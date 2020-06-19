New York Steaks with a Vanilla and Cherry Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 623.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 36.2g 72 %
carbohydrates: 37.3g 12 %
dietary fiber: 3.3g 13 %
sugars: 30g
fat: 28g 43 %
saturated fat: 10.8g 54 %
cholesterol: 106.3mg 35 %
vitamin a iu: 325.5IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 13.9mg 107 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 38 %
vitamin c: 12.4mg 21 %
folate: 17.5mcg 4 %
calcium: 60.7mg 6 %
iron: 4.9mg 27 %
magnesium: 60.7mg 22 %
potassium: 1051.7mg 30 %
sodium: 256.4mg 10 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 19 %
calories from fat: 251.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved