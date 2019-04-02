Greek Shrimp Dish From Santorini

Shrimp Santorini is a Greek entree that is easy to make and makes you feel like you are on a Greek island. My sister and I originally ate this dish at a restaurant in Santorini, Greece, and went back 3 days in a row to order it again and analyze the ingredients so we could replicate it at home. It is easy to prepare ahead of time and stick in the oven so your cooking is complete before guests arrive! Serve over rice.
This is an amazing dish! I made it and especially loved the mix of feta with lemon! I served it over rice with some crusty bread and a greek salad. My guests raved; and the best part is that the whole thing can be made ahead of time, so I didn't have to be toiling int he kitchen while my guests were at the house.
This wasn't quite as good as I expected, but maybe it's because I half cooked it at home and that finished it off at a friend's house when I arrived. When I reheated the leftovers, I sprinkled a little dried basil over it and it really gave the dish a flavor boost.
Outstanding! So FULL of flavor! I served this over whole wheat rottini. I didn't have time to bake so after I simmered the wine mixture for an hour, I added the shrimp to the skillet and cooked until pink. Then I added the feta a simmered for 5 minutes more. This one is a keeper!!
OMG this recipe is out of this world! I made it for my husband and I and it is definitely one of our new favourites. I didn't cook it quite as long as the recipe suggests (I made it on a Tuesday after work), and pre-heated the oven to 325 (instead of 250) and only cooked it for about 20 minutes in the oven. Otherwise, I followed the recipe pretty closely. You have to try it! The lemon at the end was the best!!
Oh my goodness! This is so flavorful!!! I followed the recipe exactly although I might not have cooked it quite as long for each part. This is the most delicious dish! I know some substitute chicken broth for wine, but I don't think you can do this with this recipe. The wine makes the dish. I served it over orzo with crusty bread.
Delicious! I didn't use cherry tomatoes but otherwise followed recipe pretty much as written. Served over pasta, with steamed broccoli and homemade rosemary bread on the side. An easy but impressive meal!
I loved this. My husband seemed slightly less enthused - he would have preferred no lemon at the end. The only thing I changed was to not bake it as long - that would have been some really over cooked shrimp.
The perfect mix of flavors. I added a can of Rotel HOT diced tomatoes, Lord have mercy! Also I sautéed the shrimp and added them just before sliding the dish under the broiler for a few minutes tops. (I cannot imagine cooking shrimp longer than a few minutes.) I served over jasmine rice. Kudos to the submitter.
Delicious! We have served it several times to company and they always ask for the recipe. It is simple, you just have to prepare a little ahead of time because cooking down the sauce initial takes one hour, but it is easy and nice that once that is complete it only requires baking and no further time.
The sauce is amazing! I can see me making it as a base for other recipes.
Patricia Cluggish Powers
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2017
Very good! I used1/2 - 3/4 of the wine, doubled the garlic, added a can of white beans to tomato mixture. Cooked the shrimp in the reduced tomato sauce & servee over orzo. (What's with the extra step of the oven??)
