Easter Lamb Cake II

Cake was too dense. :( I canola oiled my lamb mold with a paper towel, crisco'ed, floured with a sifter until NO bare spots, and chilled the pans in the freezer. Once the batter was ready, I filled him face down, to just under the rolled edge of the pan, and carefully used a spatula to fill the ears. I added a couple of toothpicks, laid across his ears, and a "cake pop" bamboo stick from his head to his neck (like making a letter T) to add structural support. I tied him tightly together with baking twine, and placed him on a cookie sheet for baking. My aluminum lamb mold only has one steam vent, am going to add one. It was hard to tell when he was done with only one whole to poke a straw into. Laid him face down, steam vent side up, to cool. Cooled for 15 minutes, then took off the back "butt" side of the mold. Cooled for another hour and a half, cut all around the edge with a sharp knife, and carefully took his face side out of the other half of the mold. Cut the bottom ridge of his belly off, so he would sit flat, brushed off his loose crumbs, frosted my cake plate for an adhesive, using the allrecipes.com "Special Buttercream Frosting", which I only modified slightly by swapping a half cup of the shortening for a half cup of unsalted butter, and just dumping a full bag of powdered sugar (bag says approximately 7 1/2 cups), rather than measuring out the 8 cups that the recipe calls for. Slathered him up with a solid coat of white, then added thin squiggles. No face. :)