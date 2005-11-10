Shrimp Spread I
This easy, layered shrimp spread is my mom's favorite munchie. Serve it with your favorite crackers.
This recipe is almost identical to something my mother in law has been preparing for years, and it was as big of a hit at my party! Even people who normally don't like shrimp enjoyed it! Hint: make double the quantity because the first serving disappears fast!Read More
This is good with taco chips. I used cheddar cheese instead of mozzarella. I think the next time I make it I will try adding a little red pepper or old bay seasoning to the cream cheese mixture to spice it up a little.
Great to share with assorted crackers. I use shrimp from a pre-frozen shrimp ring.
This is a fabulous dip with either crackers or tortilla chips. I make it for almost any occasion and it is the first dip to go! 5 stars
Simple, easy, disappeared quickly.
I follow the recipe just add a chopped red bell pepper, and served with crackers it was absolutely a BIG hit, I was request to make it again to the same group of people next week! Thx for the recipe!
This was an easy base for a great dip. I made some changes as well as have recommendations: first, only use a 1/4 cup of cocktail sauce. For added color, I used a 1/4 of a green pepper, 1/4 of a red pepper and 1/4 of a yellow pepper. Too much of it makes the dip too sweet. I added seasoning to the cream cheese mixture. When I sautéed the shrimp, I did it with fresh minced garlic. I also added 1 whole avocado as well as squirt fresh lime juice on the spread at the end. We served with scoops tortilla chips. The dip lasted all of 20 min at our gathering.
