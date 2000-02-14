Milk Bread

I have a new Cuisinart bread maker and have been looking for a perfect, everyday bread recipe for my family. This recipe was probably the 10th one I had tried and it didn't last a day! My family asked that I only make this one from now on and everytimem they'd hear the machine going for the next month they'd double check with me to make sure I wasn't trying something different. I did try another reviewer's suggestion of heating the milk and mixing the yeast in to proof for 10 minutes, then I read on my bread machine yeast that you're never to let it touch liquids so I tried it the traditional way of layering ingredients per the machine's instructions and both ways worked but I do believe that the 2nd version turned out a better loaf. I think sometimes the issue that people have with recipes, especially ones this simple are either a low functioning machine or lower quality ingredients. The only time this has turned out less than stellar for me is when I subbed in some wheat flour and didn't set it on the wheat bread setting. I use King Arthur brand flour, Fleishmann's bread machine yeast, Zulca Marena sugar, Kosher salt and Braum's milk (which isn't available everywhere), point being that a better quality ingredient with almost always turn out a better quality item unless there is a flaw somewhere in the recipe. IF you're a budget shopper it may be harder to spend a little more but in our case, this is the only bread we eat so it's worth a few $$ more to get it perfect!