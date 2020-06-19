1 of 15

Rating: 3 stars I wouldn't call this a taco sauce sorry and there needs to be more seasoning in the mixture & waaaay less oil. Helpful (12)

Rating: 2 stars This tasted strange with tacos. Tasted great as a dressing on a salad of lettuce green peppers olives onion black beans and corn that went WITH the tacos though. In fact I will actually save this recipe just for that. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars I used this recipe with a couple alterations as the sauce on a taco pizza and it turned out great! I doubled the recipe since it makes such a small batch but I kept the amount of oil the same since it seemed like too much to me. I actually used 1/4 c olive oil and 1/4 c canola oil so the olive oil flavor wasn't so overpowering. I added one tsp of chili powder and about 2 Tblsp of ketchup to thicken it up and balance out the flavor a little bit. It turned out great! Now it's a keeper! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars thank you VERY much for this! KEVINLEE91 is from West Memphis AR so I'm hoping that this is a recipe for the taco sauce at Pancho's Tacos in the Memphis/West Memphis area. I grew up eating these tacos and have never had their equal. Plan on making a batch of this and keeping it in the fridge. Will add it to the bland flavorless tacos I sometimes have to get from Taco Hell. KEVINLEE91 you've made my day! Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars Used this for a fajita pizza but If I was making tacos I would have been very disappointed. It was not like traditional taco sauce. Great for a pizza tough just brush the dough with it and sprinkle a bit over the toppings. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars It took some adjusting. We like some spices more than others. But this recipe works great in a pinch. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars oh my gosh thank you soooo much. I love Pancho's taco sauce and I hate buying it in the store because it is costly compared to the amount we like to use. I'm going to try it tonight!! Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars This has a good flavor and would taste fine on tacos I think. Since I was using this as an ingredient for another recipe (Chicken Ole from this site) I added a few squirts of ketchup to give it the tomato flavor I would normally expect. (However I did try the sauce without it and thought it was good without the ketchup too.) Additionally I followed the advice of other reviewers to double the spice amounts and use 1/4 cup olive oil and 1/4 cup canola oil instead of just the olive oil. Next time I may add a few dashes of chili powder and paprika if I want a more traditional "taco sauce" flavor. Helpful (1)