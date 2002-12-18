Pineapple Glaze for Ham

A simple, sweet glaze for that baked ham - pineapples, cherries and brown sugar.

By Jackie

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
3 cups
Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Before baking ham, place pineapple slices on ham with toothpicks and place cherries in center of pineapple.

  • In a medium microwave safe bowl combine brown sugar and reserved pineapple juice. Mix together and microwave for about 5 minutes, until mixture is thick. Pour some of this glaze over the ham about every 15 minutes in the last hour of baking, until all is used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
93 calories; carbohydrates 23.8g; sodium 7.1mg. Full Nutrition
