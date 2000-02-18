Clam Linguine

This a simple and delicious recipe with clams and garlic. It can be served as an elegant dish or as a quick meal with french bread, if desired.

By Paris

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine olive oil, butter, garlic, tomatoes and parsley; simmer and let reduce. Add some clam juice if the sauce reduces too much.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 3 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Add clams to the skillet and heat through; top with cheese and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
755 calories; protein 33.2g; carbohydrates 67.5g; fat 40.6g; cholesterol 93.6mg; sodium 401.2mg. Full Nutrition
