Milk Bread
Use your sour milk to make a loaf of bread that everyone will enjoy. A simple, easy bread machine recipe.
I made two of these breads. One with 2% milk and one with soy milk, since one family member can't drink cows milk. The one with 2% was okay, but better toasted. The soy milk bread was wonderful! Since soy milk is thicker and slightly sweet, it carried over to the bread. The soy bread was moister and a tad sweeter then the 2% bread. Everyone in the family was fighting over the soy bread. This bread recipe is going in the file but with soy milk.Read More
The bread is very good. I made a loaf of white bread last night and wanted to try something different. I noticed straight away that it was too dry, so I actually put a splash more milk in it and about a teaspoon of oil. It turned out great- fluffy and yummy.Read More
I just got my machine and this is the 5th and by far the best bread recipe I have tried. I heated my milk in the microwave until just warm. I put the milk, yeast and sugar into the bread pan. I let that sit for 10 minutes, until the yeast started foaming,then added the flour and salt. I baked this on the light setting and it didn't last 5 minutes after it came out of the pan! This recipe is definately a keeper!
Absolutely wonderful. Quick and easy bread that is tasty and great to toast.
I used my breastmilk to make bread for my child who is deathly allergic to traditional forms of milk. The bread turned out great!
The Recipe seems so easy, but i am having problems with this recipe. I tried it more than 3X and the bread rises and it falls. DOnt understand. Can someone help please.
I really liked this bread. It is extremely easy to make. It reminded me of the bread you can buy at St. Germaine Bakery or what I consider Japanese style bread. This bread is on the chewier side. The crust is thick and chewy. I set my bread machine for 1.5lbs and light crust.
I made this with half whole wheat flour and added 2 T. gluten and 2 T. dry milk powder. It rose really well at first, then fell a bit. Good taste; not much to look at.
Nice, basic white bread. A great way to use up some milk.
My family loved this bread. The milk really gives it a great flavor. I've got my second loaf in the bread machine right now.
My 5-star version modifications 11/8 cup 1% fat milk instead of 4% -- 3.5 tbs brown sugar instead of 3 white -- 2 cups white, 1 cup whole wheat instead of 3 white -- a dash of salt less than recommended -- dried sweetened blueberries and walnut pieces at "add" beep on bread machine -- very important**, 2 tsp of unsweetened applesauce. stellar bread, easily one of best ever..
Very easy and it taste great. A good flavor for soft pretzels.
Best basic bread machine recipe I've come across. I make it atleast once a week. Don't change a thing.
The preparation for this recipe is SO easy! I found the bread a bit "coarse" inside and the crust was a bit thicker than other loaves done in the breadmaker, but the tasty and slight sweet flavor of this bread quickly makes you love it!
I've been making this consistently for over a year. It is by far the best bread to come out of my bread machine! No changes to recipe. Works at high-alt.
Very simple, soft white bread that made hubs happy. He prefers softer breads, and this fit the bill. I had to add more liquid, so I added 1 1/4 cups milk for each loaf (I doubled this recipe) and the consistency was slightly dry even then, so it probably does need adjusting most times. I usually make the dough in the bread machine, then bake it--we just prefer the crust that way in this house. I baked at 40 mins for 350 and it was a perfect consistency for my husband's taste. This is just a basic bread, so if you want more flavor, you'll have to add spices or add ins like dried fruit or nuts. Thanks for the recipe!
I tried this but I added a tablespoon of cold butter and because I thought the dough was a bit stiff when it was mixing, I added another tablespoon of milk, and used bread flour in place of all purpose. It turned out so good! I will be using this one again!
First bread machine recipe, ate half a loaf! So delicious and moist. I will be trying this again with bread flour to try to get a better rise, but either way I am hooked on this simple and tasty recipe!
Very smooth texture. I will make this bread often.
This is definitely my go to bread recipe. However, I like the texture when I use bread flour instead of all purpose. I also need to add a bit of olive oil in the machine once the ball starts forming.
The recipe was really super easy. Made it as is. But ended up making a 2nd batch because the 1st batch was gone with in 10 minutes after I removed from the bread maker. It was so delish. It really was impressive. I'll be making again and again. The 1st time. I didn't pay attention to the recipe's loaf size. That truly is important when setting your machine. I put on the light white bread setting on the 2nd batch and it came out darn near perfect! Will have to make another batch in the next few days. TY is was fabulous!
Love this bread, perfect taste, I added extra milk to make it even more moist. This is the easiest bread, I also like the fact that I don't have to add any oils, I reduced sugar to two tablespoons, this one is my favorite Thank you for this one, Marzena from Utah
no bread machine.. no problem mix it in the mixer, let it rise in a warm place for like a hour then take out punch down, knead and place in to a greased (with butter) bread pan. let that rise in a warm place for a hour or until the bread reaches the top of the pan by a inch. also my trick I use bread flour it makes it less dense. also once your done to make the crust soft rub it down with butter trust me it works wonders!
I used sour milk. It came out great. FYI for you who said that the bread fell flat: The temp of your liquid is critical to good bread so if your yeast didn't make the dough rise properly then I'd invest in a yeast thermometer. I literally wore out my bread machine but my Kitchenaid mixer does a great job with the dough hook so I just use that now and bake my bread in the oven.
yummyyyyyy...I used the dough setting on my breadmaker and baked in oven. Used half milk and half and half. Also one tblsp olive oil. So good!
My hunny and I both love this bread! It's perfect for so many different uses. Everything from bread and butter to bread pudding and italian cheese bread. We use this recipe at least once a week.
Home made Bread doesn't get easier than this! Tastes great! I followed the recipe but changed the technique a bit. I heated my milk and sugar in the microwave for 30 seconds then added the yeast to it. (Not too hot or you'll kill the yeast) Made the dough in my bread machine and watched to add a tbsp more flour or milk if it needed it. (It really depends on the weather where you are.) It made a perfect loaf. You can do this recipe in your stand mixer too and bake in your oven instead of using bread maker. Found it so easy I made 2 more batches the same morning to surprise family with cinnamon rolls for dessert! To make the cinnamon rolls I mixed the dough in my bread maker then let it rise for 15 minutes before rolling it out adding the filling, (just slather on a layer of butter then brown sugar then cinnamon) cutting in 2" pieces etc. and then letting it rise a half hour more before baking. (275F for 20 min)
Delicious, soft and light. I made it with 1 1/2 cups skim milk (I've made variations before & have always had more liquid than what's suggested), and followed other ingredients as written. Cooked on regular 1 1/2 lb setting. My machine recommends liquids then flour then yeast, and came out perfect!
I love this recipe. I am allergic to milk so I used soy as the person below recommended. Great, I didn't have regular yeast so I used quick rise and added another 1/2 tsp. Just great, everyone in the family loved it and two loves where gone in a day.
Very good -- a bit sweet for me, but my husband doesn't think so. I used bread flour and added a bit more milk, as did many others. I'll make this again. ****************************************** Makes GREAT toast! (1/12/11)
I just bought a new bread machine 2 days ago. The first loaf I made was this recipe. It turned out great. I read alot of reviews about the bread sinking. I was so afraid mine would too. I don't know what I did, but the loaf was perfect. My husband ate 2 slices as soon as it cooled. I will be making this alot.
This is amazing, I have tried four different types of recipes before this and failed, but this was super easy, the only difference was I used coconut milk instead or cow milk and I don’t have a bread maker so I make the dough in my nija processor with the dough blade and turned it out in a bread pan and allowed I to rise for 2hrs and it was light and fluffy. Even my judgmental parents enjoyed it
This bread was awesome!
This bread machine recipe is a flop, litterally the bread fell flat.
By far my favorite new bread recipe! Thanks!
This bread is delicious! I used vanilla almond milk (half sweetened, half unsweetened) because that was all I had, and it turned out great. I also used bread flour instead of all-purpose (what I had on hand), and brown sugar instead of white (my preference). I set my bread maker to 1.5 lb with the light crust setting. I did not have issues with the bread sinking.
Made this 3 times and ended up with 3 boat anchors
great recipe
Great bread recipe.
Very yummy! I live in a very humid place so the dough was quite sticky. I added a little extra flour as it was mixing but it still fell and came out looking like minecraft bread. Delicious though!
Quick and tasty. On sweet side so will reduce sugar to 2 Tbl next time.Soft yet firm texture, able to spread peanut butter and jelly on without trouble. Good without any spreads..just plain.
I've only recently bought a bread machine and this is the first recipe I made. The bread tastes amazing and I love the fact that it doesn't have all those preservatives that shop bread has. It's also denser / chewier than shop bread, so a normal sandwich fills me up! I substituted All Purpose Flour with White Bread Flour since we don't seem to have All Purpose Flour in the country. Still worked great! I'll definitely be saving this recipe and I highly recommend it!
Great bread recipe. Easy to follow. Nice light bread with a great taste.
I've made this bread 3 times. The first time I thought it was the best bread I'd ever made but then I read in the comments about adding 1 tablespoon of oil to the mixture and now I think that is the best recipe. You'll love it.
I made it according to the recipe except to lower the carbs I used a monkfruit sweetener (1:1) instead of sugar and substituted 1/2 cup of flour with almond flour. It turned out great. I was a little concerned because the milk was straight out of the fridge, but it wasn't a problem! I might try making some buns with this recipe next.
Wonderful moist and high rising bread.
Made it all according to the recipe warmed the milk & bread mixer pan. Turned out great. Spongy bread. Going to try it again in my bread maker overnight for morning fresh bread. Hope it also turns out.
It's alright, but nothing to write home about ...
new favorite for regular bread.
It was really good even next day it was still good.
So good. I did check it and added a tablespoon of flour to the dough, but it came out perfect.
Easy and tasty, I was looking a nice option to help my husband with our economy and this turn out great for sandwiches and toast.
Excellent bread. Baked this for my pregnant daughter and it's going to be a regular for her. Added a bit of cinammon for her.
Very easy to make with ingredients on hand. Crust was a little thick but it tastes great.
This is my first bread and I mainly followed the hold recipes. However, after go though the reviews, I also added extra milk(about 10ml) and a small piece of salted butter (get a wrong one in supermarket). I use 1 tea spoon quick-rise yeast.
This was lovely bread my boys loved it
This is one of the tastiest loaves I have ever made. Had to add a couple of extra TBSP milk and I prefer to use the dough setting and bake in the oven otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Sooooo good! This has become my new go-to.
we add more liquid and a little oil. we do the scoop and scrape method for the flour. perhaps if you do the spooning method you would not need more liquid.
Dry easy bread recipe. Very good bread
This is an tasty bread, very easy to make. This is my husband’s new favorite— he said this is the one we should use from now on. I did add a TBSP of avocado oil because I used the oven instead of the bread machine. Turned out nice and fluffy.
best bread i've made yet
Easy to make, easy to taste, easy to gain weight
I read all the reviews before baking this bread. Unfortunately I am in the camp of those who had their bread fall flat. I will not be making this recipe again
It's a very good bread for the family. Mom and Pops love it. and for me, that's the best. Yes I made a change I add a 2 Tbsp of butter and paint the bread with butter and milk, 30 minutes before it was done, that add a great flavor as smell to milk.
This was so simple and good! I've made 2 loaves in 3 days! I used bread flour and 1 1/4 cups of sour milk.
had a great flavor but crust was a bit crustier than i care for.
Really good bread. I just added an extra 1/4 cup milk and 1 tbsp of oil and it turned out great. Super easy.
This came out pretty good! I had some milk that was on the way out that I wanted to use and found this recipe. My bread machine, which I haven't used in years, gave me some issues. When it started to bake, I smelled a burning smell. No smoke, but I opened windows, etc. Then I started opening the cover and looking inside. I'm sure it through it off, but I let it go the full cycle. Just had some with butter, and I'm surprised it didn't suffer much. Good texture and flavor. Reminds me of a Polish babka bread. I'd try taking it out at the Dough cycle another time and just bake in the oven. King Arthur has some good tips on it's website, too, that I'd follow.
I like the recipe - great flavor and texture. I added about half white whole-wheat flour in place of half of the white and substituted bread flour for the other half, otherwise exactly the same proportions with the exception of a tad of water b/c the dough was too dry. However, I would like to address the "sinking" or collapsing bread that others have discussed in their reviews. I have burned out 2 bread machines and am on my third and have discovered that each machine is different. The reason bread collapses is because the rising cycle is too long, creating an over-inflated loaf. If your bread machine is guilty of this, see if you can change to a different setting to shorten the rising time. Otherwise my best suggestion is to use the "dough" cycle of the bread machine, then take it out and bake it in your own oven using a bread pan or free-form loaf. Maybe 375 for about 30 minutes for this size loaf would work. You will know if the bread has a hollow sound when tapped on the bottom. Internal temp of about 190 if you're inclined to use a thermometer. Mine collapsed, but next time I will do the dough cycle and bake it in the oven to see if that is better.
I used honey rather than refined sugar. The bread was absolutely beautiful and delicious. I used the white bread setting on my bread machine that doesn't adjust the timer less than 3 hours, so I just set the oven timer for 2.5.
I have a new Cuisinart bread maker and have been looking for a perfect, everyday bread recipe for my family. This recipe was probably the 10th one I had tried and it didn't last a day! My family asked that I only make this one from now on and everytimem they'd hear the machine going for the next month they'd double check with me to make sure I wasn't trying something different. I did try another reviewer's suggestion of heating the milk and mixing the yeast in to proof for 10 minutes, then I read on my bread machine yeast that you're never to let it touch liquids so I tried it the traditional way of layering ingredients per the machine's instructions and both ways worked but I do believe that the 2nd version turned out a better loaf. I think sometimes the issue that people have with recipes, especially ones this simple are either a low functioning machine or lower quality ingredients. The only time this has turned out less than stellar for me is when I subbed in some wheat flour and didn't set it on the wheat bread setting. I use King Arthur brand flour, Fleishmann's bread machine yeast, Zulca Marena sugar, Kosher salt and Braum's milk (which isn't available everywhere), point being that a better quality ingredient with almost always turn out a better quality item unless there is a flaw somewhere in the recipe. IF you're a budget shopper it may be harder to spend a little more but in our case, this is the only bread we eat so it's worth a few $$ more to get it perfect!
I needed to use up some milk before it spoiled and this was the perfect solution! Tasted great!
I made the dough in my bread machine running a dough cycle. I then put the dough in a normal loaf pan (I HATE the shape they come out of a bread machine) and let it rise covered by a cloth for 40 minutes. After the second rise I baked in the oven at 350 degrees for about 35 minutes, worked like a charm.
Good tasty bread
Very good. This recipe made a huge loaf. It will be my go-to bread recipe from now on.
