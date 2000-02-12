Tacos in Pasta Shells

4.3
1030 Ratings
  • 5 584
  • 4 327
  • 3 73
  • 2 34
  • 1 12

This recipe has a Mexican flavor and is tasty and easy to make. It is great anytime; kids and adults will love it. Garnish with sliced tomatoes, lettuce and ripe olives, if desired.

Recipe by grannycancook

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
86 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, brown beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Add cream cheese, salt and chili powder; mix and simmer for 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain. Toss cooked shells in butter.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Fill shells with beef mixture and arrange in a 9x13 inch baking dish; pour taco sauce over shells. Cover with foil and bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes.

  • Remove dish from oven and top with Cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese and tortilla chips; return dish to oven to cook for 15 minutes more.

  • Top with sour cream and onions; serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
735 calories; protein 35.7g; carbohydrates 47.6g; fat 44.2g; cholesterol 136.3mg; sodium 1053.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022