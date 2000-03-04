Sugar-Free Graham Cracker Crust

This graham cracker crust is not as sweet as most others. It's simple and delicious, and can be used for almost any kind of pie. Best with pumpkin or chocolate!

By sal

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
1 min
total:
14 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch crust
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, mix together graham cracker crumbs and melted margarine. Place mixture in a 9 inch pie pan and press firmly into bottom and sides of pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 8 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 125.6mg. Full Nutrition
