Divine Spaghetti Sauce

This is one of those all-day spaghetti sauces that simmers beef, tomato, and herbs together for hours. It is very good and very nutritious. Ingredients can be increased or lessened to your taste. Freeze the remainder of the sauce in plastic bags in serving sizes. Tastes better with each heating!

Recipe by Lana

prep:
30 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
7
Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Brown beef in a large skillet over medium heat until no longer pink; cut up any remaining chunks of beef and reserve.

  • Combine whole tomatoes and paste in a large saucepan; mash until smooth. Cover and heat on low.

  • Quickly sear onion and celery in a large skillet over medium heat until transparent; add to the tomato sauce in the saucepan. Sauté bell peppers and mushrooms in the same skillet for a few minutes, but do not allow them to become soft; add to tomato sauce.

  • Add Italian seasoning, dried red pepper flakes, bay leaves, basil, and garlic to tomato sauce; add beef and mix. Remove cover, simmer over low heat and continue to simmer all day, stirring occasionally.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Add sauce to pasta; serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
535 calories; protein 26.3g; carbohydrates 75.7g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 48.6mg; sodium 773.7mg. Full Nutrition
