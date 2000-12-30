King Crab Appetizers
These crab tartlets have long since been a family favorite and are requested often at holiday get togethers.
I used the small phillo cups you can buy at the store in the frozen food section instead. They were really good and could be served bite size. The recipe made enough for 30 little cups.Read More
I was very disappointed with this recipe. The ingredients were fairly expensive and the end result was a doughy lump with a bit of bland filling. I'm glad I tested this out first before bringing it to the party I was going to. After the first small batch I added spices, lemon juice, and fresh minced garlic to the filling but it still wasn't anything spectacular. I even ran out and bought more crab. After doubling the crab and green onions and adding cajun seasoning, fresh ground pepper, lemon juice, and garlic the filling was alright but still nothing great. The refrigerated biscuit dough was too doughy so I tried using phyllo cups which were definitely better but still nothing really good. Even hubby thought it was edible but didn't really want to eat it and he loves crab. I was supposed to bring an appy to a party and planned on bringing this but ended up scrapping it altogether and made something else.Read More
I used the small phillo cups you can buy at the store in the frozen food section instead. They were really good and could be served bite size. The recipe made enough for 30 little cups.
You don't need tartlet pans to make these. Just use flaky biscuits, which halve easily. Split and flatten each half. Fill with the crab mixture, then fold up so that it forms a cup. Line on a greased cookie sheet and you're ready to go!
Made this recipe for Thanksgiving appetizers. A big hit! Delicious filling! But I rolled out Pillsbury refrigerated crescent roll dough, then cut small circles and lined them in the cups of a tartlet muffin pan, then filled them and sprinkled paprika on top. The dough really puffs up nicely and made them tasty. They were sooo good!
These were very good and easy - I used the premade phyllo cups as well which not only cut down the work time but also made them look very attractive. I used real crab meat out of the shell, not even the canned stuff, and that was a dumb mistake. You don't even need to use canned crab - use imitation crab and chop it up small. You cannot taste the crab over the cream cheese and cheddar cheese, so it's mainly there for texture. I could have saved myself some dollars if I had used imitation, and you wouldn't have been able to tell the difference. I will definitely be making these again (they were a hit at the party) but with cheaper ingrediants!
I served these appetizers for my Hawaiian Swim Party. I MADE CHANGES: I used Puff Pastry Shells by Pepperidge Farm. I cooked the puff pastry on a cookie sheet until golden brown. I let them cool 5 minutes on a wire rack, and then I added two teaspoons of the crab mixture on top. I'm now the best cook my friends ever met. Note: Add two 6 oz. cans of crab meat for more crab flavor.
Easy, tasty, attractive...could you ask for more? Yep!! Most ingredients you will have on hand.I added a bit of horseradish and a few lemon juice squirts. If you use the phyllo cups you can leave them in their individual plastic molds to freeze or to transport! You have enough mixture for 30 servings.
I made these for a cocktail party last weekend and they were received raved reviews. I used the mini phyllo dough cups as some other reviewers suggested and them came out perfectly. I omitted the green onion and added minced onion in lieu, they turned out perfectly! Not only did they tasted like they were from a gourmet caterer, but they looked really great too! Thanks for a wonderful receipe! This is a keeper.
I made these for my boyfriend for Valentine's Day and were they ever a hit! After eating only one, he commented that I should make them everyday. They were very delicious and very easy as well. I used phyllo cups and halved the recipe and they turned out great. The phyllo cups turn out nice and crispy and saves a step. I also dipped mine in cocktail sauce - an added bonus. This one will be a staple in my appetizer collection.
Really good. Really easy. I used tomato, spinach and regular phillo cups that I found in the freezer section of my local grocery store. The colors red and green colors will be on my table for the holidays for sure. This recipe filled three trays of the pre-made phillo cups. I made these in the morning, cooked them about 10 mins removed and put them in the frig. I took one tray out before my before my guests arrived and finished the cooking until they were slightly browned on top. I served other apps as well at my party so I had some left over. (in the frig not on the plates :)I popped the left over trays into the freezer. I will take them out and cook them tonight so that I can take them with us to a friends get together. For ease, taste and presentation these get 5 stars from us. Oh and I should say.... my mother found this recipe first ... made it for my brothers birthday. It was a great hit. When I asked her... no surprise to learn that she found it here on Allrecipes. I had to laugh... I swear by this site and the rating system. Hate to tell too many people about it... they can find all my secrets.
These were really good. I used fresh crabmeat and I also used the phyllo cups which made this a very easy recipe. My brood loves lemon so I squeezed fresh lemon juice over the tarts after they were done baking. Very good recipe, thanks for sharing.
DEE-licious! After reading the reviews, I decided to try these both ways. I made half of them in phyllo cups and the other half with the biscuit dough. Although both were good, my personal preference was for the phyllo cups. I liked the crunch when you bit into them better than the soft biscuit alternative. The crab filling was extremely tasty... I did double up on the green onions though for added flavor. These were very well received at the pot luck I took them to and I will most definitely be making them again!
I added extra green onions and a dash of garlic powder for flavoring. I also used the mini fillo shells that I found in the freezer section. I also turned the oven on broil to brown the tops for bout 2 min. These turned out amazing! will definetely make them again.
I made these for a Christmas party and they were a major hit!! I used the frozen phyllo cups and there was enough filling for 30 of them (or two boxes). Everyone was asking for the recipe. The only thing I added was a little garlic powder. I did mix the filling a few hours before and let it sit in the fridge, filled and baked just before they were served. I will be making these again on Christmas!
After reading the reviews, I used Phyllo Cups, added a little garlic, dash cayenne, doubled the green onions and crabmeat. Also had leftover chive/onion cream cheese, so use half of that mixed with low-fat cream cheese. These were a big hit with my friends. I had some leftover filling, which I baked and served as a hot dip and served with crackers.
I made these for a New Years party. I used expensive lump crab but agree it was not necessary as the mixture is quite creamy and cheesy. I used the pre-made phyllo dough cups as well which was extremely easy and turned out well. I had one or two people who really liked them but these weren't a total stunner. Granted it takes a lot to truly wow me. I used the leftover crab mixture as a dip for crackers which people enjoyed as well. Overall, these were good but they didn't have that wow-factor I was looking for.
Super easy!! Couple changes I made....I used 2 cans crab meat - same amounts of everything else; probably more onions too. Also used the cresent rolls sheets - delicious!!
I made these Christmas morning with phyllo dough and they were ok. As I was putting them in the oven, I thought about using won ton wrappers next time.... then I realized these are crab rangoon with a fancy name.
Great recipe I'm not sure if someone already mentioned this adding small chunks of boiled egg will help strecth the crab meat (same texture) if you are looking for an alternative. Also it does need a little extra something like onion and garlic powder and I use Season-all instead of ordinary paprika
Yummy, I used 1 cup of cheddar cheese, added 1 tsp of Old Bay Seasoning, 1/4 tsp of cayenne pepper and a squirt of lemon juice...oh and 2 cans of crab and sauteed the scallions and added some minced garlic cloves...delish!
I served this appetizer the other night and received rave reviews. I use mini tart shells and added some garlic powder, old bay seasoning. They make a nice presentation and are delish!
I had doubled the crab meat and green onions and it was great. something was still missing...need to figure out to add that last ingredient and it will be perfect
We really liked these, but they needed a tad more flavor. I used puff pastry in a mini cupcake pan, making 1/2 the filling as written, & the other 1/2 with Old Bay seasoning. We much preferred the latter. Placing 2-4 slivers of green onions on top (after baking) was extra tasty. I will make these again.
Just use 1 package of the cream cheese and a little extra green onion..tastes great and went fast
Very good!! I also put 2 cans of crab in the mix! GF and I ate the entire batch in 1 night!! :)
These were pretty good. I did use the phyllo cups but I had to make them as I could not find them anywhere. A few changes for next time- I will double the crab meat and the onions for more flavor. I will also undercook the phyllo cups and then bake with the crab mixture.
These were very good! I used frozen phyllo cups instead of the biscuit dough. I tripled the recipe because I used a big can of "fresh" crab from the seafood department. I made them a week before, put them back in the phyllo cup tray, wrapped with saran and froze. I just popped them in the oven, frozen, and baked about 25 minutes. I also made some with a spinach filling and alternated them on the serving plate for a nice presentation.
excellent little cups. I made my own biscuit dough and these were put together no time. The parmesean and worcestershire sauce really liven up the dip.
I made this for a party for my Sunday School class and my girls LOVED them! So much so that every party we've had since then, they always request them. :) I just press the dough into a mini cupcake pan and that works great. Thanks for the awesome and EASY recipe! :)
I made these for a neighborhood progressive dinner. They were a huge hit. I also used the frozen phillo cups and it worked out beautifully. I only baught two boxes of the cups and had allot of leftover filling. I ended up putting the filling in mushrooms and baking them. These were also yummy. They disappeared a few minutes after putting them out.
I used the store-bought phyllo cups and they were fantastic.
Super easy to prepare. Enjoyed them but did add the Old Bay Seasoning for a little more kick. Really like making these ahead of time and then freezing them. Now I have an additional appetizer for the last minute cocktail party.
Use hot and spicy mayonnaise! It gives it just the perfect amount of kick this recipe lacks! Super easy. Question... Cook before freezing or not?
My husband loved them and so easy. I also took a few to my neighbor and her husband. They were a hit. Thanks
Excellent recipe! My guest loved them!
Took the advice of others and used 2 packages of frozen Phyllo cups (15 to a pkg.) which worked perfectly. I followed the rest of the recipe exactly except I used 8 oz. of immitation crab meat. I took this to an outdoor party where they were gone in a flash! Super easy, very tasty.
Easy and quick. I, too, used 2 cans of crab meat for additional crab flavor and the phyllo cups. Both were great suggestions made by previous people. Still, I found the mixture to be relatively tasteless. I would probably never make it again. However, since there were quite a few left over, I'm going to attempt to freeze them and try to reserect them once again.
I make these for every special occasion...but I use artifcial crab, no one can tell the difference and it saves me money.
these got gobbled up in a jiffy! Great recipe!
Made them for appetizers on Christmas, came out very well. Use the pre-made phyllo cups. They're the perfect size and keeps the prep time down!
I made this recipe this past weekend for our group of friends that get together for food and games. The only substitute I made was to use the pre-baked MINI phyllo cups that came 15 per pkg in the freezer section of the grocery store. Being pre-baked, I was able to simply grease a cookie sheet and bake them on it - no need for purchasing tart pans. The recipe filled 2 pkgs or 30 of the phyllo cups. Everyone raved about how great they were and the women all asked for the recipe. I don't care for seafood personally and even I LOVED them! I will definitely make them again.
I accidentally bought a tart/quiche pan instead of tartlet pan. Instead of 12 individual appetizers I had 6. I timed the appetizers for 15 minutes thinking that this would not be enough time because of the size but when I looked at the tarts the dough was already brown and the color of the filling golden color, I decided to keep the tarts in another 2 more minutes. When I cut one of the tarts in half to taste it the first thing that came to my mind when I looked at it was that it was very doughy. After eating it, I think I should have kept them cooking a little longer because I was not sure if they were cooked enough because the cream cheese was still a little mushy and I am not sure how they are suppose to taste. They are still good but I think they would have turned out better if I used the correct pan
LOVED IT! I was looking for something different for Easter and found this recipe. It was a HUGE hit! My sister in law asked me at first where I bought them from. :) When I told her I made them, she was quite impressed. I used the little phylo cups and that made these elegant as well as tasty! We're looking for a reason to make these again!
This has become one of my go-to appetizers. I use phyllo cups, always double the crab, add lemon juice and hot sauce, and sometimes Old Bay. I usually make a double batch and freeze some. I put the filled cups back in the tray and box, stuff it in a zip lock and freeze. Just bake from frozen when ready to eat.
I LOVED this recipe! I'm not a huge seafood fan BUT this recipe was really good! I made no changes other than I purchased the phyllo cups. I made over 100 of this little tarts for my recent cook out and they were GONE! You can leave them at room temp or there even better right out of the oven! GREAT APPETIZERS! This would be good for any reception! This is a KEEPER!
We love having these around to snack on or when we made chinese. We do not have tartlet pans so we have been using regular cup cake pans. The first batch I made I split the rolls like the recipe called for and we didn’t care for the rolls flavor so since I had bought multiple packages i tried it a little different the next time. I didn’t split the roll. I simply rolled it out very thin and placed it on top on the cup cake pan, filled it with the mixture and folded over the sides. I also added a little garlic salt and a little kickin chicken seasoning I really enjoyed them more than the first batch.
Yes...just made it...it was delish...kinda like crab rangoon in a fancy way but richer and creamier. I bake it in muffin pan with homemade puff pastry. Will make it again for sure.
Not the biggest hit. BF didn't like and even the vultures at work didn't gobble them up... Followed the recipe though....
Very good. I baked in a pie plate because I wanted a dip with crackers. I also used Vidalia onion because that's what I had. Next time, I'll double it; gone fast!
Added smoked salmon and a bit of cayenne pepper. Also lemon juice to aid in getting consistency right.
I did not care for this recipe. Biscuit dough is a bad choice for this appetizer and completely ruins it. The crab mixture is great but the tartlet should be much lighter such as pie crust or even filo. The biscuit overpowers the crab and you can't taste it.
Fabulous, fast, and so simple! Due to writer feedback and a diabetic in the family, I also used Fillo Mini-Shells, doubled the crab, and used imitation crab. I'll make this again, my mom will make this, and the four of us scarfed them up so quickly that I can't verify whether they freeze well or not. Great recipe--thanks for sharing it.
Everyone loved this! Add garlic powder and use pastries. also, not canned crab
This recipie would have been so much tastier had I used regular imitation crab meat instead of the canned crab meat, I was disappointed.
Very good. Used tin crab. For you canadians, I used President Choice Butter Puff Pastry, I box made 32 tartlets. Next time I will make double batch and freeze them. Mine took 20 mins. to get them lightly brown on the bottom. Thanks, Michele Cambridge Ontario
Delicious! I used mini muffin pan and pressed small circles of biscuit dough in. Definitely needs full 20 minutes in oven. Huge hit at my Oscar party!
Tried this recipe and loved it - used phyllo cups - perfect for cocktail party - received numerous compliments - bravo
These are awesome, and easy to make. I wouldn't change a thing. I am making a double batch next time because they are gone in no time. Thank you for sharing this recipe
Loved them! Used mini-Fillo cups and added some additional seasonings for enhanced flavor.
I liked this recipe. I wasn't too crazy about using biscuit dough. It didn't really seem like it went well together. Next time I'll try Phyllo cups if I can actually find them in the store.
I made this for a NYE party and we loved it! As per other reviewers instructions, I used the mini phyllo cups instead of biscuits and doubled the crab meat. They were delicious and I can definitely see us making them again in the future.
Good, easy to make but I would cut back on the cream cheese, didn't really taste the crab.
I made this for my New Years Eve crawl, neighborhood party! They were a hit... Every single person wanted the recipe. The only bad part, I clearly did not make enough ;) I will continue to bring these to parties thru out the years. I too used the phyllo cups for the vessel. It's a perfect bite size serving!!!! I wish that I had made extras for myself.
Followed the recipe exactly the first time. Good basic recipe, but a little bland for my taste. The second time, I added some chopped up artichoke heart, a bit of garlic, and some cayenne pepper. Much tastier with a bit of kick! I used the leftover mix to make stuffed mushrooms. . . Delish!
Really good. Just needs a kick like maybe cayenne or hot sauce.
I made these for a Christmas party. I used one container refrigerated 16 oz flaky biscuit. I rolled each biscuit and then cut it into 4th, then rolled each one flatter. I put them in 2 mini cupcake pans. For the filling, I used a 8 oz container of crab from the refrigerator section at Trader Joes. The crab to cream cheese ratio was perfect. I added seafood seasoning and a few splashes of hot sauce for added flavor. I baked them in a 350 degree oven for 10 minuets. They were very good. I will make this recipe again.
Holy deliciousness! I just used the phyllo cups and these were a huge hit! Gone almost immediately at my BBQ!
Such a wonderful recipe! These are a staple at any of our get togethers! I have found that they can be made faster by using premade phyllo dough shells found in the freezer section at the grocery store! They turn out just as good and saves a lot of time!
We thought these were very good. After combining all but the crab, family tasted the mixture and all agreed it needed that bit of something else for more flavor so I added 1/2 teaspoon of garlic salt and 1/2 teaspoon of Cajun Blackening seasoning. I will add a little more Cajun next time. I did use Fillo as suggested by many. Very good!
Everyone asks me to make these for parties. I use the small pre-made filo cups...never one left at the end of the night.
These are really delicious. While they aren't really "kid friendly" they are great for adult get-togethers!
Family and friends rave over these and beg for the recipe. Great party pleaser. For a lighter version, I have used wonton wrappers instead of the biscuit dough.
Let's jus' say no one was crabby after eating these goodies! -elbow nudge- They were off the charts! So easy to make! Everyone said they liked them even more than crab cakes.
I made these for a family Chritmas get-together. They went over really big! I did use the puff pastry as suggested. Will definately make again for any special event.
My husband and I absolutely loved these. I thought the biscuits were a little too much bread, I would have preferred something more crisp, like a phyllo shell instead. But the filling was incredible. The only thing I did different is I used chipotle mayo instead of the plain, it gave it a great kick!
I also used store bought phillo cups!AMAZING!
After reading the reviews I doubled the crab, used the phyllo cups (Yes!), added some "heat" seasoning and squeezed a lemon over them before serving. The lemon is a MUST and they still needed more "oomph". (I used 1/2 t. blackening seasoning and could have at least doubled it.) The creaminess of the filling with the crunch of the phyllo is wonderful, you just need to punch it up a bit. I will make these again. (and probably add some lemon zest to the filling)
Very good.
These are very tasty. Infact I made a second batch to freeze for Christmas.
This recipe was easy to make. Instead of using biscuits, I used phyllo cups. This made the recipe fast and easy.
These were creamy, yet light and delicious. I'd call it California style due to lack of Old Bay Seasoning. (which I very much prefer) I was very pleased with the as written version, but I will add a clove of crushed garlic to the cream cheese next time. Great appetizer paired with white wine. I used lump king crab (fresh).
Fabulous! I used premade pastry cups-I doubled the recipe made 30 appitizers in the cups and then put the rest in a dish and served with crackers-there was NOTHING left of either! Thanks!!!
I made these for a Christmas party pot luck, and they where the hit of the party. I substituded home made puff shells for the tarts.
Added 2 cans crab, lemon, tabasco and garlic powder to the mix. Forgot to pick up phyllo cups at store so made my own with puff pastry dough. They burned a bit but were still good. Phyllo cups next time for sure!
Good but not great!
These are so easy to make-it will have your guests asking for the recipe.
I made this recipe two ways - one using the biscuit dough and the other using Tenderflakes Mini Tart Shells. Tart shells were way better and less work. Plus they come out in nice easy to serve sizes. I'll definitely be making these for my Christmas party.
Great recipe! I also used phillo cups- easier and fewer calories!! I also was confused on the servings stated in original recipe. I made half a batch, except still used a whole can of crab and it made 21 phillo cups (box and a half). They could have been fuller maybe, but that still would make at least 18 in the phillo cups.
My husband made these for us and they were fantastic. He used puff pastry sheets and they turned out perfectly. This is a wonderful recipe.
These were phenomenal, and so easy to make! I even accidentally bought the wrong kind of crab, and they still tasted good (meant to get "lump", but got the plain Starkist "white crab" flakey stuff instead). Next time I will get the correct kind of crab, and maybe try adding a little lemon juice. I was also pretty heavy-handed with the cheese and green onions, and would repeat that choice ;). These were easy, delicious and seemed super-fancy. Will definitely make again!
I did not care for this recipe.
I liked this recipe. It got rave reviews from my friends. I also used the phyllo dough shells. I did everything else exactly like the recipe. I liked it. My husband said it needed some "kick"..maybe some cayenne pepper or minced jalapenos. I will definetly make it again. Thanks for the recipe!!
Great appetizer. I doubled the recipe for 2 super bowl parties and they were a hit. I couldn't find the mini phyllo cups so I used the biscuit dough and they were fine, I might experiment with something different next time. The filling was also good as is as a spread on crackers. I will be making this again.
This is one of our alltime favorite crab appetizers!
Truly a success. I added a teaspoon of lemon zest, and the paprika was smoked paprika. And the refrigerated biscuit dough was "cheddar flavored." YUM-O-LICIOUS!
Excellent! Made exactly as written. Would definitely make again! My husband and I both loved these.
Very good-wonderful flavor. Presentation is great-I made for a tea/ lunch-in with a few girfriends with other finger foods it was the first to go! Thanks
I did try this recipe and I very much liked the filling but I found the dough to be a little too much. I would definitely make the filling again and put it into another type of pastry. I did amp up the flavour a little, going by what I had read from some other reviews. For example, I doubled the crab and added some lemon-dill seasoning, some lemon zest and juice and some fresh ground black pepper. I had some bought some extra biscuit dough and decided to use the general idea of the recipe and sauteed some bacon, drained it and added some mushrooms and shallots. These were also quite delicious. I think the recipe is a very good, basic recipe. Thank you to whomever submitted it!
This was a very easy appetizer that got rave reviews! I plan to add it to my family favorites.
