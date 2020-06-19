Strawberry Basil Margarita

Thank you so much for sharing this recipe! I made it last night for sisters night, and we LOVED them. I did tweak it a bit, but I do not recommend omitting any of the flavors in this recipe, they are all vital for it to taste good. I used frozen strawberries and omitted the ice cubes. I doubled the amount of the fresh basil because I love the flavor so much I wanted more. I used Cuervo Gold tequila and orange flavored triple sec. I did up the alcohol amount, but I don't know by how mush because I tripled the recipe and then just kept adding to taste. VERY flavorful and refreshing, not to mention a serving of berries :D I will be making this again and as often as I can get away with it. It deserves 10 stars.