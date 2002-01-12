Sweet Potato Pie VII

The Sweet Potato Pie is a southern tradition that is a thick, creamy and not-too-sweet desert. Recipe is very simple and quick to make. You can add various spices like cinnamon, ginger or nutmeg to sugar mixture to add a little spicy flavor.

By kimberly woods

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix together mashed sweet potatoes, butter or margarine, and eggs. In a separate bowl, mix together sugar, flour, and salt. Mix in spices if desired. Add to sweet potato mixture and stir well.

  • Mix together buttermilk and baking soda. Add to sweet potato mixture and stir well. Mix in vanilla extract. Pour filling into pastry shell.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 70 minutes, until set in center.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 47.3g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 54.7mg; sodium 373.7mg. Full Nutrition
