Egg Salad II
This is a good and fulfilling egg dish that is best served warm.
Warm and good! Not at all what egg salad usually is but what else would you call it? Hmmm. I agree that it's a party dish that goes with hot wings....perfect for that. I liked Tobasco on it. It is salty...a big reason why the 4 kids loved it! I made for lunch with bread and crackers. Next time I will use homemade bread crumbs because my commercial stuff had a lot of sodium and go easy on the salt and switch to garlic powder. Great for using up Easter eggs! Could easily increase egg count. The celery gave a nice needed crunch. Be good on party toasts.Read More
We didn't really care for this dish. It doesn't taste remotely like an egg salad. More like a stuffing or dressing. The peas were also out of place in this recipe.Read More
this recipe was soooo salty!! i also used half of the bread crumbs and it was way too many. it was like eating bread casserole instead of eggs. i will stick with my own egg salad recipe, sorry.
I recently took this recipe to a football party. It was a great success. It goes very well with hot wings and beer. I brought home only crumbs and had to send the recipe to work with my husband. Thank you!
one word- yuck!!!!!
This recipe is good with some modifications. I took out the pimento and peas right away. I used light mayo and took out some yokes (for health). No bread crumbs in the salad itself, only as light topping maybe. And use the garlic salt very sparingly, it's strong with eggs.
I did not care for this recipe.
