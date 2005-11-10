Shrimp Spread I

This easy, layered shrimp spread is my mom's favorite munchie. Serve it with your favorite crackers.

By Christine Sandwith

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Mix cream cheese, sour cream and mayonnaise together. Spread the mixture onto the bottom of a 12-inch round pizza pan. Sprinkle the shrimp on top of the cream cheese mixture, and then evenly pour the seafood cocktail sauce over the shrimp. Sprinkle cheese, chopped pepper, green onions and tomatoes to finish. Refrigerate until you are ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
469 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 34.2g; cholesterol 179.4mg; sodium 1070.9mg. Full Nutrition
