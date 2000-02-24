Different Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chicken breasts baked with ham and Swiss cheese, topped with an unusual mixture of sour cream, white wine, creamy soup and spices. This is a bit different than normal Chicken Cordon Bleu, but everyone seems to like it much better!

Recipe by Jennifer

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken breasts in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Lay a ham slice, then a cheese slice on top of each breast.

  • In a medium bowl combine the soup, sour cream, wine, garlic powder, parsley, salt and pepper. Mix well and pour mixture over chicken/ham/cheese pieces. Top all with the dry stuffing mix to cover.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 30 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
430 calories; protein 39.1g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 110.4mg; sodium 1025.9mg. Full Nutrition
