Shrimp Spread II
This is a wonderful hot shrimp spread for crackers. It's quick and easy, and it goes quickly whenever it's served.
if i had to rate this recipe on my own, i'd give it 3 stars, but the company i made it for raved and it was gone in abt. 5 mins. i think that must be my pallate where shrimp is concerned since it is my fav. food on the planet. i thought all the ingredients way over-powered the shrimp. if you like a heavy appetizer with a hint of shrimp flavor, this is the recipe for you! i'm not being sarcastic, obviously lots of people groove to this kind of dish! i only changed a few things (basics as i don't believe in messing too much w/recipes on the first go round)--i used dbl. the amt. of chopped, raw shrimp, subbed 1/2 t. cayenne for the hot sauce, omitted the lemon pepper per others' suggestion, and baked covered which took abt. 10 mins longer. i think this recipe should be re-named 'cheese-lovers' spread with shrimp'.Read More
A little to rich for me, otherwise okRead More
We were having company and at the last minute I remembered the shrimp that was in my freezer. Well, as you can imagine, it had some freezer-burn and I was ready to toss it till my hubby said, why don't you go to that recipe place online and find something to do with the shrimp?! I found this recipe and we loved it! I did add a bit of cayenne and a dash of worstershire along with my Tabasco as others had suggested, I chopped up the shrimp and it was fabulous~who knew the shrimp wasn't in its finest form? It was gone in about 5 minutes and I didn't have to ditch the shrimp!! Thanks for a keeper!!
Very, very nice appetizer to add to our fun of Christmas tree chopping with our wonderful friends. I used three cans of shrimp, added an additional cup of cheddar, used a lot more hot sauce, as my gang loves to "kick it up a notch", and served on party rye. Thanks Joan!
I sauted fresh shrimp in fresh garlic, onion and olive oil. then mixed everything in mixer and added garlic powder and onion powder. it was just perfect :)
This is one of my most favorite appetizer recipes. I've made it several times and it's always a hit.
I prepared this for a Christmas party today. It received rave reviews. My son who is 5 loved it, although alot of children aren't into seafood. I was asked for the recipe. Thanks, Dawn
I left out the lemon pepper and the hot pepper sauce, but nobody seemed to mind. The bowl was licked clean within a half hour.Yummy recipe, thanks, Joan.
Two things that make a difference: Sharp cheddar is a little overpowering. Lightly peppered water table crackers add a nice "bite"... not "hot".
This was incredible. I have been making this at Christmastime since 2000. I use fresh shrimp though. I cannot handle any canned seafood, with the exception of tuna.. :)
Delicious! I halved the recipe, made it with a foil pack of shrimp, and used fresh ground pepper instead of lemon pepper. Fantastic - everyone raved about it. Next time I would add the tiniest splash of Worcestershire sauce.
AMAZING. This recipe is delicious. Don't skip the dill, it gives an unique flavor.
This dip was really yummy. The only thing I did differently was use cooked frozen shrimp because that is what we had. Next time I will use green onion instead of just minced onion because I think it would be a really good substitute.
This is delicious. As others said add more shrimp. We had it cold and it was good. Will be making this often.
I loved this spread. I got a lot of requests for the recipe when I made it for a party.
Made it pretty much per the recipe, except for Swiss cheese instead of cheddar and 14 oz. frozen shrimp not canned.I really thought the lemon pepper was a wonderful addition, but I had Penzey's, and their spices are SO good, everyone enjoyed it, would make again
Pretty darn good, I actually meant to follow the recipe exactly, but for some reason I forgot the minced onion, I didn't miss it too much though. Very cheesy! I also added an extra can of shrimp and I'm sure glad I did, still only a hint of shrimp flavor. Delicious Spread!
This was absolutely delicious!! I made it Christmas eve and it was a big hit thanks!!!
I added and extra can of shrimp. Fantastic recipe. My guests loved it.
I didn't care for this but still giving 4 stars as my guests thought it was good. My guests seem to prefer it with tortilla chips and left the crackers untouched.
I took this to a friends house and served it with french bread. Everyone loved it. Make sure not to use sharp cheddar cheese which is too strong flavored.
Everyone loved this one. I cut back to a cup of cheese. I also used fresh shrimp, cut small. Do not forget the spices on top. Everyone loved them!
This was a great recipe that my dinner guests really enjoyed. I used a pound of fresh small shrimp that I diced instead of canned. I also used Old Bay seasoning instead of paprika.
This is REALLY yummy!!! Do go light on the Lemon Pepper as some tends to be way too salty.
As a dip I found this to be a little bland for my taste. Next time I think I'll play around with differnt spices or add more hot sauce for more kick.
This was wonderful, don't change a thing!
This is without fail the best appetizer at the party! I've been making it for 4+ years now, and my friends and family request not only the recipe, but that I bring it to every get together. Easy and quick to make too! If you're looking to please the crowd, don't hesitate to make this.
I really loved this recipe it was very good. I will deffinlty make this again for a group parties.
This was the definition of perfection! I was trying to find a version of my grandfather's classic shrimp dip without bothering him for the recipe. This seemed close, so I tried it. It wasn't anything like his, in fact it was much better. I'm keeping mine!
Excellent recipe! I substituted cheddar jack for plain cheddar and didn't use lemon pepper (only because I didn't have any). I also sauteed raw shrimp & chopped onions in butter instead of using canned shrimp & minced onions. It was a hit with my friends & husband!
The whole crowd loved this dipped. I was asked for the recipe several times
My company devoured it! I never use canned shrimp, only fresh!
Excellent dip! My favorite to take to parties, always get asked for the receipe. I use fresh or frozen shirmp chopped fine (canned has a funny flavor to me). I triple the tabasco and add a bit more horshradish for adult crowds. I like mixing it together early in the day and then pop in the oven before the guest arrive,gives the flavors a chance to meld. Tortilla chips or even fritos work well or for a nicer presentation I use melba toast.
I have been searching for this recipe for many yrs. My aunt used to make this but she used much less cheese and ketchup. I made this without the ketchup but then I added about 1/3 cup and it tasted like the recipe I remembered.
This is a fabulous dip and super quick to make. I used king prawns left over from another recipe and added a few dashes of worstershire sauce plus extra cheese. Really good
Just ok. Took it to a party and not much of it was eaten.
I took this to a party and wasn't too pleased with the results. It had a funny aftertaste. Kind of strange and tarty. When I came home I noticed that my new bottle of lemon pepper reads (in small print) "artifically flavored". So I opened it and sniffed...the lemon smell was overpowering and very "artifical". Can't believe I didn't notice the strange scent when using. Now I'm convinced this seasoning spoiled the dish. So I rated it 4 stars, maybe unfairly. I would of rated it even less if I wasn't convinced that the fake lemon pepper ruined the dish.
I will make this recipe again. Some suggestions...double the amount of shrimp. It tastes pretty good. Get the right crackers to really appreciate the taste. Try tortilla chips and Pace picante sauce on the side...I like ZEST, so I used Sharp Cheddar and it was good. (PS...We Texans in the South like Punch!) -smile- Have Fun Cooking Ohh...I did not have dill...my mom says dill has a funny taste....but it was still a great dish.
Everyone in the family that likes seafood loved this spread.
