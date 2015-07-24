Group Effort Pasta

Rating: 4.17 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Nancy offered her cheese, Alyssa suggested the red peppers, and Christy thought the spinach seemed like a good idea. It all came together deliciously!

By MOTTSBELA

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
3 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the fettuccine pasta, and cook until al dente, 10 to 12 minutes; drain.

    Advertisement

  • Toss pasta with olive oil, red bell pepper, baby spinach, and white Cheddar. Season with black pepper. Good hot or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
638 calories; protein 20.7g; carbohydrates 90.2g; fat 21g; cholesterol 14.8mg; sodium 103.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (6)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

BRUNOSBETH
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2008
Yum! Sauteed the veggies lightly just until spinach was wilted. Didn't have white cheddar so just substituted & sprinkled grated parm cheese. Good easy recipe for a quick dinner. Read More
Helpful
(27)

Most helpful critical review

k861084
Rating: 3 stars
08/01/2008
I made a few adjustments but overall it was very good. I sauteed the red bell pepper and spinach just a bit I cubed the cheese and added some crushed red pepper. Yum-O! Read More
Helpful
(7)
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
BRUNOSBETH
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2008
Yum! Sauteed the veggies lightly just until spinach was wilted. Didn't have white cheddar so just substituted & sprinkled grated parm cheese. Good easy recipe for a quick dinner. Read More
Helpful
(27)
IRISHGINA74
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2009
This is a very good base recipe. I really liked the white chedder and like other reviewers I sauteed the red peppers and spinach. It's missing something though maybe next time I will add some onions or garlic.... Update 05/06/09: Ok so I've been tweeking this since my last review. I use frozen chopped spinach cooked in the microwave I sautee the red peppers then set aside in the same skillet I melt 3/4 cup of butter and 1/2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil then I season to taste with seasoning salt garlic powder oregano and onion powder. I add the hot pasta and cooked spinach to the butter sauce stir around then top with the sauteed peppers crisp bacon and top it all off with freshly shredded sharp white chedder. This is now my BF's favorite dish and he is a meat and potatoes kind of guy!!!. Read More
Helpful
(23)
k861084
Rating: 3 stars
08/01/2008
I made a few adjustments but overall it was very good. I sauteed the red bell pepper and spinach just a bit I cubed the cheese and added some crushed red pepper. Yum-O! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
Drakon
Rating: 4 stars
05/14/2009
Great receipe I added spiced olives of choice instead of cheddar cheese I grated parmasean. Used just a bit more olive oil also...very good. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Kell S-h
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2009
Simple & elegant. The only changes I made were to chiffonade the spinach and to add some very-thinly-sliced sweet onion. This is truly an excellent light lunch or supper dish that doesn't bog you down later. I'd strongly advise against dousing it in butter or any other grease. Thanks Motts! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Natalie H
Rating: 3 stars
02/18/2012
I enjoyed this recipe. I wish I would have sauteed the peppers first. I used sharp cheddar rotini pasta a spoon of sour cream and also tossed in some bacon. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022