer; reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 1 hour, stirring occasionally, until the sauce has slightly thickened.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C).

  • Stir shrimp into tomato sauce and cook for 2 minutes; remove from the heat. Pour shrimp mixture into a shallow baking dish; sprinkle with crumbled feta cheese. Bake in the preheated oven until feta has softened and shrimp are no longer translucent, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Squeeze lemon halves over shrimp and garnish with parsley sprigs to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
369 calories; protein 35.6g; carbohydrates 14.5g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 267.1mg; sodium 513.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/11/2022