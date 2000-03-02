Sloppy Joe Spaghetti
I came up with this Sloppy Joe pasta recipe when I didn't have spaghetti sauce on hand!
I have to say that this recipe was one of the best that this site had to offer in a long time. I would have given it 5 stars, but I felt incline to add some tomato sauce to it. I feel that if I had left it the way that it was, it may have turned out too dry. I also added some italian seasoning to it as well. Everyone loved this dish, and it is something that I will make again!!!! Try this recipe...and just so that you know for me to rave about a recipe...it has got to be pretty darn good!!!Read More
This is a nice idea for spaghetti, however it is extremely bland! It was just so, so dry. I would recommend doubling the sloppy joe sauce and using about 12 oz. pasta.Read More
This is the first time i have felt compelled to write a review. This was awsome! I would have NEVER thought to use Sloppy Joe as the base fore spaghetti sauce! I did have to alter the recipe a bit (becuase I was out of a bunch of stuff) so I used onion powder (out of onion) and added a some italian seasoning (out of bread crumbs) and added some tomato sauce becuase it looked a bit to thick. But it was wonderful. My husband and I don't like spaghetti and rarely ever have it, but this will definatly go into the rotation! GIVE IT A TRY!!
This was very simple and quick in a pinch. My boyfriend and co-worker enjoyed it. I didn't change a thing.
My husband calls this "man food." This is pretty good. A quick and good meal. I did double the sloppy joe mix.
I had leftover chunky sauce w/peppers and onions and ground beef, about 2 cups, added a can of sloppy joe sauce, mixed it with the spaghetti and topped with mozzarella, didn't use the bread crumbs, the kids gobbled it up. This is a great recipe to feed a crowd and a good use of leftover sauce, didn't have enough for dinner, but adding the sloppy joe sauce made it. Thanks for the idea!
I have made this twice. The first time I I made it exactly as the recipe said. It was to dry for me. The second time I used 2 cans of sloppy joe mix and a 15 oz can of Hunts tomato sauce. It was a lot better. My husband and son really liked it.
Loved this so much that I signed up to allrecipes.com just so I could give it a 5 star rating.
Yummy! My whole family loved this including a picky 3 year old. I will definitely keep making this. A tasty change of pace from traditional spaghetti.
A good spaghetti. I agree with the other cook though, I needed to add another can of sloppy joe sauce. My husband really liked this.
Really good - I substituted pasta shells for the spaghetti noodles and it turned out even better.
I haven't tried this yet, I do have a can of Manwich in the cupboard. However, I think I will first saute the onions and peppers first AND then add the sloppy joe sauce and omit the breadcrumbs and substitute Mozzarrella and Parm for the cheddar cheese.
I had high hopes for this but it just wasn't something we liked. I had to throw it out. I made it as stated. I know other reviewers felt it was too dry. I didn't find that to be the case. The flavors just didn't seem to go well together for me.
I made this a few time now my husband nd brother in law loved it they now beg me to make. I made it for it was a quick dinner nd it was getting late but now I make it atleast once a week for one of them beg me I love the favor it has I added taco cheese to it nd now they go even more crazt over it.
I did not care for this recipe. Maybe it was the sauce we used but I just don't think so. What is the point of the bread crumbs exactly? It just gave the sauce the texture of soggy bread. And why add the onion/green pepper mixture at the last minute? They were crunchy! I'm sorry to say this dish was just a disappointing waste of ingredients.
I made this and it came out great. I did saute the onions and peppers. I added 2 cans of sauce instead of 1 used the cheddar cheese, but think I'll try mozzarella cheese next time.
I thought this was a little bland, but overall a good recipe. Next time I'll try and spice it up a bit.
Good flavor. Pretty dry, though. I think it would be better with a tablespoon of Italian seasoning instead of Italian bread crumbs.
Kids LOVED this. My 4 year old does not like pasta, but this she ate. Very good. Next time i will omit the cheese, it just ads fat, cholesterol and sodium without much taste benefit. Husband called it kids food, but ate it. If you like sloppy joes you will LOVE this.... i was going to make sloppy joes but had no buns, this was a perfect alternative.
I have tried this a few times. I find that using the powder mix in the packet for sloppy joes is MUCH better than canned. I could def. tell the difference! This is the only reason I did not rate this 5 stars. I hate putting in "changes" in the comments for recipes, as i think they should be rated on the original recipe, however, I think changing the canned to the packet made such a HUGE difference that I have to recommend it!
Not very good. The sauce was very thick and the peppers and onions needed to be sauted before it is added to the sauce.
I was surprised my kids love it. I really did not like it and I like sloppy Joes. For the ease of cooking and my children, I gave it a 4.
Loved this recipe! My husband begged me not to lose this recipe.
This is a great recipe! It is heavily dependant on the quality and quantity of the "sloppy joe mix/sauce". Add reg. yellow mustard to taste for a super zing! I know it is nice to be the inventor of something new, but I have been eating this exact mix for 55 years. I am going to invent the "carrot cake" for dessert next. :b
This actually turned out really good, i followed the recipee to a T.....definately man food make it again anytime
Extremely dry. I don't think the bread crumbs were a good addition. I cooked the pepper and onion with the ground beef because I don't think it would be good with them being crunchy. I wont be making this again.
This was really delicious if u like the taste of manwich and BBQ's otherwise you wouldnt like it.....(as my father didn't haha) .....my family and siblings loved this recipe and ask me to make it all the time...its probably better to make it for younger age kids...they'll really enjoy
would havae been better if the picture weren't of maccaroni instead of apaghetti.
This was awesome!!! I don't like sloppy joes but my boyfriend does so I thought j would give it a shot!! A huge hit!! Will make it again!! :)
I followed the recipes but brown up some onion and pepper's and added mushrooms and a can of tomatoe sauce and then also added sour cream and hubby loved it but I used parmesan cheese instead of cheddar cheese
NOT BAD, BUT I THINK I WILL STICK TO REGULAR SPAGHETTI SAUCE.
I was intrigued by this recipe so had to give it a try. It was a nice change of pace from traditional spaghetti sauce. I did add a little extra sloppy joe sauce. I also sauteed the onion with the meat. I put everything other than the breadcrumbs and cheese in a slow cooker and added those just before serving. I do not like green peppers so I added mushrooms instead but that is just a personal preference. Next time I may try baking this in a casserole and top with Italian cheese. I liked the flavor that the sloppy joe sauce added and would consider adding some to a traditional spaghetti sauce sometime for a variation on this recipe.
I thought this was good. One out of two kids liked it. If I can get one kid to like something it will go in my favorite box. I made it without the cheese and breadcrumbs and it was still yummy. I will be making this again, especially since it is so easy.
Kids liked it. The bell pepper gave it a nice flavoring.
What a great twist on a meal I make weekly I would have never thought to use sloopy joe sauce. This was a wonderful meal and all of the family loved it and my 3 year old asked for seconds.
like others have said, this is REALLY DRY. I used 2 cans of manwich but the crumbs soak it all up and really don't add the best flavor. This disagreed with my stomach. I'm sorry, won't be making this again.
My family doesn't like Sloppy Joe mix, so I substituted some taco seasoning and spaghetti sauce with a little taco sauce instead....It turned out tasty and my family gobbled it up.
This was very easy to fix. It tasted just like sloppy joes. If you don't like sloppy joes, don't bother. My kids ages 2 and 5 and my husband all liked it.
Easy to make and tasty, too! What's not to like?
I did not care for this recipe. Too little cheese and sauce for the spaghetti. Sloppy Joe sauce was just "wrong" with the pasta. Two thumbs DOWN.
I did add in two cans of sauce and that made it perfect.
