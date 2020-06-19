Chelsea Buns

This is an interesting variation on the original Chelsea Bun recipie. The original itself is also a variation on the old Bath Bun recipies of long ago Chelsea England. In Gravenherst, Ontariao, near the Muskoga region, the Gravenherst Bakery is known for its authentic Chelsea, which is made in the form of a loaf, actually several sliced rolls laid together closely in a pan. The big difference is the use of currants vs raisons and 3/4 cup brown sugar, divided,instead of the white sugar called for here and topping prepared in the pan before laying in the slices. The topping is made with 1/2 cup brown sugar, 2 Tbs water, 2 Tbs butter all melter together and boiled for two minutes; pour in pan bottom, scatter with pecan halves and merischino cherry slices, then place slices of Chelsea and let raise to double in size again before baking. Flip over on sheet of aluminum foil when done. Also, authentic Chelsea is folded and rolled out into a rectagle twice, adding filling each time, before final roll up and slicing. The Gravenherst Barkery is gone now, but used to supply its Chelsea to the RMS Seguine which sailed tourists up Lake Ontario through he "Millionair's Row" of lakeside property. Try these modifications, you will love it!

