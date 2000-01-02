Spring Roll Dipping Sauce
Serve as a dipping sauce with Asian-inspired dishes. This sauce is terrific with spring rolls or dumplings.
I made this recipe as a dipping sauce for appetizer meatballs. I didn't have any hoisin sauce, so used extra soy sauce. I also used a few dashes of ground ginger and substituted brown sugar for the white sugar. I doubled the recipe and it was enough for the meatballs and potstickers I had the next night! Even with all my substitutions, this recipe was a hit! Thanks!
it had an off taste i dont know what it was or something i did wrong but it made a decent marinade for my bean sprouts but not real good for dipping.
Wow! This tastes exactly like the dipping sauce that comes with the dumplings from my local Chinese take out place. The stuff is awesome. I used rice wine vinegar in place of the water. I will defintely be making this again and again.
I loved this recipe, I served it with the Won Ton Snacks recipe I found here too, I did lighten it up with about a tablespoon more water and a dash of rice wine vinegar, I also added a teaspoon of toasted sesame seeds, and a very tiny amount of red pepper flakes, I think this would be great a little more spicy and served with Lettuce Wraps. Thanks for a great recipe.
Excellent sauce to serve with Asian appetizers. When I served it with pot stickers at a party, everyone commented on the sauce more than the appetizer.
Wow Jackie, what a fantastic dipping sauce! I added about five tablespoons of hoisin sauce because I love the stuff and I skipped the sugar as there's enough in the hoisin. Served this with homemade egg rolls for our Christmas Tree chopping party yesterday. This is the best and I thank you!
This dipping sauce is out of this world it's so good and is really terrific for the spring rolls and the dumplings. This would also be good for egrolls and wontons too. This was AWSOME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Thanks, Jackie Smith
A great dipping sauce. Drizzled it on my Oriental Chicken Wraps. Used low sodium soy sauce and didn't bother to heat the sauce before using.
Fantastic dip for spring rolls! We brought home spring rolls from a local restaurant & served them w/ this great sauce. I did decrease the soy some & it was still a bit salty even though I used low sodium. I think this recipe may ideally need a quality soy (I just kikkoman's low sodium) but it was still great even if a little salty. Would love to try w/ dumplings too...thanks for the recipe!
I also used this with the won ton snacks along with the sweet and sour recipe and some peanut dipping sauce. Excellent sauce! Used rice wine vinegar rather than white. Really tasty!
This was really good. I actually forgot to heat it but let it chill for an hour before serving. I had this with the lettuce wraps from this site, but I want to try this next with potstickers.
I used low-sodium soy sauce to cut down the salt flavor, added 2 tbls of rice vinegar and added 1/2 tsp of red pepper flakes to spice it up. Was abosolutely great for dipping egg rolls and wontons. Even worked as a thin sauce for stir frys.
very yummy, just like at the chinese restaurants. been after a sauce just like it for ages... ate it with my beefy chinese dumplings that i had tonight..
fantastic! we added extra water so it wasn't too concentrated. also - we love spicy food, so added 1 (super spicy) orange teapot chile and a little sriracha - gave it a delicious burn! thank you for the recipe!
I had been searching for a oriental dipping sauce for a long time and I have finally found it! This one is the closest to the Chinese restaurant flavor I have found. I added red pepper flakes for some spice and cut down on the hoisin sauce. We serve it with steamed dumplings. Thanks!
This sauce is DELICIOUS!! I served it with Lean Cuisine Thai-Style Chicken Spring Rolls at a cocktail party and my guests were so impressed!
This was so yummy!! Made it with a lettuce wrap recipe and it was a great dip.
Wonderful recipe. I used this as a dipping sauce with potstickers and it was fantastic. I added a bit more hoisin sauce for consistency and to cut back on the saltiness. I also added a bit of chili bean sauce (toban djan) to give it more of a kick, and tossed in some toasted sesame seeds. Delicious :)
This was not edible, it was so salty I could have just used soy sauce, it was a waste of time to make it.
Great, simple and very tasty recipe. I have made this recipe with no changes several times for my egg rolls and always receive rave reviews for the sauce. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
After 106 reviews I don't know what I could add. This was great. Fixed it for potstickers for Christmas Eve buffet & again for potstickers for NYE buffet. My family poured it over everything I fixed from potato skins to fried zucchini to chicken kabobs...they couldn't get enough of it! My only question is how do I reduce the salty taste? I used low sodium soy, but it was a tad bit too salty for me. Less soy, more hoisin? Whatever, this is a staple in my recipe file!
Excellent recipe - although at times I'm a little casual about the measurements. Thank you Jackie !
This was pretty good, but a little salty. Next time I'll add a little water or rice vinegar as others suggested. I like mine a bit sweeter, so I might add a little more of the hoisin sauce or sugar. It went very well with the pork and ginger pot stickers that I made for the first time.
Taped recipe on refrigerator. Recipe yields 4.7 ounces by weight, and as delicious as this is, I'm not positive it serves 4. ;)
Easy and delicious! I did not have green onions on hand so I used red onion and the result was yummy. Thanks!
Very tasty. The only thing I added was a splash of rice vinegar to counteract the sugar. I also substituted agave nectar for sugar. Served it with 'edamame stuffed wontons', also from this site. Wonderful!
Amazing! Great taste and very authentic. I used this on a hoisin orange chicken bites at a dinner party and received great reviews on the sauce. I also used this recipe as a base for the sauce on a cold asian noodle salad by just adding some fresh lime juice to thin it out. This is such a versatile sauce that would go with most asian dishes.
I can't imagine an Oriental meal which *won't* be positively enhanced by this exceptional sauce. I, too, recently served it with Asian Lettuce Wraps from this site. My one suggestion is to double the recipe -- if your experience is like mine, family and guests will make short work of the sauce. Thanks, Jackie and All Recipes!
I prepared this recipe according to the instructions. I used it as a dipping sauce for Thai Chicken Balls.
Excellent with Asian lettuce wraps.
Easy to make and I had everything on hand which is always a plus. I really didn't care much for this though as the soy was really strong. I even cut the soy with half teriaki sauce. This reminded me of the dumpling sauce you get an oriental restaurants. This was ok but just not for me.
This is a good recipe, though I wish I'd read the reviews, as I usually do, prior to preparing this sauce. I would have used low sodium soy (and probably used less than called for) and would have added some toasted sesame seeds as others suggested. However, the sauce was yummy though I believe I'll feel the bloat tomorrow. Well worth it, anyway. Thank you Jackie!
This was great! I added about 3 Tbsp. (eyeballed it) water to make a thinner sauce for dipping lettuce wraps & spring rolls--this also cut the salt that others have complained about. I served this cold, and it was a nice refreshing touch to the rest of the meal!
I made this sauce twice to go with Trader Joe's veggie dumplings. The second time around, I increased the amount of fresh ginger, which turned out to be too strong. Stick with the original recipe...it's hard to beat!
A little bit saltier than I would have liked (I even used lite soy sauce), but in general pretty good. I used it to accompany some fried chinese dumplings and it worked well!
Very tasty - will use lite soy sauce next time because it was very salty.
Excellent!!! I love sauces and this one is fantastic with no changes. Thanks.
I loved this recipe, exactly what I was looking for to go with steamed dumplings. My bf said it was a little salty for his taste, but I think it could be altered with a little more of the hoisen sauce, will definately make again and next time maybe play around with ingredients a little for him. ***I made this again and changed my rating to 5 stars! As with almost any sauce recipe it can be altered to your taste. I used a full teaspoon of the toasted sesame oil, extra garlic, more onion, an additional tablespoon of the Hoisin and a full teaspoon of sugar. It is exceptional, and really cut down the 'salty' of the soy sauce***
Mmmm this is good! It isn't just a great sauce for spring rolls, but it makes an awesome dipping sauce for deep fried chicken, too. Yummy! My kids love sweet and sour chicken balls, but they don't like the sweet and sour sauce (go figure). Thankfully, when I order in, the sauce comes on the side, so I tried this as a substitute and it was awesome!
This is a great sauce IF made with low-sodium soy sauce. I made it the first time with regular soy sauce and it's just too salty. For lettuce wraps, dim sum, dumplings or spring rolls, it's great.
This was a good sauce. Not my favorite, but good. My favorite sauce involves frying the garlic (and crushed red pepper, which is not in this recipe) in the sesame oil prior to adding the other ingredients, and I like the flavor that cooked garlic provides much better than this raw garlic version. However, I really like the hoisin sauce addition from this recipe -- perhaps I'll dream up a combo of the two :) I poured this sauce over a bag of steamed broccoli and there were no leftovers. Thanks for sharing!
This is a sweet, lightly salty sauce which I prepared and served in seperate sauce bowls with Japanese-Style Deep Fried Chicken by Amy and sticky rice.
A wonderfully flavoured sauce to use for deep fried won tons, chicken wings or beef satay...Easy to make and delicious in taste.
Inedibly salty. I generally only make recipes with 4+ stars, so I thought this would be great. I was very disappointed. It turned out to be a salty, sesame dip rather than the traditional, sweeter dumpling sauce. I honestly couldn't even think of a way to salvage the dish, so I plan to try a completely different recipe. Glad I made it ahead of time so that I could change plans.
Increased the sasame oil and Hoisin a bit - to die for!!! Easily better than any jar sauce - easily worth the effort.
The flavor of this was really excellent but I found it a bit too salty. Maybe it was the kind of soy sauce I used..will have to try again with a different brand.
Fabulous! I followed this almost exactly as written, which is unusual for me. My only change was to use low sodium soy sauce because that was what I had. Still, the sauce was quite salty (in a good way) so I'm glad that's what I used. I served this as a condiment on the asian lettuce wraps from this site, and it went very well with them. It was so quick and easy too. I will definitely make this again.
Great with many different recipes!
This was good. Not was I was hoping to get with this recipe, but still something that we liked. The soy is a VERY dominant flavor...and I was hoping it would be a little less strong and let some of the other flavors come through. Thanks for the post.
All I can say is SALT! I even read the reviews and cut back on the soy sauce but it was still really salty. I refrigerated it overnight which really blended the flavors and this would have been excellent were it not for the saltiness. I will try again though because I think this recipe has alot of potential, just needs some experimenting. Thanks!
Man, this is good!
This was pretty good... we dipped our dumplings in it and it worked pretty nicely with them. I didn't love the flavor by itself, however. I thought it was very sweet, and didn't have much depth of flavor. I couldn't figure out exactly what it needed... it worked well for the dish, thus 4 stars, but I don't think I'll make it again. Thanks though!
I've never written a review before but I had to with this recipe, this is the best dipping sauce ever! I like it a little spicy so jaegers chili sauce and a liitle white vinegar to balance it. Love it! Thanks for sharing!
Delicious! I added some sesame seeds. Thanks, Jackie!
Flavours were very good! Will be making again.
This sauce was so easy to make; It smells wonderful and it is a super dipping sauce! We used this sauce for our "Deep Fried Food Fest." Delicious!
Not sure what it was supposed to taste like since I've never really eaten ethnic foods before. I thought it was a bit salty but added a little more sugar and it tasted great. Used to dip crab sushi. Yum. Will make again.
This recipe was pretty good. I found it to be a bit salty for my taste though. I added a little more water than called for, a little less sesame oil (personal preference), about 1/2 teaspoon of chili sauce (the "Rooster" brand, red) and in place of the white sugar I used honey (plus an extra teaspoon). I used this for a "Pork Dumpling" recipe I found on this site. Thank you!
Sorry, I did not like this. I was looking for something lighter, so I added lots of rice wine vinegar and lemon juice. Perhaps my hoisin was too sweet.
We just didn't like the taste of this. Sorry!
The taste was so off, I stopped trying to fix it because I didn't want to waste anymore ingredients.
This sauce was easy and delicious.
This was good, the guys loved it, but it was not my favorite. Maybe I do not like hoisin sauce as much as I thought I did, as I felt that it was very strong in this. I did like the thickness of it tho. I did add more sugar than called for after tasting it and a bit of sirracha sauce for some kick. This was fine for our steamed dumplings tonight. Thanks for sharing. :)
Yum!! Very salty, and I like sweet sauces so I added about 1.5 TBS more sugar than the recipe calls for. Definitely has all kinds of asian flavor. Just don't serve it with something salty - coconut shrimp, which is sweet, would work excellent with this. I will make again.
Liked this, but wish it had a little more sweetness to it.
Awesome dipping sauce! I used low sodium soy sauce and added an extra TBSP of water just to thin it a bit more after it had sat in the fridge for a few hours and really thicken up. With the extra TBSP of water it was the perfect consistency ford
I served this with pot stickers from this site, and although they stuck to the pan (ironic, I know) and looked horrible, this sauce made them taste great anyway. I think this will also be what my lettuce wraps are missing. Very versatile.
This was very good! Yes, pretty salty even with low sodium soy sauce. But salty in a good way! I guess you just have to remember a little goes a long way when using this sauce! Will make again and again when serving Asian! Thanks a lot!
Perfect recipe. Easy and delicious. Perfect for pouring on top of the 'wonton snack' recipe I made (found on here).
Pretty good. I forgot to chill the sauce before heating it. I was in the middle of making dinner before I noticed the step and made it anyway. Still good but probably better when chilled.
I love the dipping sauce in Chinese restaurants, and this is the closest I have come! It is really great with my spring rolls.
I agree with Glorytofaith. Did the same thing and only then did I read that review.
Very good- the perfect dipping sauce for the pot stickers traditional from this site. I probably could have halved it, though. I made once according to the recipe and then this last time I didn't have any green onions so I subbed a little onion powder. Also, we prefer it as a cold sauce. Thanks for sharing!
Delish! Thanks for a great recipe.
This tastes just like the sauce from our local Chinese delivery place. I made this with the Baked Pork Spring Rolls for our Sunday football party, and it was EXTREMELY popular! They were gone before half-time, and the hostess wanted to keep the leftover sauce!
Love this dipping sauce. I use it as a stir fry sauce with bean thread noodles and some chopped veggies as well as a dipping sauce for potstickers. It is amazing and very versatile. Make a double batch it is that good! thanks for a great recipe.
Wonderful dipping sauce. Goes terrific with the Pork Dumpling recipe. Superb!
Yummy! Good with Asian Lettuce Wraps listed on this website. Also good with wantons or egg rolls.
This was awesome! Note that using fresh ginger is key! I have made this many times, and I think I prefer it with only 1/2 Tbl. hoisin sauce. I served it with steamed dumplings - big hit! Thanks for the recipe!
This is a great recipe. Easy and a great addition to my sauce collections. I didn't have hoisin sauce so I added 1/2 teaspoon peanut butter, 1/4 teaspoon rice vinegar, and 1/4 teaspoon molasses easy
I had this with some steamed dumplings, and it was great! I replaced the water with rice vinegar and used brown sugar, adding a bit more. Also added a few shakes of garlic and onion powder. I would cut back slightly on the hoisin sauce, just a personal preference. An easy recipe that will complement any kind of Asian food. Thanks Jackie!
Oh my goodness, this tasted just like my favorite sauce from our favorite noodle place. This was an amazing sauce and I can't wait to use it again.
One night I had a craving for chinese dumplings. Went to the grocery store, bought them, got home and thought- dipping sauce!? Yay for allrecipes, I found this perfect sauce! Thanks!
This sauce was just ok. It did not wow me with any distinct flavor. Will continue to look for another better sauce.
I was a bit salty even though I used reduced sodium soy sauce. Other wise it was great!
Very good. It surprised me that it was sweet.
The only thing I changed was to use low sodium soy and left out the sugar. GREAT dipping sauce
delicious!
This is now my official potsticker dipping sauce. Sooooo good! Hoisin is not easy to find but this is well worth the trouble!!
So good! I like it with a little chili sauce!
Very good. Served with frozen egg rolls from Sams Club.
I know I'm going to be in the minority here when I say that I did not care for this sauce. It is far too overpowering.
Delicious served with Vietnamese Salad Rolls from this site! Don't need to change a thing!
This sauce was really great! It is quite salty as others have mentioned, but when served with mild dumplings or satay, it's a nice companion.
Add ginger for some extra health and spice fresh or grounded is fine. Could also add a lil bit of lemon juice to make it tangy or honey for sweet
Very good sauce to use with the "Asian Lettuce Wraps."
My family lived in China for 5 years so we really like authentic taste. THIS WAS A HUGE HIT WITH THE FAMILY! I toasted my jarred garlic and I added rice vinegar instead of water. I actually didn't think it wasn't sweet enough so I added 2 heaping teaspoons of brown sugar (not packed) Then I realized I forgot the hoisin sauce so I only added 1 teaspoon of it. I really liked it. I'm serving it with the amazing pot stickers you get at Sams club and steamed rice. ( I know, too much starch but the kids love it for dinner).
This was fab!!! I also served with pork dumplings. It is a little salty but your are not using it to pour on your meal just dip. will for sure make again!!
This was pretty good. I dipped store bought vegetarian egg rolls and pot stickers. It tasted most like hoisin sauce.
