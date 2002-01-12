Sweet Potato Pie VII

The Sweet Potato Pie is a southern tradition that is a thick, creamy and not-too-sweet desert. Recipe is very simple and quick to make. You can add various spices like cinnamon, ginger or nutmeg to sugar mixture to add a little spicy flavor.
This pie is fantastic. I made no exceptions to the recipe - using real butter and real buttermilk. I did, however add 1 tsp. of pumpkin pie seasoning. My husband, brother in law, and father in law all three loved it, and they were raised down south on grandma's recipe - very hard to impress! Everyone else raved too, and I ended up having to make more! It was not just my first sucessful sweet potato pie, it was the first time to impress my father in law! Thanks for this flawless recipe!
I modified this a little. Used caned yams, 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice and half white sugar and half brown. Because it takes while to cook I also lined the crust with aluminum foil and removed it 10 minutes prior. Turned out wonderful!
I followed the recipe to a "T"...snuck a bite of the filling and couldn't wait to try it cooked! My husband said this is the best sweet potato pie he has ever had and I have to agree. I baked two of these pies for a dinner we are having at our church for boys from a boys home...I bet the boys will feel as if they are having some of their mom's cooking. They won't be home for the holidays but my prayer is that they will feel like home came to them. Thank you.
OH MY GOD? THIS IS THE BEST SWEET POTATO PIE YOU WILL EVER PUT IN YOUR MOUTH. EVEN MY SON WHO WILL NOT EAT SWEET POTATOES, COULD NOT GET ENOUGH OF IT. I DID THOUGH ADD A LITTLE PUMPKIN PIE SPICE(BUT JUST A LITTLE) OTHER THAN THAT DO NOT CHANGE A THING. THANKS
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2003
This recipe is exceptional! I tripled the recipe for a luncheon at work and everyone loved the results. My modifications to the recipe: I used almond extract in place of the vanilla, 1/4 tsp. nutmeg, mixed 1/2 brown and 1/2 white sugar, & 1/4 tsp. pumpkin pie spice. I will make this recipe again and again. THANKS for sharing.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2001
I found this recipe last night, tried it today at work and everyone loved it. Now I will prepare it for 64 for our Black History Meal at work. It was easy, and the cooking time was accurate. The flavor as written was terrific and I also added nutmeg and cinnamon to one pie and they loved that too.
I have made this twice in 1 week. Everyone loved it. Super easy recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2005
This is exactly what I was looking for. I changed it somewhat to use 6 tart shells I had, and the recipe amount was perfectly fitting. Also, since I don't have white sugar in the house used approx. 1/4 cup brown sugar. A wonderful result...the buttermilk seems to add custard-like texture and a bit of tang without heaviness given by cream.
I'm a big fan of sweet potato pies and this recipe is a real winner. Here are a few suggestions: try baking the potatoes instead of boiling. It will give them a slightly sweeter taste, thus allowing you an option to reduce the added sugar. Purée potato mixture in food processor or blender for a lighter silkier texture. Add spices: cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger ( I used 1/4 t of each for a doubled recipe. Lastly, press a few broken pecan pices into the bottom of pie shell before filling.
this is the sweet potato pie recipe I have always used. The buttermilk is the key to this recipe. I've tried other recipes that call for milk or evaporated milk and it's just not as good. I always add a little nutmeg and cinnamon and I use only 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar. This is always on our table at Thanksgiving and Christmas!
This pie is out of this world! I like that it specifies the amount of sweet potato to add and that it includes little butter. I made some changes though. I tasted the batter as I made it and I decided to reduce the sugar to 3/4 cup, 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup white sugar. It was just right. I also eliminated the baking soda because I find that it adds an unpleasant flavour to dishes. Lastly, I added 2 tablespoons of flour to thicken the mixture - I had left the sweet potatoes to cool in a pot of water, and although I squeezed excess water from them, the flesh was still moist. So if you boil your sweet potatoes, I recommend that you remove them from the pot as soon as they're tender.
Great recipe. I am diabetic and was searching for a lower fat but great tasting way to eat more sweet potatoes. This buttermilk recipe is the best I have found. I added one tsp of Pumpkin Pie Spice and put the chopped pecans on the floor of the pie crust before putting the filling in. I covered the entire edge of the pie crust so it didn't get burned during the 70 minute cooking time and substituted Splenda for the white sugar. Fantastic results and the best low fat sweet potato pie I have found. Thanks.
Fabulous recipe! Every other sweet potato pie I've eaten and/or baked tastes like a super sweet pumpkin pie. This recipe is easy and the pie tastes fab and (as it should) like it should...a sweet potato pie!
These pies turned out great! I do think the addition of buttermilk was key. I added 1/2 tsp each of cinnamon and nutmeg and used 1/2 c white sugar, 1/2 c brown sugar. Tip: puree the sweet potatoes...makes for smoother pies!
My mother and I do not particularly care for pumpkin pie and we wanted to find and alternative for Thanksgiving. Our whole family likes sweet potatoes (we usually bake them and eat them like baked potatoes), so we thought we'd give this a try. This pie was an overwhelming success!!!! It is nice and creamy and quite delicious - we've found a new family tradition. Thank you!!! I just wanted to add that I made one of the these pies to take to a work potluck - and I am now being told that I am the "official" sweet potato pie maker for our potlucks! One of my co-workers liked it so much that she has had me make one for her family the last 2 Thanksgivings (and she comes from a true southern family - not too bad for a northern girl, I must say!!)
This pie was excellent! Easy to prep, mix-up and bake. I did change a couple of things just to suit our family. I cut the sugar to 1/4 c and added allspice, nutmeg and cloves about 1/4 t each. This pie turned out light in flavor and set perfectly (did not separate from the shell or turn watery). This was my first try at Sweet Potato Pie and I am very glad I selected this recipe. I do believe as others have said that the buttermilk makes the difference in the creamy texture. Will DEFINATELY be making this pie again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2000
My husband loved this pie and he HATES sweet potatoes. lol. Wonderful flavor! Will definitely make this pie for Thanksgiving guests this year.
This pie went QUICK! I made exactly to a T. However, the part of the directions in step 2 that states "mix in spices if desired" really stumped me for a moment. I really didn't want to over spice the mixture nor did I want to add the wrong spice at this point. So I did 2 shakes of Pumpkin Pie spice and 2 shakes of ground cinnamon(can't tell you if that was an offical tsp or not, but that's what I shook in. And my BIL said it was seasoned just beautifully. I'll make this again. And to think I've never made a sweet potato pie before. I have to say, it was my favorite pie that I made for Thanksgiving.
I tasted my first pie 10 years ago, Ive been searching for a receipe and trying receipes. Ive finally found a match. This pie is wonderful. This receipe has taken the place of all the others. Thanks for sharing it.
The best sweet potato pie ever.. I did add cinnamon and nutmeg, I also used 3/4 cup of brown sugar instead of 1 cup of white sugar.. The buttermilk did something amazing to this pie, yummy!! Thanks Kimberly!! =))
I have never tasted sweet potato pie. I just happened upon this recipe & decided to try it. Boy, am I glad I did. There were some changes made by other reviewers but I thought it would be nice to see what the original recipe tasted like. It is so good that I couldn't wait to finish breakfast this morning. That pie was calling to me. So, what harm is it to have a little dessert after breakfast? Tonight, we're going to fix dinner for my 90 year old mom. She use to talk about sweet potato pie and how good it was. I can't wait for her to try this.
Quite tasty:) Not something i'd want to have every meal but every once in a while:)my 1st ever sweet potato pie..my hubbys only complaint was that he wasnt sure he could put ketchup on a pie and he always likes ketchup with sweet potatos(which is the weirdest combo in my mind...)haha
This is the BEST sweet potato pie I have ever made and is now the ONLY recipe I will use. My husband, stepson, and friends LOVED it! It baked perfectly; it wasn't runny; the crust baked perfectly with the pie. I used Pet Ritz deep pie shells. The only change I made was the sugar. I used brown sugar instead of white sugar and only a half cup instead of a full cup. Since I did not have any buttermilk I used skim milk mixed with lemon juice.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2000
This is the best sweet potato pie I have ever tasted, everyone in my family just loved it. Brenda
This recipe is IT. I have made it several times as written: use fresh potatoes, it makes the difference. It is so good, the pie I made for a friend never made it to the rest of the family after their son discovered it one night. My only personal touches are pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger and Mexican vanilla.
Instead of sweet potato, I used canned yams in pineapple orange sauce (drained), so the pie had a slight citrus flavor. Both the flavor and the texture were terrific! Next time, I'll try the recipe with plain sweet potatoes to see which I like best. The cooking time was right on the nose.
i followed recipe and reviewers suggestions... yum! I ate the whole pie by myself in 3 days.It was soooo good. I just love it! I ate mine with fat free cool whip. I will make again! I remembered one reviewer said to add 1/4 tsp pumpkin pie spice...i did. i also used half brown sugar and half white sugar as one reviewer said also.
I made this a couple of days ago for my mother and she is the reason I'm giving this four stars. I made only one change and that was to add more sugar and nutmeg. Didn't really have the taste I'm used to but everyone liked it. I will use some of these ideas with the recipe I normally use. Thanks for sharing.
Very good recipe for left over sweet potatoes or yams. I used yams and added ground cloves, fresh ground nutmeg, and a little allspice. The buttermilk gave it a nice tartness and I used less butter than stated for no other reason than to cut the fat in it. I too added Splenda vs. sugar.
This is one of the best sweet potato pie recipes I've tried. I usually make a spicy pie, but I just added minimal spices to this pie and it was wonderful: just a slight hint of nutmeg and allspice to enhance the delicious sweet potato flavor, which really shines in this pie! I think I'll make my traditional spicy sweet potato pie and this one for Christmas, to figure out which I really like best, but this pie has already become one of my favorites. I substituted evaporated milk for buttermilk, because I don't keep buttermilk on hand, and I replaced the white sugar with 1/8 Cup of molasses, because I prefer to avoid white sugar whenever possible.
This was very close to the pie my mom makes but she uses evaporated milk. It was a tad too sweet for me so i may cut the sugar down a little the next time I make it which will be Christmas!! It was very good though and nice and creamy. Husband loved it!
Great recipe! My husband doesn't like pumpkin, and I liked it better than pumpkin pie. On the trial run, I made 2 pies for his co-workers; they loved it, but I found it too sweet. I adjusted the recipe by using 1/2 c. sugar; 1/4 c. brown; 2TB molasses. Then I added a shot of bourbon and spiced it to my taste. It was amazing.
Oh my gosh, this was absolutely delicious. I added 1/2tsp nutmeg and 1 tsp cinnamon, but otherwise followed to a T. After baking for 60 min I topped with marshemellow meringue from "Sweet Potato Pie with Marshmallow Meringue Topping" recipe on this site. (This topping was SUPER sweet, so next time I'll cut back the sugar in the pie to 1/2 cup). The result was a heavenly cross of sweet tato pie and sweet tato casserole. My husband put it on his top 5 best pies he's ever eaten!
This is my first attempt at making homemade sweet potato pie, and in my opinion, this recipe is great. I did, however, alter it a bit. I baked my potatoes instead of boiling them. I didn't have any buttermilk, so I used evaporated milk instead. I used a half a stick of margarine instead of real butter (I don't like real butter), and instead of 1 c. white sugar, I used 1/2 c. white sugar and 1/2 c. brown sugar. Also, I added 1/2 t. cinnamon, 1/4 t. of each of the following : allspice, ginger, cloves, and nutmeg. It came out great, though it could have been a little bit sweeter, so next time I will up the white sugar 1/4 cup. I doubled the recipe, and got 3 pies out of it, though each one could have been just a little bit fuller (I ran out of batter). Even though they were a tiny bit short, they came out just fine. Thank you for this wonderful recipe! No more store bought pies for me! They do not compare to this....
Substituted Splenda for sugar. Added 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp nutmeg, and 1/2 tsp ginger. Cut into 10 slices - 153 calories per slice. Used 15.0 oz of sweet potatoes which may be slightly less than the 2 cups. Used Pillsbury refrigerated pie crust. Excellent!
We loved this! I used 2 C mashed canned sweet potatoes, 2 T smart balance, 1/2 C soy milk (to keep it non-dairy) and 1 t lemon juice. I also used a graham cracker crust and egg whites instead of whole eggs. Next time, I think I will try cutting back on the sugar and make a topping of cornflake crumbs and brown sugar. Thanks Kimberly!
This is one of the best sweet potato pies that i have ever tasted. I was kind of worried at first because some of the ingredients were not things that my grandmother use. But after tasting the final product my grandmother better watchout. I did add the cinnimen and nutmeg because of personal taste, but either way it goes this recipe is a keeper.
Absolutely amazing. So simple and delicious results. The only change I made is to add some mixed spice consisting of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove and switched out the buttermilk for double cream. Yummm!!! My new favorite pie.
This is really good! I have made it twice--the first time I didn't have quite enough sweet potato; the second time I had too much... Rather than resort to weights and calculators I simply guessed (and carelessly!) at how much to adjust the other ingredients--It still came out great, both times. You know you have a good, easy recipe when you can mess it up a bit and it still works! The spices are necessary in my opinion; I skimped on them somewhat the second time and it just seemed a little too plain for everyone, even my mom who is usually very sensitive to spices.
Won't ever make a sweet potato pie any other way THANK YOU SOOOO MUCH only thing I added was 1/4 nutmeg but kept everything else the same. VERY easy to follow! Mistake on the previous review this reciepe deserves 10 stars :)
My husband said don't lose this recipe. It is the best ever. It has consistency, not smooth like pumpkin pie. Very rich. I used a pie crust cutter instead of potato masher...it was easier. Added 1/8 cup molasses.
This was by far the best Sweet Potatoe recipe. I made this for guests and we all raved about how you could taste the sweet potatoe without any spices to overpower the overall flavor.I did use 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar as suggested in another review. This will become a family classic.
Looking forward to making this again this year. Made it last year and remembered thinking it tasted very close to the way my mom made back home in N.C. I did add brown sugar and cinnamon and nutmeg as others suggested, and left out the salt. Thanks for sharing, especially since most pies in Georgia are pumpkin!
I've never made a sweet potato pie before -- actually, I'm not even sure I've ever tasted one -- but this was hands-down one of the BEST pies I've ever made or eaten. Easy to make, too! I used freshly-cooked and mashed sweet potatoes from my farmer's market, and the pie came out out light and fluffy and not-too-sweet, and just...WOW. I may never made a pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving again now that I've had this. :)
I made this pie for Thanksgiving, and it was amazing! Super yum! I baked my sweet potatoes. Then put them through a food mill to get rid of all the "fiberous" parts of the potato. It made for a much creamier pie. I will definitely make this again.
Liked it. Did some improv because that's how I cook. Improv included using canned yams, drained, rather than fresh. That worked out great. Rather than 1c sugar, I used a reduction of the drained liquid from the canned yams...not as good as I'd hoped--needed more sweetness. I think next time I would add some orange juice and/or brown sugar to it prior to reduction. Didn't have buttermilk so I used plain yogurt--no problems there. The final variation was to separate the eggs and beat the whites and fold in. That worked well, though I beat them maybe a little too stiffly so that they didn't fold in completely. Nobody complained. In fact, most everybody in the family wanted more. So, even with variance that I thought could have been improved, it still worked out great, and still pretty low-cal for a dessert.
This was the first time I have ever tasted or made sweet potato pie and it was tasty. I made these in 3/4 cup ramekins for individual servings and cut the recipe in half. The texture was very creamy and the outside edges were chewy. I added some spices to the pie. Instead of 1/2 cup sugar I only added 1/3 cup sugar to balance the sweetness of the graham cracker crust. I used a graham cracker crust, made from homemade graham crackers, and it was fabulous. Next time I will try it with a traditional pie crust. I will be making this recipe again and again.
This was so good that I was afraid of eating the whole thing. I doubled the recipe and took the 2nd pie to work the next day. My coworkers really enjoyed it. It was a bit too sweet.. so next time i'll use 3/4ths of the recommended sugar.
My new go to sweet potato pie! Reduced the sugar by 1/4 cup, added 1 teaspoon nutmeg and 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon, perfect for my taste. Very easy to make. One other note; I always peel, cut in 1 - 1/2 inch cubes and steam my sweet potatoes. Another reviewer mentioned baking, which is also a good idea, these cooking methods keep more flavor in the potato.
I've made about eight of these pies now this fall/winter. Everyone loves it. I do add cinnamon and nutmeg to the sugar mixture, as was suggested by the contributor, but pretty much stick to the recipe exactly as written. Delicious.
I have made this pie for the last five years. My husband doesn't want any other one. The first year I made it, I put 2 cups of flour instead of 2 tablespoons. My mistake turned in to my daughter's favorite, sweet potato muffins. But I still had to make the pies.
