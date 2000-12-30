King Crab Appetizers

4.3
362 Ratings
  • 5 223
  • 4 84
  • 3 31
  • 2 16
  • 1 8

These crab tartlets have long since been a family favorite and are requested often at holiday get togethers.

Recipe by 102183

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease 12 tartlet pans.

  • Divide rolls in half and press into the prepared tartlet pans. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, crab, mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, Cheddar cheese, green onions and Worcestershire sauce. Spoon 1 teaspoon of mixture into tarts and garnish with paprika.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 15 to 20 minutes, or until light brown. These freeze wonderfully. Just reheat before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 25.1g; fat 18g; cholesterol 40.1mg; sodium 721.2mg. Full Nutrition
