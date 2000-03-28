Cranberry Sauce Chicken II
Chicken thighs or breasts baked with a tangy cranberry/onion/salad dressing sauce. Makes a simple, different dinner. Super easy and delicious!
I have used a similar recipe many times and it is absolutely fabulous. I know you might think the combo of ingredients is rather odd, but when they cook together, they taste wonderful! Here are some tips: You can use boneless skinless breasts and cook for about an hour. Thousand island dressing is what I have always used (as opposed to Russian dressing) and it is great. You can use jellied cranberry sauce or whole cranberry sauce and both work fine. Covering with tin foil for at least 1/2 the baking time is recommended as the sauce may burn a bit. Finally, make sure you make some rice with this to soak up the yummy sauce! Enjoy!Read More
I LOVE this recipe! It's soooooo quick and tastes great. The sauce is fantastic over homemade mashed potatoes so they're a must side for this meal. I use breasts so I only cook for 1 hour, and I put all the sauce in the pan. Covering the dish makes a big difference too, so don't skip the foil!
WE LOVED IT! If you use the slow cooker, you should skin the chicken and add two tbsp of cornstarch and extra pepper or poultry seasoning to the cold sauce and so I threw in about 12 skinnless, boneless thighs while still frozen and cooked in the crock for 8 hours. My husband is not the cranberry freak I am, but the cooked sauce tastes nothing like any of the ingredients.
This was a SUPERB recipe!!! It was sweet and tangy and tender AND very easy. I followed the directions but used whole berry cranberry sauce, and after dipping the chicken in the mixture I poured all the sauce on the dish and cooked as directed. I tried it with pork chops it was also great. I will be making it for company, and my family very often.
Good flavor! I put frozen chicken thighs in the crock pot and spread the sauce over top. I set it on high for 5 hours. It turned out great! My husband loved the sauce over white rice.
Easy, easy, easy! I only had four chicken thighs, so I didn't use a whole bottle of dressing, and I used jellied cranberry sauce. Otherwise, I followed the recipe as written, with great result! The next time I would take the skin off of the chicken, and baste during baking to compensate for the loss of moisture. That way, there wouldn't be so much chicken fat in the fabulous sauce, and the chicken would marinate more in the sauce.
I really like this recipe. Tastes great! A warning -- the sauce tends to burn and bake onto the pan, so you might want to think twice before making this in your best ovenware.
I am not a huge fan of Onion Soup mix but this sauce has so many flavors that it isn't overwhelming. My husband and kids really like this and it is so easy. Rice as a side for the sauce is a must! I use boneless, skinless chicken thighs and there is plenty of sauce for them. This is really easy and would be great for a dinner party where you wanted time to mingle with your guests and didn't want to be tied to the kitchen.
This is one of my absolute favorite dishes! The chicken is moist, the flavor is wonderful, and on top of that, it is really simple to make. I also used whole cranberries for the sauce - yum! This recipe is similar to Apricot Chicken that uses apricot preserves instead of cranberries. It is also very tasty!
Chicken breasts are really tender and juicy with this marinade as well. I use whole cranberry sauce, 1 cup (8 oz.)of Russian, French, Catalina, Western type dressing, one envelope of onion soup mix (use good brand names)mix all and pour over chicken in pan, cover and let marinade at least 8 hours, uncover and bake 1/2 hour to 45 min. at 350 degrees until juices run clear and they are done. The sauce should get rich thick and brown and be just right. Serve with rice and a salad.
This was yummy and easy to make. I suggest serving w/white or wild rice to utilize the wonderful sauce.
Realizing that we all have different tastes, I'm rating this a 3 because we didn't care for this dish. I followed recipe exactly as written....and found it to have an usual taste. Not a bar-b-que sauce, not a sweet sauce....just kind of an usual taste that none of us liked. I will say that the sauce was good on the rice...just not on the chicken. Sorry for the low review but I am glad we at least tried it and I'm sure many of you will like the taste so don't let my low review scare you away from trying it.
AMAZING. We had this over rice and it was delicious. We cut the chicken into bite sized pieces before coating them and it cut down the cooking time and made for much easier eating. The sauce was so good on top of the rice. We'll definitely be making more :]
Absolutely delicious!! Couldn't be easier. I cooked 6 hours in my slow cooker and served over rice. This is a great recipe I will be serving and sharing with friends!
Quick and excellent! We used it for a dinner party and doubled the recipe. The whole house smelled so wonderful as our guests arived. At dinner we joined it with a white Solay wine, scalloped potatoes and green beans. What a wonderful combination. DELICIOUS! There was extra sauce left over for ham the next day!
This is by far our favorite way to make chicken now! I have converted this to a slow cooker recipe with RAVE reviews! I used Sweet and Spicy French dressing in place of Russian (couldn't find), and used chicken breasts. Threw it all in crockpot and cooked on low for 5+/- hours--DELISH!!! Thanks Honda
Almost as good as the Apricot Chicken recipe, also on this site. I think it's best with the Russian dressing, but you can play around with Catalina, French or Thousand Island and find out what suits your family's tastebuds the best. I usually blend the sauce or jam with the dressing and dried onion soup early in the day, so the flavors have a chance to "marry" and the dry onion soaks up the liquid. My husband loves this dish,so I'll be making it again. Thank you, Brenda!
What a strange combination, I just had to try this. It turned out really good. Very easy. Served as others suggested, with rice. Don't forget the rice! Will make againl. Thanks
We use Catalina Dressing for this - (can't ever seem to find Russian) make it often for company, and never have leftovers. The only other change is that we use boneless breasts or strips. My husband is PICKY and he likes this - served with rice and green beans or glazed carrots, it makes a wonderful Christmas or Valentine's Day dish. Also does well on a buffet - suggest you give it a try; although I see where others did not like it, we have never had that response and it could not be easier!
I made this in the crock pot and it was so good.
Fantastic. The combination of ingredients didn't appeal at first, but I tried it and my husband and I loved it. ( I mean, he was raving with his mouth full and begging me to make it again!) I wouldn't change a single thing.
EXCELLENT!!!! So easy to prepare and tasty. Highly recommend.
My husband said "I have fallen in love with chicken again". I used boneless chicken breasts and the chicken came out moist and juicy. Very unique taste. I will add to our food rotation with the Harvest Rice on the side.
Great recipe but I added 2 tablespoon of cornstarch to thicken the sauce a bit and I removed the skin from the chicken pieces covering the pan with foil for the whole cooking time.
This was very good! I put it all together after I sent DH into town so he would not see what went in it, otherwise he would not have eaten it ;) DH and Grandfather raved about how good it was and I very much enjoyed it. Love how ingredients that dont "go together" make such a very nice dish. I used chicken legs and served over white rice. Super yum will be making this again.
My husband and I enjoyed this recipe. It was easy to prepare and very tasty! It's definitely a keeper.
Followed the recipe and it was DELICIOUS! Sweet and tangy. Very easy too! I bought some chicken thighs on sale and needed to find a good recipe for them. We served it with brown rice and put the extra sauce on this...sooo good! Would recommend steamed veggies to go with it too.
Let me say, upon reading over the recipe I will admit I had my doubts. However, I put my faith in the rave reviews this recipe had received from others, took a deep breath, and took the plunge. Following one suggestion, I mixed the soup mix, cranberry sauce, and dressing together and let it sit in the refrigerator overnite to let the flavors blend, and poured it over the chops prior to baking the next evening. My boyfriend and picky teenage daughter LOVED IT!! A very quick, delicious recipe. Can't wait to try it over pork ribs..yum, yum, yum!!
This makes a good meal. I recommend lining your baking pan with tin foil to save some serious cleaning time. Also, a few squirts of your favorite hot sauce goes a long way to cut some of the sweetness and round out the flavor a little.
This was ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!! The ingriedients are certainly unique but the flavor is spectacular. What a great recipe for a party and soooo easy. I used boneless thighs and served over rice. This dish was a big hit from ages 2 to 82.
I give this five stars, because it is so easy! I used Light Done Right Catilina and whole berry cranberries. I was reluctant, but it lived up to the hype. My husband (who usually wrinkles his nose to chicken) loved it. I served with roasted sweet potatoes that I tossed in chicken broth, a touch of olive oil and another packet of onion soup mix. It was fabulous.
Pretty good But next time I will add vinegar, garlic and maybe some cayenne for a kick
This was pretty good for a change. It had an Asian flair in my opinion. Only change I made was I added some crushed pepper flakes to give it some zing. Next time I think I'll add additional pepper flakes and maybe a dash of soy sauce.
I've now made this dish several times with minor variations. Instead of cranberry sauce, I've used strawberry preserves OR orange marmalade, both of which came out well. It also works well for a crock pot dish!
I skinned the thighs first, and used 1000 island instead of Russian dressing. (I didn't have any). It was still delicious! I cooked it 20 minutes with a foil tent and then 40 minutes without. We had lots of juicy sauce to pour over our rice. I made a salad and voila! Dinner!
This is a great and simple recipe. Have done it several times and my family loves it. The only change I did was use full chicken legs and breasts (6 legs and 2 breast) and did not have to double the rest of ingredients.
I followed the recipe exactly except I cooked the thighs covered with foil for 1 hour 15 minutes and uncovered for 15 minutes. I also broiled them for a caramelized skin! Delicious juicy and succulent chicken! Next time I'm going to add a pinch of red pepper flakes to add a touch of spice. Thanks Honda!
Incredibly easy to make with ribs in the slow cooker. I just browned the ribs on each side for 15 minutes at 400 degrees, then mixed all the ingredients and dipped the ribs in the mixture before throwing in the slow cooker with the remains of any extra marinade. On low for 6.5 hours, voila. More sweet with just enough salty than anything -- I also added about 1 tsp chili pepper flakes but next time I'll add more to give it an extra kick
I was so happy with this dish! At first I was a little hesitant--it didn't seem like the ingredients would go well together. But instead the flavors blended wonderfully. I was pleasantly surprised! It was so quick and easy to prepare. This is definitely a new favorite!
I was surprised how good this was! I used 1/4 cup each mayo and ketchup instead of bottled dressing. Cut the chicken breasts into strips and cooked for 40 minutes. My 2 year old asked for seconds! We'll use this recipe again. Might try making homemade cranberry sauce and using that next time.
This is absolutely the best recipe out there! It is simple and quick, and just tastes fantastic.
I have made this recipe for years but have used whole chicken pieces with or without the skin and have used chicken breasts too. I use Western Dressing, whole cranberry sauce and onion soup mix.....We love the sauce white rice! Love love love it!
Loved this dish! Very easy to make -- even for the pick husband who doesn't like chicken with things "dumped" on them. Thank you!
This is a quick and easy dish. I chunked the chicken breasts and used what I had on hand, I didn't have enough Russian dressing so I sub'd the rest(about 1/4)with Catalina. I used whole berry cranberry sauce and onion/mushroom soup mix. I also added a some red pepper flakes to the sauce. I made plain rice and served the chicken/sauce over top. Baked some sweet potatoes as a side dish.
This is an easy and delicious recipe. You know its good when your husband can't stop talking about it. My kids loved it too!! A definite keeper.
The sauce was surprisingly delicious. I used Russian dressing and boneless, skinless chicken breasts. The sauce was very thick but perfect for even if you dry out the chicken.
This was good, got a thumbs up from my hubby, my 12 yr old son and an eh..ok from my 15 yr old son. I thought it was good, but not what I was expecting. I baked 6 b/s breasts in a 13x9 pan, poured the sauce over all(rather than coating the pcs) and covered it as directed. Cooked for 1 hour, which was probably about 10 to 15 min's too long. Next time I make these I will just coat the chicken and bake them on a cookie sheet with an edge or just not cover them. The sauce came out on the thin side so I reduced it down in a pan on the stove. My sauce wasn't as red and didn't coat the chicken like the picture, but it tasted really good with yellow rice! Thanks for the easy recipe!
A little on the bland side but still pretty good. Thank you!
Good.
My fiance really liked this dinner. I thought it was only OK. We took the advice of another reviewer and made the chicken in the crock pot. I used light Catalina dressing, the cranberry sauce and half the packet of soup mix. I was really nervous while it was cooking because I didn't think it smelled that great, but it came out tasting like BBQ chicken.
I was very impressed with this recipe. The only change I made was to use Thousand Island Dressing. I thought it was sooo yummy. My husband didn't like it as much as I did, but he does not like chicken thighs. Next time I will use chicken breasts.
catalina dressing works very well, and i've substituted the 'savory garlic' style soup mix. goes very well with cornbread!
I just realized that I never rated this recipe as I'm planning to make it again. We all really liked this - the "sauce" is very interesting and unique but definitely tasty. I followed the recipe, didn't change a thing. I love that it's so easy to prepare too! Obviously I'll make this regularly as like I said I'm planning to make it again :)
This is so good and so easy. Yum. Thanks. (Used thousand island dressing).
Very easy and tasty! I too mixed the onion soup, cranberry sauce, and dressing (used spicey French) together ahead of time to let the onion bits soften and flavors blend. I may cut down on the dressing the next time, because it did make a lot of the sauce. I added some red pepper flakes just before cooking, and it tasted a lot like some of the Chinese chicken dishes I've had. Thanks for sharing! PS...I used boneless, skinless thighs...delicious.
This is good for a quick dinner. I usually use either French or Catalina dressing.
Wonderful. It keeps everybody guessing what's in the sauce. One note - I don't ususally have Russian salad dressing, so I use mayo instead.
This was absolutely fabulous!!!! It was loved by all in my family. I made it with pasta noodles in a mushroom butter sauce and had a salad on the side. I used boneless chicken thighs and the meat was soooooo tender. A definate keeper!
I added rice and 3 cups chicken stock, and cooked it together with the chicken -- delicious!
Pretty good. Kids liked it served over rice. Made a lot of sauce. Similar in taste to the bavarian meatballs recipe on this site, probably because of the cranberry sauce. Will make again though.
This is great! It's a lot like the recipe that calls for apricot jam, russian dressing and onion soup mix but this one a little tangier. Excellent!!!!
I prepared this recipe for the first time June 2005. It was appealing because the simple directions and just 3 ingredients. After a busy day this was just what I was looking for. My family all liked it and I will make it again but I will substitute the gel cranberry sauce with whole cranberry sauce next time, I also added a dash of red pepper flakes. Mashed potatoes was a terrific side to the dish. Thanks Brenda, for a nice easy tasty recipe.
We really liked this for something different. I used b/l s/l chicken breasts instead of the thighs, but kept the rest of the recipe exactly the same. The chicken came out very moist and flavorful. I will be making this again! Thanks for posting :)
This seemed like a strange combination of ingredients but I had everything in the house so I tried it. It turned out very good, it couldn't be any easier to make. It's fun to try new things and chicken can be fixed so many different ways. This is a keeper!
This was sooooo good (note: I used boneless skinless breasts instead of thighs)!!! I bet it has potential for being done in the slow cooker too... I didn't have russian dressing so I used a mix of bottled coleslaw dressing and bottled thousand island dressing. Two words: YUM and EASY!!
My whole family enjoyed this meal. The chicken was moist, and packed with flavor. I will definetly make it again.
My family thought it sounded strange and gingerly put knife and fork to the chicken and tasted it and...they loved it! I served it with white rice and a clean-out the fridge(assorted vegetables)w/zucchini stir fry. It's a keeper here!!!
Yes our family use this recipe often. We add dried onion soup with garlic to ours. I also boil down the cranberries, dressing and soup to thicken it before we add all together.
Strange looking ingredients, but I'm fairly adventurous. It was delicious.
I used Thousand Island dressing instead of Russian, because that's what I had on hand. This is a great dish, served up with rice and peas cooked in chicken broth. The sauce is fantastic over rice. Thanks Brenda!
Made it last night! Was so good we took the extra to work.
Followed directions exactly but we did not care for the sauce at all. Just a personal preference. The chicken was nice and tender though. Thanks for letting us try.
This was excellent. We will definitely keep this on our list of menu items.
Easy and very good. I used boneless, skinless thighs, but this would be great with any skin-on pieces, especially if the skin is exposed during the uncovered final 15 minutes.
Even better the next day!
this recipe is so easy and delicious. i usually have everything on hand. i pull the fat from the thighs because of the fat drippings are excessive otherwise. i broil for a few minutes to caramelize the dressing on top of the chicken.
I love this recipe!!I had a similar one that called for Catalina. I didn't have Russian or Catalina dressing one night, but i did have French and WOW! My daughter hates porkchops except for when I make it with this sauce. Next I'm going to try this sauce with ribs!
I liked it, the rest of my family passed on it.
I was skeptical of this recipe with the odd combination of ingredients, but it was easy and delicious (and a great way to use the can of whole cranberries that have been sitting in my pantry since Thanksgiving)! I did not have Russian dressing so I made it using 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/4 cup ketchup, 2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar, and 2 Tbsp onion powder. After coating the chicken, I poured the rest of the sauce in the dish to cook, and this made the chicken very tender. Also, the sauce is delicious over rice. I will definitely make this again!
I did this chicken in the crock pot and the chicken came out very tender. The taste of the sauce was okay, nothing spectacular. Will do the recipe again because it was quick and easy.
I thought I'd try this recipe because there were several good reviews, and the odd ingerdients sparked my interest. It didnt seem they would go together, but I gave it a shot - they did NOT go together in any way shape or fashion. I followed this recipe to the T (though used whole cranberry sauce) and sampled the 'mixture' prior to adding chicken. I thought the funky taste might change with cooking. The pan came out of the oven with a very strange, offputting smell. This was the WORST recipe I have EVER tried - dont waste your time, money, or chicken on this FLOP!
I went the lazy route and used frozen chicken breasts. I poured the sauce over the breasts and cooked at 375 degrees for an hour. The chicken was delicious, and the sauce was good served over Israeli couscous. Both my husband and I were very pleased. As good as the chicken was, I believe the original recipe would be better, and I intend to try that next time.
Excellent tasting. A real winner.
chicken was tender, tasted better than it smelled cooking. Sauce was good on brown rice. Will use again, but not a "gosh that was great" meal.
This was great, and so easy! Mine needed only 1 hour to bake. A friend of mine gave this same recipe to me a while back, and said it was a recipe from her Lithuanian grandmother. Interesting! Thanks for the recipe!
This dish was so good! I used boneless skinless chicken breast instead of thighs, as that's what I had on hand. That's the only alteration I made. The sauce made for such a great flavor in the chicken. I will definitely be adding this dish to my regular rotation.
was a big hit
I thought it was pretty good, husband and kids said "never make again."
This was very good, and oh so easy!
I have used this recipe for years and love it! After the first time I used boneless/skinless thighs and I cut the cooking time down to an hour.
this sause is fantastic. i have tried many recipies off this site, and this is the first i have really loved. i did'nt change the sause a bit. i baked the chicken thighs a little different then specified, as i did'nt want all the fat from the thighs. i sprayed a 9x11 dish whith pam and added 8 bonein chicken thighs ,skin removed. covered with foil and baked at 350 for 30 minutes. drained access fat and juice. on the stove top i mixed sause ingrediants while baking, and simmered to hidrate the onions in the soup mix. poured sause over chicken and made sure the bottom was coated. put foil back on,and baked another 25 minutes. took foil off and chicken out of dish. made a thickener with 1/4 cup of water and 2 tabs of cornstarch stired well. slowly adding to sause to thicken. i put the chicken back in, and spooned sause over, backed another 10 minutes. took chicken out, and spooned sause over. delicious. thank you
I have a recipe almost exactly like this, but it uses a different type of dressing. But it is SOOOOO good. Super easy in the crock pot too!
awesome moist chicken. I used whole breasts and it was an incredible dinner!
We love this recipe (given to me at a bridal shower) and have been enjoying it for over 5 years now. One tip: I bake it at 350F, uncovered for 45 minutes and the chicken comes out much more tender and completely baked through. This version seems to make it dry.
We liked this quite a bit, but still felt that it was missing "something." So the next time I added a pinch or about 1/8 t. red pepper flakes, and 3/4 t. chili powder (added by 1/4 tsp to taste). Now it's 5 stars! Also I never use canned cranberry sauce just because I think it's gross, and it's ridiculously easy to make your own with fresh or frozen cranberries. Plus then you also have complete control of how much total sugar is used! Solves that too-sweet problem if the dressing you choose is plenty sweet already.
I am sorry that I could give this no stars. I am writing as I eat this dish. I only made 3 small chicken breasts so I cut down on everything else. Was very Leary about the onion soup mix, Should not have added it. I should have just thrown the can of cranberry sauce over the chicken. I have never had a bad recipe on this site. Guess there is a first time for everything. If I had anything else for dinner I would be eating it instead of this. Sorry :(
Love this! You can prepare it and not cook and store it in your freezer and pull it out whenever you need a quick meal and it turns out fabulous!!! If I'm making it fresh I try to marinate it overnight first...it's so yummy!
LOVED this chicken. As per other users, I mixed the sauce up early and stuck in the refrigerator. I was running short on time when it came time to acutally bake -so cut up chicken in bite sized pieces (I used 5 boneless skinless chicken breasts since I'm not crazy about dark meat)....then I tossed the chicken in the sauce until well covered. I poured the entire mixture in a 9 X 13 sprayed with Pam and baked uncovered for 45 minutes. It was delicious! We ate it over brown rice and served with green beans and a salad. I've already bought more Russian dressing and cranberry sauce (with whole berries!) to keep on hand for the next time I'm ready to throw this quick and easy recipe together.
I have had this recipe for years and love it for an easy dinner. I use light Catalina dressing, not Russian, whole canned cranberries when I want more texture, and have changed to using chicken breasts (the normal 3 pack) and then cut them up into smaller pieces so I can serve this over rice.
