Chili Cheese Dip
This quick, easy chili cheese dip is a little different from most, and is sure to be a favorite!
This quick, easy chili cheese dip is a little different from most, and is sure to be a favorite!
I am always asked to make this dip for office parties; the recipe I use also includes a layer of salsa on top of the hormel chili, but only one package of cream cheese. This is quick, easy, and delicious.Read More
Average...although me daughter liked this. Personally, I did not like the canned chili in this recipe. To try the recipe out I scaled down to 7 servings, added chopped pepperoni tomatoes after heating. If I were to make this again, I would use my own chili.Read More
I am always asked to make this dip for office parties; the recipe I use also includes a layer of salsa on top of the hormel chili, but only one package of cream cheese. This is quick, easy, and delicious.
I have been doing this recipe for a few years now, ever since my friend did it at a party. She used black beans, but I prefer chili. A little variation I do on this, I add cut up green onions to the top and I bake it in the oven for about 20-25 mins on 325. I think baking it makes it less greasy. This is a great dip and everyone always loves it!!
This was great-and so simple!
I have made this dip for years. I make mine with Hormel Chili WITH beans, I don't like it without the beans (tried it once cause I couldn't find my normal ingredient)....I also don't use that much cream cheese, 1 8oz block is plenty. This dip looks nasty...lol...but it is always requested and now all my friends have it at their own parties...I have NEVER seen any leftovers.
I used a 7x11 baking dish and also baked in the oven at 325 for 20 minutes instead of using the microwave. If you want something quick and easy and tastes good, this is a good dish to make!
I originally adopted this recipe from a friend of mine. The ingredients are similar, except we use 1 can of chili for every package of cream cheese. We also add a jar of jalapeno peppers and a tsp cumin and chili pepper. ****A tip for tastier chips*** Typically instead of purchasing regular tortilla chips, I learned from a gf that you can achieve a restaurant style chip by purchasing tortilla shells (like burrito shells) at your supermarket. Make sure they are the Mexican version because regular ones will be crackly and very oily. Cut them in the desired size, and fry them in oil until lightly brown.
Very good! At first, I thought that cream cheese wouldn't be good in this, but it was perfect. Just like sour cream. Makes quit a bit! I used a 19 oz can of chili instead of the suggested 15 oz. And also used a 12 oz of shredded cheese instead of the 16 oz. Turned out perfect. Neext time, I'll add green onions and salsa. I will make this again.
People were scraping the sides of the crock pot for more - no kidding! Night before, I cooked on stove 2 cans of Stag steak chili(with beans) incorporating the cream cheese until well mixed, took off the heat and added 1/2 cup of shredded cheddar cheese and put away. Next day I put all in a 1 1/2 qt crock pot with a bit of water to keep it from getting to thick, topped with some more shredded cheese and green onion for garnish and served at with Frito scoops and blue corn tortilla chips.
When I made this recipe I was not sure how well I was going to like it. At first I thought it was not good and not much was eaten. I put it in the refrigerator and it has dissappeared. I tried it again and it is much better the second day.
MMMMmmmm...We had this for dinner the other night =). I will definately try the green onion/salsa suggestion as well as the baking - while the 5 minutes in the microwave was so tempting, the chili did get slightly greasy, and did cool down quickly. Ate this with Torengos which were good. While making this for dinner, we also made 2 small tupperwares of this for lunch the next day (with flour tortillas)- could NOT be easier!!!!!
Average...although me daughter liked this. Personally, I did not like the canned chili in this recipe. To try the recipe out I scaled down to 7 servings, added chopped pepperoni tomatoes after heating. If I were to make this again, I would use my own chili.
Excellent flavor and presentation! But best of all its so quick and easy, which is a must for a tasty hor d'oeuvre for unannouced company. Thanks for sharing, Kathy!
I've also been making this recipe for years, and it's great!!! It's a huge hit with all my friends, coworkers, and family. We call it "macho nacho" dip! I use 1 cream cheese, 1 can chili no beans, and whatever mexican/cheddar shredded cheese I have, with unflavored tortilla chips. The low-fat cream cheese doesn't have quite as good of a texture, but it's not bad. I always do it in the oven - microwave doesn't get the cheese on top brown & bubbly! :-) If making for people you know like beans, chili w/ beans is great, but for potlucks/parties, I've found most people do NOT like beans!
I've been making this dip for years and it's a hit at every potluck or party. My variation is to mix in thick & chunky salsa with the chili before spreading it over the cream cheese. You can adjust for your own taste/heat quotient. Fritos Scoops are great for tasting every layer in one bite! Leftovers are also great spooned into flour tortillas and microwaved!
This recipe is easy and good, but I could literally feel myself getting fatter with every bite. Before it was finished, we had to cover it up so we couldn't see it.
I have been doing this receipe for years the thing I do different is I put all the ingredents in a microwave safe bowl for 2.30 minutes on high take it out of the microwave MIX it all together then put it back in for another 2.30 minutes. Serve with tortilla chips, this receipe never last more then one day in my house
This chili dip is awesome! I have made it for several parties and everyone gobbles it up! This is definitely a keeper!
I threw all the ingredients for this into my small "Little Dipper" crockpot early this morning, only using the chili I made last night (with black beans) instead of canned beans. I also used reduced fat cream cheese. My three men are already dipping into it and drooling over my countertop. Great weekend treat!
To kick this up we use Pepper Jack cheese. It is a family favorite and a must have at all of the get togethers!
Loved it! Altered it a bit though--2 cans chili(1 w/beans, 1 w/o), and I used Mexican cheese. I mixed the cream cheese with the chili and then stirred in one bag of the cheese. Topped it with the other bag of cheese. Delicious!
Good stuff! Goes perfectly with Frito Lay Scoops and sour cream. A great choice if you're in a hurry and need to make something for a party.
this is a crowd pleaser but nothing beats leftover homemade chili . it is the best
Love this dip and its great for get-togethers! I usually put mine in the oven at 250 for ten minutes or until the cheese is melted and the chili starts to bubble. I also use mozzarealla shredded cheese and serve with Frito's big scoops. There's never any left by the end of the night!
This was runny until I made my boyfriend go the store to get another can of chili. Once the second can was added, it wasn't bad. Also, I used the taco-blend cheese (and a little more of it) and added a can of diced green chiles for come kick. Now the taste got even better! Since I'm not a fan of those hormel canned chili, which is what I used, I might try this recipe again with my own leftover, homemade chili and see if there is even additional improvement. It's a good basic to start with though!
Been making this for a few years now, and always asked to bring it with when atending parties. Its always a huge hit, simple and that is what its all about. Dont change a thing....
I used only half of cream cheese and chedar and it was great. I will make it again.
This is so easy and tasty! We had some friends over and they couldn't stop eating it or complimenting it.
This dip is like crack! when I first tasted it I was amazed. It doesn't look good but it's probably the best dip i've ever had and everyone loves it...!!
Made this and everbody loved it!! I think next time tho I'll add an extra can of chili.
I received a similar recipe from a friend of mine. The only difference is that she mixes salsa with the chili and sprinkles the top with jalapeno peppers. It's sooooooo good!!! We have a name for it, but I don't think it's appropriate to say what it is on this forum. ;) Try it, you'll love it!
Wonderful recipe, and quick to make. Because origionally the dip, I thought, was too thick, I added a bit of sour cream to make it easier to eat with chips. Wonderful recipe!
My husband makes this and it is amazing! Quick and easy! He does ad a half a block of Colby cheese to it as well and it is yummy!!!
I made this last weekend. I did not follow the receipe exactly but used it as a base. It disappeared in 10 minutes. I will make this again.
My family loved this. Followed the recipe exactly except I baked it at 350 for about 20 minutes.
This was ok. I'll have to try with homemade chili though, the canned stuff just doesn't cut it.
Great to serve at a BBQ. Like other reviewers I used Chili with beans---I just mashed it with a potato masher before adding. Adding the diced green onions also adds a nice flavour. I have no idea what FRITO SCOOPS are, so I served it with TOSTITO corn chips. Yummy!
This was excellent. However, next time I will use chili WITH beans.
I have a co-worker who makes this recipe all the time for our office parties. This is a delicious recipe. I finally made it at home tonight but I also made white rice,black beans and tortilla chips on the side. This made it feel more like a dinner rather than a snack. We had a delicious, quick dinner.
Simple recipe to make. I alter the recipe just a little. I used leftover homemade chili from the freezer. I layered the chili first then cut the cream cheeze in chunks. Put in the oven 'til cream cheese started to melt a little. Stirred and then added shredded cheese on top. Placed in the oven for a few more minutes (tastes better in oven) wah-lah it's done. I've made it both ways with canned chili and homemade, if you are in a hurry canned is excellent, also. Homemade just adds a little zing to it. I like mine spicy so I add a little more seasoning to the canned, as to where my chili is already spiced up. Great any way you make it. I like using Scoopable chips.
Super easy recipe and great tasting. I added a few chunks of salsa on top of the chili before melting the cheese to add some extra flavor. Overall, a hit at the New Years party, especially with the guys!
Good. I only had one 8oz package of cream cheese so this is all I used. I also jazzed it up by adding onion and garlic powder and chopped jalapenos. Topped the finish product with green onions. This is good stuff.
This super fast chili cheese dip is the best!If you are tired of the old cheese and salsa, give this dip a try. I serve it with Fritos scoops. It disappears quickly so make sure you have plenty for second on hand. YUM!YUM!
Thank you so much for posting this recipe! It was so quick and easy! I served it at my Super Bowl party, and every one loved it. I'll definitely make this one again!
I have used this recipe on many occasions, though I generally use only 1 8-oz. package of cream cheese and only 8-10 ounces of the grated cheddar with the 15-oz. can of Chili without beans. I serve it with white corn tortilla chips or scoops. This is my preference, only because we always have large, family/friend get togethers, and there are tons of appetizers; so we all take smaller portions. ALL of my Latino friends love it - no matter what country they're from, as do my American family members. So that indication to me that THIS 5-star rating is not overdone -- as so many online ratings are!
My family has been making this dip for several years -- ever since I attended a potluck where someone else brought this. ALWAYS a hit!
I've made this before, but only half the cream cheese and baked in the oven. I've also made it WITH beans, but unless you know your 'audience', I'd suggest without. Some wouldn't touch it with the beans included!
Good, and we ate the whole pan. Although if I made this again. I would simply mix the cream cheese and chili together for a more blended flavor. Also, I halved the recipe, but I think you could 1/2 the cream cheese and use the whole amt of chili and still be ok. Used fritos scoops...yum!
This is delicious! Hubby requests it all the time, especially during football season. Instead of microwaving, I bake it for about 20 minutes at 300, and sometimes add chopped green onion if I have it. We also prefer to eat it with Fritos Scoops...amazing!
I am making this again for football snacks this Sunday. I think this is best made with your own leftover homemade chili then it is just as good the first day as the second day. I also bake mine; I just like the cheese to get slightly browned. I have made this with a Monterey Jack and cheddar mixture, very good. Spreading a little sour cream over the chili before topping with cheese is also good.
I also have made this ever since my sister told me about it. We only use one block of cream cheese as well. It fits perfectly in a pie plate. And we use scoops chips because they make it easier to dig into the dip. Love this recipe!!!!
It was like my sister in law made it. I found her recipe without asking her. However it was really good!! We like it. I thought the recipe had to much cheddar cheese 16oz was too much. I'm glad I only used 8oz an maybe a little extra cheese an not the entire 16oz. Otherwise it was great!!
My family LOVES this dip. It is easy and fast.
This recipe was easy and delicious!!! My friends ate this dip within minutes! amazing!
This was ok, but nothing special. Too much cheddar cheese and once it was melted it was very greasy. It was kind of bland, and we probably won't make it again.
I have been making this for years and love it. I have even done it with low fat cheese and turkey chili without beans and its delish that way too!
Nothing special except that it was easy to make. We served it with fritos. I modified slightly and used 1 (8oz) cream cheese and 1 (8oz) sharp cheddar. It was then baked at 350 degrees for 20 minutes covered with tin foil and 5 more minutes without.
Good flavor, but I prefer this dip all mixed together instead of layered. Used Stagg Chili per a bunch of reviews.
Followed the recipe as is...wow, so yummy! Everyone loved it...so easy and a wonderful dish to take to parties, potlucks, etc...
Always a favorite. I like it best when it has been heated in the oven until cheese bubbles.
This was runny until I made my boyfriend go the store to get another can of chili. Once the second can was added, it wasn't bad. Also, I used the taco-blend cheese (and a little more of it) and added a can of diced green chiles for come kick. Now the taste got even better! Since I'm not a fan of those hormel canned chili, which is what I used, I might try this recipe again with my own leftover, homemade chili and see if there is even additional improvement. It's a good basic to start with though!
This dip was great!!!! I couldn't stop eating it!
So deceptive in it's simplicity, this dip is the favorite of my children. It's just as great using refried beans in place of the chili. In our house, Frito scoops are a MUST for this dip!
This was the easiest and best tasting dip. YUM. Everyone at the party tore it up. I saw someone suggested Frito scoops and they were so good with it. I will always make this for parties now.
Love this. I also only use 1 pkg. cream cheese and I serve mine with fritos or regular tortilla chips. My kids ask for this quite often. very easy and quick. perfect for unexpected guests.
So easy and so good! I now keep these ingredients on hand in case we get a snack attack. I have kept this dip warm in a crock pot before and that worked well, although you have to keep stirring as the cheese can become seprated and greasy. I also add some chopped green onions on top for color.
Was okay, definitely not great. I'd half the cream cheese and cheddar. Much better consistency if the chili and cream cheese are blended together instead of layered. Other similar recipes call for a can of diced green chiles. This may jazz it up a bit.
I used fat free refried beans in this recipe to cut down on the fat content. It was good but I bet using the chili would add a lot more flavor. I also put whole black beans on top since they're my favorite. Will definitely use this recipe again!
this is an awesome recipe. i make it all the time and use Stagg Chili both hot and mild mixed together. always a hit at a party
I also prefer baking over microwave. It's a much more even heat, and the cream cheese melts into the chili... who wants clumps of cream cheese on the bottom?? And for a nice variation, put a layer of salsa over the chili before adding the cheese.
Very savory, very filling, and very hard to stop eating!
So Easy, so yummy.
I made this recipe and didnt know what to expect. My bf and I loved it! Its so tasty, very different! Great snack! A+!
I made this for a family gathering and it disappeared. Very good!
This was really good. I topped it with my own vegetarian chili instead of canned. And green onions.
Everyone at my job loved this.
This is OK for a quick snack. Would be somewhat better with a homemade chili, but I'm still not sure I'd make it again.
My kids loved this appetizer, might as well double the recipe, it's going to go fast.
Everyone always loves this when I make it!
Love this recipe. I have also doctored the cream cheese with cayenne pepper, and I have added a layer of refried beans--love them all and theyre so easy.
I wasn't so crazy about this but wow did the guys ever go for it. I think this might of been better for me if I had mixed it all up instead of layering it. And the cheese.......omg....I can't even imagine putting the whole 16 oz. of cheese on top of this....it made too much of a cheese crust and I only used 8 oz. of cheese. If I made this again I might try mixing it all up. Oh - I baked mine instead of microwaving it. Thanks Kathy!
This was soooo easy to make. I took it to a cookout and the bowl was wiped out in minutes. I did add some sour cream to the cream cheese and salsa to spice it up. Definitely a keeper. Some people put the dip on their hotdogs and absolutely loved it. Thanks for sharing.
This recipe was great. Everyone loved it, about 25 people. I made a few changes. I only used 8 oz. cream cheese and 8 oz. colby jack cheese. I used turkey chili with beans. I also heated it on the stove. It was just right, more cheeses would have been too much.
Instead of nachos I put the dip on my hotdogs.
Cheap and easy, perfect.
So easy, So delicious!
The best one yet,quick and easy!
This is my all-time favorite dip and it's so simple too!
My favorite for when my guy frieds come over, they eat it up.
This is really good and sooooo quick and easy! I have made it for two parties and there weren't leftovers at either.
I use one package cream cheese, spread into bottom of 8x8 glass pan. Cover with a full tin of Stagg Dynamite Chili (with beans). Cover with grated cheese. Decorate the top with: chopped red peppers, green onions, black olives, pickled or raw jalapeños, your choice. Or none at all. Bake in oven at 350 for 20-30 minutes. It will disappear! A great dish to take to a happy hour or party. Never fails! Been making it for years!
Absolutely simple and delicious. Would make it over and over.
Very good and simple ! I used regular chips instead of nacho ! Perhaps that would have been good as well !
I didn't exactly follow the recipe to the T. However, I put the cream cheese on the bottom, layered with my own chili and topped with nacho cheese dip from this site. The ingredient combo was perfect!!
this is an awesome recipe. i make it all the time and use Stagg Chili both hot and mild mixed together. always a hit at a party
I like it. I did receive some compliments. But others said it had too much cream cheese. I tend to agree. Next time will use less cream cheese and add some seasoning.
I've made this for years using pepper jack instead of cheddar cheese. Gives it a little kick! I also put it in the small crock pot. Delicious!
Add a can green chilies and bake instead at *325 for 20 minutes. Then I'd give 5 stars.
only given 4 stars as some one says to use aluminum foil to make clean up easier. If you do that you will start a fire in your microwave and possibly ruin the microwave. To make a easier cleanup please use parchment instead of the aluminum foil. You won't run the risk of a fire or ruining the microwave. The recipe though is very tasty.
I bought the chili sauce instead of canned chili by mistake and it was still amazing!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections