Pineapple Glaze for Ham
A simple, sweet glaze for that baked ham - pineapples, cherries and brown sugar.
A simple, sweet glaze for that baked ham - pineapples, cherries and brown sugar.
This is an excellent glaze, I have used it for years. The only differences is that I add a little mustard to the glaze.Read More
The sauce was too watery for me. I would of liked to have a thicker glaze on mine.Read More
This is an excellent glaze, I have used it for years. The only differences is that I add a little mustard to the glaze.
This is a wonderful recipe for ham. I did add some ground cloves and dijon mustard to the pineapple juice mixture and it gave the ham a great flavor. I would definitely use this again.
Quick, easy and really permeates into the meat. My father in law thought it was from a "Ham Company" since it was so flavorful. Nice way to jazz up a ham.
YUMMY! However, I jazzed it up a bit by adding all of the pineapple and marachino cherry juice to the brown sugar...also added a tiny bit of clove and a bit of honey. This ham was AWESOME:)
This is an excellent glaze that provides a wonderful flavor - this was the first ham I've ever made and it was a huge hit with my husband and my in-laws. My mother-in-law wants me to make this for Christmas dinner! Excellent taste and not hard at all.
I made this for Christmas dinner, much better than regular ham! I omitted the cherries, great even as left overs. And I didn't even like ham...
This taste just like the way my mom made it when i was kid. My daughter does not like meat a whole lot but she loved this.
Quick, Simple, & Easy... & It Works!
Finally, a simple, fast & easy glaze that is PERFECT in every way!
I used this recipe last Christmas for my first traditional meal and not only was it simple for a first timer but I had such rave reviews that I was asked to make it again this year.
how long are you suppose to cook the ham for? My ham says its boneless and fully cooked. thanks ps. as you can tell im not a good cook!
This is a very simple yet delicious glaze for ham. I used this at Thanksgiving and my ham came out fantastic. Before baking my ham I did make an additional glaze using maybe 1/2 cup dark corn syrup, 1/4 cup honey, and 1/4 cup brown sugar and I coated the ham with this prior to sticking it in the oven. Then I used the pineapple glaze for basting as the recipe instructs you to do. It was the best ham ever. There weren't a lot of leftovers and we quickly wiped those out by having ham and biscuits for breakfast!!!!
I've made this glaze a few times and it never thickens up (since I use a 20oz. can of pineapple), so I had to improvise. Instead I poked holes in the ham, put the cherries and pineapples on with toohtpicks then place the ham in a turkey size oven bag (poke holes in the top) and put it in a glass pan. I cook it for an hour, open the bag, then baste the ham every 15 mins or so. This is the BEST ham I ever had! The bag keeps it super moist and there is plenty of glaze/sauce left over for after slicing. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!
This is a great recipe. Can be used on pork or turkey ham. I used the same ingredients but the only thing I did differently was slow boil the ham in the pineapple juice prior to baking it. Drain the ham from the juice and use the same juice for the glaze. This way the ham is baking with the pineapple flavor already in it..... . I also added ground cloves to the glaze. This gives it a burst of flavor.
The sauce was too watery for me. I would of liked to have a thicker glaze on mine.
I been doing this for year but with a little twist, I cook the ham in mint gingerale and also add that to th pinapple juice and brown sugar.Awsome glaze
Easy, beautiful and DELICIOUS! I did this with a pre-cooked pre-spiral sliced ham from Safeway and it turned out fantastic. The spiral sliced hams absorb the glaze nicely. Easiest Christmas entree ever!
Was a hit at Christmas dinner
I made this for Christmas lunch, and many people asked for the recipe. It was super easy to make and the ham was very tasty. I took some of the other reviewers' advice and added a little dijon mustard and cloves to the glaze. Also I couldn't find maraschino cherries so ended up using canned papaya, and used some of the papaya juice in the glaze, was still good!
I didn't change a thing on this recipe and the ham came out moist and delicious!A huge hit at Easter!
I made this for my family for Christmas and it was very delicious. It was very easy too. I did add some of the maraschino cherry juice to the reserved pineapple juice. Will definitely make this again.
This was really quick and easy, and tasted good too. I added about 1/4 teaspoon of ground cloves to give it an extra little something.
Very easy and super yummy! Will be making this again.
Easy way to someone to bake a ham simple and easy.
My family likes this recipe very much. We tend to like a little twange to our ham glaze, so i added a little mustard and ketchup. It takes a little bit of the sweetness away, but adds just enough wow to balance everything out.
Fantastic!
This glaze was great. I served it for Mother's Day and got rave reviews. I had to add more brown sugar to thicken the glaze because I used a 20 oz can of pineapple, but it turned out great.
At last minute for Easter dinner, I had to use crushed pineapples and some maple praline syrup. Had no cherries! I purreed the pinapple and cooked it with the brown sugar and syrup, i also added a splash of light syrup frommed canned sweet potato . The glaze was awesome! The ham came out moist and we had a delicious dipping sauce. The pineapple falvor just gives it that extra kick. Everyone enjoyed the ham amd liked the flavor
Very good flavor. However, most of it drained to the bottomof the pan instead of sticking on the ham like I had hoped for.
Very good and VERY easy. I left out the maraschino cherries - maybe that made a difference between 4 and 5 stars. I did make extra to pour over the ham after it was sliced and it was great.
This is a simple, classic and no-fail recipe. Only thing I added is some corn syrup as I didn't have enough brown sugar. It was my first time to bake ham with a glaze this Christmas. My family loved it! Even my son, who is a picky eater, asked for seconds. I'll certainly be making this again!
LOVE IT!!!! Much better than mustard and honey.
Perfect! was very easy! turned out delicious! Thank You!
Loved it, the family loved it. the liquid from the pineapple glaze was so good, you have to make more just to pour over the meat after slicing. Next time I will make more sauce
This was an okay Glaze. I have had better. It's easy. I added Cloves and that was a hit!
This glaze was easy, but not enough flavor for me. Just too sweet for my taste. The cherries were the best part. Had to add more brown sugar to make a thicker glaze.
I'm NOT a fan of ham, but after trying this recipe I really enjoyed it. Very quick and easy recipe!! Thanks
I would have liked the glaze to be a little thicker. I will use again though!
I only had a few minutes to make a glaze, for Christmas dinner and I'd never made a ham before. This one sounded the easiest! But as I went through the pantry I discovered that I only had pineapple tidbits, so I just used the juice from the can and the brown sugar, then I added the pineapple as a side dish on the table. This came out so well my hubby didn't even know that I'd made the glaze myself! He thought it had come with the ham!!! Way to Go! thanx for making me look good! :)
This was really okay, looked beautiful but nothing i would pay for in a resturaunt. Inside was bland and outside was powerful
Made this today with the ham for Easter and it was very easy,and tasted great!
I made this last year and it really was good. I made a 12lb ham and it was all gone. So this year I am providing the ,ain dis and my family wants the same ham, only they want a bigger one. So we have left overs, llol. love it thanks
The glaze was good, but the pineapple and cherries fell off throughout cooking and burned on the bottom of the pan. The pineapple that didn't fall off before, fell off instantly after I took the toothpicks out. I won't make this again.
this recipe was very helpful for making my first ham ever!!!!! Thanks!
I used this glaze on a spiral sliced ham. It turned out wonderfully. The cherries ended up being candied in the process. Everyone kept eating them before I could even get the ham on the table. I made this for Easter dinner.
Quick, easy, and pretty flavorful
great recipe.. easy to make
mage this on Thanksgiving two tears ago and it was vary good
Yup! This is just about the same recipe I use every year. Although I use the liquid I boil the ham with...to get a salty/sweet/sour flavor. Family loves it.
I have used this glaze on hams a couple of times, and each time the flavor added to the ham is wonderful. This glaze is very thin, but I have enough to spoon it over the ham a few times. Enough of it sticks to the have to produce a wonderful glaze and flavor. As another reviewer mentioned, I also add a little Dijon mustard to the glaze mix. Since I never have enough pineapple juice from the can of pineapple slices, I always add a little orange juice. I will use this glaze for any hams I make from here on.
The simplest recipes are always the best. Absolutely delicious. Tasted just like mom never made. Thanks!
The ham was moist and deliciously flavored. I was worried it would be too sweet, but it was not overly sweet at all. Will add this recipe to our regular rotation! The kids loved it!
This ham glaze is AMAZING!! I loved it, it tastes even better when you serve the pineapple with the ham,mmmm, delish
I add a little cinnamon and flour to thicken just slightly..Didn't like it watery, but it was a fast and tasty recipe..
Very good - I made this for Easter. Everyone loved it - not too strong of a taste but a wonderful smell.
Pretty Good recipe> It just needed a thickener.
I made this for a family Christmas dinner and it was a hit. I did add a tbsp of spicy brown mustard and some of the cherry juice.
easy and delish! I did add a little dijon mustard to the mixture.
Excellent Glaze! Have used several times basting the ham during cooking. This last time I added some of the maraschino cherry juice to the mixture and everyone loved it.
It was quick and easy. I stuck cloves in the ham.Everyone had seconds so it was a hit.
Exactly the simple recipe I was looking for. My mother always used whole cloves too. I'll use either whole after scoring my ham or use powered cloves when I microwave the glaze.
This was fantastic! Everyone loved it! Sweet, but not overwhelmingly so.
Wonderful and absolutely delicious glaze. Added a pinch of ground cloves and a dash of maraschino cherry juice. Reduced on the stove for about 10 minutes. Used this glaze on a Hatfield boneless ham.
I tripled the recipe and continued to pour fresh glaze over the ham. Super easy recipe !! Super yummy !! Very sweet but My new go to glaze
I cut down on the sugar, but overall it was a nice glaze.
I made it the first time exactly like the recipe called and it was excellent!! So much so that I had to make it again :)
It was good, but it needed to be thicker. Not sure how to do that though. Other than that, it was just fine.
I made it exactly as directed and it was hit! Definitely will make it again
Absolutely enjoy the recipe and the outcome. I add less cloves but still this is great and delicious
Super easy, quick and tasty! Sometimes the most simple is the best!
my ham tasted excellent with this glaze. not thick, just a light coating. justnperfect for the family.
Simply the best ham glaze I have ever made. My husband loves it because it's not very sweet.
I HAD TO COOK THE GLAZE ON STOVE BECAUSE IT WOULD NOT THICKED.
Definitely will make it again . I put pineapple slices on to with toothpicks, no other changes. I used a 9 lb fully cooked smoked ham and cooked it on low for 6 hours. Was ready by 5 hours. Delicious
Yes I sprinkled garlic powder in sauce and it was delicious I will use this recipe each time I come ham!
i ADDED A DAB OF YELLOW MUSTARD TO MY TASTE
I had a can of coconut milk and wanted to experiment
Did just like the recipe but I added a teaspoon of Dijon mustard. It was a big hit with my whole family. I will definitely use this again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections