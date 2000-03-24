My mother-in-law took great pains to prepare Gefilte Fish for Passover and Rosh Hashanah. The best legacy she left was to teach her sons how to do it and in turn they would teach their wives and then the next generation. This has been passed down and today it is still appreciated as the Mintz Family Gefilte Fish.
This recipe is great and easy if you have a food processor. I used red snapper, salmon and cod for the fish and I added a little more spice (for a little more kick). They come out a beautiful pink color....just enjoy!!
The technique worked just fine, and I'm glad to have a basis for making gefilte fish in the future. However, there were a couple of problems with this recipe, and I would not make it again for the following reasons: 1) very very bland. It tastes just barely decent with a good dose of horseradish, but it needed more salt and/or flavor. Next time I would try some marjoram or cinnamon, even if that departs with tradition. 2) far more problematic, the amounts are WAY off, unless by '8 servings' they meant '32 pieces of gefilte fish.' I bought appr. 4 pounds of ground fish, and it made about 40 servings. Certainly not 8. I would have made only half the recipe had I known!
This recipe is great and easy if you have a food processor. I used red snapper, salmon and cod for the fish and I added a little more spice (for a little more kick). They come out a beautiful pink color....just enjoy!!
The Gefilte Fish in a jar at the store are repulsive... this is not and well worth the effort. I made this today for Rosh Hashanah. the basic recipe is solid. You can revise the fishes however you want. i used primarily salmon and the flavor was lovely. I added broth cubes to it for a bit more flavor and more salt because it was lacking a bit. loved the texture and flavor. I also added in quite a bit more matzo meal to get the right consistency and omitted most of the water. everyone enjoyed it tremendously.
The technique worked just fine, and I'm glad to have a basis for making gefilte fish in the future. However, there were a couple of problems with this recipe, and I would not make it again for the following reasons: 1) very very bland. It tastes just barely decent with a good dose of horseradish, but it needed more salt and/or flavor. Next time I would try some marjoram or cinnamon, even if that departs with tradition. 2) far more problematic, the amounts are WAY off, unless by '8 servings' they meant '32 pieces of gefilte fish.' I bought appr. 4 pounds of ground fish, and it made about 40 servings. Certainly not 8. I would have made only half the recipe had I known!
This is an easy recipe, although it is time consuming. Worth it for the taste and ability to change up for your own preferences. After reading the recipe, it became apparent that it is flexible for seasoning, and type of fish. I used halibut and cod and added more salt and paprika. I was heavy on the onion because I love onion, but next time will use less. Next time I will use salmon and halibut since that is what we have a lot of in our freezer.
Very tasty! It took me about an hour to assemble the fish mixture and by then it was too late for me too cook so I popped the stock and mixture into the fridge to work on in the morning. I ended up with 46 "loaves." Next time I will scale down the recipe as I have 16 people over for first seder and 4 people for the second. I also omitted the ice water. If you like salt, you might want to add more.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.