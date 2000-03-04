Sugar-Free Graham Cracker Crust

Here is my opinion on 16 cracker "squares." There is only one way to get a square out of a graham cracker and that's with two little rectangles or half a sheet! That's what I did, and it was AWESOME!!! I was so happy with it and it was so simple!! I put the crackers in my food processor and turned them into crumbs and then added the butter. My only mistake was I got my second crust a little thick, so I cooked it a little longer and ended up too long. So, note to self, even if its still looks soft and squishy in the oven, when you pull it out to cool it will harden. Go by color, my 2nd was a little dark. My only complaint, I didn't feel one recipe was enough to cover bottom and sides of pie plate. So maybe 1.5 times the recipe. But it tasted AMAZING.. Thank you!!!