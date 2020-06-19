Strawberry Basil Margarita
I created this one night to use up some summer strawberries and some of my basil. What a refreshing and delicious summer drink! I know it sounds unusual, but try it and see!
I created this one night to use up some summer strawberries and some of my basil. What a refreshing and delicious summer drink! I know it sounds unusual, but try it and see!
Perfect! I served this to a large group of ladies, and the comments were "Refreshing!", "So nicely balanced!", "Please send us the recipe!". In order to serve this to a group, I made up several containers of all of the ingredients, except ice. Whenever we needed more, I added one container and ice to the blender - made it a snap! This is such a nice recipe! Thanks for sharing!Read More
My husband and I really like basil - but the basil flavor in this is overpowering. I used fresh basil picked directly from our garden - and wasn't real sure how big "large" leaves are. Some of our basil gets pretty big! I used what I would consider to be medium sized leaves, and it was still overpowering. I also used strawberries from our garden that had been frozen first. The flavor of the strawberries with the basil is good, but I don't want to taste the basil that much. I'm going to try this again next weekend, but only add a couple of small basil leaves (to "complement" the strawberry flavor), and I'll add more ice so I can enjoy this drink longer and the alcohol won't be so strong.Read More
Perfect! I served this to a large group of ladies, and the comments were "Refreshing!", "So nicely balanced!", "Please send us the recipe!". In order to serve this to a group, I made up several containers of all of the ingredients, except ice. Whenever we needed more, I added one container and ice to the blender - made it a snap! This is such a nice recipe! Thanks for sharing!
Outstanding! I made it exactly as written, and after tasting, I decided to add a couple more basil leaves to suit my tastes. For my second batch I had to use a lime because I was out of lemon and couldn't tell a difference. This tastes like something at a fancy restuarant - can't wait to make it again (and again, and again). Thanks for sharing!!!
Excellent! Made it as stated. I had to use more ice, but my ice maker makes pretty small pieces. Very refreshing & good.
Thank you so much for sharing this recipe! I made it last night for sisters night, and we LOVED them. I did tweak it a bit, but I do not recommend omitting any of the flavors in this recipe, they are all vital for it to taste good. I used frozen strawberries and omitted the ice cubes. I doubled the amount of the fresh basil because I love the flavor so much I wanted more. I used Cuervo Gold tequila and orange flavored triple sec. I did up the alcohol amount, but I don't know by how mush because I tripled the recipe and then just kept adding to taste. VERY flavorful and refreshing, not to mention a serving of berries :D I will be making this again and as often as I can get away with it. It deserves 10 stars.
I tend to think of myself as a margarita connoisseur, and this recipe definitely hit the spot! The very simple addition of basil really added a unique spin. One thing I added that really blends well with all margaritas is some simple syrup and one squeezed lime. Simple syrup is just like it sounds, simple. Add one part water and one part sugar (I cut the sugar in half with splenda). Bring to a boil, stir, and then let cool. With this recipe, about 1/4 cup worked very well. It also keeps in the fridge for a long time, so better to make about a cup at a time.
these were absolutely fantastic! my strawberries weren't that ripe but the basil really made them taste great. i was so intrigued with basil as an ingredient for a margarita. i never heard of that combo before. i even used bottled lemon juice and they tasted very fresh. thanks for such an interesting new way to make a margarita muffinmom!please try these if you are curious. soooo good!
This was so delicious! The basil really enhances the flavor of the strawberries. I needed to use up my limes, so I used them instead of lemons and it was great. If lemons make this recipe better, then it deserves 6 stars!
My husband and I really like basil - but the basil flavor in this is overpowering. I used fresh basil picked directly from our garden - and wasn't real sure how big "large" leaves are. Some of our basil gets pretty big! I used what I would consider to be medium sized leaves, and it was still overpowering. I also used strawberries from our garden that had been frozen first. The flavor of the strawberries with the basil is good, but I don't want to taste the basil that much. I'm going to try this again next weekend, but only add a couple of small basil leaves (to "complement" the strawberry flavor), and I'll add more ice so I can enjoy this drink longer and the alcohol won't be so strong.
Simply amazing. I'm going to make this for all future parties.
Awesome and Yummy and easy!
Delicious! A great summer drink. I used the sweet basil plant I have in my container garden and it came out perfect :)
Awesome! I added about 6-8 basil leaves and 1/2 cup fresh mango to the rest of the mixture. I also used 1Tbsp agave nectar instead of sugar. Everyone said it was the best drink they've ever had :) Thanks for the awesome recipe!
I'm giving it 4 stars because while I thought it was pretty good, my husband wouldn't drink it. I like the flavor the basil gives it.
I had an amazing strawberry-basil cocktail while on vacation in Italy and I've been trying to figure out how to recreate it. This is very close. I think I'll try subbing some other alcohols for tequila, to see how the flavors work. Thanks for the great recipe!
DH came home with an entire flat of strawberries, & I couldn't think of a better way to help use them up! Made the first batch as written & found it a tad bit weak & couldn't really decipher the basil flavor. Second batch I increased the tequila to 1/3 cup, used 4 large basil leaves & 18 ice cubes to be exact! This was much better & filled 2 glasses perfectly. The basil isn't overpowering at all. In fact as others have said, it really does just enhance the strawberries but if you know it's in there ;-) it tastes great in the background. Yum.
These were good and definitely a new twist for Margaritas. I used large fresh basil leaves from our herb garden and had plenty of basil flavor.
Very good, I added about twice as much basil because I could not taste it as per the recipe. Very interesting and delicious!
I thought this recipe was fantastic! The basil added really great flavor, and rounded out the alcohol / sweet flavors so nicely. It wasn't too sweet, too alcoholic, it was perfect.
OMG this was soooo good! I loved this recipe.
This is a delicious strawberry margarita. I used frozen strawberries and lime juice.
Wonderful with the basil. I knew already that basil enhances the flavor of strawberries (you truly don't taste the basil). I loved this recipe, made entirely with fresh ingredients - my search for the perfect strawberry margarita is over!
This was a hit - very refreshing.
Wow! I made this exactly per the recipe and I did not like it at all. It tasted too much like basil for me. It also was not a "pretty" drink - looked too thick and muddy.
I wanted a strawberry margarita but I didn't have all the ingredients in other recipes...this one I had all the ingredients EXCEPT for the basil.. Still made it and it was delicious..it had bite to it!! I will try next time with basil.. :)
OMG this was soooo good! I loved this recipe.
Awesome! I added a bit more basil and used frozen strawberries. That way I only needed a couple ice cubes, so it wasn't so watered down. Mmmmmmmm. Thanks!!!
This was really good - my girlfriends and I found it very refreshing with the basil. I strained mine before serving because I ended up with a lot of seeds in the bottom of my glass.
Wow sensational!!!...best homemade margarita ever!!!
I made this recipe, and my husband and I LOVED it. I could not afford Cointreau, so used Triple-Sec instead. Much more economical. There is a new flavor with every sip. I added a 4th basil leaf and loved it even more. The reviewer who said the basil was too strong - I don't understand that. It is perfect as written.
simply amazing.. the riper the strawberrys the better!! everyone loved it and begged for more
I love the basil and strawberry combination. Very tasty!
Amazing!!!!!!
Really tasty! I used blueberries instead of strawberries (just what I had at the time) and it turned out great!
Jenny taught this, used lime, not lemon!!
Great recipe that did well among a number of other drink options. A great balance of flavors. Will try again, but most likely in the summer.
WOW!!! Very addicting! I made this recipe last night to test out before we have guests this weekend and I was so surprised how good it was. I thought it was an unusual combination of ingredients but wow do they ever go together. I followed the recipe exactly except I used Grand Marnier for the orange-flavored liqueur. Measured everything exactly and I had fresh sweet basil out on the deck growing. I even counted the ice cubes (8) I figured I would follow the recipe to a tea and then tweek it after. No need to tweek!! Perfect as is. I agree with another reveiwer, it tastes like an expensive mixed drink from a fine restaurant. I put the blender on liquify and it blended everything perfectly. Yummy!!! I can't wait to server this on Sat. night. Thank you for recipe!!! I might have to do another test run tonight...:D
Yuuuummmmm. I was only making one and I didn't feel like getting the blender dirty, so I just muddled the strawberries, basil, simple syrup sub'd for sugar, and lemon juice. Then I served over ice with a good tequila reposado. I'd actually put more basil in next time, but overall it was delicioso!
Excellent! Didn't think I'd like the basil but found myself using more the second time I made it. Used lime instead of lemon and simple syrup instead of sugar. Really addicting.
Very refreshing...my friends are always expecting these when they come and lay by the pool!
Very crisp and clean - refreshing on a hot evening!
SOOOO good!!! My in-laws gave me a bunch of basil and two containers of sliced strawberries. I had a plan for the basil, but I had no idea how I was going to eat all of the strawberries myself (my husband HATES berries of any kind). I remembered saving this recipe a while back and when I found it in my recipe box, I knew I had to give it a try. Because this only makes two servings, this was perfect for me! Before you snub your nose at the thought of adding basil to a fruity margarita - STOP! Although noticeable, it complements the strawberry flavor nicely. Thanks SO much for sharing your recipe, Muffinmom! Being the margarita fanatic that I am, I'm very glad to have another unique recipe to add to my "keeper" file! :-)
OMG, yummy!!!! First recipe I've seen that previous reviews have not altered, it's perfect the way it is!!! This will definitely be my "serving drink" of the summer, thanks for sharing!!!
Really good! Added double the basil but other than that, I didn't change a thing. Thank you for this creative recipe!
Very good. I liked it from the shaker after blending so it was colder. Also used mint on the second round and for virgin version for the kids.
Best summer drink that I've found. Makes a great virgin kids drink as well. Just leave out the liquor and add OJ instead. My daughter loves it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections