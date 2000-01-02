Ranch Dipping Sauce
A tasty dip for vegetables and/or crackers.
I scaled this recipe in half. After tasting it I added some garlic powder. Make sure you put in the fridge for at least 6 hours to get a thicker consistancy.
This was fast, easy but just okay tasting.
Tastes great and really easy. I made it with fat-free yogurt and you would never know it by the taste.
I was looking for a way to use up leftover plain yogurt from another recipe when I came across this. The dip came out great! I prefer this to the more fattening sour cream based dips. I also used fat free mayo and yogurt. Yummy!
I used my own homemade dry ranch dressing mix. I used reduced fat olive oil mayonnaise, too. We really liked this. Next time, I'd add more parsley.
This is your basic ranch dipping sauce for veggies. Good for those you like the tried and true.
No one can tell this is low fat. This is my standard ranch sauce now. The fresh parsley is a must in order to pull it off. It adds so much.
This is a very good lowfat ranch dip.
I used tofu mayo and a bit of sour cream...came out great.
Very nice! First time, I used strained yogurt (usually found in stores as Greek-yogurt) and after 1 hour in the fridge it was ready for dippings! Second time, I used another brand of ranch which was way more salty, and the final product was not as expected, so a recommendation is to taste and adjust according to your needs and to the brand you use.
This was great served with fresh broccoli and cauliflower.
We were having crawfish today and I was looking for a dipping sauce that would compliment the meal. I found this recipe and was surprised to know I had all of the ingredients on hand. I made it exactly as stated, but added cayenne pepper and 4 dashes of hot sauce. It was very good. I will use it as a dipping sauce for crawfish, hot wings and veggies in the future. Thank you!
i made it and used for vegetables dipping. real good and easy!! thank you!!
Really good and really easy! Have made more that a couple of times and will continue to make!
I liked that the recipe used yogurt to help cut fat and calories. The sauce was quite creamy. I made this as a veggie dip for a group of about a dozen people. I agree with the reviewer who found the recipe too salty. I had bought a small container of yogurt and didn't have leftovers with which to dilute the salty ranch packet. If you like salty foods, this recipe is more likely to suit your preferences. If you are not fond of salt, buy enough yogurt to dilute the seasoning packet.
following the directions. very good! also made some and added parm cheese and pepper to make a peppercorn dressing. good and healthy!
tastes just like ranch - perfect as is
Used it this weekend for a party and it is fantastic! Did nonfat plain yogurt and reduced fat olive oil mayo with the Hidden Valley Harvest Dill dip mix. No one even knew the difference from the regular fattening dip!
Just the way I like the dip -- so it sticks to the veggies you are dipping in it!
Very good! This will become a staple in our house over the summer for veggie dipping!
what a great alternative to sour cream based dip. Thanks.
This was very salty, so I added more mayo and plain yogurt. It was a perfect dip for the "Buffalo Wings III" recipe, that I made from this site!
This tasted like a "Bad for you" dip...but tasted great. I too used fat free yogurt and I wouldn't know it to be different then sour cream. VERY GOOD AND VERY EASY!!!
This is a good recipe. But i usually use ranch dressing mix and sour cream. It tastes great too!
This dip was ok, I think I prefer regular Ranch dressing for vegetable dipping. It's not bad for a lower fat version, though.
Can't go wrong with this!
Awesome dressing. Since its too thick for our taste I use milk to make it thinner. I also use dry parsley because I always have it handy.
Good tasting...but perhaps next time I'll use 1/2-3/4 packet of ranch, it was quite salty even when I added more yogurt and mayo. I'd recommend tasting it first at 1/2 packet and slowly adding more in.
It was okay. I liked it but the kids prefer bottled ranch.
I made this for a party, doubling the recipe. It was a huge hit! I didn't change a thing. Perfect!
I tried this recipe and used it with chicken tenders! My family thoroughly enjoyed this recipe. It wasn't to bitter and had a great flavor!
I was excited to try this recipe! I'm apart of the bzz campaign for Hidden Valley Ranch (teneciab) and used my packets that I #GotItFree. This was a great recipe... Fast, simple, and tasty!
Yuck. Wayyyy too salty for my taste. I’ll try a different recipe next time for sure.
I'm a BzzAgent, so I got some Hidden Valley Ranch packets for free! We made a recipe similar to this, but it was just sour cream, Hidden Valley Ranch, and we jazzed it up with some dill. Dip in pretzels and you've got a TASTY treat!
