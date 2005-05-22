Rice with Black Beans
Good rice, beans, and tomato dish that takes about 20 minutes to prepare.
I liked this recipe because it is high in fiber and protein and low in fat. I made a few changes. I used brown rice because it is healthier and cooked it seperately in low sodium, fat free chicken broth. To the broth I added cumin, tumeric, garlic powder and onion salt to flavor the rice as it cooked. In another pot, I sauteed sweet onion and garlic in 1 tbs of olive oil. After veggies became translucent, I added 1 (10 oz) can of tomatoes and green chilis and 1 (15oz) can of drained black beans and heated through. After rice was cooked, I tossed the bean/tomato mixture in with the brown rice and added a splash of lime juice. As condiments, you may want to add a dollop of low fat sour cream and/or low fat cheddar cheese. Very tasty and healthy meal. Deb, GeorgiaRead More
I can only best describe as a "metallic, tinny" flavor. I don't think using the liquid from the beans was a very good idea. It tasted too much like the can and overwhelmed the few spices / flavors in this.Read More
I have a very similar version of this recipe. The one I used called for draining & rinsing the beans, adding 2 minced garlic cloves (instead of garlic powder), adding 2/3 cup water & using 1 and a half cups of instant brown rice (instead of one cup white rice). Instead of stewed tomatoes, I used diced tomatoes & just added some garlic powder, onion powder & basil. This last time I added a dash of cayenne too & a little leftover slivered cooked chicken. It's fine meatless though. It's a nice meal to make when you don't have something defrosted & want something quick, easy & nutritious.
Quick and Yummy! I adopted different suggestions and made my own delicious beans. I did not add rice but cooked rice separately and served the rice with the beans on the side. For the beans, I thoughly drained and rinsed the beans to get rid of the tin taste. I used 1/2 of a very large fresh vine-riped tomato, 1/4 of a green pepper, 1/2 onion, 1 clove minced garlic. All veggies were finely chopped except for tomatoes which were bigger. I used extra virgin olive oli to saute the garlic and onion. I then added green peppers and tomatoes with salt and fresh ground pepper. I added black beans a bit of water and chopped 1 slice of ham (omit if you're vegetarian). I used basil, oregano, paprika and cayenne for flavor. I ended up adding about 1/2 cup of water. add more water if you want. I let it simmer for about 5 min. in low heat. I'm eating it right now with a bowl of rice, some sliced avocado, cheese and fresh tomatoes. Oh my god, it tastes so good!!!
Instead of using instant rice, I prepared regular rice, then I also added cooked and chopped chicken breasts to make this into a full meal.
This was pretty tasty...but I REALLY doctored it up. I added a can of corn to the recipe. And, also used brown rice b/c it's so much better for you. I added chili powder, garlic salt and used green onions instead of cooking onions. Needed salt. Also, I cooked rice in broth, so it did have extra flavor. But, w/ the corn and tomatoes, it was a pretty dish. I topped it with a grilled chipotle chicken breast (covered in low fat melted cheddar and low fat sour cream)
very delicious! I made these for a dinner with a vegetarian friend and she loved it! I served them with warm tortillas. very very good reheated.
Surprisingly good for such a simple dish. With a bit of cheese on top while nice and hot -- delicious. I added a bit of cayenne pepper and onion powder to it as well. Will be making it often with variations because it's so good-for-you.
This was a great quick rice and beans version. I spiced it up a bit with some hot sauce and it went over very well. Thank you!!
Tasty! It was a little dry, so I added about a cup of water while it was cooking. I had to sub brown rice for the white (didn't have white). I served it with hot sauce, and my sister & brother-in-law LOVED it! Thanks Rebecca!
Made this tonight when looking for something quick and without needing to defrost a meat. I used quick rice, cooked in broth, added to the bean/tomato mix at just before serving. I added cumin, a dash hot sauce, lime juice and chopped garlic to the bean/tomato mixture. By adding the rice last minute, I was able to cook the bean mixture longer. While it was cooking I prepared Chi Chi's Fiesta Cornbread mix, which takes around 45 minutes. The sweet, moist bread made an excellent counterpoint to the spiciness of he beans. It is also very easy to prepare by simply following the directions on the package. All family members eating it tonight said to hang onto the recipe in my box for future use, even my 2 picky teenage boys!
Super yummy! Like most others, I customized this a bit based on what I had in my pantry. I did drain and rinse the beans, otherwise they can have a tinny taste. I also added some zucchini and yellow squash to the tomatoes, substituted olive oil for the veggie oil, added some chili powder to give it a kick and topped with feta cheese. n Result was a healthy, filling, and delicious meat-less dish!
Yummy! I used tomato sauce (because I didn't have a can of stewed tomatoes) and used some chili powder and cayenne pepper to spice things up a bit. I also cooked the rice (jasmine rice) alone and topped it with the beans.
I made a few modification as well. But everyone in my house including my 4 and 2 year old loved this. I sauted the onion and garlic is a large skillet, then I used that skillet to cook brown rice in chicken broth with a dash of cumin. Once the rice was done I added the other ingredients. Oh and because it is tomato season I used fresh. It was soooo good.
Made this recipe for the first time tonight and it was really good and flavorful. The only thing I did different was use fresh garlic instead of the garlic powder and used a cup of cooked brown rice. It was quick and easy and will become a regular dinner.
Super easy to make and tasted delicious! We altered the recipe slightly to include less onion (Hubby and I only used a quarter of an onion). & Instead of the suggested tomatoes we used Italian diced tomatoes. I also added hot sauce to my portion and we both loved it! Great source of protein and tastes delicious! :)
Absolutely fantastic! Added 1/2 pound of cooked ground beef and it made it a perfect dinner.
My family loved this recipe! I used basmati rice (didn't have any instant rice), no salt added black beans, and no salt added stewed tomatoes; it turned out great! I plan to use brown rice next time for even more nutrition.
Did not enjoy this meal at all.....
This recipe is great. I didn’t mix the rice and beans, made beans separately. The only thing that I added was 1 T salsa to cut the sweetness of the stewed tomatoes. I served this with Salsa Chicken, from Faye on this site, and Lundberg Wild Blend rice (found in the organic section) with a dollop of sour cream. It was a great combo.
ellen made - we both thought it was excellent. Used canned diced toms instead of stewed..
Great taste and easy! I added spicy Italian sausage, and minced fresh garlic in addition to powdered garlic. I also drained the beans and put in some black pepper. A little diced green pepper wouldn't hurt either.
I followed others advice about the garlic, oil and brown rice but I also added about half a package of taco seasoning to give it more flavour. I also added chicken breast and made it a whole meal.
Yummy! I used brown rice instead of white and added green and red peppers to the recipe. I also used olive oil and sauteed garlic instead of using vegetable oil and garlic powder. Next time i will add even more veggies to it!
Excellent! What a simple, tasty, healthy and inexpensive meal. I'm giving it 4 stars only because I changed a few things. I followed others advice and did the following: 1. Olive oil instead of vegetable 2. Brown rice 3. Added a can of green chiles 4. Drained/rinsed the black beans 5. Added minced garlic 6. Topped it off with fat free cheese and sour cream. Will definitely be making this one again...thanks!
This is a great recipe for a night when you have little time to prepare dinner. Sprinkle a little cheese on top and you have a filling and delicious alternative to fast food.
I made the recipe with Rotel tomatoes and green chiles and doubled it. I am doing as much home cooking right now being unemployed and this is one of those fantastic economical dishes that can be dressed up or down and changed to suit individual tastes. I do try to always cook the rice in a turkey or chicken stock preferably homemade, but a commercial stock works well too. Cooking the rice in stock really makes the end result more flavorful. I have used both white rice and brown, but never instant. I like the brown rice for the nutritional value, but both work. I thought it was super easy and tasted fabulous. Leftovers can be served in a number of ways. I do like heating the rice and beans in a saute pan with a couple of "holes" and breaking an egg in each space. Makes for great Mexican eggs with grated cheese on top with sliced avocado on the side. Served with some salsa or salsa verde and a heated tortilla makes a great breakfast.
This was an easy and tasty side dish. I followed the recipe exactly.
I love this recipe! This will be one that I use often. It is so easy! I was also suprised at how wonderful it tasted with only a few ingredients. A big thumbs up for this one! Even my picky toddlers loved it! Thanks!
Very yummy! Perfect for lunch. I've had a can of black beans in my cupboard forever and I didn't know what to do with them, thanks for a great idea.
Great recipe using pantry staples for me! I modified slightly by adding cumin & chili powder and Ro-Tel instead of regular canned tomoatoes to give it a little kick. I also sprinkled some cheese on top since it wasn't the most appealing in appearance!! Great flavor!!
Very tasty... I started with the dry beans and the whole thing took about 2-1/2 hrs. to cook. Great in burritos.
I have made this a few times and it does taste good as is. However, I like to add a tablespoon of Italian salad dressing. I have used white rice and other whole grain rices. White rice cooks the same but I have cooked the rice separately and added it in the end as well.
i use brown rice instead and cooked it separately. i add a quarter stick of margarine to the water of the rice. i used diced tomatoes instead of stewed. i mix it all together and serve it in whole wheat wraps and put sliced tomatoes in the wrap. also worked great with a hot sauce on it
I think it would have been really good(esp leftovers) if i had used white rice and stored it separate from bean mix! I used some of other reviewers tips: Rinsed and drained the beans, added an extra can of tomato, added a can of 50% less salt corn, cilantro, and fresh squeezed lime to taste. I cooked all this together, and then added cooked rice.
Great! I used a clove of garlic instead of the powder, and used water instead of the bean juice from the can to cut out some of the sodium. I'll be making this more often.
Easy and SUPER YUMMY! My whole family asked for seconds! I made very slight changes based on what I had at home: I used a can of whole tomatoes instead of stewed, I just crushed them up; I had no instant rice, so I made the rice separately while sautéing the onions, tomatoes, beans, and spices (adding a heaping tsp. of cumin) - when the rice was done I just mixed it all up, then added some finely chopped cilantro on top. DELISH and will definitely add to our regular rotation!
SO GOOD! I loved this. I did use brown rice instead. Also, I used 1 clove of garlic instead of the garlic powder and olive oil instead of vegetable. Two things... I did have to add about 3/4 cup water to get enough liquid for the rice to cook and I would have liked more tomatoes in there. So, next time I will use 2 cans of tomatoes so I get more of those plus enough liquid for the rice. Tasted great as leftovers too. Thank you!!!
i love it i made it for my family tonight, as a thirteen year old this was my first big meal to cook and it was amazingly easy and everyone loved it
This recipe tastes great and is really easy to make. It also rates 5 stars for beinng healthy.
This is pretty bland as is; however I find that if you add a teaspoon each of chili powder and cumin along with some cooked corn and this dish became really delicious.
Pretty good....nx time I would add more seasoning...I also used brown rice instead of white rice
This wasn't a bad recipe and extremely easy. and Easily customizable! Since a lot of people were saying that it needed a little "more" I bought a couple of Serrano peppers and the diced tomatoes I bought were seasoned. I cut up two of the peppers (they were small) Some Onion and olive oil and let that cook down. Added garlic powder and a bit of cumin then the beans and tomatoes. I cooked the rice separately and it was great. Since the peppers made it spicy I mixed in some leftover ground beef made for tacos and sour cream and it was an awesome main dish. This is an awesome base and I will most definitely be making a customized version again!
to make this a 5 star recipe you need to cook rice in vegetable broth instead of water. also, it was very dry so i doubled the rice and tripled the other ingredients. i also added FIELD ROAST vegan italian sausage. i cut it into small pieces and browned it then added it to the finished product. it got rave reviews at a recent vegan pot luck. made it again for a vegan potluck. it got rave reviews. here is my twist. 3 onions, chopped 3 tablespoons olive oil 2 - 28 ounce cans diced tomatoes 3 - 15 ounce cans (or equivalent) black beans (drained & rinsed) 2 teaspoons dried oregano 2 teaspoons garlic powder 2 C rice (white, brown, basmati, whatever your preference is!) 32 ounce vegetable broth OPTIONAL - 2 packages FIELD ROAST (my preference) Italian flavored veggie sausage 1. Cook rice in a large pot according to directions except substitute vegetable broth for water. 2. While the rice is cooking, In another pan, saute the onions in oil until translucent. Add tomatoes, beans, oregano and garlic powder. Bring to boil then lower to a simmer until rice is cooked. Once rice is cooked, add tomato-bean mixture to rice. 3. OPTIONAL - Slice sausages into 1/4 inch rounds and brown in a little olive oil or lay them out on a cookie sheet, spray with olive oil and quick broil until lightly browned and add to mixture. This recipe will make enough to fill a 2 x 10 x 14 tray.
This was great. I did substitute garlic salt for powder, since it was what I had. Also, I made rice on the side rather than add instant. I added diced chicken breast as well, but think it would still be great without it. So healthy and yummy!
Made some Pinto Beans the other day. Bought the big ol' bag from Sam's Club. Well had 2 cups worth in fridge and went looking for a recipe on this well loved web site. So I gave this certain recipe a try. I used basmati rice instead of the white. My husband and I prefer this and also bought the big ol' bag from Sam's. I also used diced canned tomatoes, added cilantro and cumin (which is yummy) but felt it was still lacking something. After it was dished on my plate, added some dashes of cayenne pepper. We still felt it was missing something. I did read on using salt, but our intake is quite enough with all the processed foods out there. Do not need to add more if not need be. I will definitely make this again, but may make some beef kielbasa to add too it.
Really delicious and simple. I use regular rice and make the beans with fresh garlic and add hot pepper flakes. I finish it with hot sauce (but I like my spice pretty high) and that really brings out the flavors. I make this once a week, my vegetarian husband and I love it!
great for kids, but very bland for adults
Very Good! Except I made minor changes... Olive oil instead of Vegetable oil, I rinsed the beans and drained the tomatoes.
What's not to love? Easy and quick to make, a cheap dinner, and low cal. We went back for seconds on this one. I did add a few dashes of cayenne and that added a nice element of spiciness.
Yummy, nutritious and delicious! Just a few changes: used brown rice and added cumin, paprka and 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar. So easy and so tasty!
I LOVE this recipe! As I college student it has everything I need- healthy, quick, and inexpensive. I'll eat it by itself or add shrimp or chicken. I use two 10oz cans of Rotel tomatoes, it adds enough kick without having to add additional sauces or spices. Perfect!
Good, but a little bland as-is. I used diced tomatoes with spices, added half a red pepper chopped with the onions, real garlic and brown minute rice. I served myself a small bowl as-is and then added cumin, chili powder, and a tsp chili peppers. Much more interesting, bit maybe lacking a bit of ground beef or something
This is delicious! I add some Red Hot and it's ready to go. Next time I make it, I'm going to make some pork and add that too.
I had dry black beans and regular brown rice at home instead of the instant, prepared them like usual and made the dish accordingly. Even doing it that way, it was a simple and tasty dish. I used fresh oregano from my garden, and added fresh parsley from my garden as well on top for a good twist.
very yummy. I made the following modifications: -Cooked rice separately in rice cooker -Drained and rinsed black beans -Used diced tomatoes (that's what I had) -Used fresh garlic -Added cayenne and chili powder (I think I added a bit too much.. 1/2 teaspoon of each is too much, it was very spicy. i'd try 1/4 teaspoon of each next time)
good base recipe. didn't have a ton of flavour - but since i was serving a spicy main dish that was alright. next time i'll definitely add some more flavour though. i also cooked the rice seperately and then added it in, seemed to work well that way. i also didn't add the bean liquid - there was plenty of liquid from the tomatos - but i can see how you'd need more if you're cooking the rice in there too.
My daughter and I LOVED this. I added a pinch of ground cumin and thyme, along with a small sprinkle of Mrs. Dash lemon-pepper seasoning and about 1/4 tsp of basil to the other ingredients. I also used quick brown rice instead of white. Delicious!
I made this yesterday, and thought it was pretty delicious. I used regular white rice instead of instant, since that's what we had on hand, and I pulled a can of diced tomatoes that actually already had garlic, oregano, and basil in it so it was an easy preparation. I also used a red onion, since that's all I had on hand, but it was still great. A lot of people say that the flavor is a little bland, which I agree, but I have a weird enjoying of certain types of bland food, so it didn't bother me much. I did add a packet of Sazon seasoning, 1/4 tsp of cayenne pepper and a dash of cumin, though, but I think 1/4 tsp was a little too much. I didn't actually need to add more liquid like others had to, so I guess that just depends on if your tomatoes and black beans are especially watery or not.
after following the recipe to the letter, it's not bad. I will make this again but I will probably rinse the beans and use diced tomatoes instead of the stewed ones.
Simple which is nice, but quite bland.
I'm sick today & wanted to make something easy for lunch, and this fit the bill. It tasted a little bland, so I added some dashes of hot sauce and a sprinkle of cayenne. This is so very good. I know I'll be making it again. Would make great burritos.
Quick, great meal. It's yummy.
added some toasted orzo & used fresh chopped garlic and diced tomatoes with garlic and oregano...
This was very fast & yummy. I added a little cumin & can corned (drained). Will do this one over and over again.
Strangely sweet. Expected more spice from it. Good, but very mild. Used cooked rice and fresh garlic. Drained beans too. (Un-drained?...eww!!)
This is very easy and very good. I drained the beans, used petite diced tomatoes, used Uncle Ben's ready rice whole grain blend, and sprinkled some chili powder and cumin on it. A big "thumbs up" from my husband. ETA: Made this again and added corn and some red pepper flakes. Also add 2 diced chicken breasts.
Hmmm what to make... I'm getting low on groceries but too busy to go get some... This was good. I used the recipe as a base, as I didn't quite have the exact ingredients. I added Greek seasoning for flavor, used brown rice, and added stewed tomatoes. This filled me up, and I wasn't hungry for a long time, either -It did wonders for my low blood sugar tendency!! All those complex carbs... This is now a favorite of mine.
This was so delicious! I followed the recipe but I added my own twist. I did not have chicken broth so I cooked the rice in the rice cooker, boiled the beans, and saute the onions, red peppers, added some hot pepper for some spice, ginger powder, chicken bouillon cubes, and fresh basil. I mixed the cooked rice, beans and the sauce together and squeeze some lemon juice on it and stirred to mix the flavors. It turned out great! I made some chicken to eat with it as well
quick and easy
I really liked this recipe, and so did my very picky teenage daughter. This has been THE ONLY rice and beans dish she would eat, and went back for seconds. I have tried to get her to eat various rice dishes and God only knows my trials and tribulations with BEANS! At first she turned up her nose because there were beans in the dish. "Yuck", is all she said when asked if she would like to try it. But, I persisted and she did try it! Yeah! Even better, she liked it and commented it was really good and she went for seconds! Halleluiah!!! I finally found something that she likes that has beans in it. I have to admit, she got her distaste for beans from me. But even I liked this dish, and believe me I hated kidney beans and black beans for the longest time(childhood memory),lol. I plan on making this dish a regular, and my other teans like it too. Thanks to Rebecca for her recipe and making it easier for me to serve rice and beans together in one dish without the usual stares and unpleasant comments that teenagers will make.
I loved it. I'm a fan of beans and rice so this is a simple, yet delicious variation.
I used frozen chopped onions, about 1/2 a cup. Had Hunt's diced tomatoes seasoned with basil, oregano and garlic and instead of garlic powder, I used 2 cloves of real garlic. All I had for rice was boil-in- bag, so I cut open 2 bags. Came out pretty good, if I don't say so myself
Great side dish, very easy to assemble.
Good, easy meal. Needed some more flavor though. We added cheese and sour cream.
Good dish! I made several changes. I left out the tomatoes, as I don't like them. I also drained the beans, added chopped onions, fresh garlic, a pinch of chili powder. I put the mixture inside of a warm tortilla. I topped the tortilla with shredded pepper jack cheese and sour cream! It was yummy! I will make again.
My kids all loved this! I was looking for a bean dish that was tasty, but not too spicy. It was a hit! I loved it too.
Just made and ate this for the first time and loved it. Like a few others, I made it with brown rice for health benefits and found it to be an easy dish to fix. While being very filling, it was also healthy and I will definitely be making it again, especially when winter sets in as I have a feeling it will go great with corn bread and a nice roaring fire.
Wow! How easy is this? Super supper in no time. A great "no meat" and "no hassle" recipe. WE all could use more of both!! Thanks for sharing!
Yum yum yum yum! Simple, fast, and cheap! This meal only cost us $5 and we had leftovers, and it was vegetarian to top it off- vegan, if you don't top with cheese- super yay!!
This recipe is ok. I didn't like the tomatoes it was too much I took some out. I added grilled chicken strip red peppers and some seasonings. After you doctor it up some it's great. I think next time I'll add some brocolli in there as well.
Quick and easy recipe especially if you have these items already on your pantry. I replaced the garlic powder w/ 1 tbspn minced garlic, made it as is and added the following ingredients while simmering: 1tsp cumin, 1/2 tsp chili powder, black pepper & salt. Served over rice w/ sliced avocado. Enjoy!
Very tasty, especially for a quick weeknight meal. I used 2 cans of black beans drained, 2 cans of Italian style stewed tomatoes, and added 1 can of no-salt-added corn so we would have some for leftovers. I also added garlic to the onion and cumin, a dash hot sauce, salt, and cilantro to the bean mixture while it was simmering. Very yummy!
Instead of using stewed tomatoes, I used a can of tomatoes with green chilies, added cumin and cayenne, used olive oil, added a little bit of chicken broth, and used already cooked leftover rice. Mixed the rice in after letting the sauce simmer for a little bit.
I thought that this recipe was just ok. I used the exact measurements called for, but I could only really taste the stewed tomatoes.
We called it "pizza rice" and gave it to our three year old, and she ate it like it was going out of style! I made it with brown basmati rice and served it with a side or turnip greens. Awesome meal.
My roommates and I LOVE this recipe. We are addicted to Chipotle and when the cash flow is low for us poor college kids, this is the next best thing!
This was a very yummy recipe! I added fresh chopped tomatoes to it and it was great. My kids loved it too, plus it is very healthy.
Yum! and was sooo easy to make. I didn't have onion and used cooked rice but followed everything else to a T. Hubby and kids gobbled it up! I added some hot sauce to mine...sooo good!
This was a nice basic recipe. Very easy. I added chopped garlic, lots. I also only had one tomato in the house, which didn't really equal the right amount, so I added a little spaghetti sauce. We really enjoyed it with corn tortilla's and some sour cream.
I added some corn and sauteed the beans and tomatoes in garlic, chopped onion and a little bit of the tomato juice, then threw in some cumin. Yummy!!
Bought a packet of chili seasoning and added less than 1/4 of it plus a swig of steak sauce. Mmmmm!
I used cooked, regular white rice and drained the beans and tomatoes. Also added some Cajun seasoning. Served with Kielbasa.
I made this following the recipe but using brown rice instead of white rice, and making a double batch. Excellent all around. You could add or change ingredients such as adding garlic, cilantro, or jalapeño peppers, or changing white to brown rice or changing stewed tomatoes to diced tomatoes. Very versatile and filling.
better with non-instant rice, but it's really a good meal and easy to put together.
I thought this was tasty. I had some black beans to use up and some leftover white rice so I just combined all the ingredients and microwaved it together at work for lunch.
SO EASY!!! Loved it!! Will definately make again!!
I have made an almost identical recipe except with red beans for years and it is a favorite. i also serve it with cornbread and we also spinkle some grated cheese on top. I make it almost weekly because it is so good and so easy. Love the change of black beans.
