Tacos in Pasta Shells
This recipe has a Mexican flavor and is tasty and easy to make. It is great anytime; kids and adults will love it. Garnish with sliced tomatoes, lettuce and ripe olives, if desired.
A wonderfully creative twist and addition to basic Mexican cuisine! This is one creative cook to think of using large pasta shells in a Mexican dish! My hat go off to you, Grannycancook! I did follow the advise that quite a few had in using taco seasoning in place of the chili powder and salt. I used an envelope to 1 lb ground turkey. Also added 1/2 tsp minced garlic and 1 can diced tomatoes with green chilis (Rotel brand). Instead of taco sauce I substituted red enchilada sauce (28 oz) pouring a thin layer on the bottom of the baking dish before filling with a layer of the stuffed pasta shells and pouring rest of sauce to cover the shells. Once they were baked I topped with chopped fresh cilantro, sliced black olives, sliced green onions and fresh diced tomatoes. For sides I served refried beans covered with enchilada sauce and melted Mexican blend cheese and Lime Cilantro Rice following recipe from this web site. Excellent, excellent meal!
A wonderfully creative twist and addition to basic Mexican cuisine! This is one creative cook to think of using large pasta shells in a Mexican dish! My hat go off to you, Grannycancook! I did follow the advise that quite a few had in using taco seasoning in place of the chili powder and salt. I used an envelope to 1 lb ground turkey. Also added 1/2 tsp minced garlic and 1 can diced tomatoes with green chilis (Rotel brand). Instead of taco sauce I substituted red enchilada sauce (28 oz) pouring a thin layer on the bottom of the baking dish before filling with a layer of the stuffed pasta shells and pouring rest of sauce to cover the shells. Once they were baked I topped with chopped fresh cilantro, sliced black olives, sliced green onions and fresh diced tomatoes. For sides I served refried beans covered with enchilada sauce and melted Mexican blend cheese and Lime Cilantro Rice following recipe from this web site. Excellent, excellent meal!
Fantastic! I did use Neufatchel cheese and a little more than called for. I also added a few more spices. Topped with black olives, diced tomatoes, and sour cream (as mentioned in the introduction), as well as chopped cilantro. I did spread some taco sauce on the bottom of the dish, as I was afraid of the shells drying out during baking. I stuffed the shells early in the day, refrigerated, then let them sit on the counter to warm up a bit while the oven preheated. Turned out great. We loved these, thank you! :)
Yummy! I tweeked the recipe just a little. I substituted a package of taco seasoning for the salt and chili powder and I used speghetti sauce instead of taco sauce. I thought that it could use about twice as much sauce as the recipe calls for. It just didnt seem like there was quite enough to go around. This is the perfect recipe for the crumbs at the bottom of the bag of chips. My bag was about half full but I tipped it to the side and got the crumbs out of the bottom so I didnt have to use any of the "good" chips.
We loved this and it was better the next day. I didn't have taco sauce so I whizzed salsa in the processor and I added a little cayenne pepper (I like things spicy). One thing I would do next time is to pour a little sauce on the bottom of the casserole. We found the shells got a little crispy. I mixed the cheeses and (I substituted corn chips) corn chips together then sprinkled over casserole. My daughter suggested that this would be good even without the shells. Will defiantly make again and again.
An excellent quickie!! I left out the chips and used manicotti tubes instead of shells. Then I topped with a layer of refried beans, shredded lettuce, and shredded cheese just before serving.
I'm giving this 4 stars based on the concept. I changed some things to add flavor because I knew it would be too bland for us as is. I used 4 oz cream cheese and added 1 tsp each of oregano, cumin and cayenne to the chili powder. I also replaced the taco sauce with salsa, slightly covering the bottom of the pan as well to prevent drying and sticking. I omitted the crumbled chips. Next time I will also add refried beans and olives. It was really good with the kicked up flavor!
I subbed a bit because I stubbornly refuse to measure ingredients. I used the full 8 oz of cream cheese, ground turkey and threw a can of rotele in with the meat. This gave me enough stuffing for the full box of shells. The entire family really enjoyed this dish and I'll definitely add it to the rotation. Thanks!
I cooked this recipe as is. It easy to prepare and didn't take long to clean up. Everyone ate this meal but all went overboard on the sour cream and salsa because there wasn't much flavor. We eat a lot of Mexican & spicy foods and expected some flavor which this did not have. I didn't really like the cruncy tortilla chips, they were distracting. The taste just doesn't justify the high calories/choloestrol, etc. in this recipe for me.
We liked this. I did use taco seasoning in the meat mixture. I think it had great flavor. I added a thin layer of salsa to the bottom of my 13x9 so that the shells wouldn't stick and it was great!
Suggestions: I used double the taco sauce. Also it seems very important to soften the cream cheese before adding it to the ground beef. It was very yummy and kids will love it. My daughter enjoyed helping me stuff the shells, this pasta shape is great for kids to work with.
This made a very tasty dish. I made a few changes per other reviews - used 2 lbs ground beef, no salt or chili powder - I used two packages taco seasoning mix, one box of shells, no butter, used enchilada sauce (2) one mild and one hot, 1 package cheddar cheese and 1 package Monterey Jack cheese. I divided the shells into two 8 x 8 size disposable pans. I used the mild sauce for one dish and the hot sauce for the other. I spooned the sauce on the bottom of both pans prior to adding the shells and spooned the remainder of the sauce on top. I served the shells with crushed tortilla chips, diced onions, sliced black olives and sour cream on the side. YUM.....
Thank you for sharing this recipe. Like many others I added some herbs and spices to kick up the flavor, but the basic premise deserves 5 stars. I agree the the Tortilla chips are distracting, so try this: Place Chips is food processor with a squirt of lime juice, 1/8 tsp Sugar and a dallop or two of Sour cream and keep adding Water 1tsp at a time while you pulse until it becomes a "Mash" this will create a "Psuedo Masa" to spread in the shell before stuffing it! This little tweak gives it a subtle depth of flavor.
I made this dish for a group of H.S. Soccer players (pre-game pasta dinner). I wanted something different from the usual spaghetti dishes! It was a huge hit! I made just a couple small changes...used 6 oz of cream cheese, subbed a packet of Taco seasoning for the salt & chili powder, no butter. Made extra shells in case some shells split (that was smart of me). Like other reviewers suggested, I put about a 1/4 cup of the taco sauce on the bottom of the dish, then added the stuffed shells and the rest sauce on top. Covered with foil and refrigerated overnight. Before baking, I removed the foil and added approx 1 cup salsa...about a tablespoon on top of each shell. Put the foil back on and popped into the oven. I had to allow and extra 15-20 minute cooking time since the dish was cold. Then I removed foil, & followed the rest of instructions. This dish is going to the next potluck dinner!!
AWESOME!!! I've been making these for yrs., but w/ slightly different ingredients, measurements & cooking times. I 1st stumbled upon this recipe in my TOH Quick Cooking cookbook. I've since passed this on to many who are in need of a prepared meal (hint: this is PERFECT for new moms / ill friends). The only difference b/t how I make my shells & grannycancook's recipe is that I use 2 lb. meat (lean beef or turkey, depending on what I have handy), an 8 oz. block of cream cheese (reduced-fat is OK), 2 packets of taco seasoning (I like to use reduced-sodium seasoning), nacho flavored Doritos instead of tortilla chips (the 100 calorie packs are great!) & reduced-fat Mexican-blend cheese. I make 24 shells & divide them b/t 2 8-in. baking pans (one of which I have spread w/ 1 c. salsa). I always brown my meat, drain it & add my taco seasoning following the directions on the pkg. I then add my cream cheese, stir until melted & cool for ~ an hr. (this helps "solidify" for easy scooping). I proceed as directed, but bake for 30 min. covered / 15 min. uncovered (after adding cheese / chips). When the craving strikes, I take my extra shells out of the freezer the day b4 I plan to prepare them, spread salsa in my baking dish (move the shells to do this) & bake as directed. Topped w/ olives, green onion, tomato & sour cream, these really DO mimic a taco! Served w/ lime cilantro rice (ENSeeber) & a "Southwest-style" tossed salad, this is an EXCELLENT meal. Thanks for sharing, granny! :-)
This is one of my families favorite recipes. My children's friends even request this when they come to spend the night.
This is a good recipe, the first time I saw it was in a Taste of Home magazine many years ago (so not original with this cook). It's a favorite of my husband and son! I use a package of taco seasoning mix with my ground beef--it adds more flavor.
This was really, really, really good. This is what I did: First, line a 13x9 pan with parchment paper. Second, take a large can of Medium Enchilada Sauce and a small can of Hot Enchilada Sauce and mix them together. Pour some of the sauce into the bottom of the pan, covering it. Note, for the chicken: I used chicken tenders, sliced them very thin, cooked them in a pan sprayed with pam/or store brand. Add Chicken Taco Seasoning and water according to the seasoning packet. Cook until the water is gone. Cook the large/jumbo shells to an al dente texture. I found the pasta at Walmart. When done, stuff the chicken mixture into the shells. Sprinkle the inside top with a Mexican Cheese Mix Blend. Place the shells, open side up, side by side in the baking pan. Spoon some sauce and sprinkle more cheese over the pasta. Place in oven for about 20 minutes. Remove from oven, sprinkle on crushed tortilla chips to lightly cover the pasta and sprinkle lightly with cheese. Bake for another 15 minutes. It's really, really good. I did deviate some from the original recipe after reading reviews. This is definitely worth keeping and doing again. ***Note: I don't like cream cheese and by using a Mexican Taco Cheese blend, I didn't have to buy 2 or 3 different types of cheese.
I cheated. I hate heating the house up in the summer with the oven. So... While the shells cooked I made the meat filling and used a small saucepan to heat up my salsa. Then I arranged everything in a glass pie plate that fits in my microwave. I topped with the cheese mixture and microwaved for about 3-5 minutes, enough to melt the cheese. Then topped with tortilla strips I had made from old corn tortillas, sour cream and chopped avocado. It was delicious.
Really liked this one! Instead of tossing the shells in butter though, I used lime juice. Gave it a nice flavor and was healthier. I used ground turkey and also opted for a packet of taco seasoning instead of the chili powder. I mixed some cilantro into the meat mixture as well.
I have been making this for years, always a hit! Try corn chips instead of tortilla chips for a crunchier topping.
A-M-A-Z-I-N-G!!!! Here are the edits I made in the dish... 1. I used a Taco Seasoning Packet instead of the salt and chili powder, plus it adds even more flavor. 2. I used 8 oz of fat-free cream cheese (because we LOVE cream cheese) (just make sure you allow it to simmer long enough for the majority of the cc to melt) 3. I didn't measure the taco sauce out, I bought Ortega Medium and just put as much on as I wanted, but wished I'd put the entire bottle over the dish instead of only 3/4. 4. Instead of Cheddar and Monterey cheeses, I used 2.5 cups of Harris Teeter's Mexican Cheese Taco Blend (with added spices) (Sorry I don't remember the exact name of the cheese but it's the only one with added spices, purple bag!) Flavor is INCREDIBLE!!! 5. For Tortillas I used Multigrain Tostitos (love the flavor of these) and should have added more, definitely 2 cups should suffice! And just an fyi, having leftovers for lunch the next day are definitely a must as well! The flavors are EVEN better the day after... Thank you so much for this recipe, we'll be sure to make it again and again!!!
This recipe was really good!! :) I used taco seasoning in the ground beef mixture instead of the chili powder and onions. I also used taco sauce but per other reviews I think I might try enchilada sauce next time. Definitely different and we will be making this again!
I have been making this once a week since I found the recipe. My hubby thinks he has died and gone to heaven. Sometimes I add or subtract different things depending on what I have on hand. If you haven't tried the pre-flavored Southwestern Cream Cheese from Philadelphia, it is really good. I almost always use enchilada sauce instead of taco sauce. Last time, in place of the ground beef, I used leftover cooked chicken, shredded; then used green enchilada sauce. TO DIE FOR! You can't go wrong with this recipe!
I add about 1/2-3/4 Cup of onion to the meat mix, plus black olives. This is the perfect recipe for a buffet table. Just have plenty, they go fast.
Really good. My husband and I really enjoyed this dish and it's not hard to make. I will make it again.
Like many others, I used taco seasoning in place of the salt and the chili powder. I used probably about a tablespoon of Taco Seasoning I from this site...next time I'll use more. It needed a bit more kick. I loved the cream cheese in the ground beef mixture. The flavor it added was spectacular. Instead of taco sauce, I used enchilada sauce. Overall very creative and tasty dish. Thanks grannycancook!
This has been a fave recipe for years from my Favorite Brand Names Cookbook. I use mild taco sauce and then have medium or hot salsa on hand, as I'm a spicy wimp, lol! Also have sour cream and chopped scallions or chives avail. I usually bake in glass 9x13 so just spray with Pam. Often serve with side garden salad. Nice change to tacos. :)
This is a super yummy recipe. My husband and I love it. Baking the taco sauce brings out a completely different flavor. I may have to make these again soon...
These were awesome! I used a can of enchilada sauce, and poured just enough in the bottom of the baking dish to cover, and the rest over the stuffed shells. I didn't have any tortilla chips, but I don't think this dish was missing anything. I'll definitely be making these again!
OMG!!!!!!! This dish was amazing. Honestly, I'm not huge taco fan, but these were awesome, Very easy, and quick to make. I made a few changes: I used ground turkey, whipped cream cheese which made it creamier, I used McCormick taco seasonings (mild & hot) seasoning in the packages, and I used Texas Tortilla strips chipotle & cheddar flavor, found where croutons are. This will be prepared again, especially on a winters night. Thanks for this great meal!!!!
A good solid 4-Star recipe. I put some refried beans in with the ground beef mixture and used taco seasoning instead of chili powder. Hey, if the wife says it's a keeper, then it is something I will do again. I think I'll use some pepper jack cheese instead of the Monterey jack...... I like the extra kick...... Maybe even some jalapeno pieces with the beef mixture.
I thought this would be a variation on lasagna or tacos but really isn't. It is different twist on both and we really liked it. I did change some things - I did not use the cream cheese and made my own taco seasoning with chili powder, cumin and oregano. I pureed medium salsa and used that instead of enchilada sauce. I sprinkled black olives on just before serving and piped the sour cream on then too. I have requests to make this again soon.
Yummy! My friend and I made this for dinner tonight, and it turned out to be superb! We doubled the recipe and omitted the cream cheese since she didn't like that. This recipe is very easy to follow, and we didn't run into any trouble making this! We served it with some italian bread that we topped with a little bit of butter and some cheese. This is fantastic for mexican food lovers!
I knew when I decided to make this that I would adjust the recipe. It is a great idea, but I can't imagine it would have lots of "taco" flavor as written. I added a package of taco seasoning mix, a can of diced green chiles, and half an onion to my ground beef mixture (along with the cream cheese). Instead of just using just taco sauce on the top, I mixed with with a can of diced tomatoes with green chiles. The end result was quite tasty.
I would think you could easily freeze this by making it without the cheese and tortilla chips-then add those back after reheating the dish.Then top with the sour cream as the recipe states. Save the last step of the recipe for later.
These are REALLY good, a lot better than we were expecting actually. Made them as per the recipe, don't think I'd change anything!
Everyone in my house loved this! I have two children who are always very picky. And two adults with different heath needs and this was a hit with everyone. I used ground turkey and used my own blend of taco seasonings instead of just chili powder. This is the first recipe I've made from All Recipes that was good enough to warrant an review. I've been a member since 2010.
Fantastic & simple. I always have jumbo shells in the pantry now in case I start craving these. Made them for dinner guests and they raved about them.
Not worth all the effort. A lot of prep and the dish was low on taste and I found myself trying to doctor the recipe too much with jalapenos, extra sour cream, etc. Just go for regular tacos or a taco cassarole
this was very good- nice change
Meh... Even after adding cumin, onion, garlic, 1 chipotle (in adobo sauce), it was still lacking something (flavor, perhaps?). Seriously overated:|
I made these last night and we really enjoyed them. I made alterations to the recipe as many reviewers suggested. I basically browned my meat, adding taco seasoning with a little water to help work in the seasoning; then I mixed in the cream cheese. I skipped the butter on the shells, as I didn’t think it was necessary. When it was time to stuff the shells, my meat mixture looked a little dry, so I added about 1/4 cup of salsa (instead of the taco sauce) to moisten it up. I also threw in some shredded cheddar. I was basically making 1/3 of this recipe for the two of us, but only got 5 shells. Had I used all 6 shells, they would have been pretty skimpy. I, too, put a thin layer of salsa on the bottom of my baking dish. I baked this covered for about 25 minutes and just added the cheese (I used all cheddar) when plating. I served this on a bed of romaine and garnished with grape tomatoes, black olives, green onion tops, and sour cream. I served the tortilla chips on the side. My version turned out to be a taco salad of sorts. This was fun to try! Thank you!
My husband loved this and it was so easy. Didn't change a thing.
I didn't have any shells, so I used manicotti tubes and they worked out just fine! Once again, NO leftovers!
My family really enjoyed this. I was surprised how much my husband liked it. I agree with another reviewer, extra taco sauce wouldn't hurt. Yum!!!!!
my husband just didnt understand why i would want to mess with a traditional taco but after having these he asked for them constantly! it was so nice to be able to feed my toddler the same meal as the rest of the family without the hassel of the full size taco.
Quite good but needs some modification. I used light cream cheese and sour cream. I cut out the butter as well as the salt. You also only need 1 and a half cups of cheese instead of two cups. We also added some fresh tomato and sweet pepper to the meat to add some more nutrients. After these changes the recipe was delicious and healthier!
This recipe just didn't do it for my family. My son & I both ended up having a bowl of cereal for dinner. The flavors just didn't seem to mix well. I also thought it was a bit dry. Sorry.
Really yummy. WE liked this better than the "original" stuffed pasta shells with ricotta and red sauce. I used red enchilada sauce to cover the bottom of the pan and poured a bit over the shells before baking. They were a hit.
These were really good. The only reason is gets a 4 star is because of the modifications I made after reading other reviews. I browned the ground beef, added taco seasoning (recipe from AL) added cream cheese and salsa. Put salsa on bottom of pan and on top of shells. Next time I will use taco sauce, but everyone loved it. Thanks for recipe.
This was a bit too salty for my liking.
My kids AND my husband absolutely love this recipie. I couldn't believe it either since my husband is so picky. I have already made this recipie about 5 times. Even though it takes some time, it is worth it.
what a great and original idea! i had to make several adaptations due to what i had on hand when i decided to make this last minute, but it still turned out wonderfully. i didn't have jumbo shells, so i made the sauce and ended up tossing it with rotini pasta. i also added in about a cup of tomato sauce, and didn't add the tortilla chips or sour cream on top. my kids weren't especially impressed, but my husband devoured it, and really enjoyed the leftovers the next day too. thanks!
Nice change of pace from the ordinary pasta dish!
Very good!! My family loved it.
My hubby and I cooked this last night and we were sooo pleased with the results. This dish is awesome to say the least. I will say that we left out the crushed tortilla chips and we actually added fresh cilantro to the final product. We will definitely make this one again.
Absolutely delicious dish! I did make a few changes after reading the reviews. First, since we didn't have ground beef, I used ground chicken. I omitted the salt and chili powder and instead added in an envelope of taco seasoning and some cilantro to the cooked chicken to add extra flavor to the filling. Also, I put a jar of Pace chunky salsa in the bottom of my baking dish to prevent the shells from drying out. Used a can of red enchilada sauce to pour over the shells. I also used one cup of shredded mexican cheese blend and one cup of shredded pepper jack. The shells came out fantastic and we served them with shredded lettuce, sour cream and black olives. Even my picky kids loved them. Will definately make again!
Yummy!! I did make a few changes based on other reviews, I cooked the onions with the meat, and used taco seasoning in place of the chilli powder and I added a little bit of the taco sauce in the meat mixture. I coated the bottom of the dish with taco sauce, and I poured it over the top as well. My fiance, who is very picky, gobbled it up!!
Easy and yummy!
Even my picky 7yo son LOVED this recipe! After reading previous reviews, I changed the following: replaced the salt and chili powder with a packet of taco seasoning and replaced taco sauce with enchilada sauce. Yummy!!!
I am so glad I found this recipe, my mom used to make these all the time. Once I moved out I missed having them, but now I can make them myself! I did make some modifications to it and added an extra ounce of cream cheese to the meat. I also only had enough meat mixture to make ten shells. I would double the meat mixture next time to fill 18-20 shells. Overall, past those couple modifications, it is a great recipe and I will be making it again!
Very quick and very easy - boyfriend loved it! I used taco seasoning instead of just chili powder & salt - add more chili powder to taste. Don't think 2 tbs of butter was necessary. Used Doritos instead of Tortilla Chips.
Had to add some salsa because I didn't find that the 1 cup taco sauce was enough to cover. Other than that it was wonderful!
great love it would not change anything will use it again.
What a wonderful meal! Loved everything about this......the taste of the filling, the ease of filling the shells, the toppings, and being able to eat the "taco" with a fork! This makes a nice meal for company - and it's something different - something I'm always looking for. Thanks grannycancook for sharing this recipe.
This was pretty good. My husband and I both enjoyed it and it was nice to have something a bit different from ordinary tacos. It did, however, taste almost exactly like tacos and my husband and I both concluded that for all of the extra effort this recipe requires it just isn't worth it.
My family (which is full of VERY picky eaters) LOVES this recipe. It is so tasty and we all enjoy it very much. It takes a bit of time to make, but it is so tasty that it's worth it. A great potluck dish- everyone will come back for seconds!
You have to try these! They are soooooo good. We used ground Chicken but followed everything else to a T. You might want to have a little extra sauce. I would eat these once a week. Served with a green salad. YUM
Most definitely use taco seasoning when cooking your meat. I can't imagine the recipe without doing that. Also, you must put salsa in the bottom of your dish. My shells were still a little dry. But a very good recipe.
We loved these! They were a great compromise between my husband's love of mexican and my love of pasta. I followed some other reviewer's advice and cooked the ground beef with about 2 tablespoons of the Taco Seasoning I from this site, a diced onion and a can of green chilis. I added about 4 oz of cream cheese and followed the shell stuffing directions per recipe. I did put taco sauce on the bottom of the pan and I think it helped keep them moist. I topped them with a mild corn and black bean salsa and cheese and baked covered per directions and then uncovered for about 5 minutes to let the cheese melt. We put sour cream, hot sauce, diced avocado, black olives and diced tomatoes on top and it was delicious. I think you could use whatever you have in your pantry and make this dish a hit!
In order to make this vegetarian for my son, i used Boca crumbles in place of the ground beef. I also used Small shells instead of large and this is more like a hamburger helper type dish but WAAAY better. My son really loved this dish. We put thinly sliced cabbage, diced roma tomatoes, green onions, guacamole and sour cream on the top--chips on the side, not mixed in. We definitely loved this and will definitely make over again. Did I saw it was Quick too?? i made the crumbles and the sauce in one pan and boiled the little shells in another pan. once both were cooked, i drained the water from the pasta and threw into the pan with the crumbles. stirred well and placed on the plates with the toppings i mentioned above and the shredded cheeses. Freezer to table about 25 minutes
Thanks for the idea! used old el paso taco mix for extra flavor and the mexican blend cheese by sargento topped off with crushed tostito chips and jalepanos. will make again for football games for the gang.
This was fantastic. I added sauteed onions and garlic to the meat and topped with enchilada sauce (we didn't have taco sauce and I hate going to the store for one ingredient). It turned out awesome! The creamy meat mixture was the best.
These were a hit! I didn't change anything other than mixing some of the taco sauce in with the meat and cream cheese mixture. I also spread some taco sauce on the bottom of the pan before placing the shells down. Very good!
I cheated by using taco mix and it was still great!
Didn't reheat very well
We love this concept. I tweaked it to suit us by using chicken instead of beef. I added garlic and onion and red pepper flakes and used low fat cream cheese. I also did as another reviewer did and used lime juice instead of butter to coat the shells. I also used salsa instead of taco sauce. Next time I will try it with refried beans and spanish rice for our meatless dinner night.
Great recipe Granny. Used taco seasoning in meat and added green chilis. I have made this with shells, rolled in lasagna noodles and also with softened corn tortilas for enchiladas. Is always a hit either way. Thanks for the idea.
When I made this I did not have the patience to stuff the shells so I made it more of a casserole. I did not use the chilli powder, instead I used taco seasoning to taste. I cooked everything exactly as the recipe stated but my shells were medium so I mixed them in with the meat mix and poured it all in the casserole pan. Made it less time and energy but still tasted great!
This was a yummy dish! We used taco seasoning instead of chili powder and salt, but otherwise followed the recipe. Next time I think we'll skip the crushed chips - I don't know that they added a whole lot. We served this with Mexican-style rice and salad.
Verrry good love the recipe thanks for sharing
My family enjoyed this recipe. I put 1/4 of the shells in a separate pan and cooked them without the taco sauce because a few of the kids don't like sauce. I did not toss the shells in butter and used more seasoning than called for. I also ended up using more cream cheese,
I didn't really love this, and I love most things taco. For me pasta with taco just doesn't mesh. I'd love to experiment with this to get a rice based dish.
I made this vegetarian by using one package on the frozen crumbles sold in stores, and adding in 4 oz. sliced olves and 8 oz. sweet corn to increase flavor. It was fairly good if not overwhelming. Definitely worth making, though more casserole-ish than I expected.
Would like to garnish next time...didn't this time. And...would like to find a way to reduce the calories!
Serve w/ olives, like the picture shows! Better if you use more sauce - mix some tomato sauce w/ taco sauce, if it's too spicy for you.
This was a great jumping off point for me. I did make my own additions. I was making a double recipe so I used 2 lbs ground beef and 8 oz cream cheese. Then I drained a can of black beans and slightly mashed them (some were still whole). Then I added garlic powder, cumin and about 1/2 cup of taco sauce. With the remaining 1.5 cups of taco sauce I added a can of enchilada sauce. I dipped each shell in the sauce to give it flavor and keep it from getting too dry during cooking. I took others' advice and put some sauce on the bottom. Filled the already dipped shells, covered in cheese and then added black olives at the end. I meant to serve it with sour cream but forgot about it and they were still awesome. The only change I would make next time is maybe cooking some chopped onions with the beef or putting sliced green onions on top right out of the oven. Will use this one again! My family loved it and the other family I made it for also loved theirs.
This was quick and simple to make. I did add some sauce to the bottom before adding the shells. I also used salsa on the top. Wife love it
According to my husband, this was great. I did tweak it a bit, instead of stuffing shells, I used rotelle pasta and what I did was: Prepared the meat as per the instructions(I used 2 lbs of meat and about 6 oz cream cheese and 1 1/2 tsp Chili powder), mixed the cooked pasta (1 lb or a little less, depending on how much pasta you want) with the meat, and I also added a can of Rotelle Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilis. Poured the taco sauce (used about 16 oz) over the meat/pasta, added the crushed tortillas and then topped off the casserole dish (9 x 13) with mexican cheese and baked for about 15 minutes. Yummy!
Made this tonight and it was great. The only things I changed was I had salsa instead of taco sauce and I used pico de gio as a topping. Next time I will leave off the chips. We loved it. I will be making this again.
I love this and my kids love it too! I did use taco seasoning instead of the salt and chili powder. I also added shredded lettuce and a dollop of sour cream with some olives after they were plated for my kids. They really taste like tacos that way!
I thought this was very creative. My husband loved it. My younger kids thought it was too spicy. Thanks for sharing!
I loved this, my husband thought it was just ok. I did make some changes. First time I just added a lot more taco sauce, he thought it was too strong so 2nd time I used part tomato sauce and part taco sauce. I also use more cream cheese than called for and used taco seasoning instead of the chili powder. Overall we do like this, he liked it better the 2nd time with the changes I made...we will continue to make it
These were phenomenal. I used shredded chicken as the meat, and used 3 ounces of onion and chive cream cheese spread instead of regular cream cheese. The result was creamy and flavorful. We WILL be making these again. (Edit: This recipe hasn't QUITE replaced tacos in our house, but has come close. These are delicious and easily customized to each individual's taste. Very creative, as well.)
These were just ok for us. If I make them again I will add more spices as they just didn't seem to us to have much flavor. I will also add more taco sauce and maybe fewer chips. They were a little on the dry side. Love the concept and enjoyed trying a new dish. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
Tried this out, and it was very good. Used Catelli express cook canneloni shells, as the market didn't have the jumbo shells. Had to increase the first bake time as a result. Will increase the amount of cream cheese, and use medium spice taco sauce next time.
Made exactly as directed except i used bear meat. My family loved it!
