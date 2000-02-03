Nacho Dip II

This is a quick and easy chili cheese dip. I often double the recipe, it's so good and a crowd pleaser. Enjoy.

By Mary

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Ingredients

5
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Spread cream cheese into the bottom of a 9 inch pie plate. Layer chili, green chilis, and shredded cheese over the cream cheese.

  • Bake at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for 30 minutes. Serve hot with the chips.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
796 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 62.1g; fat 50.7g; cholesterol 102.3mg; sodium 1151.8mg. Full Nutrition
