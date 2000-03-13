Scallop Scampi
Scallop Scampi is a healthy and delicious recipe with lots of taste. Serve with crusty bread and a green salad, if desired. If you like a thicker sauce, you can add a teaspoon of corn starch at the end.
Scallop Scampi is a healthy and delicious recipe with lots of taste. Serve with crusty bread and a green salad, if desired. If you like a thicker sauce, you can add a teaspoon of corn starch at the end.
This was an excellent way to use scallops. However, small bay scallops should never be boiled rapidly, especially for more than a minute or two. I sauteed the onion and garlic for a few minutes, added the scallops and sauteed them for about 4 minutes then removed them from the pan. I then added all the other ingredients and let it cook down to the amount I needed and desire consistency. Returned the scallops and served over angel hair pasta. Excellent!Read More
Not bad. Need to reduce the wine as well as reduce the chicken stock. Next time I will use seafood stock, it just tasted to "chickeney" to me.Read More
This was an excellent way to use scallops. However, small bay scallops should never be boiled rapidly, especially for more than a minute or two. I sauteed the onion and garlic for a few minutes, added the scallops and sauteed them for about 4 minutes then removed them from the pan. I then added all the other ingredients and let it cook down to the amount I needed and desire consistency. Returned the scallops and served over angel hair pasta. Excellent!
This is by far the best recipe I have ever gotten off this site and believe-you-me I have gotten alot! I did make some changes to the recipe per the reviews of other users. I used a half butter, half olive oil combo instead of margarine...I used scallions instead of the onions....I added shrimp, mushrooms and about 1 1/2 cups of shredded swiss cheese....I used parmesan cheese instead of romano and I only added a little parm during the cooking and added most of it right before serving while I was adding the swiss cheese. This came out delish, it was like being at the olive garden. The only thing that I will change next time is to double the sauce because with the added shrimp and mushrooms the sauce didn't seem too plentiful. I got rave reviews from my bro-in-law and sis and their only complaint was that they wanted more sauce. I served this with garlic bread and the remainder of white wine. Great! One more tip...add the cheese when it is warm, not boiling. So basically take it off the stove and let it set for maybe 5 minutes before adding the cheese. I figured this out the hard way. If you add the cheese when it's too hot it will clump up and stick to everything. The sauce doesn't get creamy that way. Only if you add it when it's warm.
This was wonderful!!! I did make three changes and I think they really made this dish a winner; I used butter instead of margarine, doubled the garlic and substituted a can of white clam sauce for the chicken broth. Everything else was fine and my wife and I loved it!!
Since I first made this in 2002, I've made it many times since. I now add twice as much garlic, use half chicken both, half white wine, a half teaspoon each of oregano and basil, and a good sprinkling of red pepper flakes to this recipe. It was good back then, but it kicks butt now. Thicken with cornstarch just enough for the sauce to stick to the noodle. This is one of my favorite recipes. Serve with salad and garlic bread. What a feast!
This recipe was so much fun to play with! If you really like to cook (like I do), it's a kick! I doubled butter & wine, used a bunch of green onions instead, used Parmesano Reggiano, used Emeril's Essence instead of salt & pepper, added 12 oz. sliced baby portabellos, and made it with angel hair; couldn't afford the scallops right now, so I used a can of baby shrimp & a can of crabmeat...YUM!!! My 7 month old son was begging, so we gave him tiny bites of the pasta...he LOVED it, and so did we!When I put the plate in front of my husband, he said, "Oh, wow!" Lots of "m-m-m-m-m's" in the room...thanks!
I added shrimp and used angel hair pasta. Parsley was not mentioned in the ingredients section, but the recipe says to add parsley in Step #4. It needs it for a touch of color. You'll probably want to thicken the sauce as the narrative stated. Very good.
This was such a delicious recipe. I followed some of the previous suggestions and added green onions, shrimp and mushrooms. The sauce turned out perfect, but it may be because I used ricotta and parmesan cheese instead of romano. I also adjusted the sauce to be thicker by adding about 2 tbsp of cornstarch dissolved in cold milk before adding the cheese. This really is a great, restaurant quality pasta. Thanks for sharing!
Not bad. Need to reduce the wine as well as reduce the chicken stock. Next time I will use seafood stock, it just tasted to "chickeney" to me.
My husband has bad heartburn when he eats reds sauces. been trying to find other pasta recipes w/o the sauce. This is great!!!! I didn't use the chicken broth, just a chicken cube (no extra water added). One extra garlic. My husband and 3 year old couldn't get enough. didn't have that fishy taste that I was afraid of. Great for those you can't handle the red sacues.
This was delicious! I did 1 full cup of white wine, and 1/2 cup of chicken broth, added red pepper and oregano and did use the cornstarch to thicken. I also followed the advice of sauteeing the scallops with the onion and setting them aside, adding them again only before serving. I tossed this with angel hair pasta. It was fantastic!!!! Five stars all the way, my favorite way to have scallops yet!
THIS IS INCREDIBLE! We have made it SEVERAL times and I LOVE IT - I am NOT a seafood person either. Made some small changes: Omitted margarine (don't believe in plastic butter - trans fats BAD!) instead used only about a tablespoon of olive oil. Doubled the garlic. Cut the salt to 1/4 tsp. Used Egg noodles cuz that was all I had. DEEEEEELICIOUS!!!! MMMMMMMMMMMM!
I loved the quality of this recipe. I used all 4T of real butter, plus 2T olive oil, added shallots and sliced mushrooms to the onion with extra garlic. I cut the broth back to one cup and added a full cup of white wine and boiled to reduce. Then I added the scallops, stirring to coat with all the sauce. Remove from heat, then add the cheese, and the cooked pasta on top. Invert into a serving dish and put the parsley on top. Excellent dish!!!
As A culinary school student I take recipes I find and modify them. The reason I gave this a 4 was I could not give it a 4.5 and I did not want to give it a 5. Anyone who had problems with the cheese clumping up should have had the sauce on a boil. I used sea scallops instead of bay and I found that I only needed to cook them for 7 min fully thawed. So I recommond for bay (thawed/fresh) only cook for 4 min after you bring sauce to boil. Try adding a squirt of fresh lemon juice for a more complex flavor, white pepper instead of black pepper, and add a little basil and oregano. I made this again tonight and tinkered with it again. I used butter instead of margarine on a med heat careful not to burn the butter. I used Shallots instead of onion and four cloves of garlic till the aromas came out then added about 2 tbsp of flour and let that cook for about 30 secs. Then I added the wine, broth/homemade stock (prefer reduce sodium if store bought) and added about 1/2 cup half and half let that simmer for a few mins and add the scallops cook for about 2-3 min till just done halfway thru I added fresh basil and I seasoned with kosher salt (if using table salt use half of what the recipe suggests, kosher salt is more delicate) and white pepper. I had an after thought when I was finished to add a squirt of fresh lemon juice for more complexity. This time I had all of the flavors from the first time with a little added richness from the half and half (I would prefer cream but it was w
Excellent recipe! Very easy to make. My kids (6 and 2) love this and my husband likes it too. My husband is the one who likes scallops and I'm not quite sure how to cook them. I followed one reviewer's advice and cook the scallops with garlic and onions and then set them aside while cooking the sauce. And then put the scallops back in the sauce. I used 1 lb bay scallops and 1/2 lbs shrimps. This turn out very soupy, no shortage of sauce here! I thickened the sauce a little with flour and water mixture. I served this with angel hair pasta. I re-heated the sauce (with the scallops already mixed in) a few times because we eat at different times. The scallops did not turn rubbery or hard, they remained succulent and beautifully tender. Very good! Thanks for a great recipe!
This recipe is fantastic!! I doubled the amount of garlic called for and subbed in freshly grated parmesan for the romano (just personal taste preference), and squeezed the juice of a lemon over the top after adding the linguine into the sauce and right before adding the parsley and tossing the whole thing together. My supermarket had gorgeous sea scallops on sale, so I used those instead. I seared them off ahead of time, then covered with foil, then made the sauce in the same pan. I added a little bit more chicken stock and wine to make more sauce, and once I added the linguine and a touch of the starchy pasta water it thickened up beautifully. I placed the sea scallops on top and served with garlic bread. My red-meat eating husband actually said 'AWWWW!' when we ran out! Highly recommend this recipe--quick, easy and delicious!
My husband raved about this recipe. I substituted butter for the margarine and added a splash of olive oil to it. I used both scallops and shrimp. When done, I removed the seafood and reduced the juices considerably before combining with the pasta. Delicious!
Very tasty. We used parmesan cheese instead of romano, added 1/2 tsp each of basil and oregano. Also a pinch of red pepper flakes. Added some cornstarch mixed with chicken stock to thicken up. Will make again!
I am not a Scallop lover but needed a way to use them after my husband brought home a bag after going scalloping with friends. This was the perfect solution! Yum!
I'm a Weight Watchers member, and when I substituted my Brummel & Brown low-fat margarine and fat-free chicken broth, it came out to 6 points a serving. That's excellent!
Instead of margarine I used butter, other than that I followed the recipe and we loved it. My 9 year old son even loved it. Next time I will try adding shrimp with the scallops.
Pretty darn good. I reduced the sauce and added some cream at the end.
Excellent and easy to follow. My only variations were: extra garlic, chopped onion instead of minced, extra cheese, added hot pepper, chicken stock from bouillon instead of can, I used 1/2 lb rock shrimp with 1/2 lb of bay scallops, I marinated shrimp and scallops 5 hours prior in a mixture of white wine, fresh garlic, scallios, fresh cut parsley, fresh cut cilantro, salt, pepper, and Aleppo pepper.
This recipe was great. We've tried it a couple of times with excellent results. I recommend cooking the scallops in a pan just big enough to accomdate all of your scallops. This helps to keep the sauce from reducing too quickly.
I have tried other scampi recipes on this website, but this one is hands down the best. I didn't have fresh parsley, so I used 2 tsp. of dried. I omitted the onion, simply because I thought a large onion would overpower the garlic flavor, which I like better in scampi. I doubled the sauce like other reviewers suggested, because as is, it is not even enough for 4. I used langostinos (tiny lobster tails) instead of scallops too, and served this with a lemon wedge, extra romano cheese and semolina italian bread to mop up the wonderful sauce. Everyone raved about it and went back for seconds. I will definitely make it again!
This recipe was not to my liking. I followed the recipe exactly and I did not like the results. I am still mad I went and bought the groceries to even make this. The sauce was watery but the cheese clumped up.
I followed the recipe except for using olive oil in place of margarine. I didn't like it. It tasted like fish.
I think for this recipe to work best you must start with a roux, use less wine, green onion instead of 1 large minced, add some blackening seasoning then only add FRESH Romano once it is on the serving dish. Sauce had no 'body' and overall was a bit bland. Plus, boiling the scallops will over cook them making them dry inside.
I used a combination of frozen shrimp and scallops. I defrosted them in warm water and sauted them rather than bringing the mixture to a boil. I also topped the plates with fresh parmesan cheese which really made a difference. We skipped the parsley. Both my boyfriend and i were really impressed with the simplicity of the recipe and the overall taste.
Yum! I added shrimp along with the scallops. Doubled the sauce using half butter half olive oil. I also used parm cheese instead of romano and fettuccini instead of linguini. I also let the sauce simmer for a little bit before adding the seafood. Perfect!
Other than cooking a pound of raw shrimp with the scallops and using green onions, didn't change anything. This receipe was better than I expected it to be. My husband thought it was just about as good as a seafood pasta dish he orders at Cunetto's (on the Hill in St Louis). I might try sea scallops instead of bay scallops next time. Thanks for a great recipe!
This was good, but there was too much liquid, and, as others have posted, the cheese does not blend into the sauce, leaving melty blobs at the bottom of the pan. Do yourself a favor and reduce the amount of broth & add cheese to individual servings as desired. Served with "Herbed Mushrooms with White Wine" (from site), and those mushrooms added so much depth and flavor to the dish that I couldn't imagine ever serving without the mushrooms (I used portobello mushrooms).
Loved this recipe. I added some sauteed broccoli to the mixture near the end and it was delicious! Definitely will make again.
My only complaint is that the sauce is pretty runny and doesn't stick real well to the pasta, but it tasted really good. Great lighter tasting pasta dish.
Delic. Reduce all the sauce then cook the scallops for 4 minutes. Add cheese last.
I made this with 1/2 Scallops and 1/2 Shrimp and it was really good.
This is definitely a keeper. My 7 year old even asked for seconds. I may try some of the variations suggesed (vegetables added), but as it is, it is wonderful! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
We loved this dish. I used sea scallops instead of bay scallops and it turned out excellent. Very tasty sauce
We really enjoyed this dish. I made some alterations though. I used olive oil and butter as others recommended; had no mushrooms so used a bit of fresh asparagus chopped; had no wine so used cream and thickened it all with some cornstarch. I also sprinkled on parmesan when done. I didn't use any romano. It was great over thin spaghetti.
This seems to have too much chicken broth - dilutes the flavor. I replaced the margarine with butter and increased by two TBSP. I added two more garlic cloves, and substituted green onions for the large onion. Added the juice of one lemon, salt and pepper to taste. With those changes, it seemed to have more of a punch. Hubby loves scallops, so this was a great idea instead of shrimp. Served with freshly grated parmesan and red chili flakes.
I think this was a wonderful recipe....couldn't be easier...I doubled the garlic and wine and added a little olive oil to sauce...simply delicious!!!!Used angel hair as that is my family's favorite...definitely a keeper!
I made it on Valentines Day & It was great. A fst & easy recipe. I used apple juice instead of wine & Parmesean cheese insted of Romano & it was delicieous. Even my 2 year old loved it.
Ok but not great.
We enjoyed this scampi very much. It is very similar to a low fat shrimp version that I made, and I think in the future I'll make it with both shrimp and scallops in it. I did add a couple more cloves of garlic, to suit our tastes, as well as chopped a bunch of green onions, adding 3/4 to the scampi mixture, and saving the other 1/4 to sprinkle on as a garnish once plated. With a nice salad and crusty bread on the side - excellent!
Excellent pasta! I cut back the butter to about 3 T and that was fine. Also added the scallops at the very end, after a previous reviewers suggestion not to boil the scallops. The scallops turned out tender and delicious! We all loved it!
This was very good and pretty simple, and my whole family (including very picky 10-year old) liked it. I used another reviewers recommendation to sautee the onion/garlic then add the scallops and sautee them for several minutes, remove the scallops then add the rest of the ingredients to boil the sauce, adding the scallops back in at the end. I think this method helped keep the scallops tender. Otherwise, I followed the recipe and ingredients exactly. This was a good basic recipe, and I'll probably doctor it up a little more next time, possibly artichokes and shallots, and maybe a little crushed red pepper . Thanks!
i used shrimp instead and chopped four green onions (used entire onion - except root) instead of the large one it called for. used real butter, a third of the broth, and also one teaspoon of flour at the end. this is so good! it is really like restaurant food! great recipe! a keeper!
Awesome! I doubled the recipe but thought that doubling the wine made it a little to sweet, so next time I'll cut back on that. I also added shrimp, mushrooms, chili flakes and doubled the garlic. This recipe was fantastic and my husband raved about it. It felt like we were in a fancy italian restaurant. The only set back would be that with the scallops it's a fairly expensive dish.
This was so good! I used 1/2 shimp and 1/2 scallops for this recipe and it still turned out great. I also thickened the sauce and made it a bit more creamy at the end by dissolving corn starch in some milk. This definately tastes like a great dish from a restaurant. I will make this one again!
This got raves from the family. Added shrimp and mushrooms and a handful of Swiss cheese to the sauce. Also used a thickener to thicken it up enough but not too much. This sauce should be on the watery side. GREAT meal.
I did a variation of this that was fantastic!!! This is a great recipe, her way or mine! I used Shrimp sprinkled with Emeril's Bayou blast, I used parmesean cheese and added sliced green and yellow squash and used angel hair pasta. My husband thinks this could be a signature dish at any gourmet restaurant! Be sure and try this one , it's a winner whether you use hers or mine!!!!
We used half shrimp and half BAY scallops but loved this recipe.
Not the greatest--a little too soupy for my liking. I would actually recommend the creamy scallop chowder on top of noodles (I made it the night after I made this and put it on my extra noodles)--that was tasty!!
This was just okay for us....I followed the recipe exactly except for using Ramano/Parm blend. The cheese clumped up and the sauce too runny, although it did have a very nice flavor. In the end, I drained off much of the liquid, added some more cheese, & seasoned it a bit more so we could eat it. I wish I would have tried to thicken the sauce a little more using corn startch but didn't want my scallops to be over cooked.
Very yummy, I will def. make this again! As others suggested I too thickened the sauce with cornstarch
I thought this was a great recipe. I put the leftovers over the pasta in small containers for lunches and it froze very well!
My husband & I enjoyed this recipe, but I think there is too much liquid. If I make it again, I will cut the chicken broth in half. I used garlic flavored chicken broth & used four cloves of garlic. I omitted the teaspoon of salt, but next time will probably add at least half a teaspoon. I also added some flour to thicken the sauce a bit. I only used 8 oz of pasta. If I were to use a whole box of pasta I would use two pounds of scallops & follow the directions as they are currently written. The recipe is very easy & I would definitely recommend it. It is a dish that looks hard to make and is impressive to serve for company. Only you know how simple & easy it really is!
This is a winner. My daughter was tentative, took one bite, and said "this is my new favorite dinner!" I used shrimp and lobster and it was fantastic. I went heavy on the garlic but it wasn't overpowering since all the ingredients blend so well together. Next time I'll double the sauce, it's that good and we don't have any leftovers even though it was just me, and my 11 and 9 year-olds.
I increased the amount of sauce and thickened it a bit with some flour and milk that I added at the end. I sauted the scallops before everything else, added them to the sauce, and then heated through.
This was pretty good. I made exactly as written. Next time i may up the garlic and parmesan a little bit not that it needs it just personal preference. Thanks!
I think the whole can of chicken broth is too much. Next time I would use maybe 1/2 can. I ended up thickening it. But besides that, my guy and his friends really thought it was "ono" (delicious)!!! They ate the whole pot.
This was a hit in our house. We love scallops and garlic and this was delicious. Will definitely be making again. I took out scallops as soon as they were cooked and then continued to reduce and thicken sauce, otherwise they would have been overcooked and rubbery.
Very good. I might cut down on the butter next time as it was a bit rich.
This recipe was delicious. I used shrimp instead of scallops, and added minced red pepper to the onions and garlic. I didn't have any parsley, so went without. Best thing I've eaten in awhile!
I've never made anything like this before, but it turned out amazing! raving reviews from my hubby!
I wasn't happy with the chicken broth taste combined with the scallops, so the second time I made this, I used half chicken broth and half clam juice. I thought that was better. Although there is fat added to this recipe, it is divided among 4 to 6 portions, allowing it to still be called "low-fat" in my opinion.
Awesome recipe. I substituted minced clams in juice for the chicken broth, added shrimp also, and left the grated cheese out until the end. Followed others suggestions to cut the butter with olive oil and substitute scallions. It was the hit of the party.
Tastes good, although next time i will omit the salt.
I thought this was good but a little bland. After adding more garlic, some oregano and basil, it tasted like 5 stars. I used sea scallops and served them over rice. Thank you!!
Using the previous reviews, I made some changes to this recipe that made it very good. I used butter instead of margarine (which I always do), used five cloves of garlic instead of three, substituted green onions for a regular onion, halved the salt (and in the future will omit it as it was still too salty) and used clam juice instead of chicken broth. To make more sauce for the pasta, I halved the pasta and added corn starch to thicken the sauce. I also substituted shrimp for scallops (my son **loves** shrimp). My family called it a "keeper".
This meal was outstanding. Robert couldn't quit talking about it! I followed some of the other users and substituted a small box of clam stock instead of chicken broth, green onion for the white and butter and olive oil for the margarine, added oregano, basil and red pepper. I will definitely make this again
This was a good basic recipe. Could have used some more spice. I think I will season the scallops with cayenne and s&p next time before I sautee them. Went well with dry white wine.
DELICOUS!!! Substituted/added the following: *Margarine; 1/2 Butter & 1/2 Olive Oil *Large Onion; 3 Shallots *Chicken Broth; 6oz Clam Broth *Parsley; 1/4 cup fresh Basil *Pasta; Couscous *Romano; Sprinkled Parmesan on servings *Added 1/8 cup Sun Dried Tomatoes *Added cornstarch in milk to thicken Did I mention DELICIOUS?!!!
unfortunately I had a cold while making this dish so my review is based on my family's. Everyone liked this dish, the sauce was very tasty, just a little to much butter. I did thicken the sauce w/a bit of cornstarch & had to use Parmesan cheese. Nice presentation.
This was so delicious - will definitely make again. To the scallops I added a can of baby clams as well.
I loooove this recipe for scallops! The first time I made it I didnt add Romano and I think I like it more that way...compared to the second time when I did add cheese- it overpowered the rest of the ingredients a tad.
The only reason I didn't rate this 5 stars is the cheese. Like a few other reviewers, no matter what I did it turned lumpy and gluey when I added it while cooking. I tried Romano and parmesan. So now I just add the cheese before serving. Great taste, I've made with scallops and shrimp and everyone really likes it.
Wonderful recipe! This is my first attempt at making something from my new favorite website. Though I did not have the Romano cheese, I used Parmasean and was happy with the substitution. My only “negative” is that I was not prepared for the texture. It was a bit more liquidity than I anticipated but this was quickly remedied by adding a bit more cheese! Bobby “D”
I will use this again and again and preach it as though it were the gospel of scallop in white wine sauces!
delicious, I used real butter and penne pasta. served with garlic bread and caesar salad. very easy but tasted like I cooked all day.
Simply fantastic! Of course, I had to try a variation using shrimp instead of scallops. I added portobello mushrooms, roasted red bell peppers, and kabobed some shrimp using butter and Chef Paul's Seafood Magic, and served the shrimp on the side of the noodles. Everybody was begging for the recipe, and seconds!
I had alot of trouble with the sauce too. I tried making it several times and changing how I did things and I still can't quite get it. The cheese gets clumpy and gross and the sauce is very runny even with cornstarch. Although I must say that it must be a good recipe if I won't stop trying to get it right and we still enjoyed the taste, very yummy. One thing I do is pan sear the scallops and cook the sauce seperately. I just like my scallops with that caramelization from searing it.
Tasty and done in a flash, both my husband and I agree it's a terrific recipe! I used home made chicken stock and as a user suggested, omitted the salt but added a little crushed red pepper. Next time, I will add more garlic because both of us tend to like loads of garlic taste. It'll be a definite whenever bay scallops are on sale!
Very good flavors. if your looking for a thicker sauce though. you need to watch the amount of chicken stock, but otherwise very good
Made just like the recipe and it was ok. Not much flavor. I will try some of the other user suggestions like using a clam sauce. Will try again.
We thought this was very good! You could easily substitute shrimp for a classic scampi. But boil the scallops for 8 minutes? Yikes! I removed them, as others did, after a few minutes. Also used the butter/olive oil combo, extra garlic and added the cheese at the end. Had some fresh basil on hand and minced that up with the parsley. Yum. We'll do this again.
EXCELLENT!!! I did add the cornstarch as one reader recommended and I added sundried tomatos. One of the BEST!! THANK YOU
This recipe has definite potential. I substituted with butter, grn onions and champagne (will use Chardonnay nxt time), and added 4 oz sliced mushrooms. Omitted salt and blk pepper. Removed scallops and reduced sauce (another reviewer suggested). Will decrease pasta nxt time (12 oz instead of 16). Contrary to what a previous reviewer stated, this recipe IS healthy (26% cals fat, 25% cals protein, approx 50% carbs) as I made it. Even if you cut the pasta in 1/2 the fat cals are 33% - lighter than just about any other non-red pasta sauce will provide. Will work with it to get it perfect, but it is a good base recipe!
We loved this recipe! I too used butter instead of margarine, added an extra clove of garlic as well as a dozen shrimp (51/60). The recipe really doesn't need to be toyed with though, it's fabulous, easy, and fast. I didn't thicken the sauce and it was delicious just poured over the pasta.
This was yummy. We used butter and olive oil and added artichoke hearts and mushrooms. Doubled the wine and then let it cook off for a few minutes. We threw the scallops in for the last six minutes and then added some green onions right at the end. Served with whole wheat thin spaghetti and steamed broccoli, all in one big bowl. So good, thanks!
This recipe was delicious! And easy too. I suggest starting the pasta at the same time as the scampi in order for them to be completed at the same time.
I cooked this tonight and it was outstanding. The broth for the pasta was delicious and not to heavy. My husband said one of the best meals I ever cooked him.
YUMMY!!! I made this last week and it was GREAT! I used angel hair pasta though. The sauce was terrific and I thickened it with corn starch too. Will definately make this again. Thanks!!!
Good taste, but the salt could be omitted in my opinion - I think the cheese gives it enough of a salty taste. I also added peas in at the end to add a vegetable to the dish. Husband loved it!
We used a sweet white wine instead of the dry white wine. Also, we added more garlic and less onion. Gruyere and parmesan cheese were used in place of the romano cheese. My husband, who always adds extra cheese to everything, felt that this recipe had no need for any extra cheese.
Best Scallop Scampi I've ever had. I used 1/2 the butter though.
very good!!! i did not use cheese to save calorie intake, i added capers and a little squeeze of lemon!! i also used bow tie pasta instead and added zucchini while mixing in the onions and garlic....very yummy and easy. will be make several times again!!
We did everything by the recipe and it turned out really good. We added cornstarch to thicken up the sauce, and next time we will probably skip that step.
Add Clams, Crabmeat, and Scallops
This was a delicious meal. I used sea scallops instead of bay scallops, but it was still perfect. I felt like I was eating at a fancy resturant. The only differances were I didn't pay an arm and a leg and I had to wash the dishes.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections