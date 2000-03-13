Scallop Scampi

As A culinary school student I take recipes I find and modify them. The reason I gave this a 4 was I could not give it a 4.5 and I did not want to give it a 5. Anyone who had problems with the cheese clumping up should have had the sauce on a boil. I used sea scallops instead of bay and I found that I only needed to cook them for 7 min fully thawed. So I recommond for bay (thawed/fresh) only cook for 4 min after you bring sauce to boil. Try adding a squirt of fresh lemon juice for a more complex flavor, white pepper instead of black pepper, and add a little basil and oregano. I made this again tonight and tinkered with it again. I used butter instead of margarine on a med heat careful not to burn the butter. I used Shallots instead of onion and four cloves of garlic till the aromas came out then added about 2 tbsp of flour and let that cook for about 30 secs. Then I added the wine, broth/homemade stock (prefer reduce sodium if store bought) and added about 1/2 cup half and half let that simmer for a few mins and add the scallops cook for about 2-3 min till just done halfway thru I added fresh basil and I seasoned with kosher salt (if using table salt use half of what the recipe suggests, kosher salt is more delicate) and white pepper. I had an after thought when I was finished to add a squirt of fresh lemon juice for more complexity. This time I had all of the flavors from the first time with a little added richness from the half and half (I would prefer cream but it was w