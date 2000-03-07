Date Cookies

Made these as described in the original recipe, did not bother sifting the flour but otherwise no changes made. 10 minutes was plenty, gave the cookies a nice golden edge. The middle of the cookie does flatten a bit as they cool, creating a chewy cookie texture, but they are certainly not under-baked. I would call the flavor of the cookies mild - they aren't overly sweet, but they aren't bland. I normally dislike dates due to the texture and strong flavor, but they mix really well with this cookie! Overall I'm pleased with how they came out, recipe works just fine, but I bet you could make some tweaks if you wanted to personalize it. I think next time I will try adding more dates, maybe some chocolate chips even? Regardless, great recipe! edit: Just realized I forgot to chill the dough for 1 hour prior to baking. Oh well. They turned out just fine without it.