Blue Cheese Dip I
This is a simple and delicious recipe!
This is a simple and delicious recipe!
My husband and I love bleu cheese, which is why I tried this recipe, and it did not disappoint us. I added some green onion for color and a pinch of salt for added taste. It was good cold, too, and would make a great cheese ball instead of a hot appetizer. The combination of the bacon and bleu cheese was a real taste treat! ThanksRead More
The taste was excellent, but it's more of a creamy spread than a "dip." Worked all right on hot wings, but it would probably be better with crackers, as many other reviewers have done.Read More
My husband and I love bleu cheese, which is why I tried this recipe, and it did not disappoint us. I added some green onion for color and a pinch of salt for added taste. It was good cold, too, and would make a great cheese ball instead of a hot appetizer. The combination of the bacon and bleu cheese was a real taste treat! Thanks
Taste was very good. Might've given it 5 stars if: 1) the recipe had suggested allowing mixture to chill overnight so that flavors could combine - it had better flavor the second day; and 2) the recipe had suggested placing it in a warmer or crock to keep it soft and moist. It cooled down quickly and dried out some.
Got Amazing commments from friends..... tends to stiffen up if left out, i served it over a warmer
Fabulous dip! I've made it for several different parties and have always gotten many compliments. Has lots of flavor and is easy to make.
Fabulous! I served this with crackers, baugette slices and veggies on Christmas Eve. Rave reviews, even from my husband who says he doesn't like blue cheese. Thanks for sharing!
Followed it exactly the way it was given and it came out great. Definitely eat it hot so that it spreads nicely on bread and crackers. Once it starts to cool, it becomes a bit clumpy. It was so worth the crazy calories!
Everybody loved this one on Christmas! The french bread was a big hit with the dip.
Pretty good stuff! Do not overcook!! Mine was dried out as a result of trying to do 100 things at the same time. I used turkey bacon and left the nuts off. I'm definitely going to try it again. Multiple people asked for the recipe, so I always use that as a judge of how it goes over (along with the cleaned out dish!)!
I made this for a holiday party and everyone loved it! I made it the night before (without baking), refrigerated it and then baked it the night of the party. I served it with Triscuit crisps and toasted french bread. The bacon really made it yummy! Thanks for the recipe!!
Made this for my family tonight, everyone loved it!! I also decided to have this served at my wedding. Only thing I changed was adding 3 green onions.
This was delicious- only problem wasn't enough of it. My 3 children loved it, even my picky 8-year old ate it
The taste was excellent, but it's more of a creamy spread than a "dip." Worked all right on hot wings, but it would probably be better with crackers, as many other reviewers have done.
Great recipe! We stuffed it in hamburgers and it was great. Last night I. Incorporated the leftovers in my stuffed mushrooms and hubby and my one year old almost atte them all! Delicio
Great recipe & very easy - we'll definitely have this one again!
This is my signature dip dish every time we have a dinner party, or every holiday while we are waiting for the main meal. Besides crackers, try serving with bagel chips or even apple slices!
Was expecting it to be more melty but overall had good flavor and compliments!
I didn't like this at all! First of all it made a MASSIVE amount of dip, I didn't care for the consistency or the flavor. I'd love to find another recipe.
Very good if you like blue cheese flavor. Makes a lot, so it is good for a crowd; if it's your only appetizer, it'll probably feed about 20 blue cheese lovers.
This is so tasty, I actually served this with hot wings and got rave reviews.
This is a great recipe! I made it ahead of time and just popped it in the oven when it was time. It was also good leftover.
This was surprisingly delicious! I took it to a party and it was completely gone by the end of the evening (they were warming the last bit in the microwave to snack on right before we left). I served it with crispy breadsticks and mutigrain 'Wheat Thins'. Even my husband who proclaims to not like blue cheese enjoyed this dip!
This is a yummy recipe. I added green onion and minced red bell pepper for some color. I made it 2 days in advance of when I needed it. On the day of my party I put it in one of those little crockpots to get it warmed up. Very convenient. Served with crackers and baguette slices.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections