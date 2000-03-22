Baked Ziti III

So I made this twice recently, apparently bc I forgot to review it, but it's a good recipe so I guess it doesn't matter. This second time, I used homemade frozen spaghetti sauce and just used my kitchen scale to measure the appropriate amount. I also followed reviewer's advice and mixed the sour cream with the ziti to keep it moist (well, I used penne, but why quibble?--close enough!) and it works well. I don't have fresh basil on hand, so I used dried but added it in with the sauce so it could help develop the flavors. Whenever I make a pasta bake, I put some of the sauce in the pan before the pasta (not much, just enough to have a thin layer) so as to keep the bottom layer of pasta drying out, then I just layer as noted in the recipe. It works well every time. I didn't have provolone but I didn't notice--just used a tad more mozzarella, and it worked well. this is a good, basic recipe. I must say I prefer another recipe for a quicker ziti since I don't have to boil the noodles (with extra water, they boil in the casserole as it bakes) but this is equally good. Thanks for the recipe!