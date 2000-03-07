Date Cookies

49 Ratings
  • 5 36
  • 4 9
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

Spicy cookies with chewy dates. The dates sweeten these cookies without going overboard.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
6 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream butter and sugar together in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition. Combine flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and cloves; gradually stir into creamed mixture. Combine water and dates; stir into dough along with chopped pecans. Cover and chill for 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 20.4g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 29.1mg; sodium 77.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/17/2022