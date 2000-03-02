Sloppy Joe Spaghetti

3.6
59 Ratings
I came up with this Sloppy Joe pasta recipe when I didn't have spaghetti sauce on hand!

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes; drain.

  • Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Stir in sauce, bell pepper, and onion; cook and stir until onion and bell pepper are tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat; mix in bread crumbs and cheese.

  • Add sauce to pasta; toss to coat and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
878 calories; protein 40.4g; carbohydrates 111g; fat 28.4g; cholesterol 92.7mg; sodium 972.1mg. Full Nutrition
