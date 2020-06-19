Strawberry Basil Margarita

56 Ratings
  • 5 39
  • 4 14
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

I created this one night to use up some summer strawberries and some of my basil. What a refreshing and delicious summer drink! I know it sounds unusual, but try it and see!

By Muffinmom

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 cocktails
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the strawberries, tequila, orange-flavored liqueur, lemon juice, sugar, and basil leaves in a blender; mix on low until smooth. Add the ice and puree until the ice is crushed, 30 to 60 seconds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
164 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 1.6mg. Full Nutrition
