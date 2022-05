Strawberry Basil Margarita

WOW!!! Very addicting! I made this recipe last night to test out before we have guests this weekend and I was so surprised how good it was. I thought it was an unusual combination of ingredients but wow do they ever go together. I followed the recipe exactly except I used Grand Marnier for the orange-flavored liqueur. Measured everything exactly and I had fresh sweet basil out on the deck growing. I even counted the ice cubes (8) I figured I would follow the recipe to a tea and then tweek it after. No need to tweek!! Perfect as is. I agree with another reveiwer, it tastes like an expensive mixed drink from a fine restaurant. I put the blender on liquify and it blended everything perfectly. Yummy!!! I can't wait to server this on Sat. night. Thank you for recipe!!! I might have to do another test run tonight...:D