Healthier Graham Cracker Crust
This excellent chocolaty crust is lower in fat than most. Cocoa powder and nonfat yogurt make it delicious without adding lots of excess calories.
I was surprised how wonderful this crust was!! I too left out the cocoa, and made this crust for a pumpkin pie. Using vanilla yogurt added a nice touch (the possibilities are endless with the flavors of yogurt!). I brought one pie made with this crust to a gathering, and everyone loved the crust, because it was different. Word of caution: I used this on a bigger pie plate (deep dish), and the dough was spread a little thin, so ended up a little on the hard and crunchy side (not my favorite). I'd add an extra few graham crackers and a bit more yogurt if making a larger pie. Crust should be fairly thick for ultimate taste.Read More
It tastes good and is low-fat, but I found a few problems: it doesn't make *quite* enough for a standard 9" pie pan, it was too soft, and it became soggy after sitting in the fridge for a day. BUT I think I would use this recipe again if I were to make a pie that I know can be finished at one meal.Read More
I give this recipe 3 stars for taste and an extra for ingenuity and calorie-cutting. I had graham crackers so I just crushed them instead of buying crumbs (though the former is a bit more time-consuming). I will definitely be using this recipe from now on instead of buying pie crusts. A note to those who complained of the stickyness. I find as long as you wet whatever tool you're pressing the crust into the pan with (be it spoon, spatula or hands), there isn't a problem. I dip a spoon in water and then press the crust into the pan and have no problems with stickyness.
Hurray for healthier! I made this without the cocoa powder and used flavored (soy) yogurt for a pumpkin pie. You couldn't tell. Tip: mix the yogurt in really well because it sticks to the utensil at wet spots when pressing it into pie dish.
I made this crust without the cocoa and with vanilla yogurt. It turned out great and no one could believe it was actually healthier. I topped it with vanilla pudding, and I bet it would taste great with some fruit on top of that. Quick and easy and tasted great too!
I give this 4 stars because it was slightly chewy. That said, this is a VERY good alternative to the high fat crusts. I did not add the cocoa powder but otherwise made it the same. Besides the texture, the crust was very good. An awesome subsitute if your trying to eat healthier. I made this with No Bake Cheesecake I from this site. YUM! P.S: i found this was FAR less chewy and held together way more if you make it at least a day in advance. It gets better over time
yummy! I made this crust for the Crumble Apple pie...I must admit I was a little worried about how this crust would turn out since I had a 9.5" pan and had to tweak things...but it turned out great! I used lowfat vanilla yogurt and I didn't find it too hard to work into the pan, just press it with the bottom of a glass and you're good to go! Great crust, thanks for sharing, will def use again! ^^
Tasted pretty good (I omitted the cocoa) but did not quite make enough to go up the sides completely of the pie plate, so it was a bit crumbly. As crusts go, decent, but nothing to rave about. I do like that it's healthy though! :)
I used 4 tbsp of vanilla yogurt and I did use the coco. It was great with sugar free vinilla pudding pie. It's a keeper!
easy to make and tasty. my only complaint is that it never gets crispy and gets kind of mushy the next day. i'm guessing that is due to the lack of butter. oh well. you can't have it all :)
Made it without cocoa for a lemon meringue pie, it was very good.
So delicious, I couldn't tell it was healthy!! PERFECT! I will never use another recipe.
This crust worked perfectly for me. I used it for pumpkin cheesecake and it held up wonderfully. I used it with gluten free cookies and left out the cocoa. Thanks for the recipe sal.
great option for a healthier pie crust!! didn't miss the butter from the typical graham cracker crust. i filled it with a layer of bananas, a layer of vanilla sugar free/fat free pudding, and a layer of light cool whip. with a garnish of bananas on top, it was a nice and light treat!
BRILLIANT! I made this for a family get together because we have someone with dietary restrictions. I used low carb yogurt, brown sugar, and home made graham crackers but no cocoa powder. It was heavenly. I will never made it another way again!
This never really came together for me. I had to use sour cream instead of yogurt because that is all I had but it never pulled the crumbs together. I was tempted to add some melted butter but did not. The peanut butter pie I made with this ended up being more like a cobbler because the crust was not firm.
Subbed vanilla wafers for graham crackers, and made for a banana cream pie. Crust was very soft but tasted good.
Good - a little tougher than the regular crust (although I did freeze mine as it was used for lemonade pie) Will DEFINITELY use again as a healthier option! Did not add sugar as I was using sugar/cinnamon graham crackers
I am giving this 5 stars even though mine turned out chewy. I misread my directions and had the oven at 400, so I think it was my fault. It tasted good to me even though it was chewy, I will try it again!
Doesn't have exactly the same taste or texture as the real thing, but if what's on top is good you really may not know the difference. An excellent substitution in most recipes, just be careful with ones that bake a long time, like real cheesecake, as it may become very hard. With recipes like that I've had luck with mostly yogurt and some olivio to the same measure.
I really liked this recipe! I used greek yogurt, omitted the chocolate and used cinnamon for some flavor. I will definitely use this again. Thanks!
this doesnt taste too bad but in order to make it a "pressable" consistency I had to add way more yogurt than called for and the result was a gummy weirdness. after baking it felt like rubber to the touch. sorry, no go :(
Excellent crust did not have greek yogurt on hand so I used cottage cheese, thumbs up!
Good idea -- but I won't make this again. When I want a graham cracker crust, it's partly for the "crunch." This tasted exactly like a soggy/ chewy graham cracker crust, and it didn't hold together well. We actually ended up scraping the pie layer up when we served ourselves and left the less-appetizing crust in the pan. I would prefer to crumble 100 cal/ low fat cookies on the top of my pudding pies to keep the crunch but save calories.
Great Recipe. I use it for most of my cheesecakes. When I make the crust for the Lemon Cheesecake on this website, I omit the cocoa and use lemon yogurt. I make the whole thing in a food processor.
This was really quite good, even though I cut the sugar and the cocoa. I needed 4 tbsp of yogurt, and it turned out perfect! I used this crust for pumpkin pie. Yum!
Very nice crust. I used it for a pumpkin pie and it turned out great. I omitted the cocoa and sugar but added 1/2 tsp salt. I chilled the pie shell in the refrigerator before filling it. Thanks Joane for the healthy recipe.
Made this without the cocoa with gingerbread graham crackers for a sweet potato pie. It was very tasty and much lower in calories than regular pie crust. Will definitely make crusts this way any time I need a graham cracker crust.
Awesome alternative recipe!
Crust wasn't very crust-like. Very soft and took away from the flavor of the dish as a whole (I used this for a peanut butter cheesecake). I think it's b/c of the yogurty twang. I imagine this would work best for a chocolate pudding type of pie.
I loved how this crust turned out. I was curious if the crust would turn out as well without butter, but I was very impressed. I don't think I'll made a graham cracker crust again with butter.
Very nice - omitted cocoa. Use wet spoon to spread into pie plate - another keeper! Love that is lower calorie and fat than regular pie crust. Next time I wil try it with less or no brown sugar to cut the sugar content as well.
Just in case anyone one else wonders. It does not work to use gluten free graham cracker crumbs for this recipe. Goo in a pie pan! Once I broke out the real thing it was great!
I didn't have enough graham cracker crumbs so I made up the difference using "Kashi's Honey Sunshine" cereal crumbs. I only had fruit yogurt, so I used that. Used regular sugar instead of the brown. The taste was okay, but the crust just wasn't right. It was great to try and make a low-fat crust, but this didn't cut it for us.
Have to agree with the post before me. Nice idea, but not a keeper for me. It was really difficult to put this in a pie pan due to the stickiness. And I did not get full coverage in my pie pan. Sitting overnight with the pie filling in it, made for a soggy, mushy mess.
3 for cutting calories and creativity, but taste was pretty bland. wasn't good like a real graham cracker crust. could've been better, but can't ask for more with the calorie-cutting.
Loved it. One box of graham crakers made 2 crusts (as I recall). I did not add the cocoa. Much better than the flour/lard traditional pie crusts.
This crust was okay. Rather dense, but good tasting. Mine cracked as it cooled and subsequently fell apart when it was served. Great solution for calorie watchers.
I really liked this pie crust. The only change I made was I used four tablespoons of yogurt instead of three. Otherwise, great recipe!!
This worked fine and was a good substitute for the pure butter versoin
great alternative! i didn't really notice any difference between this crust and a regular graham cracker crust - so if the calories are less then i say "yes please"!
This was a little sticky, but very easy to make and an EXCELLENT substitute when you want to reduce the fat in your crust. I used it for a strawberry mousse, it was a little sweet, but delicious!
This was functional, but not terribly tasty. You do miss the butter (or I did). I also used chocolate graham crackers instead of plain with cocoa powder. I don't think it made a difference.
I tried this without the cocoa powder for Key Lime Pie VII. A nice lower fat alternative to other crusts.
Not too bad. Was a little chewy but I think I got too much yogurt in it.
I wanted a low fat graham cracker crust and am so glad I tried this recipe. I've made crusts by cutting back on the m elted margarine, but had never tried using yogurt. I didn't have plain yogurt, so used vanilla and it worked great. Since I didn't add the cocoa, I used splenda instead of the brown sugar.
The crust was dense but fairly good, especially for being a healthier crust. I made this for the Coconut (Haupia) and Chocolate Pie recipe from this site.
WONDERFUL! I just lvoed this crust, and it's healthy!
Not inedible, but nothing to rave about. All my fat lusting family didn't care for this crust when used with my pumpkin pie, but since I personally don't even care for a buttery flaky crust anyways, I thought it was fine. I made it with the Perfect Pumpkin Pie and Easy Chocolate Tofu Pie recipes from the site. I think it's decent for a healthy crust. Maybe mine was less appealing to others because I took the extra step of using whole wheat graham crackers. ;) I can't help my health consciousness. To sum it up, it was okay, but it lacked much flavor and also burned a little when baked with fillings.
good resipe .i use half the graham crackers and replace it with 3/4 cup of grapnutes .no one coule tell the difference
This is mushy and detracts from the flavor of a pie.
This is very good.
This is quite good. I used vanilla yogurt and omitted the coco as I was using for a pumpkin recipe. The crust is a little sticky and didn't want to adhear to the sides of the pie plate but it wouldn't stop me from using it again. Over all, great alternative!
I’ll be making this whenever I need a graham cracker crust. I made mine with vanilla Greek yogurt. It was a hit with my sugar free chocolate pie.
I used 3 TB of plain yogurt and 3 TB of butter. I cooked it for a total of 10 minutes because of another review of it going soggy. I used a cheesecake pan with no sides only spread it on the bottom and it was just enough. I used the butter to give it more crunch. Came out perfect. I used the crust for a pumpkin cheesecake. Yummy
Not the same as the buttery versions. Texture wasn’t great either, soggy when filled but hardened enough to be stuck to the pan. Probably should’ve buttered the pan before making.
Simple to make! It baked up well and smelled divine. I used cinnamon Grahams and omitted the cocoa. I baked the shell in a springform pan and then baked the low carb weight watchers cheesecake (also made with Greek yogurt!). It did get soggy in the fridge- held its shape but lost its crunchiness. Still, a good and low fat alternative. Will
I used vanilla Greek yogurt. Topped it with sliced bananas, then SF Chocolate cook n serve pudding & cool whip.
