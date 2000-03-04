Sugar-Free Graham Cracker Crust
This graham cracker crust is not as sweet as most others. It's simple and delicious, and can be used for almost any kind of pie. Best with pumpkin or chocolate!
This graham cracker crust is not as sweet as most others. It's simple and delicious, and can be used for almost any kind of pie. Best with pumpkin or chocolate!
I was pretty stupid with this one: When I read "16 graham crackers" I thought the WHOLE cracker (with the 4 separations in it) was 1 cracker, when it was actually 4!!! So I ended up using 64 crackers (4X the number needed), which of course resulted in there not being enough butter to moisten them. After I realized this, I removed 1/2 the crackers and added another 1/4 cup of butter, and it turned out fine even though the proportions were off! Make sure you know that 1 cracker is 1/4 of a "sheet" as it comes in the package!Read More
Thia came out too crumbly. It would not hold together even after baking. And then once I filled and baked per pie instructions, my crust smelled burnt. I must have done something wrong. If I make again, I will use more butter and I will not bake until I fill the crust.Read More
I was pretty stupid with this one: When I read "16 graham crackers" I thought the WHOLE cracker (with the 4 separations in it) was 1 cracker, when it was actually 4!!! So I ended up using 64 crackers (4X the number needed), which of course resulted in there not being enough butter to moisten them. After I realized this, I removed 1/2 the crackers and added another 1/4 cup of butter, and it turned out fine even though the proportions were off! Make sure you know that 1 cracker is 1/4 of a "sheet" as it comes in the package!
4*'s because the recipe needs an alteration. Sorry, but some of these reviews are just dead wrong in terms of what is meant by "16 crackers." The only way to fill up the pie plate (I used a 9 inch) substantially enough to get a sturdy crust is to use 16 WHOLE graham crackers: that's 16 of the large rectangles. Otherwise your crust will be flimsy & very difficult to spread evenly. However, in using 16 whole crackers you have to increase the butter to a 1/2 CUP. With those indications it's a great crust. I made it with Key Lime Pie VII so the no-sugar-needed aspect of this crust was a perfect compliment. I did not pre-bake (only baked the time necessary for the pie) and I greased the pie plate w/ the butter wrapper. The pie slices slipped right out.
Great! I used this for cheesecake and didn't prebake it beforehand. I used 1 1/2 cups of graham cracker crumbs. Delish!
A perfect pie crust. All that added sugar in other crusts is unnecessary! This works well with either butter or margarine, and it's an easy start to a super-quick recipe - a pudding pie! :) Although you might want to spray a little non-stick spray into the pie plate before adding the crumb-butter mixture, I've had problems trying to get the crust to come loose from the pan. A little Pam spray and it's so much easier. Thanks, Sara!!
I'm giving this recipe only 4 stars since it doesn't give enough information, otherwise it's a good crust. If you're using a deep dish pie plate, you'll need to increase the recipe. Also, if you're using Graham Cracker crumbs, then you'll need actual measurements. Therefore, for a deep dish pie crust, use 2 cups crumbs and 1/2 cup butter/margarine. And make sure you press down firmly all over the pie plate.
I've always made this crust by eyeing the proportions - it's great to finally have an exact recipe! It looks like 1 tbsp butter per 'sheet' of 4 graham crackers. Crushed the graham crackers in a ziplock bag with a rolling pin. Works great with margarine also, thanks!
I have made this crust many times from this recipe and it always turns out great. I usually double it and put it in a casserole dish for a larger dessert. Be sure to press it firmly. That is the key to success.
As far as taste goes, I would give this a 5 *****, but it was just a pain to make. I needed about another tablespoon or so of butter (don't expect it to clump so much). It just takes some time to get used to it, get working with it in the pie pan to stick and hold a good shape. After baking, however, it keeps together perfectly.
Shame on me for not reading the reviews before making this crust! I always get confused about what makes up "1" cracker - I guessed wrong and figured 2 crackers per sheet and had WAY too many crumbs and a crust that fell apart. Otherwise, this is a nice, simple graham cracker crust recipe.
I also made this to go with Key Lime Pie VII. I wanted to clarify on the whole graham cracker confusion. Depending on what brand graham crackers you buy, they may or may not come in square form. The one I bought was a generic brand from the store, and the sleeves contained squares of graham crackers. They were approximately 2inx2in and worked great in the recipe. If you are using the HoneyMaid brand, I believe each sheet of graham cracker you get in there contains 2 squares/4 rectangles. Therefore if you are using something like this, use only 8 whole sheets. Hope this helps clear up things a bit. This was a simple, no fuss recipe which made a great crust. I also used my food processor to make the crumbs.
Time and aggravation saving tips ... exact measurements should be as follows: 2 cups of graham cracker CRUMBS 1/2 cup of butter (organic coconut oil is far healthier) 1 teaspoon of cinnamon (optional) If you're breaking up whole graham crackers, you can save yourself TONS of time by throwing them in a food processor with the optional cinnamon if you have one. Else, as another user mentioned, put them in a ziplock and mash them up with a kitchen hammer or just by hand.
Thia came out too crumbly. It would not hold together even after baking. And then once I filled and baked per pie instructions, my crust smelled burnt. I must have done something wrong. If I make again, I will use more butter and I will not bake until I fill the crust.
I loved this crust. Since it's not sweet, it worked wonderfully for key lime pie. If you're going to use it for a baked pie, don't prebake this crust. I think all the confusion this recipe has created comes from not all graham crackers being the same size between brands. I used 16 Christie Honey Maid graham wafers which measure 2.25" each. with the 1/4 butter I had a crust that was thoroughly moist and held together well. There wasn't enough of it to go very high up the sides of the pan though, so if you want full sides to your crust, you'll probably have to make more.
The crust was wonderful. It wasn't too sweet and was the perfect crust for key lime pie. It seemed really crumbly, but once it's firmly pressed down and baked it stays together very well.
This pie crust is great! Easy to make and tastes much better than the store kind or the homemade with sugar added. I would add a little bit more melted butter to make it easier to form to pie pan.
Very yummy. I used 4 WHOLE rectangle sheets per 1/4 cup of butter. It tasted great and held together; however, if you're using it for a cheesecake or other recipe involving baking, don't bake it beforehand.
Good recipe and easy. After reading the reviews, I decided to crush the graham crackers in my food processor (which worked very well). I added a extra tsp of butter after reading that other reviewers suggested that. My crumb mixture turned out very wet.... I should have skipped the extra butter but was in a hurry and dumped it all in. I was able to fix this by adding more graham crumbs. Next time I will skip the extra butter. Also, if you are hoping for a crust that will cover the sides of a 9-inch pie pan, you will need to make extra. This recipe just covers the bottom of the pan, with a little extra onto the sides.
Not too sweet.
This did not turn out well for me at all. There was barely enough crust to cover the pie plate and it was very very thin and I haven't even cut into it yet, but I can see thin crumbly spots so I can already tell it is going to fall part in places. I think the amounts should be doubled for this size pie. I don't think I will make this again, I had too much difficulty with it. Thanks anyway, this just hasn't worked out for me.
Very easy recipe. I like that it did not make a thick crust as I don't really like graham cracker crust but my kids love it, a good compromise. We made chocolate pudding pie and the pudding was plenty sweet to compensate for no sugar in the crust.
Great taste, but please grease the bottom first otherwise all the crust will remain in the pan.
I mixed this up in the food processor & it came out great. I've always had a problem with graham cracker crusts in the past so I followed someone's advice & sprayed the pan with cooking spray beforehand. Easiest crust I've ever made! Thanks :)
I'm not sure why this gets such rave reviews. The directions are completely confusing (what is a "square" of a graham cracker? To me there are 4 little rectangles per one large rectangle, with half being the only square.) I started off with 1/4 cup butter and 4 large crackers, increased it to 8 crackers when it was obvious that 4 wasn't nearly enough for a 9" pie crust, and eventually settled on 6 TBSP of butter to 12 large crackers. It worked, and it stuck together after baking it better than I would have guessed, but it didn't taste that great. I would not make this crust again. I would go for a recipe that calls for sugar. I made this with the Maple Walnut Pumpkin Pie and it wasn't very good (but the pie itself was pretty good.)
I'm giving it four stars because I put in 2 tablespoons of sugar and 2 extra tablespoons of butter. (It needed the butter.) Otherwise, it was really good!
I'm glad I read the reviews before making this recipe. I have a deep dish pie plate so I used 14 sheets (2 cups give or take) of graham crackers and 1/2 cup of butter. It is very wet and crumbly but it holds together nicely. I am very grateful to the user who mentioned that 1 package of graham crackers (Honey Maid) = 1.5 cups graham cracker crumbs. I also loved the tip about putting the crackers in a zip lock bag and crushing them with a rolling pin then adding the melted butter and mixing it "in the bag". It is very effective and not too messy. I used a measuring cup to press in and pack the crust on the bottom and the sides but I had to finish with my fingers. I baked it in the oven at 350 for about 10 min.
Despite the amount of graham crackers being vague, I used some of the previous reviewers advice and used 16 squares of graham crackers. This crust was used in substitution instead of a pretzel crust for the Strawberry Pretzel Salad.
I love this crust for my key lime pies! I like to use the honey graham cracker crumbs.
Okay, I have absolutely no idea who is correct on the amount of the graham crackers. The first two reviews (listed as most helpful) completely disagree. I used 16 small pieces and I think it could use a bit more, but I don't think you need 16 crackers. that seems too much. What do I know, though? I'm really confused about the cracker amount too. Anyway, it was easy and quick. A little crumbly but that's easily solved with a bit more butter and/or more bake time. Thanks for the recipe!
Went great with Key Lime Pie VII.
This recipe is wonderful - I was worried my crust wouldn't hold together, but it did. The only reason I'm docking 1 star is because to cover a pie plate, I do need at least 20 crackers. Also I find the cracker to butter ratio a little bit off, I had to add quite a bit more butter than called for.
Pretty good crust. I use regularly, however its good and average.
This is a great recipe if you do not want the extra sweetness in the standard recipe. I use the boxed Honey Maid Cracker Crumbs (hey-anything to save time!) There is a tip on the box that says "dip bottom of pie plate in hot water for a few seconds before serving". This works great-makes removing the pieces lots easier.
The butter to cracker ratio was off, not moistened enough. The crust didn't stick together very well. However, the banana cream pie I made didn't suffer at all for taste due to the crust. I'll just add more butter next time.
Easy - To make it easier I put crackers in zip lock (not zipped) and crush with rolling pin. Less messy. I make this crust for my cherry/blueberry delight that I am always forced to make (grandkids) on special occasions.
Best and easiest crust recipe I've tried. Got lots of compliments when I served this Turkey Day and called it Pumpkin Mousse Pie (really no-bake pumpkin cream pie and this crust). The inlaws now have a new favorite AND I'm not spending more time in the kitchen have to make traditional favorites.
follow this recipe exactly as written & you won't be disappointed. sure it requires patience but hang in there, the results are superb! i made our crust for a bourbon ice cream (my boyfriend got the recipe from maker's mark). thank you sara!
I tried this recipe because it didn't have any extra sugar. I ended up using 6 whole crackers (24 sections) and 6 tbsp. butter (1.5x the recipe) to cover a 10-inch pie pan, and the result was quite buttery and crumbly. Half the crust wanted to stay in the pan, in spite of being greased. More crackers or less butter may help, but I haven't tried that yet.
thanks! Came out PERFECT!
I added an 1/8 cup sugar.
Quick and easy to make if you don't have a store bought crust or if you are making the rust in a larger pan. I picked this recipe over the others - as the extra sugar is not necessary for the crust that will have a sweet topping on top... I used the crust for a frozen mousse cake and also for frozen mousse cupcakes. Worked out well for both of them.
I made this in my food processor. I used Trader Joe's cinnamon grahams, and I wasn't sure on how many to use, because they are a much different texture than regular grahams. Anyway, I used way too many, I guess, because I had enough for one 9-inch pie crust and 4 mini pie crusts! Tasted great, and really firmed up in the oven. I was afraid it would be crumbly, but it wasn't. I needed a graham pie crust without trans fats, and this was a great recipe! (TJ's doesn't use trans fats in their graham crackers, and they're really yummy too.) I like how this recipe doesn't have extra sugar.
I used 16 whole graham crackers (meaning 16 sheets, 4 rectangles per sheet) graham crackers and 1/2 cup (1 stick) of butter. Make sure to finely crush them!
Didn't look very pretty. I'll mash the crackers better next time, maybe proccess them.
Here is my opinion on 16 cracker "squares." There is only one way to get a square out of a graham cracker and that's with two little rectangles or half a sheet! That's what I did, and it was AWESOME!!! I was so happy with it and it was so simple!! I put the crackers in my food processor and turned them into crumbs and then added the butter. My only mistake was I got my second crust a little thick, so I cooked it a little longer and ended up too long. So, note to self, even if its still looks soft and squishy in the oven, when you pull it out to cool it will harden. Go by color, my 2nd was a little dark. My only complaint, I didn't feel one recipe was enough to cover bottom and sides of pie plate. So maybe 1.5 times the recipe. But it tasted AMAZING.. Thank you!!!
****I give this 4 stars. It's an easy recipe and I liked the fact that I didnt have to add any sugar. I read the reviews first and greased my pan. I did not bake it for the 8 mins in the oven. I just added my pumpkin cheesecake mixture in and baked it that way. I was able to get 2 pie crust out of it. For the 2nd pie crust I did add a little more butter and that one came out better. It was a nice easy recipe and i will be using it again. Thanks!
I liked this recipe. I used cinnamon sugar covered graham crackers and doubled the recipe for a 10 inch pie pan, and even then I could have used a bit more! I sprayed the pan with no stick spray and as it baked, the crust on the sides kinda slid back down to the bottom, so next time I might try it without the spray. It tasted good though!
Worked great for the Key Lime Pie I made - a big hit!
Simple, great with key lime. Will use again.
Worked great :D
in Canada the crackers come as just a square you don't have to break them so I used about 27 and 1/4 cup plus a tbsp of margrine and stayed together really well
This is the best recipe if you are looking for something yummy and fast.
Easy, perfect crust. made too much. read reviews about how many squares to use.
very good. I was also confused buy the amount of graham crackers so just crushed enough for 1.5 cups and that turned out great.
I never really cared for graham cracker crusts, always too hard, too sweet, or burnt tasting. I made this for a cheesecake and didn't bake it first. It was outrageous! I used cinnamon graham crackers which gave it a nice taste. I will definitely use this recipe again. Thanks.
I loved it but like other reviewers I added more graham crackers then they proposed, I like the thicker crust when I make cream pies.
I liked that this didn't have added sugar, but it was a bit crumbly for me. Next time I will try more butter.
this crust is awesome! I made it with key lime pie & it's perfect.
Awesome crust! I used it for my key lime pie, and everyone said it was great! Thanks!
Wonderful and simple, doesn't quite fill up the sides of the crust.
Perfect and simple! I used organic graham crackers (no hydrogenated stuff or shortenings) and it came out great!! Used with Joey's Cheesecake recipe from this site!!!! Fab!!!
Simple and yummy. Used this for a lemon meringue pie!
Very good. Happy to find one without the gobs of sugar.
I'm a place that doesn't have graham crackers so I used plain digestive biscuits. I ended up using about half a large pack (about 10 biscuits). I also added a little bit more butter than the recipe called for. But I ended up with a GREAT crust! Not to sweet - the perfect compliment for my dessert. I found it wasn't necessary to cook the crust by itself however, because I had it pressed in tightly enough and it definitely cooked enough when I made it with the dessert.
Took my own interpretation of 16 graham crackers "squares", so since each cracker splits into 4's, I used 8 crackers (when you split it into 2, then it looked like a square). I was concerned about some reviews with it being crumbly, but it turned out great, stayed together, didn't bake it in advance, but instead baked it together with the cheesecake. Everyone loved it since it's got no sugar, so less sweet!
This is a great alternative to regular dough pie crust for the Libby's Pumpkin Pie recipe.
Great recipe! Very easy and it comes out perfect every time!
I made it as the recipie follows, and used the curd from Grandma's LMP. Haven't tried it yet, but i actually added an extra 1/2 T of butter, and 8 extra graham crackers. Looked a little soggy, so I cooked 2 extra minutes, but after chilling in the fridge, it turned out nice.
I used 1/2 cup butter, 24 whole graham crackers and 1/4 cup brown sugar. It held together very well and I got a lot of compliments/
if you use plan graham cracker you might want to add some sugar. if you use graham crackers with cinnamon sugar on them then just go by the recipe. this is a wonderful recipe.......Dawn
Great without sugar.
Very easy
This recipe was simple and easy however I used homemade graham crackers, which I would highly suggest.
TIP: The recipe specifies 16 graham cracker SQUARES, not rectangles. If using typical graham crackers that are scored into four rectangles, then you need 8 whole crackers. REVIEW: The flavor was perfect, and I'll definitely be making this again. I followed the recipe ratios exactly, but to save time I made this using my food processor and I didn't melt the butter. With the unmelted butter, I found that I needed to add about 1 TBSP of water to bring the crust together. The subtraction of one star is only because I suspect, based on other reviews, that I still would have needed to add about 1 TSP of water if I had used melted butter. I feel that this rating is slightly unfair because I didn't melt the butter, so I will try to be more patient next time and use melted butter, and then update my review accordingly.
Everyone is saying the amount of crackers weren't correct, but mine worked out and I used 16 whole crackers. It was a bit too crumbly for my liking but seemed to have a little too much of a buttery flavor.
The perfect crust for my pumpkin pie. I added a little cinnamon to mine. It was wonderful. Thanks for sharing.
Simple, easy crust. Thanks
Perfect for those really rich desserts you don't want to overwhelm with a sweet crust. Thanks for sharing.
This recipe tasted okay, but the crust only covered the bottom of the pan when I used four whole graham crackers per another review. I'm still unsure if you should count each section or each cracker as "one," but I'll probably try this recipe again sometime and play around with the ingredients until it looks right.
YESSSSSSS. This is exactly what I was looking for. Next time I am going to try to double the recipe because I looooove the crust more than the pie. I may even try to use other things such as ginger snaps or chocolate cookies. YEssssss.
I also should have read the reviews before making this crust. It says use 16 SQUARE crackers. I read it over a few times to make sure I read it right. I thought that meant two per sheet. I mean the four separations make two SQUARES. So after I made it, pressed it into the pie pan and it was too crumbly I read the recipe again and figured the baking would somehow fix it. Oh well, the pie was a big mess and has way too much crust, but it tasted good even if it didn't look at all like pie when it was served.
love the texture
Like that this has no sugar, as the cream cheese pie I with it and the filling were both loaded with sugar
First time making it and it was great.
Easy, and with much more flavor than store-bought crusts. A little thick for icebox pies, the crust gets hard to bite through when it's cold, but otherwise it's perfect.
Nice crust. Better than the recipes that add sugar.
Easy and delicious
The change I made was to use lemon flavored vanilla wafers!! The recipe was on the side of the box that I wanted to use.
It came out okay, just wished a bit more graham frackers. My key lime pie custard overflowed the pie pan.
Good recipe. Had to use crushed macaroons ( and a few misc cookies + Ritz crackers) since I didn't have graham crackers, and I think I added a bit more butter, but it turned out great. I shortened my baking time by 2 minutes, then when I baked my cheesecake, I made sure to cover the tops so it wouldn't burn (it was my first time and I didn't want anything to burn. Thanks!
The crust was a little buttery but in the end it still taste delicious. I used this recipe for my cheesecake and my boyfriend left me one slice of cheesecake. That says alot.
I made this Gluten Free with 2 cups ground Pamela's graham crackers crumbed and 1/2 cup melted butter. I would cut the butter back just slightly. Make sure to bake as directed. I loved that it wasn't too sweet with the Key Lime Pie we made.
i have made this same crust. but instead of butter i had used cream cheese. it works realy well and tastes good. i don't realy even measure it. i just throw it all in a zip-lock bag and mix it up realy good then i put it in the pie pan. works amazing!
It was very crumbly and was falling apart. I read the recipe again, but didn't notice my mistake. oh well maybe next time
The amounts were off. I would use 20 graham crackers and a third a cup of melted butter. Other than that it was just what I was looking for.
I'm giving it four stars because I put in 2 tablespoons of sugar and 2 extra tablespoons of butter. (It needed the butter.) Otherwise, it was really good!
I found it worked best when I processed the crackers to a very fine consistency. I used 1-1/3 waxed-paper-wrapped packs (175 grams) of crackers (assuming three packages to a box). It comes out truly perfect using that quantity of crackers with 1/4 cup butter..
I chose this recipe since it had no sugar. Perfect for the Key Lime Pie VII that I made. I used one sleeve of crackers (18 sq.), also measures to 1 1/2 C.
I tried this recipe with Gluten free S'morables Graham Style crackers from Kinnikinnick as I am allergic to wheat. Had to use the whole 8oz package as I have an 11 inch glass pie dish. It takes 6-7 Tablespoons butter to moisten (to preference). I didn't bake as it was for a cream pie. Turned out excellent!!!
I used this recipe and found I needed to double the recipe to have enough of a crumb crust to fill the springform pan. I do love how easy it is do though.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections