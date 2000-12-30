King Crab Appetizers

Really good. Really easy. I used tomato, spinach and regular phillo cups that I found in the freezer section of my local grocery store. The colors red and green colors will be on my table for the holidays for sure. This recipe filled three trays of the pre-made phillo cups. I made these in the morning, cooked them about 10 mins removed and put them in the frig. I took one tray out before my before my guests arrived and finished the cooking until they were slightly browned on top. I served other apps as well at my party so I had some left over. (in the frig not on the plates :)I popped the left over trays into the freezer. I will take them out and cook them tonight so that I can take them with us to a friends get together. For ease, taste and presentation these get 5 stars from us. Oh and I should say.... my mother found this recipe first ... made it for my brothers birthday. It was a great hit. When I asked her... no surprise to learn that she found it here on Allrecipes. I had to laugh... I swear by this site and the rating system. Hate to tell too many people about it... they can find all my secrets.