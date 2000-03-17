Egg Salad II

This is a good and fulfilling egg dish that is best served warm.

By Sara

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil; cover, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.

  • In a large bowl, combine the eggs, peas, celery, pimento, onion, 1 cup bread crumbs, mayonnaise, milk, garlic salt, salt and pepper. Mix well and pour into a 1 quart casserole dish.

  • Melt butter and fry remaining 1/2 cup bread crumbs until lightly browned. Sprinkle over casserole and bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
813 calories; protein 23g; carbohydrates 39.4g; fat 63.4g; cholesterol 456.3mg; sodium 1103.5mg. Full Nutrition
