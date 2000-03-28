Cranberry Sauce Chicken II

this sause is fantastic. i have tried many recipies off this site, and this is the first i have really loved. i did'nt change the sause a bit. i baked the chicken thighs a little different then specified, as i did'nt want all the fat from the thighs. i sprayed a 9x11 dish whith pam and added 8 bonein chicken thighs ,skin removed. covered with foil and baked at 350 for 30 minutes. drained access fat and juice. on the stove top i mixed sause ingrediants while baking, and simmered to hidrate the onions in the soup mix. poured sause over chicken and made sure the bottom was coated. put foil back on,and baked another 25 minutes. took foil off and chicken out of dish. made a thickener with 1/4 cup of water and 2 tabs of cornstarch stired well. slowly adding to sause to thicken. i put the chicken back in, and spooned sause over, backed another 10 minutes. took chicken out, and spooned sause over. delicious. thank you