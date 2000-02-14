Divine Spaghetti Sauce

Great rich zesty flavor in this one! Lots of spices and it certainly looked delicious too right from the start. This even had a bit of heat too with the crushed red pepper flakes, which my son didn't like, but I loved. I used a potato masher to try to get the whole tomatoes mashed according to directions, but stopped a sorta chunky as it was too much work and didn't matter anyway to my family. I used plenty of shortcuts but tried to stick as close to the written recipe as possible. I used dried minced onion, dried basil, dried minced celery flakes, a small can of sliced mushrooms, and a can of diced tomatoes with diced green peppers already in it, so I saved all the chopping time and prep work. I added a tsp of salt, and then about 3 Tbs sugar to tame some of the acid. This was good, but it didn't make our favorites list. Thanks Lana for posting this, I had fun making something new and different.