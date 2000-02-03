Nacho Dip II
This is a quick and easy chili cheese dip. I often double the recipe, it's so good and a crowd pleaser. Enjoy.
This is the easiest thing to bring to a party or serve at home. You can whip it up in 5 min. Kids love it as do adults. I am asked to bring it to almost every party.Read More
I have been making this dip since the 1980's and it is a real favorite of mine. And, I never have any left over so, it must be a favorite with everybody else as well! I don't add the green chilies and I have used Hormel chili with beans and it is still delicious!
Yummy! The family loved it. I used regular chili and just mixed it all together in a pan on the stove to warm because the kids were starving, and it turned out great.
I have been making this dip for years. It always disappears fast. I use chili with beans. Friends always request me to make this dip for gatherings.
This was excellent. Only had chili with beans, but it didn't detract at all. Didn't have a can of green chillis, so I chopped up some jalapeno, which added a really nice bite. Also, threw in about 1/3 cup of sour cream as a layer before the shredded cheese and it came out fantastic! Will definitely be making this from now on for informal get togethers!
Made the recipe exactly 'as is' and got rave reviews at the small potluck that I took it too. Would definitely make it again.
This was simple and everyone loved it. I used vegetarian black bean chili, and it was very good. I served it with triscits and blue corn chips.
Very good. I doubled the recipe and there was still only one bite remaining after our guests left! Great flavor and heat but not too much to overpower. Definitely a keeper. Thanks!
Very good recipe. I think I might mix the canned chili with the cream cheese because I was crazy about the large bits of cream cheese, but I think if I mixed it -- Perfect!
I used ground beef instead of chili, and cheddar instead of monterey jack; I also added a can of healthy request mushroom soup because I like the extra creaminess. Like LNGO I mixed it all together just for convenience; it was excellent with corn chips.
Quck and easy layered dip! Very tasty! I used "no heat" sliced jalenpoes and they tasted ablmost like green chiles...not too spicy at all!
I really wanted a great dip that didn't include processed cheese - this was the perfect fit!
I've never had a nacho dip like this before! It was very easy to make, and was much better than I thought it would be. I added chili with beans, and about 12oz of cheese.
So easy and so good. I have even used hot salsa instead of chili. A keeper
Great recipe!! I have made a very similar dip for so long now~I have never tried it with chili...I will be trying it now :)Instead of chili, I use hamburg cooked with taco seasoning. I put that over the cream cheese then layer salsa then Mexican or Taco shredded cheese. (you can add sliced green chilies and/or sliced olives too) can't wait to try with chili. Thanks!!
Crazy simple and it was inhaled just about as fast as I was able to make it. Next time, I'll double the recipe. Maybe then I'll get more than just a taste. GREAT weekend pantry snack.
WONDERFUL recipe! SO SO SO easy! I made this for a party, and it was ridiculously popular. I am a college student, and this fits in with my budget and my busy schedule. It is almost too simple and so delicious. I am making it for a tailgate as we speak!
This was a very yummy dip. I mixed the chili and cream cheese together with the chiles and added a layer of sour cream and then the cheese..also mixed some of the cheese in with the dip...This was really good with Fritos scoops!
Made this for watching the football game tonight. Very good but a bit bland. I even added onion powder. Next time I will add Taco Seasoning. Thanks for the post!
The recipe was great but I felt it needed more oomph from the chilies. I'd suggest adding pickled jalepenos or just more hot green chilies (mild barely added any flavor). Layering the dip made for a pretty presentation but the melted cheese created a waxy look to the dip. I made this a second time and just mixed all the ingredients before putting it in the oven. Much better!
I have made a version of this dip that I got from my sister. We used cheddar cheese instead of Monterey Jack (which also sounds terrific) and we didn't use green onions. Rather than cooking in the oven, we popped it in the microwave until the top cheese was melted (3 or 4 minutes). A family favorite - especially during football season!! And SO EASY!
This is by far the best recipe when hosting or attending a party, picnic - whatever! I ALWAYS double it, because it will go quickly and even have my "guy" friends asking for the recipe!!
I have been making a recipe similar to this for years. I don't put in the green chiles but I put a layer of salsa or picante sauce on top of the chile then the cheese. You can vary the hotness based on the type of salsa you use. It always gets eaten up.
Had my first party at home and this was so good I had to make some more. I highly recommend this dip. It is also very simple to make.
My husband and son were very fond of this dip. Thanks for sharing!
Excellent dip! I did add an additional can of green chilis on top of the cream cheese.
This was tasty and creamy. To save time, I heated the cream cheese in the microwave for 30 seconds. Then I mixed all the other ingredients together with it. I also added some chopped green onion and a dash of red pepper flakes. Maybe some chili powder would give it that extra kick. I can't wait to eat this with some chopped lettuce and tomatoes.
I've always been leery of cream cheese - I don't really like it all that much. But I made this in the privacy of my own home, and it was great. It lasted me for two days of munching. I made it exactly as written, except I found that even a smaller (13-oz.) bag of chips was more than enough (since I was "double-dipping"). Still not a fan of cream cheese, but this broadened my horizons just a little bit.
I make this all the time even without the chillies you can zap it in the microwave for 5 mins and it comes out just as good....
I love this, I have been making it for years, I actually prefer to use chili WITH beans
Very tasty. My father in law is hard to please and he couldn't get enough of this dip. Maybe it was because everyone else was in it too.
This is my favorite dip to make. I used a variety of cheeses and almost all seem to work. Try to find Hormel, spicy chili without beans. It adds a nice kick.
I tested out this recipe and it INSTANTLY became a favorite in our house! My husband and I use it for our "late night movie dates" once or twice a month. I have also played with it a bit, sometimes instead of canned chiles, I'll use fresh jalapenos, or instead of chili beans I'll use refried and sprinkle a bit of taco or chili seasonings in the mix, and man oh man is it a hit at parties! I'll often double or triple the recipie and bake it in a deep dish pan and it works great for people to scoop onto a plate and enjoy!
To quote my husband... "it's really good, but it could use something to spice it up" I agree. It was super easy though- if you only have a few minutes, I would use this recipie.
Made this without the green chilis. Everone at work seemed to like.
This is now a family favorite and I am often asked to make it. Thanks!
