Blue Cheese Dip I

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large skillet, fry chopped bacon until it is almost done. Stir garlic into the skillet. Remove from skillet and drain excess fat.

  • In a medium mixing bowl, mix bacon with cream cheese and blue cheese. Transfer the mixture to a casserole dish. Sprinkle nuts over the dip.

  • Bake for 30 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 32.4g; cholesterol 81.6mg; sodium 455.3mg. Full Nutrition
