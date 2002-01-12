Sweet Potato Pie VII

This is my first attempt at making homemade sweet potato pie, and in my opinion, this recipe is great. I did, however, alter it a bit. I baked my potatoes instead of boiling them. I didn't have any buttermilk, so I used evaporated milk instead. I used a half a stick of margarine instead of real butter (I don't like real butter), and instead of 1 c. white sugar, I used 1/2 c. white sugar and 1/2 c. brown sugar. Also, I added 1/2 t. cinnamon, 1/4 t. of each of the following : allspice, ginger, cloves, and nutmeg. It came out great, though it could have been a little bit sweeter, so next time I will up the white sugar 1/4 cup. I doubled the recipe, and got 3 pies out of it, though each one could have been just a little bit fuller (I ran out of batter). Even though they were a tiny bit short, they came out just fine. Thank you for this wonderful recipe! No more store bought pies for me! They do not compare to this....