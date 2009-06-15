Chicken Spaghetti Casserole II
A creamy comfort food casserole combining the flavors of chicken, spaghetti, mushrooms and cheese. Great for a rainy Sunday group gathering.8
After reading the other reviews, I changed a few things. Instead of boiling your onions and celery in chicken broth, I sautéed them in ¼ stick of butter with salt and pepper. I also added half of a bell pepper for a little extra flavor. Alsoto add a little more flavor, instead of 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup, I used 1 can of cream of mushroom and 1 can of cream of chicken. I also added about half of a can of milk. I mixed the onions, bell pepper, and celery with the cream of mushroom soup and the cream of chicken soup. I also added salt and pepper to taste. I choose not to add the mushrooms. Everyone really enjoyed these changes but I have to agree it is a lot of food.
After mixing everything together I tasted the sauce and it was definitely bland to my taste. I added 1/2 teaspoon of garlic salt, 1/4 teaspoon of garlic pepper, 1/2 teaspoon of salt-free Cavender's Greek seasoning, and 1/4 - 1/2 teaspoon of poultry seasoning. That seemed to fix it. I used Velveeta cheese and just melted it in the pan and didn't bother to cook it in the oven like a casserole. We just filled our plates from the pan and served it with crescent rolls and a salad. I did have to add a bit more broth to thin it down a little.
This recipe is really the best chicken casserole I have ever had. All the ladies at church have been sharing this recipe since it was a huge hit at a gathering recently. My husband had 3 helpings! Well worth the bit of time to cook the chicken and broth, but you could use some chicken breasts and a couple of cans of broth.
When I first made this, I didn't have parsley. It was bland and a little dry, after baking. I revamped the recipe. With the left over broth, I added two tablespoons of chicken bullion. Plus basil instead of parsely, and some garlic salt. I doubled the onions, celery and chicken broth (2 cups of broth). Canned chicken works just fine! I also substituted egg noodles for the spaghetti. I can't believe how much better it tastes now. I hope others will try it. You might be surprised.
This was a good recipe but a little bland. I used fresh mushrooms but it also requires some garlic, herbs and/or seasonings to give it more 'oomph'. A good recipe to make your own.
This was a great recipe, and it made so much, it fed my husband and I all week! I substituted the 8 oz of shredded cheddar for 16 oz of Velveeta, and it was great! Very econmical meal.
We did not like this recipe. It made enough for a crowd, but was very bland and very dry. It needed a whole lot of something to make it better. I ate it a leftovers for lunch the entire week (because my husband would let the enitre pan go to waste despite how bad it was) with the help of plain yogurt & more cheese to attempt to moisten it up. Will not ever make this one again.
Have made this several times - keeps well, freezes well and the guys love it. Great to make and reheat for work.
We enjoyed this - and it's a good thing, because it made a lot! (Even though I halved the recipe, we've had it for 2 meals, and I still have a little bit in the fridge!)
My husband LOVED this recipe...it is so creamy and yummy... definate comfort food!! I don't shred my chicken though, I cube it, and I add a little green pepper to the water as it boils. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is the recipe I have been looking for and I am sure we will enjoy
My whole family loved this recipe! I used 6 chicken thighs instead of a whole chicken. If it's dry, just use more of the reserved broth. I'll try with some bell peppers next time.
The recipe was a bit dry, but my granddaughter loved it. After reading some reviews, I sauteed the celery and onions instead of boiling them. I used roasted 2 chicken breasts with Lawry's Seasoning Salt and pats of butter that I roasted in the oven at 350º for 30 minutes. Roasting the chicken has a better taste than boiled and not as dry. I also added 1 tsp. of garlic powder since some reviews said it was bland. If I make this again, I will add maybe 1/2 cup more of the broth or a 1/2 cup of milk.
Great recipe! Be sure to look through the comments for some great ideas about tweaking the recipe. I used rotisserie chicken to save time (and dirty dishes), and I also sauteed the celery and onion in butter since I didn't do the "boil the chicken with the veggies" step. I swapped one can of cream of mushroom for cream of chicken, and I added extra milk to make sure the casserole didn't get too dry during baking. I made this for a 14-person birthday lunch (didn't quite double the recipe, but it was close), and everyone loved it, even my pickiest eaters. Will definitely add to the rotation!
I only had breast and drumsticks. Added onion and bellpepper(from our garden), and garlic when I boiled the chicken. Did not have cream of mushroom. So added cream of chicken and rotel! It made 2 casseroles so now I froze it to have when my mother comes the day before Thanksgiving!! A hit with all!!!
Kids loved it. Took to a banquet, everyone enjoyed. Added some extra veggies for color.
I made the smaller version so instead of the half a can mushrooms I used the whole can. I also added additional chicken bouillon and added garlic powder. All and all a great recipe.
Followed the recipe but sprinkled fresh parsley when it was done. Added color. It's a winner.
My Husband and I really enjoyed this casserole. I made some shortcuts and minor adjustments. Used grilled chicken and Angel hair pasta I had on hand, sautéed celery, onion and red bell pepper in butter and then added fresh mushrooms. Added the pasta and chicken some garlic powder, oregano, salt & pepper, one can of cream mushroom soup and chicken broth. Topped with cheese and baked. Yum! Definitely will make again.
I made this with 2 bone-in chicken breasts and halved the other ingredients. I used fresh mushrooms instead of canned and penne pasta instead of spaghetti because that's what I had. I'm living in an RV for a couple months and this was easy to make in my small kitchen. Hubby liked it too! Will make again
This was so delicious. It was a big hit with the family, and I know I will make again. I must say however, that I did add 5 oz of Rotel to spice it up and it tasted so yummy. GREAT RECIPE! 5 STARS *****
No changes made. I will definitely make this again!!!
Was using leftover chicken breasts, so I sauteed the onion and celery in butter, seasoned with salt and pepper and garlic powder. I didn't have broth, so I used the juice from the mushrooms, and cooking sherry to equal the one cup of liquid. I used noodles, because that's what I had. I thought 8 oz of cheese on top sounded like way too much, so I put some in the soup mixture, then the rest on the top. I also added some poultry seasoning. I'll definitely make this again.
