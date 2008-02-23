Shrimp Spread II

This is a wonderful hot shrimp spread for crackers. It's quick and easy, and it goes quickly whenever it's served.

By joan

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium-size mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, shrimp, mayonnaise, onion, horseradish, dill, and hot pepper sauce. Pour mixture into an 8x8 inch baking dish. Sprinkle with lemon pepper seasoning and paprika.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 minutes; or until the mixture is bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 63.2mg; sodium 219.9mg. Full Nutrition
