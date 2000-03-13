Scallop Scampi

Scallop Scampi is a healthy and delicious recipe with lots of taste. Serve with crusty bread and a green salad, if desired. If you like a thicker sauce, you can add a teaspoon of corn starch at the end.

By Nikki Medina

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, melt margarine over medium heat and saute garlic and onion until translucent. Add wine, salt, ground black pepper and 1/4 cup cheese.

  • Add chicken broth and scallops; increase heat and boil rapidly for 7 to 8 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Reduce heat for scallop mixture and add parsley; place sauce on top of linguine. Sprinkle with remaining cheese; serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 21.3g; carbohydrates 43.5g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 31.2mg; sodium 799.4mg. Full Nutrition
