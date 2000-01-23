Chili Cheese Dip

138 Ratings
  • 5 97
  • 4 30
  • 3 8
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This quick, easy chili cheese dip is a little different from most, and is sure to be a favorite!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spread cream cheese on the bottom of a microwave-safe dish. Spread a layer of chili over the cream cheese. Finish with a layer of shredded cheddar cheese. Microwave for 5 minutes or until the cheese melts. Serve with spicy nacho tortilla chips.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
379 calories; protein 13.9g; carbohydrates 18.9g; fat 27.8g; cholesterol 69.6mg; sodium 546.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/22/2022