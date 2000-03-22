Baked Ziti III
A delicious side or main dish with beef, basil and lots of cheese. You can substitute the beef for Italian sausage or add a combination. Serve with crusty warm bread and a green salad, if desired.
Great recipe. I took the advice of another and tossed the ziti with the sour cream before layering. I will NEVER skip this step. The noodles stayed creamy and delicious. I browned ground pork, used left over ground beef, garlic and onion. I didn't have provolone so topped every layer with parmesan. I didn't need 2 jars of sauce as others said they did. very good.Read More
Aside from a fabulous recipe, this was SO fast. My boyfriend raved about it and so did I. Made a nice 9x13 FULL of ziti. Great for a family style meal with several guests or a pot luck. Some tips: As suggested by other reviews I seasoned the ground beef with italian seasoning and added minced garlic. To give this recipe a real italian flare, I bought spaghetti sauce with italian sausage already inside so I didnt have to buy and cook sausage too. It turned out just right.. not too overpowering. I also added a small amount of the sauce to cover the first layer of ziti as suggested by another review and it came out perfect.. I think it might have been too dry on the bottom otherwise. A large skillet was too small for all of the spaghetti sauce. I had to transfer it to a large pot. An electric skillet might be big enough.. This recipe fills a 9x13 to the brim so make sure you dont use anything smaller. I also baked this uncovered on the center rack with no isses and the cheese came out nice and golden brown. Definitely will make this again!!
I read the reviews and decided to be a little creative. I mixed the ziti with sour cream, ricotta, 1 egg, and 1 jar of the spaghetti sauce. I used Italian sausage and browned it with onion and garlic. I drained the fat off and added the remaining jar of spaghetti sauce. I sprayed a deep baking pan with olive oil spray and then added a layer of ziti, sausage mixture, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced provolone topped off with sliced pepperoni. I repeated the layers, except for the pepperoni, and topped it off with the parmesan and the fresh basil. I also made an extra pan of this for a friend. Everyone raved about how good it was! I was surprised when my pasta hating son had two helpings! I am giving this 5 stars because it is an excellent base recipe. Thank you!
I have been making this recipe for several years and it is excellent. Have given the recipe out many times. Sour cream is MUCH less expensive than riccotta cheese, and many guests do not believe that there isnt riccotta in this ziti. The only things I do different is that I use an 8oz package of each of the cheese and I assemble differently. While the pasta is cooking, I brown the beef and onion, drain and mix the 2 jars of sauce with the meat...simmer until pasta is all done. After draining the pasta, I mix it with the meat/sauce. Time to layer...half meat/sauce/pasta, layer all the provolone, spread a container of sour cream, then rest of meat/sauce/pasta, all the mozz cheese, and a sprinkle of parm cheese. Bake about 30-45 minutes until hot. NEVER dry and just amazing in taste. My old family ziti recipe has gone out the window!
This was great as it was written!
This is for kathyj2008. I totally agree with you. My pet peeve is people that rate it high or low and then follow up with so many changes that it is nothing like the original. I like to hear what they did or did not like because that helps me evaluate it considering my tastes. I thought this was an all around good recipe.
Fantastic recipe! Made so much that I split it into two batches, freezing one (before baking) and baking the other. I needed to use a little more cheese than called for because of this, but only about a cup more. First one was absolutely delicious & we just made the frozen one last night. I thawed it in the refrigerator overnight and baked as directed. Just as good as the first time! I'll be making this a lot for families in our squadron as they have babies or move in/out. Thanks Susan for such a great recipe.
This was so good! I was going to make Baked Ziti I, but decided on this one due to the fresh basil (I love it! And I have my own basil plant). I used a pound of whole wheat penne instead of ziti. I used 93% lean ground beef, a red onion, and organic pasta, pasta sauce, and sour cream. I used shredded mozzarella and a 16 oz. container of sour cream. I made one big deep dish(probably about 11x4 or something) and one foil 8x8 pan to freeze for later. I loved the fresh basil on top, and added some fresh oregano too, because I just bought an oregano plant yesterday! My hubby and I loved this, and so did our one-year old!
I must agree with Linda & Kathy. Make the recipe as written. It irritates me that so many reviewers make substitutes, then rate it. Not fair. Only confuses other reviewers. If you liked the recipe ingredients to start with, why change it? If you decide to make it again, then make your substitutes. I liked it and will make again to suit my familys taste.
I used 1/2 pound of beef and 1/2 pound ground italian sausage, this dish was an instant hit. I've already made it twice.
Everyone I asked to try this, loved it. Definately need larger than a 2-quart baking dish. A 9x13 pan was filled to the top.
I made this a day ahead for a graduation picnic. It was a hit! All ages went back for more. Cook to pasta to aldente then quick cool in ice water. Dry completely then prepare the layers as directed. Cover and place in fridge. Remove from the fridge well before baking to allow tray to come to room tempurature. Then baked uncovered as directed. We re-covered the trays (I made enough for 20) then transported to the picnic and placed on chafing dishes. Delicious!
I made this last night and it was a hit. I added 2 cloves of fresh, minced garlic to the meat while cooking and some fresh sliced mushrooms too. I don't buy spaghetti sauce so I used tomato sauce and added oregano, Italian seasoning and salt & pepper along with the basil. DON'T skip the basil! I took the advice of another reviewer and stirred the sour cream on to the cooked pasta and reserved a little of the sour cream to add in the center per instructions. I used a large, deep casserole dish and put some sauce on the bottom first. Followed that with the pasta and sprinkled parm then more sauce. Next I sliced 1 pkg of fresh mozzarella in the center along with the sour cream and parmesan. Followed with pasta then sauce ending with sauce. I topped it with a combo of shredded mozzarella and parmesan. Baked it uncovered for about 35 minutes. Delish and so creamy with the fresh mozzarella and sour cream. Served with hot, crusty bread. Thanks!
The boys loved this one. . . even though we ate it for three days! This made a lot more than I was expecting. Could have substituted less expensive shredded cheeses as well. Probably will try again using rigotta cheese to replace sour cream so I can freeze the leftovers :)
This recipe was given to me a number of years ago and has always been a hit! The difference is spicy italian sausage in lieu of ground beef, shredded parmesan cheese and garlic. However, as others have said there is NO way this fits in a 2 qt dish. I use two and freeze one. It is a Winner!
This is so good. I've been making one similar to this for years. I've never added sour cream. Instead I add some Classico Alfredo sauce, but not a whole lot - maybe half a cup as I want to taste the pasta sauce. I add Fontina cheese too as it's creamy and melts beautifully. I also use Italian low-fat sausage. In the summer I have fresh basil and it really takes this to another level. Also add a combo of Italian spices. It freezes well for leftovers. Always a hit!
This was not just simple but delicious! I omitted the meat (TRYING TO SAVE MONEY ON GROCERY BILL) and still found it flavorful. Will definitely make again
I loved this! Tastes a lot like lasagna without all the work. I did add hot italian sausage along with the ground beef. Made my own sauce but kept everything else the same. Was a bit worried about using the sour cream but it tasted great. Will definitely make again.
I have to say that this is really, REALLY good. The fresh basil really makes a difference in the flavor. Try to get fresh basil if you can. Everyone really likes this dish and they often ask me to make for any get-togethers. ENJOY. mmmm...mmmmm...good!
A personal favorite of mine! I've used this recipe twice, and both times have turned out wonderfully. The first time, i followed the recipe to a T and it got rave reviews. The 2nd time, I decided to take a vegetarian spin on it by substituting portabello mushrooms for ground beef. I cooked it just as the beef should have been cooked, with the same seasonings. it was absolutely fabulous! The sour cream really makes it.
This was just OK. I thought the addition of sourcream took away from the "Italianess" of the dish. I love ziti but won't be making it this way again.
Excellent recipe. Everytime I bake this recipe it is a huge hit in my household. My suggestion to this recipe would be to mix the sour cream with the baked ziti noodles in a large mixing bowl, this ensures an even coverage. Also make sure to do a top layer of ziti, cheese, and sauce in that order. If you put cheese on top of the sauce at the top it might burn the cheese (I have done this before).
This is an OUTSTANDING recipe.I mixed the sour cream with the meat sauce with. I did not use the basil but it was still very good.I also used chicken sauaged with the ground beef
This ziti recipie is fantastic!!! I did halve the recipe since it is just my husband and I. I didn't have any onion or fresh garlic so I used onion powder and garlic powder. I think next time I make it I will add alittle hot breakfast sausage to it and maybe alittle more cheese. My husband is not a big eater and had 2 huge portions so I was happy. Thanks for the recipe
This was hit! I mixed in my sauce and than sour cream as everyone suggested and than I followed the recipe!!! So creamy!!!!
Sounds terrific! For a vegetarian option, toss cooked & drained ziti with 2 containers of ricotta cheese, & 2 cups of shredded mozzarella. Pour some of the spaghetti sauce in the bottom of a greased 13x9 pan. Next add 1/2 of the ziti mixture & a layer of cheese--shredded moz, sliced moz or provolone. Finish off the jar of sauce over the top. Repeat layer ending with the 1/2 cup parmesan. Bake 30-45 min. It's a Mr Food recipe that rocks! Awesome!!
Sooo flavorful! My husband, who usually has no opinion on dinner, said "this is really, really good stuff". Definately need a bigger dish!! I ended up pouring mine into a 9x13 after the casserole dish overflowed :) Keeper!!
Oh so yummy. We had company over and they could not stop raving about this ziti. I made a double batch so I could have leftovers for myself. I left out the mozzarella and basil, but didn't miss it. I served this with a salad and garlic bread and I thank you for sharing this yummy recipe.
the recipe is basically a good one. however, it defineitely calls for ricotta cheese, NOT sour cream! i agree with half gr beef and half sausage. and more seasoning, but that is how i cook everything...
Good food! And easy to experiment with. (I doubled it, subbed ricotta for the sour cream and made my own spaghetti sauce but I couldn't fit all the sauce in.) My guests loved it. The doubled recipe was bigger than 4 quarts and would have fed 20 people. Great leftovers.
Yum! And easy... This makes a TON, so I agree with everyone else, use a 9x13 and you'll fill it to the brim. I used the ingredients exactly as directed, but made one change to the process and that was to toss the noodles in sour cream before layering. I can't imagine doing it any other way. I also used a spicy marinara and it was perfect! The flavors of the three different cheeses meld beautifully and everything comes together well. Can't wait for leftovers tomorrow, they're always better with this kind of dish!
YUM! Very good! I did as someone suggested and coated the ziti with the sour cream. It turned out great.
Certainly one of the better ziti recipes i've had. It is quick, cheap, simple, and thank heavens, not too cheesy. It may be a little boring for my tastebuds as followed by the recipe, but it wouldn't take much to kick it up a notch. I did saute the onions before throwing in the beef. Next time I'll experiment with a few changes like 3-6 cloves of sauteed garlic, a dash of pepper flakes, or maybe mixing/subbing the beef for italian sausage.
Made it in the morning and placed in fridge til time to cook. (Let sit on counter for 20 minutes before placing it in oven.) One of the jars of sauce I used had ricotta in it, so that combined with the sour cream made it nice and creamy--not at all dry. Didn't have provelone cheese (I'm in China and have to take what's available at the time) but I didn't miss it. It makes a lot of food! I served with my homemade bruschetta...
I make this recipe over and over again. And all my friends make it too(they've passed it along as well). I do use the Sargento's mix of provolone and mozzerella for ease. The one major change I made was I split it into a 9x13 and a 8x8 pan. If we have company I bake both otherwise one goes into the freezer for a quick dinner another night. Great Recipe.
Delicious! I followed the recipe exactly except for substituting ricotta cheese for the sour cream (I also halved the recipe). I had planned to cover with foil, as other readers suggested, but forgot and it still was fantastic. Served it with garlic toast and corn, which made it a perfect meal on this cold and snowy night!!!
pretty good. Kelsey loved it. Kevin ate it. Definitely make again. I used a bag of shredded mozz and prov cheese. More cheese could be better.
Delicious, Bruh!!! Followed some reviewers' advice and tossed the ziti in sour cream before putting in pan. Also mixed bottom layer of ziti with sauce mixture so noodles wouldn't be dry. Added lots more cheese, garlic with the onion and used fresh basil on top of cheese layer in middle as well as on top. Makes a very full dish but didn't spill over. Great recipe, straight up!!!
It makes a LOT (and may spill over in your oven). It is a great, inexpensive dish to make for a large crowd. In the future, I would mix the basil in, as I think you miss out on a lot of the flavor when it is on top.
its a good recipe, i lower the stars because i had to tweak it.
This recipe is killer! I love it! My 2-qt baking dish was filled to the brim; just a little bit of overflow in the oven. I followed the recipe to a tittle.
Very good recipe! I followed the instructions almost exactly. The only variation I made was mixing the sour cream and pasta together beforehand. The family loved it! As another reviewer previously said, it had a similar flavor to lasagna. And it made a TON! This would be excellent to bring to potlucks, parties, or when you are having guests for dinner. Yummy and so easy! Will definitely be making again!
Very good and easy to make. I also mixed the sour cream with the pasta before putting it in a 9x13 pan. Went over really well for our Mother's Day carry-in at Mom's.
Absolutely fantastic! The sour cream produces such a different flavor than the usual ricotta cheese. This has become my go-to meal for potlucks and dinner parties. The only difference I make is that I usually leave off the basil just because I never remember to pick some up. Tastes great with turkey instead of beef as well.
We loved it! Did not change a thing. A new favorite.
This is good, and even if you don't have Provolone cheese on hand it comes out tasty.
I loved this recipe. Although will use a bigger tray next time. The kids liked it better the next day when I stirred it around and combined everything together.
I have never made or eaten Baked Ziti before, and I have to say this was awesome!! My husband looked at it and was not too thrilled at first, but we have decided that this recipe definitely needs to go into our regular rotation of meals. This would be perfect for a gathering since it makes so much! Very simple to put together, I did however use a little more cheese, since we love cheese. I used the whole 8oz packages of cheese for the mozzarella and provolone, and it was perfect.
This was absolutely delicious! I made a couple of changes -I didn't bother with the onion or basil. Also DH hates sour cream (and it seemed a little out of place to me anyway) so instead I used a jar of Ragu alfredo sauce, and I stirred it into the pasta before I layered the ingredients. Everything else was the same. Since I was just cooking for two I split it into two pans and froze one of them for later. Awesome!
Easy and enjoyed by the whole family.
I must say this is the best and easiest ziti I ever made. I used ground chicken and also used dried basil because that is what I had on hand. Next time I will use fresh basil. I mixed the sour cream into the sauce and then mixed it into the pasta---things are distributedbetter this way. Layered cheeses.
feeds a lot of people! 10 easy!
So I made this twice recently, apparently bc I forgot to review it, but it's a good recipe so I guess it doesn't matter. This second time, I used homemade frozen spaghetti sauce and just used my kitchen scale to measure the appropriate amount. I also followed reviewer's advice and mixed the sour cream with the ziti to keep it moist (well, I used penne, but why quibble?--close enough!) and it works well. I don't have fresh basil on hand, so I used dried but added it in with the sauce so it could help develop the flavors. Whenever I make a pasta bake, I put some of the sauce in the pan before the pasta (not much, just enough to have a thin layer) so as to keep the bottom layer of pasta drying out, then I just layer as noted in the recipe. It works well every time. I didn't have provolone but I didn't notice--just used a tad more mozzarella, and it worked well. this is a good, basic recipe. I must say I prefer another recipe for a quicker ziti since I don't have to boil the noodles (with extra water, they boil in the casserole as it bakes) but this is equally good. Thanks for the recipe!
Very easy and good. I added pepperoni layered over the provelone and used 1/2 Italian sausage and 1/2 hamburger meat. Very tasty!
This is a HUGE hit in my house. I never would have thought sour cream would be such an awesome addition to baked ziti but it's delicious. I often make this without the meat and it turns out just as well. One thing I've done differently is to mix the ziti with one jar of the spaghetti sauce so that it's all coated. I let it sit for about 10-15 before assembling. It helps ensure that all the noodles have sauce on them.
Rave Reviews from my dinner party! I did season my beef with rosemary, dried oregano, dried basil, and fresh minced garlic. Used Classico Spicy Tomato and Basil spaghetti sauce. I also took advice from a reviewer and mixed my noodles with the sour cream when layering and there were no dry noodles to be found! Other than that I followed the recipe to a tee and it turned out great!
My husband is horribly picky and he had two helpings of this dish. He absolutely loved it and so did our neighbors.
This meal was amazing! I didn't use the onion and sour cream. Also, I added the parmesan cheese after the dish was finished baking. I used the Clasico Traditional Sweet Basil sauce so I didn't need to add basil. The Clasico mushroom and olive sauce is great for this dish as well. 1 pound of ground beef will NOT be enough. I used two pounds of ground beef and 2.5 jars of sauce. Love this dish and so did my family!
Add the sour cream to the noodles before layering
I made this over the weekend and I just realized I did not put in the basil. I used mini ziti and I did mix the pasta with the meat sauce. I did enjoy it, but I bet it would have been better with the basil. I'll make it again with ALL the ingredients. Thanks for the recipe!
This was way yummy! It makes a lot and it tastes a lot like lasagna. I will definitely be making this again!
Wow! This was really good. The sour cream really made the taste difference. My husband couldn't figure out what the "extra" ingredient was. I will be making this often.
I use one of those disposable lasagna pans. It all fits and one less thing to clean up! I also use a pound of the ground Johnsonville Italian sausage and a pound of beef.
Good recipe! A little drier than I like but a decent baked ziti.
This was great - the only change I made was mixing the sour cream in with the spaghetti sauce.
This is the second time I've made this. I stuck pretty close to the recipe, only adding 12 oz of cottage cheese and about a half cup of grated Parmesan to the sour cream. Added about 1/2 tsp cayenne to the spaghetti sauce for a little bite. I used a 15" X 10" shallow roasting pan and it filled it nicely with a little space to spare at the top. It is soooooo good! MY stomach is saying , "No more" and my taste buds are arguing!!! LOL I had never seen a recipe for ziti calling for sour cream but it does definitely add something. DELICIOUS!
I've made this recipe yesterday and it is very creamy, cheasy and absolutly delicious! Besides it is very easy and quick to do. I browned the meet in a tablespoon of olive oil with the onion sauted first. I used a jar of tomato sauce and a jar of bolognese sauce and turned out fantastic and tasty! This recipe will be a usual at my table!!!Thanks Susan!
Very yummy recipe. I used ground turkey instead of ground beef and light sour cream to make a little healthier.. very good. Also, I took the previous suggestion to toss the ziti noodles in sour cream before layering and used a bit more cheese. Definitely need a 3-quart baking dish or larger; mine barely fit into the 3-quart dish. My boyfriend really liked this dish and we had lots of leftovers. Will definitely make again.
This was a HUGE hit with everyone in my family...and I have the most finicky eaters. I added sour cream to the noodles and omitted the onion. Delicious!!
REALLY REALLY good ... one of the best ziti recipies I've seen personally I like it best without the meat though.. I think it makes it taste even better...
This was SO good! The only thing I changed was tossing the pasta w/ the sour cream beforehand like other reviewers suggested.
This was great! I used italian sausage and didn't use the sour cream at all. Thanks for sharing!
I love it, easy to make and the sour cream to it was very tasty who knew, I also added spinach to mines when i was layering it and it all came out perfect....
It's good. I'd give it 3 1/2 stars, but it's not possible. The outcome really depends on the sauce you use.
I cut the recipe in half and it still filled a 9x9 pan to the top! I took others' suggestion and mixed the sour cream into the noodles. It creates almost a ricotta effect. I used a jar of Trader Joe's Organic Tomato and Basil Marinara and substituted mild Italian sausage for the ground beef. I also used fresh basil from my garden. It turned out pretty good! I'll make it again. I can't imagine making the whole recipe unless I had a LOT of people to feed, though.
This recipe is a keeper! It's so rich and creamy, which makes it stand above most ziti recipes. Perfect for potlucks or parties since it travels well and can be prepared ahead. It's so easy to make and the flavors are even better the next day. Pick a good quality tomato sauce, and it tastes yummy still made with reduced fat sour cream. I also add sauteed mushrooms to the sauce and several shakes of Italian spices too.
This was excellent. I made it for a youth group event last weekend and everyone loved it. I was very nervous as Italian food is not my specialty. I made it with the Ragu Chunky Tomato, Garlic & Onion and the sauce tasted as fresh as any homemade I have ever eaten! Let me also add that 1 & 1/2 pans fed 20 people with a lot going back for 2nds and 3rds. This dish really does make a lot. Thanks for a great recipe
This is a great tasting recipe, but the directions said to use a 2 quart baking dish; there is no way to fit all of that food into a 2 quart dish. Better to use a bigger dish!
Absolutely delicious. I prepared the recipe as stated (using a 3 qt. dish) and everything came out perfect. The ziti were moist and creamy and the flavors merry together nicely. This recipe is by far better than any other I've tried and I'm a mother to 5 and prepare all meals at home. Thank you!
AMAZING! My fiancee loves this, and all my friends ask for it over and over. So simple. You can make a day ahead, just don't bake it until the day you plan to eat it. Changes: I add garlic to the sauce, and some italian seasoning. It tastes amazing. Since it's just the two of us, I split it between two containers and give one away. Always makes my friends really happy when they get this
This was great! It makes a lot! i used 2-2 quart dishes and froze one like a few others had suggested. It turned out very good and the leftovers were delicious too!
Five stars all the way around! This was the best baked pasta I've come across so far. This made a LOT more than 8 servings/2qt-worth. I made this in a 4qt/11x13" baking dish and the dish was full. I used a can of Hunt's "zesty and spicy" sauce and a jar of three-cheese. The spicy sauce and provolone cheese defintely gave this dish the kick I've been looking for. My husband and I sent some home with my mother-in-law and heard that my father-in-law raved about it! I will DEFINTELY make this again and again! (This is going to be a perfect potluck dish for our family suppers - thank you SO much for sharing!) FYI - I mixed the sour cream with the pasta before adding sauce, as suggested by another reviewer.
I make this quite often. I have never used sour cream though. I use italian sausage and pepperoni and just mix the pasta with the rest of the ingredients and top with some mozzarella rather than layering. Bake covered for 30 minutes and uncover for the last 10 minutes. Everyone in my family loves this.
Definately a great place to start. I made it last night for supper. I made my meat sauce recipe and used that for the sauce. I than cooked a mixture of small rigatoni and whole wheat rottlia(sp the corkscrew looking one). the 3rd layer was a package of 6 Italian cheeses with some fontina on the second layer under the sauce and with parme riga on the top. Just because of cost versus volume. This was simple and excellent. I brought leftovers for lunch today. It also chewed up a bunch of my fresh basil which I have year round. So simply look at the instructions and eye in for the amount of people you want. Meat sauce can be frozen for another meal and cheese put back in the fridge and noodles cna even be nuked with some butter and cheese for a quick lunch. Grear recipe! I mixed the sour cream with the cooked noodles until it looked coated
LOVED this recipe!! Hubby raved, too! I changed a few things - only used one 28-oz jar of spaghetti sauce (two would have been way too much liquid), sauteed 3 minced cloves of garlic with the onion and substituted ricotta cheese for the sour cream. I also used shredded mozarella instead of slices (easier to sprinkle on the layers). It all fit nicely in a 9x13 pan (I think because of using only one jar of spaghetti sauce). It was plenty moist and very, very tasty. It made a lot! Enough for two dinners and two lunches for him, plus I froze two more small containers for later lunches. Thanks, Susan! I will be making this many times!
I have made this recipe a few times now and it quickly has become a favorite. I was never a fan of baked ziti, but I am now! I think it is the sour cream that really makes a difference in this recipe. The noodles and sauce stay creamy rather than dry, and I am sure that the three cheeses adds extra flavor as well. Yum!
I made this for Christmas eve dinner for my in-laws and it was a huge hit!!! I tossed ziti in sour cream before baking and it made it so creamy! I also topped with shredded Italian cheese blend and oregano instead of parmesan cheese- the recipe had some sauce left over which some people chose to add to their plates of ziti. Will definitely make this again soon!
This recipe is great! Mixed the pasta with the sour cream. Otherwise followed the recipe. This is definitely a keeper.
Incredible! This tasted more like lasagna than traditional ziti. I followed the advice of others...after cooking the ziti, I mixed with sour cream, ricotta, and jar of spaghetti sauce (a very high end brand from Sprouts) and then cooked 1 lb. of Laura's lean beef, and 1/2 lb. of italian sausage, with whole onion and garlic. Drained the grease and then added the 2nd jar of spaghetti sauce. Layered 2-9x13 glass dish with ziti mixture, meat mixture, fresh shredded provolone, then fresh shredded mozzarella, then layer of pepperoni, then repeat ziti, meat, and cheese layers again and top with fresh chopped basil and fresh parigiano. This is way better than most expensive italian restaurants. fantastic! thanks for the recipe and everyone's input!
Really good!
I just made this and it is awesome! I followed the advice of the other posters and covered while baking. I followed the recipe except I used both beef and italian sausage. This is a Hall of Fame recipe for the busy single mom.
So awesome!
This is a great filling recipe. Will defintely make again.
This was my first attempt at cooking from a recipe I was not familiar with. If I can make it, anyone can. I made it without beef and substituted ricotta cheese for sour cream. DELICIOUS, very cheesy, tastes just like Sbarros. My boyfriend thinks I can actually cook now. You may want to use a bigger pan though. It was overflowing! Wonderful recipe. Anyone will like it.
Very good and delicious. Will definitely make again. I used a 3 quart dish and it was still almost overflowing.
This is very good. I used hot turkey sausage instead of ground beef and grated cheese instead of sliced. Next time I will mix all of the ingredients together (except for the basil and parm cheese) for a better, more even consistency. But very good as is.
I made this for my husband and he was in love! I used organic ingredients where i could and was surprised at how cost effective this was for our budget! Perfect amount of sauce and cheese! Will definitely be making this again really soon!
This was a big hit, but there is no way it fits in a 2 quart dish if prepared exactly as stated. I used a 3 quart baking dish and still couldn't put in all of the sauce mixture. I also mixed the basil with the sour cream instead of putting on the top.
