Glazed Almond Cookies
Elegant little tea cookies with an almond pressed into the top. I like to cut the whole almonds in half to put on top of the cookies.
My mother made these cookies at Christmas time when I was growing up. YUM! May want to use unsalted butter and/or reduce the amount of salt in recipe, depending on taste preferences.Read More
the cookies turned out, except the recipe does not give any info for the glaze. They are like the chinese almond cakes in that they are cake like in texture (puffy, not flat like the photo) - I guess because of the cake flour. I would recommend roasting the whole almonds to make them crunchy on the cookies...they are kind of soft otherwise.Read More
The recipe was simple, easy and turned out really awesome. Again like the previous person has stated there is no recipe for the glaze, but they still turned out great, will definitely choose this recipe to make again!
this turn out very salty! i had to add more flour and more sugar. other then adding more stuff to this recipe it was good. if any one makes this. do not put salt in it.
thanks for the recipe. Refreshingly light and great after I make a stirfry!
If you need a good glaze recipe to go along with this cookie this website is good! I made this cookie and used the glaze from this website and they turned out well!
The cookies were soft and smelled AMAZING
I made a minor adjustment to this recipe and came out with really scrumptious cookies. Instead of using all cake flour, I subbed 2/3 for almond flour. Baking time should be extended to at least 15 mins because of this. My cookies have varying shades of color because of the oil I used. One pan was greased with salted butter, yielding lighter cookies, and the other was greased with grape seed oil. All tasted amazing!
