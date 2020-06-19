Taco Sauce

Rating: 3.81 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

This is from Pancho's. It's really good.

By Kevin Warhurst

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
1 /2 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together the garlic, sugar, cumin, salt, mustard, cayenne pepper, and vinegar in a bowl. Whisk in the olive oil until incorporated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
21 calories; carbohydrates 0.1g; fat 2.3g; sodium 24.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Most helpful positive review

rostergaard
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2010
thank you VERY much for this! KEVINLEE91 is from West Memphis AR so I'm hoping that this is a recipe for the taco sauce at Pancho's Tacos in the Memphis/West Memphis area. I grew up eating these tacos and have never had their equal. Plan on making a batch of this and keeping it in the fridge. Will add it to the bland flavorless tacos I sometimes have to get from Taco Hell. KEVINLEE91 you've made my day! Read More
Helpful
(5)

Most helpful critical review

Passion4food
Rating: 3 stars
08/09/2010
I wouldn't call this a taco sauce sorry and there needs to be more seasoning in the mixture & waaaay less oil. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Reviews:
ktchristmas
Rating: 2 stars
07/20/2009
This tasted strange with tacos. Tasted great as a dressing on a salad of lettuce green peppers olives onion black beans and corn that went WITH the tacos though. In fact I will actually save this recipe just for that. Read More
Helpful
(8)
CHEEZGIRL62
Rating: 4 stars
10/20/2009
I used this recipe with a couple alterations as the sauce on a taco pizza and it turned out great! I doubled the recipe since it makes such a small batch but I kept the amount of oil the same since it seemed like too much to me. I actually used 1/4 c olive oil and 1/4 c canola oil so the olive oil flavor wasn't so overpowering. I added one tsp of chili powder and about 2 Tblsp of ketchup to thicken it up and balance out the flavor a little bit. It turned out great! Now it's a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Jsierschula
Rating: 3 stars
09/03/2010
Used this for a fajita pizza but If I was making tacos I would have been very disappointed. It was not like traditional taco sauce. Great for a pizza tough just brush the dough with it and sprinkle a bit over the toppings. Read More
Helpful
(2)
mof2
Rating: 4 stars
12/02/2009
It took some adjusting. We like some spices more than others. But this recipe works great in a pinch. Read More
Helpful
(1)
BreDeLee
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2012
oh my gosh thank you soooo much. I love Pancho's taco sauce and I hate buying it in the store because it is costly compared to the amount we like to use. I'm going to try it tonight!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jacolyn
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/02/2014
This has a good flavor and would taste fine on tacos I think. Since I was using this as an ingredient for another recipe (Chicken Ole from this site) I added a few squirts of ketchup to give it the tomato flavor I would normally expect. (However I did try the sauce without it and thought it was good without the ketchup too.) Additionally I followed the advice of other reviewers to double the spice amounts and use 1/4 cup olive oil and 1/4 cup canola oil instead of just the olive oil. Next time I may add a few dashes of chili powder and paprika if I want a more traditional "taco sauce" flavor. Read More
Helpful
(1)
mycandt
Rating: 4 stars
03/09/2013
This is a great recipe! I used it for guacamole too! Yummy! Read More
