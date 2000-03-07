Date Cookies
Spicy cookies with chewy dates. The dates sweeten these cookies without going overboard.
These are exactly what they say, nice and chewy. my Dates were a bit dry so i chopped them and heated through on the stove with a few tsp water just to soften them a bit. definately would make them again
I followed the recipe's original "36 portion" measurements -- and I got 61 cookies out of it. I increased baking time to 12 minutes because I have silver reflective cookie sheets. The came out with an excellent texture all over, and through the cookie. The moisture level is perfect, and the use of the clove and cinnamon gave a discrete flavour of a molasses or a spice cookie -- but with a lighter batter instead of dark. The bits of dates, if chopped to proper size, offers a wonderful burst of extra moist chewiness through the cookie. I was extremely pleased with this recipe, and may try out the same excellent batter with other types of fruits such as chopped cherries or perhaps sultanas or figs.
These cookies were very good. They are more of an "adult" cookie than a "kid" cookie. I recommend leaving them in the oven for a full 10 minutes and following the recipe instructions of letting them cool on the cookie sheets for five minutes. This way, they will be slightly crisp on the outside to contrast with the soft inside. I tried the first batch for 8 minutes (plus 5 minutes cooling time on the sheet) and they were undercooked...and mine were kind of small. I got 8 dozen from the recipe. Next time, I will substitute the cinnamon for cardamon and use almonds (instead of walnuts..didn't have pecans). Spiced that way, it should make an excellent cookie to serve with Arabic coffee.
These cookies were so delicious! I found them to be more delicate than chewy, but definitely soft. My cookies were probably about 1 tbls. drops and I had to bake them more like 13 than 8-10. I'm going to try the other reviewers suggestion of cardamom and almonds that sounds really good.
I used half white and half brown sugar. I increased the spices a bit. I found that these were a bit dry but very tasty. They kept very well not like some cake recipes that tend to stick together as they are too moist.
If you love dates, you'll love these cookies!
My "picky" kid liked these cookies. I chilled for a hour turned out okay for me.
Even after baking an additional 5 minutes, these were undone inside and not nearly sweet enough. Let dough come to room temperature, rolled them in cinnamon-sugar and flattened them for next batch which got them done but nobody in the house liked them still.
i really enjoyed this cookie. I didn't change a thing.
These are good but due to food allergies and pantry deficiencies I had to change things up just a bit. I used crushed flaked rice cereal in place of the nuts...it worked. My cloves were whole, so I had to crush them ... that worked, too. I did bake 12 minutes after chilling batter flattened in freezer for 15 min. I just couldn't wait the full hour & a half chill time.
These are the best cookies I have made. I made a few adjustments, using orange juice for the water as others recommended. I also prefer less sweet cookies, so I only used about half of the recommended sugar. Nonetheless they came out great and I will be making these again for sure!
I didn't have dates, so I used raisins and oh my, they are so good. Even the next day they were just as soft and chewy. They didn't make it till the 3rd day. :)
Made them exactly as written. I baked them for 12 minutes though. Rolled them about the size of a little meatball. It made about 60 cookies! Tastes like a soft biscotti. Yum!
Followed recipe, except forgot to add the pecans. Didn't miss them. Left dough overnight. Rolled it into balls the size of a medium walnut. Baked for 1o minutes. Made 6 dozen delicious, moist, delicately spiced cookies. The only cookie that was a little underdone was the last one that was a little bigger than the rest, because I wanted to use up the dough. Excellent recipe.
these are great. Used walnuts. They are so sweet and I used 1/2 cup white and 1/2 cup brown sugar. Added some applesauce b/c I didn't have 3 eggs, only 2. I would use less sugar next time. The dates are so sweet, it isn't needed. YUM YUM YUM can't stop eating them.
Ohhhh my!!! These are so yummy! I have made them twice in the last 2 weeks. Made first batch with pecans, 2nd batch without. Like them best with pecans. This recipe is definitely a Keeper!!
It a really good cookie! I used cold coffee instead of water and a dash of vanilla. It was easy and I didn't cool for 1 hour just kind of let it rest and went ahead and made cookies. My husband is diabetic so used 1 cup of Splenda and 1/3 cup sugar. They came out chewy and wonderful. Thanks!
Pretty tasty- we only added 1/2 the sugar and omitted the nuts, used bobs red mill 1 to 1 baking flour (food allergies) and still good!
I have been looking for a date nut cookie recipe like my moms for years and this has come pretty close to it. It's just missing my mom's special touch. She would make these date nut cookies every year at Christmas and then roll them in powder sugar while they were still warm. I miss those days but now I can now create my own memories with this recipe with my kids. One reviewer suggested this was more of an adult cookie, try the powder sugar and I think you will change your mind.
It tastes good & everybody loved ..
The recipe was easy to follow but I found out that i am not a fan of the spice,clove.
The reviewer who said these are cake like is right on. They are very cake-like and have no flavor to them. I even added cinnamon to the batter and still no taste. Very Blah.
Good cookie! I decreased the sugar to 2/3s cup, increased the cinnamon to 1 tsp. the cloves to 1/4 tsp. and added 1/4 tsp. nutmeg, the zest of a whole organic orange and instead of the water added OJ .
Delicious! I kept the recipe mostly the same. I made a few small changes that wouldn't have changed the taste much. I also had to bake the cookies for 5 to 10 minutes longer than suggested. In the end they came out perfect, sweet and soft!
Exactly as described. Nice cookies.
I think they would be better with some orange zest in them. If I try them again, that is what I will do.
Made these as described in the original recipe, did not bother sifting the flour but otherwise no changes made. 10 minutes was plenty, gave the cookies a nice golden edge. The middle of the cookie does flatten a bit as they cool, creating a chewy cookie texture, but they are certainly not under-baked. I would call the flavor of the cookies mild - they aren't overly sweet, but they aren't bland. I normally dislike dates due to the texture and strong flavor, but they mix really well with this cookie! Overall I'm pleased with how they came out, recipe works just fine, but I bet you could make some tweaks if you wanted to personalize it. I think next time I will try adding more dates, maybe some chocolate chips even? Regardless, great recipe! edit: Just realized I forgot to chill the dough for 1 hour prior to baking. Oh well. They turned out just fine without it.
Used the receipt exactly as is, baked a little longer-10 mins for 36 cookies.
so I was craving cookies and didn't have too many exotic ingredients on hand but I did happen to have dates. I just needed to pit and chop them myself. I also added a teaspoon of salt because I just felt that the recipe might need a little. I also didn't have pecans but this recipe was still great without them. I love these cookies. The spices are wonderful and I feel like the dates give these the illusion of being healthy. HAHAH. Anyway, I'll keep this recipe in my faves.
I followed the recipe exactly as written and the results are wonderful. Make sure you sift the dry ingredients, no dip level pour and use salted butter.
While my cookies are wonderful moist with lots of goodness, the cookies did not go flat they rose in the balls of dough placed on the cookie sheet. Family loves them! Will make them again.
Really great. Chewy, as promised. I included the pecans, and added a bit of salt since I think cookies always need a touch of salt. Also used allspice instead of cloves since I was all out. Might bump up the spices a bit next time. Mine backed in about 10.5 minutes. Held their shape well during baking. Will be great with a cup of tea after Christmas dinner.
I replaced the nuts with a 1/4cup of mini chocolate chips and the whole family loved it. So much that compliments kept coming all night long.
I didn’t have pecans so I substituted with almonds. Turned out pretty well.
Very good cookie. It has a cake like texture and both my kids loved it. I added a little extra water as my dates were a bit dry and I also added a 1/2 tsp of cardamom.
A nice soft cookie
Yummy
I followed the recipe except I didn't have pecans so I toasted some walnuts and I didn't have cloves so I used allspice, cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg. They were delicious.
My kind of cookie! I increased the dates by 1/2 because I wanted to use up the fresh dates I had. Added a bit of salt. Baked for 11 minutes and perfect. Will make again for sure.
