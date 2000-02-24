Different Chicken Cordon Bleu

I found this when I plugged in what I had on hand and was just pleased. We all love Cordon Bleu around here. I found some packaged, precooked chicken breast at Grocery Outlet a couple months back and stuck it in the freezer, for just in case. I used that here, with turkey ham I had leftover from another recipe. Instead of using whole breast and a ham piece layered on top, I spread the pieces on the bottom of my casserole dish, first the cooked chicken and then the cubed ham. Then I added the swiss, which I shredded, and then the soup layer. A little different than how the recipe dictates but the ingredients are all there! I did omit the salt, as cream-of soups do tend to be salty on their own. I'll update on how the family liked it after dinner. I will say that this came together quickly during the kids' Quiet Time. I threw the casserole together, covered it and put it in the fridge. UPDATE: My husband liked this, my kids did not. I tried a little taste and agreed with my husband that it was a little too salty. If I were to make this again, I'd make my own topping out of homemade croutons.