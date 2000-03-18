Oma's Fabulous Matzo Ball Soup

My Mom just came home from the hospital and was craving matzo ball soup. I had never made it before or tried it before so I decided to try this recipe. What a hassle! This recipe take so much time and dirties so many different pots that I would not make it again. I added a ton of salt and used salted crackers but it still was very bland and doughy. I tried to cook the matzo crackers until they were dry like the recipe said but after 2 hours of cooking them, they were still slightly moist. I gave up and went with them anyway. The onions were overkill and I like onions. The recipe did not specify what size onion, so I used 1 small and 1 medium onion - still too much! I think they would be better if they were sauted before being added to the crackers. They remained raw and crunchy which was not very good combined with the mushy dough. Oh! And the mess this creates in a kitchen! The first large skillet I used was not big enough and every time I tried to 'flip' the crackers to dry them out, some would flop out onto the stove and floor. I don't know how I could have gotten the crackers 'dry'. I poured them into a collander and pressed them to remove as much water as I could from them. Maybe drying them in the oven would have been better... Anyway - this is my first bad review but I was very disappointed with the mess and the results. Sorry Oma.