Clam Linguine
This a simple and delicious recipe with clams and garlic. It can be served as an elegant dish or as a quick meal with french bread, if desired.
This was terrific, but I made a few alterations. I used half the butter, double the garlic, added 1/4 cup white wine, added 1/2 chicken broth cube added some red pepper strips and added garlic salt
I make this all the time and my 4 children beg for it. You can use can clam I use fresh also I add olives and fresh lemons.
I have made this recipe countless times. Over years I have added a couple of things. I have added about 1/2 cup of Parmesan Chesse and 1/2 cup of heavy cream when reducing the sauce. Also a pinch of salt and pepper.
Really tasty! I made a couple changes: substituted 1/4 cup of white wine and about a half tablespoon of butter instead of the full quarter cup, I used a little extra garlic, and used a ten ounce can of clams. This was really delicious with a baguette- a kicky upgrade to my usual white clam sauce. I'll be making this one again and again.
Delicious Meal!! I subbed a can of stewed tomatoes for the chopped tomato.Also used fresh clams;added them after reducing the sauce. Used 1/3 C. of white wine instead of clam juice.This is a meal that will impress.My wife loved it!! Really easy to make.
I made this today and really enjoyed it. I tend to intensify flavors, and this is how I tweaked this: to one lb. linguine I added 4 cans of clams, 3/4 lb. baby shrimp, 1 15 oz. can no sodium diced tomatoes (all I had, I would recommend two or three cans), 12 cloves of minced garlic, 1/4 cup minced onion, 15 oz. can sodium reduced chicken stock, 2 cups minced parsley, 3/4 cup olive oil, NO BUTTER (too much unhealthy fat and sodium-not needed), 2 Tbs. white pepper, 2 tsp. basil, and 1 1/2 cups of parmesan/romano cheese. Decadent, VERY authentic tasting...gourmet...delish!
This was great! Very easy except fpr the peeling and deseeding the tomatoes (but you'll be glad you did). I substituted the 1/4 cup of butter for a 1/4 cup of white wine, and I put just a teaspoon full os margarine instead and it was awesome.
Excellent! I didn't have fresh tomatoes, but I used canned diced tomatoes and it was still fantastic.
This was fantastic, I followed the recipe exactly. Sauce was buttery and delicious. My family loved it. Thanks for sharing.
This was absolutely delicious and flavorful. I was feeling lazy, so instead of fresh tomatoes I just used a can of diced tomatoes with garlic and onions. Came out just fine. I still used additional fresh garlic and more than was called for since I love garlic. I'll be making again.
Really tasty...not fishy at all and i followed the recipe as it was.
I really changed this recipe to reduce the fat content. I cut the butter and oil to 1 T. each, and it was fine. Doubled recipe, used 2 can diced tomatoes, one Italian, 2 cans clams. Sauted garlic and some onion, til tender, added 1 can tomatoes pureed, 1 can whole,clam juice, 2 bay leaves, thyme and oregano, salt and pepper. Simmered, then whizzed 3/4 to make it smoother. Good flavor but I may stick with white sauce.
Yum! Okay, I have to say that the recipe threw me a little. There's a saucepan and then a skillet shows up and pasta never returns after being cooked al dente. Despite my confusion - and minus tomatoes because I don't like them - I threw this together and it is so good! Except for the tomatoes, I didn't waiver from the recipe. Cooked everything but the pasta in a saucepan (first the sauce and then after the clams, cheese) and then tossed it in a bowl with the linguine. KEEPER!
We loved this recipe. I made a few minor adjustments, and will make a few more: use 2 cans diced tomatoes instead of fresh, add 1/2 cup clam juice, use 2 cans clams instead of just one, and add 3-4 fresh clams per person. Serve with salad, baguette, and Sauvignon Blanc. Great meal!
Classic seafood pasta. Loved it, but skipped the tomatoes because of picky eaters in my house.
Tried this tonight and it was excellent. I kept the same amount of butter but added 1/4 cup of white wine. I substituted parsley which I did not have on hand with fresh chive. Onions and extra garlic added to the taste. Would not hesitate to serve to company.
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe. I modified it slightly by using canned italian style tomatoes instead of fresh tomatoes. I usually make linguine with white clam sauce, so this was a nice change. I would definitely make this again.
Excellent recipe. Nice change from the "creamy type" sauces. I used a can of diced tomatoes and added some white wine. Really good! Thanks!
Was a bit bland, but tasty nonetheless!!
Easy and flavorful. Tomatoes are not in season so I substituted with canned diced tomatoes and used Smart Balance for the butter. Tasted good.
I made this as written except that I halved the oil and skipped the parmesan. It was very good and had a very strong, fishy flavor. It was also very easy and fast to cook.
I found that the amounts called for didn't make as much sauce as we like, so I doubled the ingredients and added a splash of white wine, and it was good. Nothing spectacular, but a good recipe nonetheless. I think it is missing something, but I'm not sure what. I also used shrimp instead of clams, which I guess makes it shrimp scampi instead of linguine with clams! I'll try this again with some variations to make a more flavorful sauce.
An easy and very tasty recipe, thank you!
Awesome recipe. Did as some of the other reviews said and reduced butter to 1/2 stick and added 1/4 cup white wine.
Add a side salad and this is a great meal! I was looking for something that used ingredients I already had in the pantry, and this one fit the bill with a couple of additions. I used canned tomatoes instead of fresh, and upon reading the reviews of several other people, I added a few things to the sauce- including red pepper flakes, extra parsley and some salt and pepper of course! Overall this was great and I am defiantly going to make this again.
Quick and easy and loved by all members of my family-even my 4 year old!
Hard to push pasta on Mexicans...but once tasted always complimented. We get fresh (chocolate)clams out of the bay of conception. The problem with the clams is that they do not take to refrigeration well and die. Sometimes our varied version is with a few deep fried clams on top.....chomp chomp, chew chew goood!
I don't like to cook but this was a hit! Will probably try some of the alterations suggested to reduce fat, but glad I found original recipe yesterday.
I got this recipe here years ago and have been making it ever since. my family and friends love it. This is the best linguine recipe I've tried.
the ammount of parsley called for was WAY too much...overpowered everything. This recipe would be fine if you used about 1/4th of the ammount parsley and oil called for.
This was really good and easy to make. Also, the ingredients are inexpensive and really come together well in the dish. I'm going to make this again and again with and without the clams. The house smelled good, too! Two minutes into cooking, my husband said "THAT SMELLS GOOOOD!" Thank you for this recipe. I made it just as listed.
This was great!! My boyfriend made it and we have had it several times.
My husband and I love this recipe! It's like going out to a Italian restaurant for dinner!
I use pesto instead of just olive oil and sautee this with pine nuts, then white wine, parsley garlic etc. I use lots of canned clams with juice and 1 and 1'2 cups of fresh clams...the best! Some parmesan on top and a good bottle of vino.
I made this recipe once as a last minute dinner. It's a goof proof recipe and delicious! This recipe is a family favorite and I often have to double, triple or even quadruple the recipe so there are tons of leftovers. Served with garlic bread and a salad, it doesn't get any better. I love that I can change the recipe to suit my taste (more parsley, more clams, more garlic or no garlic) and it still tastes great! I've found that using canned diced tomatoes, plain sauce or paste works very well too. I've also tried this recipe with dried parsley flakes and garlic powder. It works great! The one con I would say is whenever I make this the final product comes out very thin, so I add cornstarch to thicken the liquid, other than that, it's perfection.
This is the first recipe into "My Recipes" Great! My kids love it!
Well, it certainly was quick, and very easy to make. My complaint is the "look" of the dish. Maybe my can of baby clams was defective (or something), but it just wasn't visually appealing. It tasted OK (I guess), but I think I'll just keep searching. Thanks anyway, Paris.
It was very delicious. I didn't have fresh tomatoes but I had a can of Hunt's no salt diced tomato. Somehow the pasta turned out sweet tasting. I cooked the linguine according to the instruction on the package. It was not 3 minutes; more like 12 minutes. Except for the confusion of the pasta cooking time, it was an excellent recipe. I will cook this at least every other week. So simple to make and so delicious.
I do not cook much but this recipe has worked really well even with some adjustments. I have only used 1/4 Cup of olive oil, 6 cloves of garlic, 1 can of diced tomatoes (instead of fresh), 1 can of clams with juice plus 4 fresh clams per person, and 3 little Thai chilli pepper (cut). I followed the instruction as it is but added the fresh clams together with the canned calm. Cover and let it simmer. So delicious!!
I added more tomatoes and garlic. I will definitely make it again.
mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm it was like a mix of vodka sauce and olive oil and garlic sauce! Both big favs! I only had 2 tomatoes so i planned to add some paste, but as i tasted the sauce i realized adding anything else may just ruin it!
Excellent recipe. Some minor alterations that worked out really well: Half the oil and butter, add another tomato and even use yellow and orange or green tomatoes for color, double the parsley, chopped asparagus added in just before the clams (depending on how thick your asparagus is), forget the clam juice and add white wine instead, half a bouillon cube, and freshly ground black pepper. Enjoy!
My wife and I enjoyed it
Always delicious. Be generous with garlic, parsley and other spices. A favourite of my daughter's.
I've made this at least a dozen times; I'm finally reviewing it! So tasty!!!
Just made this! So good. Of course I altered it a little. But so good! And easy!
One of my favourite recipes! Delicious!!
Super easy recipe and taste great. I leave the butter out of the recipe and use whole grain noodles to make it a little healthier for my liking. Personally I'll be using 2 cans of clams from now on since I like a lot of meatiness to my meals.
