Rice with Black Beans

Good rice, beans, and tomato dish that takes about 20 minutes to prepare.

Recipe by Rebecca Tally

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, cook and stir onion in oil until tender and translucent, but not brown. Add tomatoes, beans, oregano and garlic powder. Bring to boil. Stir in rice, return mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer, and cover.

  • Let mixture simmer for 5 minutes. Remove pan from heat and let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
80 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 14.4g; fat 2g; sodium 114mg. Full Nutrition
