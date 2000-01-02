Spring Roll Dipping Sauce

Serve as a dipping sauce with Asian-inspired dishes. This sauce is terrific with spring rolls or dumplings.

Recipe by Jackie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine soy sauce, hoisin sauce, water, garlic, green onions, sesame oil, sugar, and ginger in a small mixing bowl. Mix well, adding additional hoisin sauce to thicken mixture to your desired consistency if needed. Cover the sauce and refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours to allow flavors to blend.

  • Before serving, pour mixture into a small saucepan and heat. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
35 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 5.6g; fat 0.9g; cholesterol 0.2mg; sodium 1031.5mg. Full Nutrition
