Healthier Graham Cracker Crust

4.2
65 Ratings
This excellent chocolaty crust is lower in fat than most. Cocoa powder and nonfat yogurt make it delicious without adding lots of excess calories.

Recipe by Sara

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch crust
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, mix together graham cracker crumbs, cocoa powder, yogurt, and brown sugar. Press mixture firmly into a 9 inch pie pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
84 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 1.7g; cholesterol 0.1mg; sodium 100.8mg. Full Nutrition
