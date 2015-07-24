Group Effort Pasta

1 of 6

Rating: 5 stars Yum! Sauteed the veggies lightly just until spinach was wilted. Didn't have white cheddar so just substituted & sprinkled grated parm cheese. Good easy recipe for a quick dinner. Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars This is a very good base recipe. I really liked the white chedder and like other reviewers I sauteed the red peppers and spinach. It's missing something though maybe next time I will add some onions or garlic.... Update 05/06/09: Ok so I've been tweeking this since my last review. I use frozen chopped spinach cooked in the microwave I sautee the red peppers then set aside in the same skillet I melt 3/4 cup of butter and 1/2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil then I season to taste with seasoning salt garlic powder oregano and onion powder. I add the hot pasta and cooked spinach to the butter sauce stir around then top with the sauteed peppers crisp bacon and top it all off with freshly shredded sharp white chedder. This is now my BF's favorite dish and he is a meat and potatoes kind of guy!!!. Helpful (23)

Rating: 3 stars I made a few adjustments but overall it was very good. I sauteed the red bell pepper and spinach just a bit I cubed the cheese and added some crushed red pepper. Yum-O! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Great receipe I added spiced olives of choice instead of cheddar cheese I grated parmasean. Used just a bit more olive oil also...very good. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Simple & elegant. The only changes I made were to chiffonade the spinach and to add some very-thinly-sliced sweet onion. This is truly an excellent light lunch or supper dish that doesn't bog you down later. I'd strongly advise against dousing it in butter or any other grease. Thanks Motts! Helpful (6)