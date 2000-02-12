Tacos in Pasta Shells

A-M-A-Z-I-N-G!!!! Here are the edits I made in the dish... 1. I used a Taco Seasoning Packet instead of the salt and chili powder, plus it adds even more flavor. 2. I used 8 oz of fat-free cream cheese (because we LOVE cream cheese) (just make sure you allow it to simmer long enough for the majority of the cc to melt) 3. I didn't measure the taco sauce out, I bought Ortega Medium and just put as much on as I wanted, but wished I'd put the entire bottle over the dish instead of only 3/4. 4. Instead of Cheddar and Monterey cheeses, I used 2.5 cups of Harris Teeter's Mexican Cheese Taco Blend (with added spices) (Sorry I don't remember the exact name of the cheese but it's the only one with added spices, purple bag!) Flavor is INCREDIBLE!!! 5. For Tortillas I used Multigrain Tostitos (love the flavor of these) and should have added more, definitely 2 cups should suffice! And just an fyi, having leftovers for lunch the next day are definitely a must as well! The flavors are EVEN better the day after... Thank you so much for this recipe, we'll be sure to make it again and again!!!