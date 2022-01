Group Effort Pasta

Rating: 5 stars

This is a very good base recipe. I really liked the white chedder and like other reviewers I sauteed the red peppers and spinach. It's missing something though maybe next time I will add some onions or garlic.... Update 05/06/09: Ok so I've been tweeking this since my last review. I use frozen chopped spinach cooked in the microwave I sautee the red peppers then set aside in the same skillet I melt 3/4 cup of butter and 1/2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil then I season to taste with seasoning salt garlic powder oregano and onion powder. I add the hot pasta and cooked spinach to the butter sauce stir around then top with the sauteed peppers crisp bacon and top it all off with freshly shredded sharp white chedder. This is now my BF's favorite dish and he is a meat and potatoes kind of guy!!!.