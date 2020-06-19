New York Steaks with a Vanilla and Cherry Sauce

Rating: 3.9 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Grilled steak with a cherry, vanilla, and wine sauce. Fresh cherries could be replaced with dried cherries, rehydrated in wine sauce.

By ainsliek

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 steaks
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat, and lightly oil the grate. Rub the New York steaks on both sides with the Worcestershire sauce, then season to taste with salt and pepper.

  • Cook the steaks on the preheated grill until they are beginning to firm, and are hot and slightly pink in the center, 6 to 7 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 140 degrees F (60 degrees C). Once the steaks are done, cover them with two layers of aluminum foil, and allow to rest in a warm area for 10 minutes.

  • While the steaks are cooking, prepare the cherry sauce by bringing the red wine to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat; boil for 5 minutes. Stir in the cherries, sugar, and vanilla extract. Return to a boil, then reduce heat to medium, and simmer until the cherries are tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Dissolve the cornstarch in the water, then stir into the simmering cherry sauce. Cook for a few minutes until the cherry sauce thickens. Pour the sauce over the steaks to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
624 calories; protein 36.2g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 28g; cholesterol 106.3mg; sodium 256.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

nappy524
Rating: 4 stars
02/24/2009
Excellent recipe! I used Merlot and a 14oz bag of dried pitted cherries. Read More
Helpful
(5)

Most helpful critical review

Jamie
Rating: 3 stars
12/09/2010
Was pretty good however I think it should be on something other than steak. Pork would be good. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
Jamie
Rating: 3 stars
12/09/2010
Was pretty good however I think it should be on something other than steak. Pork would be good. Read More
Helpful
(5)
nappy524
Rating: 4 stars
02/24/2009
Excellent recipe! I used Merlot and a 14oz bag of dried pitted cherries. Read More
Helpful
(5)
RMSR
Rating: 4 stars
11/13/2010
This tastes great. I added ginger garlic pimento spice blend onto the steaks. Used dried pitted cherries re-hydrated in some red wine. The wine almost evaporated completely while simmering so I added 35% cooking cream to get some sauce out of it. It turned out pleasantly sweet but not overpowering. The steaks needed a little more seasoning in my opinion. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Kobe-Beef-Store.com
Rating: 4 stars
05/11/2010
I love anything in a wine sauce! Read More
Helpful
(3)
sgrenitz
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2010
Was craving cherries so I made this with my boyfriend. He was skeptical of the fruit/vanilla with steak but we both loved it! I used dried cherries and red Zin. Wonderful! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Brandon
Rating: 1 stars
01/02/2010
My partner and I didn't care for this at all we ended up just eating the steak without the sauce. To those who like this... all the power to ya:D Read More
Helpful
(2)
soberlachee
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2014
A couple changes to suit my guests taste- I used 1 cup fresh dark cherries (remove pits) and added 1 cup frozen peaches and 2 T organic turbinado sugar. Reduced this in 2 cups of water. At half way point of reduction I added the Worcestershire and reduced that by half. Then I added 1/4 cup of red wine and 1/2 cup Brandy and reduced to au sec. Removed from heat and pureed in blender. Deleted the corn starch and vanilla altogether. Topped a center cut pork tenderloin chop with sauce. Amazing to say the least. Read More
