Cranberry Sauce Chicken II

Chicken thighs or breasts baked with a tangy cranberry/onion/salad dressing sauce. Makes a simple, different dinner. Super easy and delicious!

Recipe by Brenda Moore

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 45 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken pieces in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. In a large bowl combine the cranberry sauce, salad dressing and soup mix and mix well. Coat chicken pieces with this mixture.

  • Cover dish and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 1/2 to 1 3/4 hours, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear. Remove cover for the last 15 minutes of baking time.

Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 38.4g; fat 20.8g; cholesterol 67.7mg; sodium 828.4mg. Full Nutrition
