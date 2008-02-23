Shrimp Spread II

if i had to rate this recipe on my own, i'd give it 3 stars, but the company i made it for raved and it was gone in abt. 5 mins. i think that must be my pallate where shrimp is concerned since it is my fav. food on the planet. i thought all the ingredients way over-powered the shrimp. if you like a heavy appetizer with a hint of shrimp flavor, this is the recipe for you! i'm not being sarcastic, obviously lots of people groove to this kind of dish! i only changed a few things (basics as i don't believe in messing too much w/recipes on the first go round)--i used dbl. the amt. of chopped, raw shrimp, subbed 1/2 t. cayenne for the hot sauce, omitted the lemon pepper per others' suggestion, and baked covered which took abt. 10 mins longer. i think this recipe should be re-named 'cheese-lovers' spread with shrimp'.

