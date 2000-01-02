Ranch Dipping Sauce

4.4
42 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 12
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A tasty dip for vegetables and/or crackers.

Recipe by Jackie

Recipe Summary

prep:
8 hrs 5 mins
total:
8 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium-size mixing bowl, blend yogurt, mayonnaise, and ranch dressing mix. Mix well with a wire whisk. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Sprinkle with parsley before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
59 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 3.2mg; sodium 208.9mg. Full Nutrition
