Milk Bread

4.4
96 Ratings
  • 5 64
  • 4 22
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 4

Use your sour milk to make a loaf of bread that everyone will enjoy. A simple, easy bread machine recipe.

Recipe by Fran Stinson

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr 25 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 - 1 1/2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the pan of the bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Select regular white bread cycle; press Start.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 22.6g; fat 0.6g; cholesterol 1.5mg; sodium 163.2mg. Full Nutrition
