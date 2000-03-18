Oma's Fabulous Matzo Ball Soup

This is a matzo ball soup that my grandmother used to make. It is our family's favorite part of the meal. It serves a lot of people depending on the size of the bowl you use. Make sure to not add too much matzo meal in order to make the matzo ball float to the top of the boiling water.

Recipe by May Gerstle

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.

  • Break matzo crackers into small pieces, and place in a large bowl. Add water to cover; allow to soak for a few minutes, until soft. Drain off excess water.

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat and stir in drained matzos; stir until mixture is dry and slightly brown. Remove from heat, and mix in eggs, salt and pepper to taste, parsley, and onions.

  • Mix in just enough matzo meal to make mixture hold together. Roll one golf ball-size matzo ball. Place matzo ball in the boiling water to test the mixture. The ball must rise to the top of the water and not break apart. If it does not rise, then too much matzo meal was added. In this case, add another beaten egg to the mixture and try again. When desired consistency is reached, roll all of mixture into golf ball size spheres.

  • In a large saucepan, bring chicken broth to a slow boil over medium heat; add balls to broth. Serve soup as the balls rise to the top of the broth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
448 calories; protein 16.9g; carbohydrates 63.5g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 136mg; sodium 964.7mg. Full Nutrition
