Glazed Almond Cookies

Elegant little tea cookies with an almond pressed into the top. I like to cut the whole almonds in half to put on top of the cookies.

Recipe by Nancy

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, cream the butter and sugar until light. Beat in the almond and vanilla extracts and the egg yolks. Next, stir in the chopped almonds, flour and salt. Roll the dough into 1 inch balls, dip the balls into the egg whites. Place cookies 2 inches apart on the prepared cookie sheet. Press a whole almond into the top of the ball, flattening the cookie a little bit.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, until edges start to brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 22.2g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 37.4mg; sodium 109.8mg. Full Nutrition
