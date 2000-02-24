Different Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chicken breasts baked with ham and Swiss cheese, topped with an unusual mixture of sour cream, white wine, creamy soup and spices. This is a bit different than normal Chicken Cordon Bleu, but everyone seems to like it much better!
I make another recipe very similar to this one so I incorporated some changes that worked really well for me. I mixed together the soup with 1/2 cup sour cream, 1/2 cup lowfat evap. milk (or you could use regular milk), and substituted 1/4 cup dry sherry for the wine. Then I sprinkled garlic powder and fresh ground pepper (you don't need salt) directly over the chicken breasts, placed the ham and cheese on each piece and poured the sauce evenly over the top. I recommend preparing the stuffing according to the package directions. It turns out really good this way. If you do use dry stuffing be sure to mix it with some melted butter and maybe a little water to moisten it up a bit. They will still be firm but after baking they will soften up. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes, then remove foil and bake another 20 minutes. I got a great result with these changes.
I make another recipe very similar to this one so I incorporated some changes that worked really well for me. I mixed together the soup with 1/2 cup sour cream, 1/2 cup lowfat evap. milk (or you could use regular milk), and substituted 1/4 cup dry sherry for the wine. Then I sprinkled garlic powder and fresh ground pepper (you don't need salt) directly over the chicken breasts, placed the ham and cheese on each piece and poured the sauce evenly over the top. I recommend preparing the stuffing according to the package directions. It turns out really good this way. If you do use dry stuffing be sure to mix it with some melted butter and maybe a little water to moisten it up a bit. They will still be firm but after baking they will soften up. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes, then remove foil and bake another 20 minutes. I got a great result with these changes.
I made this Saturday night and it was a hit with the whole family. We all like Cordon Bleu, but it's time consuming to do it the regular way. This was easy, fast and delicious!! I didn't change a thing in this recipe.
I make this for guys all the time and I swear it makes them fall in love with me! :) If you don't like the saltiness, buy low-salt cream of chicken soup. Also, it does need more time to cook so give yourself an extra hour or so for cooking time.
Very easy to make. We had company over to dinner and it was really enjoyed by both the parents and school age kids. Only made one addition to the recipe - I added about 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard to the sauce... I just love the stuff. I used rather large chicken breasts, so cooked my dish for a full hour.
I have been making this dinner and a quicker variation of it for years. Very tasty and easy. If I'm pinched for time I saute the chicken breasts in butter,garlic salt & pepper. While they simmer I make the sauce (slicing the ham into thin strips) while I boil a pound of noodles. Drain the noodles and lay them on a platter. Top with chicken breasts and ladle the sauce over the chicken. I either skip the stuffing or use the stovetop method to make it and serve along side. Add a green vegetable...we love brocolli and serve. Delicious.
This was a very easy recipe and it was a hit with the family. Only modification I made was I used Cream of Chicken Soup with herbs. It gave the dish a little more flavor. Will add this to my dinner rotation!
Awesome! Really Easy, Really tasty! The only thing I would change is the salt. No need for ANY! The ham gives a salty flavor in some cases, and some of the herbs found in the bread crumbs add to the flavor too!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2000
I thought that the recipe was wonderful. It was quick and easy to make. We had leftovers and the next night I cut it up and served it over rice. It was even better the second night!
Made this last night because I had all the ingredients on hand. ABSOLUTELY AWESOME! Both 1-year-old and 3-year-old cleaned their plates! This was so easy, it will definitely be a staple in our house. Here are my changes: I didn't have white wine, so I used milk. I also did not have garlic powder (gasp!) so I used 1 tsp. garlic salt and did not add in the tsp. of salt stated in recipe. Thank you for sharing this awesome recipe!
This was excellent! I actually made mine in a skillet with chicken tenders.1st I cooked the chicken in the butter.Then I de-glazed the pan with a 1/2 cp. of white wine. I wrapped each tender with a slice of ham and topped it with a 1/2 slice of swiss cheese. I poured the soup mixture over the chicken . I crushed 1 1/2 cps. of some stuffing mix and added some garlic powder, pepper, and parsley and a little salt. I mixed about 3 tbls. of melted butter into the bread crumbs and sprinkled it over the chicken and soup mix. I baked it for about 20 mins at 350. I served it with steamed broccoli. I will definitely have to double this recipe the next time I make it. I only got one chicken tender and a little broccoli.
Great recipe! I changed it up a bit based on others reviews. Used fontina cheese, tavern ham, light sour cream & healthy request cream of chicken soup, along with all the other ingredients. I also added some cayenne, boyfriend noticed some heat and liked it even more! He said he definitely wants me to make it again! Thank you for sharing!!
Very good variation on a recipe I've used for years. Great for leftovers too. Next time I make this I will adjust it because it was very salty...and I love salt! I think I might just use Panko bread crumbs instead of the stuffing mix and serve over rice.
This is a delicious recipe! The sauce is just yummy. I had half of the bread cubes to the sauce mixture rather than putting all on top so they are softer - otherwise, all the bread cubes are too crunchy for me. Have made it twice and my husband loves it too.
I changed this a little after reading the reviews but the sauce and the stuffing mix in this recipe really are good-- I soaked the stuffing in white wine before putting it over the casserole and i added herbs de providence on top of the cheese before rolling the chicken up and placing it in the baking dish but my family really loved it!!
this was so good! i did use fontina instead of swiss because i figured as long as i was mixing it up i might as well play a little and i adore the melting aspect of fontina. also instead of a stuffing mix, i made my own croutons with a variety of fresh herbs (i grow them) i was heavy on the dill which i love and it was splendid with the mix of white wine and sour cream. thanks so much.. i probably wouldn't have had it occur to me to alter my standard cordon bleu if you hadn't posted this recipe.
absolutely delicious! my entire family LOVED this dish from my 21 month old to my father. The only change i made was i rolled them, pinched them closed woth a toothpick, and dipped them in egg and then panko for a crust on the outside because I didnt have stuffing. Thank you for this recipe, the addition of sour cream was so yummy and made the sauce rich. so different from other recipes!!! will be making again soon, especially since it was requested for next week while still eatting it!!!
This was ABSOLUTELY delicious! Both my husband and I loved it!(though I had to make plain chicken breasts for the kids). I only made a couple changes but it would probably still be delicious just as is. My changes based on other reviewers: I added a couple Tbs. Of Dijon mustard to the sauce. Also I prepared the stuffing before putting on top. And I had to cook it for an hour instead of a half hour. Don't worry, the chicken doesn't dry out at all. And the whole dish really takes on the flavor of the ham. Great recipe! It's a keeper!
This was incredible! I made it tonight, however, made an error. I prepared the stuffing mix before reading the instructions! Ps. it came out great dispite my error. Saves on the added caloric count that would otherwise be there from egging, breading and frying. Thank you so much for this amazing recipe which was so easy to prepare! Ps. I did add cayenne pepper to the sauce which kicked it up a notch!
This was okay, but a bit too rich for me. The stuffing mix on top was too dry--should have used much less than the recipe called for. Even though I thoroughtly mixed the soup/sour cream etc. together, when I served it up there was clumpy coagulated hunks of goo in the corners--not appetizing!
This is one of my favorite recipes from allrecipes.com. I highly recommend this dish. I use white cooking whine, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, pepper and garlic powder and low fat sour cream. You need to try this one!
Really yummy. I made some substitutions b/c I didn't have all the ingredients on hand. Instead of wine I used chicken broth, I didn't have sour cream so I omitted that. I didn't add salt to the sauce because I thought the ham and the soup added enough salt. Also, I pounded the chicken and rolled the ham & cheese up in traditional ckn cordon bleu style and dotted each piece with a dab of butter and then topped with the sauce. I didn't use bread crumbs b/c my son doesn't like them. Even with the omissions this was still wonderful. I'll definitely make again. Thanks for the recipe!
I prepared several containers of this in advance, and froze them before cooking. Poured sauce over chicken and ham, then topped with Swiss Cheeze and feeze. Thaw overnight and cook uncovered as directed. Very good, and easy dinner for busy working mom.
Loved it! Thought it was so easy and soooo yummy! The only problem we had was we ended up with thicker chicken breasts and they we still basically raw in the middle after 30 minutes. Nothing that can't be fixed by pounding the chicken or adding more baking time next time. Was GREAT for my company!
made this last night and everyone thought it turned out well. didn't add stuffing on top but used bread crumbs and a few ritz instead. also increased the cooking time to a little over an hour. i think the ham adds alot to this meal.
I love chicken Cordon Bleu, but never make it because it is so much work and so unhealthy. I was easily able to make this into a light and healthy dish by using Healthy Request Cream of Chicken Soup, low fat sour cream, low fat ham, and low fat swiss. You would never know it was low fat. I didn't have any stuffing, so crushed garlic and herb croutons on top. Also, I didn't have any white wine, but did have some cooking sherry. I felt the sherry taste was over powering, but the amount for wine may have been appropriate. I was very happy when my fiance said he really liked the dish though because it is so easy to make. I will be making this again for sure.
This was ok, but not a favorite. I did not have any sour cream on hand so I used cream cheese instead. I pounded out 1/2 the chicken to cover the bottom of the pan and pounded out the remainder to cover the ham and cheese. Covered all with the sauce and stuffing mix and baked it. I have to be honest, part of this rating is due to the fact that I'm tired of recipes with campbells soup in them. I'm finding that they are all starting to taste the same.
Great, quick recipe. The thing I like about this website is you can find recipes from extremely simple to very complex. As for the previous review, maybe this isn't the website for them, they can find their recipe for a "proper" sauce elsewhere. Thank you for the simple tasty dish!
This was a popular dish in my house, and so much easier to make than traditional cordon bleu. I cut the recipe in half and used chicken broth instead of the wine. Other than that, I followed the recipe. My kids especially enjoyed the stuffing topping.
Very tasty! I have made a very simular recipe many times, minus the ham and sour cream, so I knew it would be good, but this exceded my expectations. I do believe I will add some butter/wine mixture to the top as I would rather have the topping moist than crunchy. I found previous reviewers comments about the strong wine flavor odd, as I could barely detect the flavor of the wine in the dish. Could it be possible they were using cooking wine or a bottle that had been open for a while? Cooking wine is nasty and should pretty much never be used, while wine that has been open more than a few days (even in the refrigerator) will start turning to vinegar, which would give a sour taste. Just a thought! I used fresh a bottle of cheepo chardonnay and it was barely there. Next time I think I will try some cheepo Riesling.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2003
My Husband loves Chicken Cordon Bleu, so I thought I would give this recipe a try. Man am I glad I did!! This was great!! At first I though there was not enough stuffing mix on the top as I thought it was supposed to be like a cassarole, but the stuffing is just a crunchy topping. I would suggest making a starchy vegi and a green vegi to serve with this. I did not find it too salty at all, but I did need to cook it 10 minutes extra - hard to tell if chicken is done from looking at it cause the ham is pink! My husband said this is a keeper.
I made this according to the recipe except used provolone and prepared the stuffing according to the directions on the box before putting it on top. Also had to bake it for a full hour. I liked how easy it was and tasted good, but I agree with the others who said it has too much wine for our tastes. Next time I'll use half the amount so the seasonings in the sauce can be tasted as well. Regardless, my boyfriend said it was excellent and wants it again!
After reading the reviews, I was excited to make this dish for Father's Day. The family thought it was good, but not as tasty as many other chicken meals we make. If we're going to involve this much fat in a recipe, the flavor needs to be worth the cholesterol. :). They need to come together more fully and be more distinct and savory. I think I will try an authentic cordon blue recipe next time, but this was fun to try.
This has become a staple in my house. I prep it the night before, and my 12 yo pops it into the oven before I get home from work. Add a salad and dinner is so easy and yummy. Some changes, add brocolii and mushrooms in the dish with the chicken, add onion powder to the sauce, omit the salt, and instead of stuffing I mix bread crumbs with italian seasoning and parm. I always make extra and serve it over egg noodles for lunch the next day. Because there is only 2 of us I use 3 chicken breasts cut into thirds, otherwise my son eats 2 full breasts and nothing else.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2002
This was a wonderful recipe when you're in a time crunch. I used four large chicken breasts and baked it for 55 minutes. Also, be sure to COVER the casserole with foil, otherwise the stuffing gets way too dark. It tastes even better the next day! Using both low fat sour cream and cream of chicken soup helps cut the fat.
I found this when I plugged in what I had on hand and was just pleased. We all love Cordon Bleu around here. I found some packaged, precooked chicken breast at Grocery Outlet a couple months back and stuck it in the freezer, for just in case. I used that here, with turkey ham I had leftover from another recipe. Instead of using whole breast and a ham piece layered on top, I spread the pieces on the bottom of my casserole dish, first the cooked chicken and then the cubed ham. Then I added the swiss, which I shredded, and then the soup layer. A little different than how the recipe dictates but the ingredients are all there! I did omit the salt, as cream-of soups do tend to be salty on their own. I'll update on how the family liked it after dinner. I will say that this came together quickly during the kids' Quiet Time. I threw the casserole together, covered it and put it in the fridge. UPDATE: My husband liked this, my kids did not. I tried a little taste and agreed with my husband that it was a little too salty. If I were to make this again, I'd make my own topping out of homemade croutons.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2002
I used low fat soup, deli ham, low fat swiss and low fat sour cream to make it a little less cals. Used dry vermouth since I ran out of white wine. No salt, and a little afraid about the bread stuffing burning but it did not. I used stove top stuffing and baked it for 45 min. I also used 4 big chicken breast. My husband went nuts and praised me again for trying new stuff all the time. We loved it. Thanks for a great quick dish Jennifer!
Very good. Quick and easy for a last minute meal. I decided to make it a one dish meal. Instead of eight chicken breast halves, I used four. After the cheese layer, I topped it with a lb. of fresh asparagus cut into bite sized pieces. Then, I put on the sauce. As my chicken breast halves were rather large, I did cook it 50 mins. It came out perfect and was a huge success.
This is delicious but I did have some trouble with the top of the chicken not getting thoroughly cooked, with all the stuff on top of it. So, I put the chicken in to cook for 10-15 minutes while I am preparing the sauce, etc. I have also tried making it into more of a casserole by cutting the chicken and ham into smaller pieces and my husband really likes that too.
Made this for super bowl party for 100 people. Used a half of breast for each portion sliced and put the ham and cheese inside. But followed the recipe exactly. This was the hit of all the food that was served that day!! I truely thank you for this. It was easy and just perfect! 10 stars
This is a wonderful recipe with just a couple modifications to suit us. First I used low sodium chicken broth in place of the wine, then I sprayed melted butter over the stuffing before baking which slowed down the browning/burning. Last, and probably most important, NO SALT. For someone on a sodium restricted diet, between the ham, soup, sour cream, cheese and stuffing this is almost death on a plate unless it is modified to use as much low sodium products as possible. For a restricted diet, this is definitely not a "cake and eat it too" recipe.
I halved the recipe since I was cooking for just myself and my boyfriend. I also substituted cream of mushroom soup, chicken flavored stuffing, fat free sour cream, and chicken broth for the wine. I think it's more of a 4 star recipe, but he couldn't get enough of it. Plus, it's very easy, and you only need to wash a few dishes--always a plus! I still found it to be very salty, even after using low sodium soup--I think I'll use way less seasoning on the stuffing next time.
Okay, but very salty tasting. Followed exactly only forgot white wine. This may have helped cut the salty taste. Thought it tasted better reheated next day. did mix some melt unsalted butter in with the stuffing as well as a bit of water. It would have been to hard and dry had I not.
I am really glad that I read the reviews before making this recipe. I omitted the salt and cut down on the portions before baking, and baked for a bit longer than the recipe called for. It turned out very good. I gave the 4 star rating because as it stands it needed some tweaking....but thanks for posting.
When this dish was done, I didn't taste either the ham or cheese. The outer stuffing was crispy, but the underside was gooey. The sauce tasted fine. I think that the problem was that the sauce overwhelmed the dish. Maybe there was too much. Next time I will make a casserole of cubed ham and chicken in sauce, with cheese melted on top.
This was an extremely easy dish to make. Most of the stuff I already had in the kitchen. Only suggestion I would recommend is preparing the stuffing mix according to package or adding bits of butter to the top. It seems like the dry stuffing mix browned alot quicker and almost burned.
I was looking to make an easier chicken cordon bleu as I am not the most adept at rolling the chicken, and boy, did this really work. Simple , easy, and very tasty! I cut the chicken breasts in half and used provolone cheese instead of swiss. Yummy! Thanks!!
This recipe was really good. I didn't have any cream of chicken soup, so I used cream of mushroom soup instead, and also used bread crumbs instead of stuffing, and baked the chicken at 425 degrees, since the chicken wasn't cooking fast enough. This recipe is a keeper
Flavorful but the stuffing never absorbed the sauce so it turned out dry and crunchy. I would recommend making the stuffing ahead of time and adding it to the dish 10 minutes before the dish is ready to come out of the oven. Also, you will need much more than 30 minutes to cook, 50-60 minutes more likely.
A deliciuos and easy dinner. Great for a dinner party or to take to a house. I used 1/2 sour cream and 1/2 plain, non fat yogurt and it was great. I needed to cook it over an hour, and added the stuffing the last 20 minutes. This is now on my frequent meals list! Thank you!
This was an incredible meal! So easy and rich and satisfying! I cooked frozen chicken breasts first and then added them to the recipe and they still came out moist. I used low sodium cream of mushroom soup instead of chicken, didn't have wine so used 1/2 cup of milk, and only used half a box of stuffing and it still came out wonderful. I served it over brown rice. I will surely make this again and again and again.
I cooked only two chicken breasts and cut everything down into quarters. I seasoned the chicken breasts with Mrs. Dash garlic and herb seasoning and used chicken Stove Top stuffing on the top. This dish was AWESOME! I plan to use it for a senior luncheon that I am cooking for in the near future!
This was a pretty good recipe. My husband gave it 5 stars but I gave it four so really the rating should be 4.5 stars. It was easy, easy, easy to make and the taste was very good. I only used four chicken breasts but kept the other ingredients the same. My husband couldn't get enough. There are some other cordon bleu recipes on this site that I want to try. They're going to have to work hard to beat this one for taste and ease. I recommend this recipe.
This recipe is amazing, and so simple. I used low sodium soup, and it was still a little salty, so I'll probably leave out the extra salt next time. I wrapped the chicken breasts in turkey bacon instead of ham, as I prefer to not use pork. I also read a review that said to cook the chicken for 15 min, while mixing the sauce. That was a great tip. Thanks for the recipe! We really enjoyed it :)
Excellent recipe with only two minor changes. First I also spread dijon mustard on the chicken before adding the ham & cheese. Second, instead of stuffing mix, I heat panko breads crumbs in butter in a small saute pan and season with dijon mustard, fresh parsley, shredded swiss cheese and garlic powder. Do not add mixture right away. After 20 minutes of cooking the chicken, I then add the crumb mixture on top and continue to bake until finished. This is a staple in my house and make this meal a couple of times a month. I always make extras as it is great on a kaiser roll as a sandwich the next day.
I thought this was a good recipe. It is so much easier than rolling up the ham and cheese in the chicken. My fiance wasn't to fond of the herb-seasoned dry bread stuffing but I thought it was pretty good. Will probably make it again. Thanks!
This is very, very good. I left out the wine, added 1cup regular milk to the soup and sour cream,sprinkled the dry dressing mix over the top, put pats of butter on top and drizzeled a little water on top. I also seared the seasoned chicken breasts in a frying pan to brown them a little before going into the oven. The chicken breasts were big so I had to cook the dish for about 1 hour. My husband loved it and I will be making this a lot more. Thanks.
The only change I made was to not add the stuffing mix as I didn't have any. I read reviews were others used bread crumbs but I really didn't think I would care for that. And, this also took about 1 hour to bake. The cheese completely melted off so after I took it out of the oven I added another slice of swiss. The sauce was very tasty. The first night we had mashed potatoes and the second night I made rice. The sauce was wonderful on both. The chicken was also good.
This is sooo easy to make!!! And it's so yummy too. I VERY HIGHLY recommend it. I shared the recipe with my mom, and she loved it as well, but recommended baking it for 45 minutes instead of 30, so that the chicken is very tender and all the flavors blend together really well. The next time I make this recipe, I'm going to try 45 minutes. This is sooo good and sooo easy to make - what a great combo!
This was just alright. My husband and I both agree the wine should be left out. Maybe be replaced with milk like others suggested. I cooked the stuffing on the stove first, then put it on top of the "casserole" during the last 15 minutes. I cooked it for a total of 45 minutes. Just okay. Don't know if I'll make it again.
I just tried this tonight and my family is still raving about it as I write this review. (I can hear them in the livingroom). Everyone LOVED it! I used individually frozen chicken breasts that come in a big bag. I precooked them on my indoor grill, then followed the recipe exactly. It was an easy night of cooking for me with great results! The chicken was tender and moist. It was really yummy!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.