Baked Ziti III

A delicious side or main dish with beef, basil and lots of cheese. You can substitute the beef for Italian sausage or add a combination. Serve with crusty warm bread and a green salad, if desired.

By Susan

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In a large skillet, brown beef over medium heat. Add onions; saute until tender. Drain off fat and add spaghetti sauce; simmer for about 15 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a lightly greased 2 quart baking dish, place about half of the pasta; top with a layer of provolone and mozzarella cheese slices. Spread on a layer of half the spaghetti sauce mixture and sour cream.

  • Cover with remaining pasta, cheese and sauce; sprinkle a layer of Parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

  • Bake in preheated oven for about 30 minutes or until cheese and sauce are bubbly; serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
761 calories; protein 36.2g; carbohydrates 74.9g; fat 34.4g; cholesterol 96mg; sodium 1258.4mg. Full Nutrition
